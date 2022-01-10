Best CBD Oil for Anxiety of 2022 – Fast Acting, Mood Boosting Wellness

Anxiety has a way of making its presence known in your body. Sometimes, you realize you forgot something important at home and you know you won’t make it to your destination on time if you turn around. Other times, walking into a hospital can trigger a panic attack if you’ve experienced a traumatic event in that environment. Anxiety shows up as flutters in the pit of your stomach and it can completely derail you, sinking you further under covers where you can drown the world out. There are moments when anxiety spikes and it’s a completely natural response and there are situations when anxiety is running on overdrive, as seen with many recognized anxiety disorders today.

Everyone has their coping mechanisms and if there was something simple you could incorporate into your daily routine to ease the symptoms of anxiety, you would in a heartbeat. It’s no longer wishful thinking: Now there is a simple solution with little to no side effects that’s being praised throughout the world. We found the best CBD companies to share in this article with you, so you know where to turn when you’re ready to welcome a new form of anxiety relief.

How Did We Choose These 10 CBD Oil Brands?

To find the best CBD oil for anxiety, we had to consider a couple different pieces of information. There are brands that cut corners and skip important steps just to get their products to market. You must be wary of those. To give you the inside scoop on what to look for when choosing the best CBD oil for anxiety, we list the criteria we used below:

High Quality Ingredients

We have only included clean CBD oil formulas in this list. Formulas differ depending on purpose. For example, there are nighttime formulas and daytime formulas. We check the product description and ingredient list to make sure all ingredients are high quality and work well together.

Customer Reviews/Feedback

Along with research studies, we love anecdotal evidence. Customer reviews are piled high with true accounts from real buyers who praise the products we list in this article.

Third-Party Lab Testing

Every brand we selected sends each batch out for independent lab testing to confirm purity, potency, and safety of all products. Without this step, products simply can’t be trusted. Pure CBD is what makes the difference between an effective product and one created just for a quick profit.

Cost and Coupons/Discounts

We love a good deal, and we love CBD oil brands that reward loyalty. We list pricing and let you know when there are discounts available – whether that be through seasonal sales and coupon codes or incentives provided when you subscribe for monthly deliveries.

Best CBD Oil for Anxiety – Reviews

1. CBDfx – Best CBD Oil for Anxiety

Pros:

Great CBD oil for sleep

100% organic

60-day guarantee

Contains blend of calming terpenes

Cons:

No flavored options – natural flavor is described as earthy

About CBDfx

CBDfx was founded by Ali Esmaili and Jameson Rodgers in 2014. They came together with a vision that everyone should have access to the many benefits of CBD. They’ve spent close to a decade growing from their roots in San Fernando Valley, California and have become the second largest privately held CBD company in the world.

CBD Oil Options

CBDfx has three primary tinctures: one for sleep, one for wellness, and a calming tincture. The potencies range between 500 milligrams of CBD up to 6000 milligrams of CBD for two out of the three tinctures. The sleep and calming tinctures include CBN while the wellness tincture swaps out CBN for CBG. Bundle them all to enjoy the benefits of each formula or choose the morning and night tincture set so you’re supported around the clock.

Cost, Discounts, and Shipping

CBDfx always has sales you can make the most of – when you purchase one item, you get 15% off, when you purchase two items, you can enjoy 20% off, and when you’re buying three or more items, you get 25% off your total. The cost of individual tinctures ranges between $39.99 to $199.99 depending on the type and strength of the product. Shipping is free on orders over $35 and you may even qualify for interest-free payments with Sezzle.

Learn more at CBDfx.com

2. Green Roads – Runner Up

Pros:

Full-spectrum CBD oil

Vegan friendly

Zero artificial ingredients

American farmed hemp

Cons:

May sell out sometimes due to popularity

About Green Roads

Green Roads began on a foundation of friendship, career-risking, and faith. Laura Fuentes founded Green Roads with a focused mission to develop formulations that have brought the company to the forefront of the CBD market today. Laura spent over two decades as a licensed compounding pharmacist working to improve the health of her community and decided to take this leap of faith to push for stricter requirements and more transparency, so consumers have a trustworthy brand to turn to.

CBD Oil Options

Green Roads carries a wide variety of best CBD oil for anxiety options, including broad-spectrum CBD and full-spectrum CBD oil options. The hot seller is the full-spectrum CBD oil (1500 milligrams). This best CBD oil for anxiety doesn’t contain artificial colors or flavors and contains enough CBD oil for a 30-day supply. If you prefer flavored CBD, you can try the apple kiwi bliss flavored CBD oil or the mint breeze flavored CBD oil. Check each of the formulas offered, as some are formulated specifically for sleep while other options include broad-spectrum CBD for use any time and as needed.

Cost, Discounts, and Shipping

The cost of CBD products ranges from $44.99 to $149.99 depending on the strength, which starts at 10 milligrams per milliliter. If you subscribe for regular deliveries, you can get 30% off your first order and 15% off every subsequent order. Subscriptions also include free shipping on every order. When you refer a friend, you can give them 40% off and get $25.00 as a thank you!

Learn more at GreenRoads.com

3. Extract Labs – Honorable Mention

Pros:

American grown hemp

Third-party lab tested

Certified vegan CBD oil

60-day money back guarantee

Cons:

You must spend at least $60 to qualify for free shipping

About Extract Labs

Extract Labs was founded by veteran Craig Henderson who became intrigued by the medicinal application of cannabis to help with post traumatic stress disorder and other conditions often experienced by vets. However, the psychoactive effects of cannabis presented an obstacle in the research, but as he continued with his inquiry, he came across the medicinal effects of CBD. After witnessing the benefits with his community of veterans, he set out on his mission. He started experimenting in his garage and grew his efforts into the thriving CBD company Extract Labs is today.

CBD Oil Options

Extract Labs offers several CBD tincture formulas, including some new products. Choose between CBD products, including PM with CBD for sleep, relief formula with CBD, daily support with full-spectrum CBD, cognitive support with CBG, and flavored full-spectrum options. They have CBD isolate, broad-spectrum CBD, and full-spectrum products so you can find a product that meets your needs.

Cost, Discounts, and Shipping

You can trade your email to receive 15% off when you first visit the Extract Labs website. The flavored best CBD oil for anxiety tinctures are priced at $50.00 and the prices range upward to $85.00 and $99.00 per tincture. When you spend at least $60.00, you qualify for free shipping on your order so if you’re interested in maximizing savings, make sure to stock up on your order.

Learn more at ExtractLabs.com

4. CBDistillery – Pure CBD Oils On Sale

Pros:

US hemp authority certified

Subscribe and save

60-day money back guarantee

Natural farming practices

Cons:

Free shipping available for order over $75.00

About CBDistillery

CBDistillery operates with one primary vision: to bring CBD to the world. Along with their vision, they have a focused mission: to provide you with an alternative path to a healthy and balanced life. Their organization operates with a set of values that include accountability, teamwork, respect, and a collective drive to succeed. Founded in 2016 in Colorado, CBDistillery has emerged as one of the largest, fastest-growing, and cost-effective CBD brands in the market today.

CBD Oil Options

When you visit the CBDistillery website, you’ll see several CBD tinctures for sale made from organic hemp. They offer full-spectrum CBD oil tinctures formulated for relief and relaxation and sleep tinctures that incorporate CBN to help improve sleep quality. The strength ranges from 450 milligrams of CBD to their maximum strength option at 5000 milligrams of CBD. Most of their products have a natural, earthy flavor but if you prefer a fruity flavor, you’ll love their mango tincture.

Cost, Discounts, and Shipping

You can save 25% off your first order when you sign up to receive news and special announcements from CBDistillery. You can also save 20% and enjoy free shipping when you subscribe to regular deliveries. Simply choose the frequency between four weeks up to 12 weeks.

Learn more at CBDistillery.com

5. Charlotte’s Web – Highly Reputable

Pros:

USDA organic hemp options

US hemp authority certified

USA grown hemp

CO2 extracted formulas

Cons:

Color of CBD oil may vary from batch to batch (this is due to the natural ingredients)

About Charlotte’s Web

Charlotte’s Web blends compassion with science to unleash the healing powers of botanicals and deliver the many benefits of CBD to the world. They are certified as a B corp, which means they prioritize integrity and respect to ensure their efforts are always used as a force for good. Founded in 2014, they have created philanthropic partnerships to ensure they stay in line with their commitment “to better the planet and the people living upon it.”

CBD Oil Options

Charlotte’s Web offers a variety of different options, carefully categorized to help you decide. For example, if you’re a newbie, look for the words “Start your CBD routine here” and you’ll be taken to the product page for their 17 milligrams per one milliliter option. If you’re already a seasoned CBD user, you may appreciate more potent products and if you’re only interested in CBD oil that doesn’t include THC, choose the THC-free tincture.

Cost, Discounts, and Shipping

Charlotte’s Web CBD oil tinctures are crafted with care, with their most potent tincture containing 60 milligrams per one milliliter. Look toward the top of the webpage to discover available discount codes that provide you with 15% off a single item. If you subscribe, you can save 20% and if you’re interested in paying over the course of four interest-free payments, you can use Sezzle to help!

Learn more at CharlottesWeb.com

6. CBD American Shaman – High Bioavailability

Pros:

Water-soluble CBD oil

CBD and terpene rich options

Third-party lab tested

American grown hemp

Cons:

Lower CBD concentration than other brands

About CBD American Shaman

CBD American Shaman was founded with a mission to bring wellness to the world through ultra-concentrated terpene rich CBD oils. They prioritize following the best industry standards and have developed a proprietary nanotechnology that makes their products 9X more bioavailable than other products on the market. They’ve developed a Compassionate Care program, which is meant to offer discounts to people in need, including those with low income along with veterans.

CBD Oil Options

CBD American Shaman has several tinctures, including water soluble full-spectrum CBD oil and terpene rich hemp CBD oil. If you’re interested in extra strength, choose their top rated water soluble tincture that contains 900 milligrams of CBD per 30 milliliter bottle. It’s available in natural and lemon flavor. They have recently added products to their offerings, including VG cloud tinctures available in a variety of tasty flavors like apple, blueberry moon, cherry limeade, grape, and tutti-frutti among others!

Cost, Discounts, and Shipping

Prices for their CBD oils range from $14.99 for a five milliliter bottle to $89.99 for the extra strength 30 milliliter bottle. Keep in mind that prices go up the stronger the CBD concentration. You can select the THC content for your tincture and select the flavor and strength to customize your purchase. If you purchase $99.00 or more, shipping is free, otherwise you can use the “estimate shipping” tool to give you an idea of shipping costs for orders under $99.00.

Learn more at CBDAmericanShaman.com

7. Receptra Naturals – Daytime Option

Pros:

30-day satisfaction guarantee

Get 15% off your first order

Pleasant flavor infusions

Multiple tincture sized available

Cons:

All sizes contain 25 milligrams per dose

About Receptra Naturals

Receptra Naturals was founded by Rusty Scott who describes his guiding principle as “the truth is curative”. Since their beginnings in 2015, they have worked toward creating effective CBD products that customers can rely on. They’ve helped to solve serious problems for thousands of their customers – all based on the foundation of delivering truth through transparent products that are always all-natural, plant-based, and with carefully selected ingredients. Rusty built this company after he fell and hurt his knee during a snowstorm – pain ensued for months. After trying dozens of products, he finally turned to CBD for lasting relief.

CBD Oil Options

Receptra Naturals offers three tinctures. One is meant for relaxation with a lavender infusion, another is formulated for rest with a chamomile infusion, and the third is designed for relief with a turmeric infusion. They’re each available in three sizes: 0.5 ounce, 1 ounce, and 2 ounces. Flavors include ginger lime and vanilla, peppermint, and chamomile.

Cost, Discounts, and Shipping

The 0.5 ounce tincture costs $44.99, the one ounce tincture is $84.99, and the two ounce tincture is $149.99. Standard US shipping is free on all your orders and when you subscribe, you save 25% off every order, receive every fifth order free, and gain reward points with each order.

Learn more at ReceptraNaturals.com

8. Five CBD – Customer Favorite

Pros:

Full-spectrum CBD + THC

Citrus and mint chocolate flavors

Up to 6000 milligrams

Subscribe and save

Cons:

Packaging prevents you from seeing contents

About Five CBD

Five CBD was founded to set a new standard for the best CBD oils and CBD products in order to leverage the wide range of the entire hemp plant’s advantages, rather than focusing exclusively on CBD. They created CBD products that include terpenes, flavonoids, and minor cannabinoids at high levels. The name Five comes from their commitment to employing all elements of the hemp plant in a 5:1 ratio that provides a wide range of advantages for you to fall in love with.

CBD Oil Options

Five CBD’s tinctures are available in two flavors, including citrus and mint chocolate and they’re also available in three concentrations: 1500 milligrams, 3000 milligrams, and 6000 milligrams. Along with the concentration of CBD, you can also expect a corresponding concentration of THC. For example, the 3000 milligrams of CBD are complemented by 70 milligrams of THC. Keep in mind that there is an 18+ warning for Five CBD full-spectrum products.

Cost, Discounts, and Shipping

You can subscribe and save 30% on your orders. For example, if you purchase the citrus flavored tincture at 1500 milligrams of CBD, the total cost for a one-time purchase is $49.99 but if you choose to subscribe, your total goes down to $34.99. Shipping is calculated at check-out.

Learn more at FiveCBD.com

9. Jupiter CBD – Small Batch CBD Oils

Pros:

USDA certified organic CBD oils

Grown and made in the USA

Small batch and single origin

Triple lab tested CBD oil

Cons:

May not be appropriate for pregnant or nursing women

About Jupiter CBD

Jupiter CBD has gone to great lengths to make the life of their customers better. They only use 100% USDA certified organic hemp and other organic ingredients in all their products. Their aim is to act intentionally, which is why they partner with a single family farm to keep the quality of their products high and easily traceable. To set themselves apart from other CBD brands, they also only extract their CBD from flowers only. To confirm the purity, strength, and quality, they triple lab test.

CBD Oil Options

Jupiter organic CBD drops are formulated to help you feel calm, focused, and happy. Stress can exacerbate anxiety disorders and when you have an organic, mint-flavored CBD tincture to turn to, you experience relief from stress and discomfort. This tincture is available in three concentrations: 450 milligrams, 900 milligrams, and 1350 milligrams.

Cost, Discounts, and Shipping

The medium strength option at 900 milligrams is priced at $89.00 and you can choose to purchase for that one-time cost, or you can choose to subscribe to monthly deliveries and save 10%. Shipping is always free and if you need to return the product, returns are free too. In fact, they offer a 30-day risk-free trial so if it’s your first time, you can purchase with confidence.

Learn more at JupiterCBD.com

10. Smile CBD – Top CBD Oil Products

Pros:

No hemp aftertaste

30-day satisfaction guaranteed

Best CBD oils with tasty flavors

Subscribe and save

Cons:

Free shipping unavailable outside the US

About Smile CBD

Anxiety disorders have a way of keeping you from feeling present in your life – even your smiles turn into frowns. Smile CBD created products so that you could experience life with a sense of ease, appreciation and presence. They designed CBD products to help you stay in a state free of discomfort, so they could help bring more smiles into your day to day life experience. When you’re able to sink into your smile fully, your immune system is boosted, and the anxiety disorders that normally dominate your days fade into the background.

CBD Oil Options

Smile CBD has several CBD oils to help you manage any type of anxiety disorders. The top favorite for those seeking relief from discomfort is the Unwind organic CBD product that incorporates 5-HTP and melatonin to help you relax and sink into deep sleep after your long days. The standard strength is 500 milligrams of CBD and the full strength is 1000 milligrams of CBD. You can choose between the French vanilla flavor and the mint bliss flavor.

Cost, Discounts, and Shipping

The cost of each tincture is $50.00 for a on-time purchase and $42.50 if you choose to subscribe for regular deliveries. That’s a savings of 15% off your orders. You can expect your CBD oils to arrive within one to three days!

Learn more at ReasonToSmile.com

How to Choose the Right CBD Oil for Anxiety Disorders

The baseline for choosing the right CBD oil for anxiety is third-party lab testing. Without this step, you can’t be sure about what CBD oils you’re getting. So, when shopping, choose from any of the reputable CBD oil options we list in this article; they each have high standards when it comes to independent lab testing. You can easily access the Certificate of Analysis (COA) for each batch and can review how much CBD and THC are contained within the product. Additionally, you can review what contaminants they test for to confirm purity.

After you’ve confirmed independent lab tests, you can decide based on your personal preferences. If you don’t mind the natural taste of CBD oil, you can scratch flavors off your list. However, if you’d prefer a CBD oil with a fruity or lighter flavor than the natural hemp flavor, you may want to opt for a flavored CBD oil to help you get it down more easily.

Think about the time of day you need CBD oil for anxiety the most. If your anxiety spikes during the day, choose CBD oils with a lower CBD concentration level that you can take as needed for daytime activities. If your anxiety spikes at night and keeps you awake after your bedtime, choose a formula that incorporates additional sleep aides, like melatonin or CBN.

Full-spectrum CBD oil contains additional cannabinoids and terpenes, which increase the strength and efficacy of the product. However, if you prefer not to have even minute traces of THC in your system, choose a CBD isolate product that filters out the additional cannabinoids and terpenes.

Effectiveness of CBD On Anxiety Disorders

Research for CBD’s effectiveness with anxiety is ongoing and there are several studies we can point to that show the incredible potential of CBD on easing the symptoms associated with generalized anxiety disorder as well as other more specific anxiety conditions. Currently, the medical intervention for anxiety includes cognitive behavioral therapy and anti-anxiety medications, like benzodiazepines.

Anti-anxiety medications, though effective, are accompanied by several side effects that leave users wondering if there are alternatives. For example, the addictive quality of anti-anxiety medications is a concern for many, particularly for those who have a history of addiction in their family or in their own lives. Additionally, some people report a dissociated feeling that keeps them from feeling present in their lives. For these among many other reasons, CBD continued to be a point of interest for researchers.

CBD is known to create calming effects in those who suffer from anxiety. Along with endless anecdotal evidence found throughout the internet, there have been several studies conducted that outline the potential of CBD oil when it comes to anxiety disorders, including generalized anxiety disorder, social anxiety disorder, panic disorder, and more. Anxiety brings up a variety of symptoms, including increased heart rate, nausea, and trembling.

With more severe anxiety disorders, like panic disorder and post traumatic stress disorder, symptoms may include flashbacks, insomnia, and nightmares. There is evidence that CBD has the potential of extracting aversive memories and blocking their recreation.

Along with working toward the alleviation of symptoms associated with post traumatic stress disorder, CBD, when paired expertly with additional ingredients like melatonin, can help with improving sleep quality. It delivers a calming effect for the central nervous system without triggering any kind of “high” or psychoactive effect, and has been confirmed as an effective product for reducing anxiety and improving sleep quality.

How Do I Use CBD Oil?

CBD oil is designed to be taken orally, underneath your tongue for the fastest absorption. If you’re looking to reduce symptoms associated with anxiety quickly, this method is your best bet. While it can also be poured into a drink or onto food, the best way to take it is beneath your tongue.

Start by confirming the recommended dose on the product’s packaging. Most of the time, it’s a dropper full but always double check to be sure – each formula varies along with the potency of each dose. Since CBD oil contains natural ingredients that may settle while stored, be sure to shake the bottle thoroughly before administering your dose.

Once you’ve checked the recommended dose and have shaken the contents thoroughly, go ahead and measure out your dose using the provided dropper. Empty the contents of the dropper underneath your tongue – if you’re a newbie with this, use a mirror to make sure you don’t spill! Once the CBD oil is underneath your tongue, hold it there for at least a minute. Once you’ve held it there for the recommended time, go ahead and swallow the CBD oil!

CBD Oil Dosage for Anxiety

Here’s where things may get a tiny bit tricky. That’s because how CBD works with your body may differ from how it works with your partner’s or neighbor’s body. It’s also dependent on the symptoms you’re looking to alleviate. For example, if you’re looking for the perfect nighttime dose, it may take a few tries before you find the sweet spot that sends you off into sweeter dreams.

If your anxiety is mild and you’re looking for a good daily dose you can count on, the dosage may be different than if you’re working toward calming down before, during, or after a panic attack when your nervous system is still raging. Consider why you’re administering your dose and the time of day you’re administering it as well. Start with the recommended dose on the product’s packaging and make adjustments as necessary as you learn how CBD affects your body. Once you come upon that perfect dose, you’re all set!

Is CBD Legal?

In 2018, the Farm Bill was passed, which allowed for the legalization of CBD products. This is because hemp was removed as a controlled substance and hemp became legal to grow on US soil. Additionally, THC may be included in CBD products, so long as it is less than 0.03%. You’ll notice most products list the amount of THC included in each product and some CBD products are formulated with zero THC to meet the needs of those who prefer not to have any traces of THC in their system. To summarize, CBD products are legal both to sell and buy in most states; however, it’s important to consult with your state’s laws to ensure you are abiding by existing regulations.

Conclusion

In these moments, you’d give anything to make it stop. You might turn to a favorite podcast to let the sound of other voices quiet your inner dialogue or you might turn to a prescription bottle you shake pleadingly, releasing a dose of relief while ignoring the side effects. You might throw on your running shoes and head out the door – rain or shine – to shake off the heaviness of the anxiety.

You have plenty of choices when it comes to choosing CBD. There is broad-spectrum CBD, full-spectrum CBD, flavored and unflavored options, and a wide range of potencies to choose from. Expect some trial and error, particularly if you’re dealing with generalized anxiety disorder or other disorders within the spectrum, and give yourself the grace and time you need to find the perfect dose. Once you land on that sweet spot, you’ll revel in the many benefits of CBD.