Best CBD Oil for Pain in 2023 – Top 5 Brands That Stand Out for Pain Management

CBD oil has been touted as a potential natural option for managing pain, with many people reporting finding relief from chronic pain and other symptoms after using it. However, with so many CBD products available to buy these days, it can be challenging to know which ones are the best for pain management.

This article will look at the best CBD products for pain relief you can buy today based on several criteria, including user reviews and expert opinions. We will look at the pros and cons of each CBD oil to help you decide which one may be right for you. We will also answer some of your most common questions regarding CBD usage and its ability to relieve pain.

Reviews of the Best CBD Oils for Pain

1. CBDfx: Best CBD Oil Overall

Pros

Unique and powerful pain relief blend

Verified potency with a 60-day money-back guarantee

Unique terpene blend for increased absorption and efficacy

The first item on our list of options for the best CBD oil for pain is the CBD + CBG Oil Wellness Tincture from CBDfx. This formula is a unique blend of elements designed to accentuate the natural properties of CBD and add a whole new layer of relief. With CBG, curcumin, and a proprietary terpene blend, this is easily one of the most potent yet natural CBD oils on the market.

The CBD used is a broad-spectrum option (so no THC worries) and comes from carefully chosen hemp plants selected for their potency and other essential chemical properties. The CBD is paired with another cannabinoid, CBG, at a 2:1 ratio (two parts CBD to one part CBG) for added efficacy. The terpene blend also comes into play and allows the CBD to take full effect within your endocannabinoid system.

You can get this broad-spectrum CBD oil in several strengths ranging from 1000 mg to 6000 mg.

What Sets This CBD Oil Apart?

Really it is the uniquely powerful blend here that sets this CBD oil apart. The added CBG (cannabigerol) is a non-intoxicating cannabinoid often referred to as the “stem cell” of cannabinoids because it is the precursor to other cannabinoids, including CBD and THC.

CBG oil is believed to have potential therapeutic benefits like CBD oil, including anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties. It may also have antibacterial and neuroprotective effects, and some studies have suggested that it may have potential as a treatment for glaucoma, inflammatory bowel disease, and other conditions.

The other added elements in this blend, the curcumin, and coenzymeQ10, are also powerful assets for better wellness. Curcumin is found in turmeric, a spice used in Indian and Middle Eastern cuisine. It has been used to reduce pain and inflammation. Several studies suggest that curcumin effectively reduces pain in several conditions and has been shown to have anti-inflammatory properties.

CoQ10 is also a powerful antioxidant, which helps protect cells from damage caused by harmful molecules called free radicals. In addition, it is involved in supporting cardiovascular health and immune function, and it may reduce the risk of certain chronic diseases.

CBDfx goes out of their way to create the best possible product with these elements and has been able to make several CBD products that are considered highly effective and reliable – this CBD oil for pain is no different. The secret to the quality and consistency lies in the “seed to sale” controls they have which ensure their products are always at the best possible level. In fact this has allowed CBDfx to become the second largest privately held CBD company in the world.

What are Customers Saying About These CBD Products?

People have loved the CBD oils from CBDfx for a while now and you will find no shortage of reviews talking about how good the customer service and quality controls are. When it comes to CBD oil for pain relief, people are very happy with the power of this oil and the unique effects the proprietary blend seems to have.

For those who are looking for an alternative to only CBD, this broad-spectrum CBD oil and CBG blend should be one of your first options.

Learn more about CBDfx today

2. CBDistillery: Best Pure Full-Spectrum CBD Oil

Pros

Potent full-spectrum CBD oil

Lab tested and highly controlled hemp extract oil

Great support teams and money saving deals

Cons

Limited options for bottle size and strengths.

The second product on our list of the best CBD oil for pain you can buy today is the Relief & Relax Full-Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture from CBDistillery. This is exactly what it sounds like, a full-spectrum CBD oil done to perfection. You will find nothing in this bottle but full-spectrum CBD with a fractionated coconut oil (MCT) base and some natural terpenes. You can even view the third-party lab results directly on site so you can be sure that there is nothing in the bottle that you do not want.

The 1000mg tincture bottle is designed to give you 33 mg of CBD per serving and it is suggested that you take this oil sublingually for best results. Since this is a full-spectrum CBD oil, the powerful entourage effect will have no trouble helping you to feel fast-acting relief from chronic pain when compared to the more muted effects of a CBD isolate product.

What Sets This CBD Oil Apart?

This may seem like a more mundane option, being nothing but full-spectrum CBD oil, but it is the level of quality and guaranteed purity in each drop that make this a top choice. This is quality hemp oil extract taken from carefully selected hemp backed by a well-trained service team and sold via great price saving deals. It is simplicity done to perfection.

It is worth stating though that the full-spectrum product you get from CBDfx really works and is worth every penny. Make sure to take advantage of the 60-Day Satisfaction Guarantee, as well as the 30% off and free shipping with a subscription.

What are Customers Saying About These CBD Products?

CBDistillery has made a good name for itself through quality service and strict controls on their products. The full-spectrum CBD oil they offer has been a huge seller now for a while and it is one of the most sought after CBD oils on the market today. When it comes to pain relief, thousands use it every day and will swear by its efficacy.

Of course, you also don’t get this popular without offering quality service, and there is no shortage of appreciative reviews talking about the helpful and knowledgeable staff.

Learn more about CBDistillery

3. Green Roads: Best Moderate Strength Option

Pros

Lab tested and carefully crafted full-spectrum oil; broad-spectrum CBD oils also available

Awesome money saving deals with a subscription

Moderate strength so you can work all day at full capacity

Cons

30-day money-back guarantee is less than others

The third option on our list of the best CBD oil for pain is the full-spectrum CBD oil from Green Roads. Much like our first two options, this is a high-quality hemp oil extract, though this one has sunflower seed oil and hemp seed oil in the blend to enhance the carrier oil. It is made to exacting standards and delivered by a quality team with a track record for great service and consistent potent products.

This serving is designed to be moderate strength for those who either are sensitive to CBD or who want to be able to take this product throughout the day without the pain relief effects making them feel lethargic or drowsy.

The bottle has 750mg of CBD, which means you get 25mg of CBD per 1ml, and at 1 ml a day you have a thirty-day supply. Pair this up with the money saving subscription options (also 30% off and free shipping) and you have a great, cost-effective, long-term answer for helping you deal with some chronic pain and inflammation issues.

The bottle comes with a nice measuring tool so you have plenty of control over your serving size each time.

What Sets This CBD Oil Apart?

This full-spectrum oil is ‘pharmacist formulated’ and independent lab tested. There are no artificial colors, no artificial flavors, and it is vegan and gluten free. There is also a broad-spectrum CBD variation if you really want to avoid the THC as well.

The pharmacist formulated term here is also worth focusing on since it is integral to the brand. You are really getting a CBD oil that would be fit for any medical setting. It is so pure and well crafted.

What are Customers Saying About These CBD Products?

For working professionals, moderate strength CBD oil from Green Roads is the perfect combination of clear-headed relief and cost-effectiveness that make something a fan favorite and best seller.

Countless people with chronic pain use this unique full-spectrum oil to help them get through the day without compromising their ability to work and think at the very top of their game.

Learn more about Green Roads

4. Sunday Scaries: Best for Both Pain and Anxiety

Pros

Unique blend with added B12 and D3 vitamins

Great for managing both pain and feelings of stress

Great cost saving and scaling options

Cons

More of a wellness/recovery blend than solely potent pain relief

Fourth on our list of CBD products for pain relief is the CBD oil from Sunday Scaries. Like the other options on our list this is an incredibly high-quality CBD oil made to the highest possible standards, and with a slight proprietary twist. In this case we have a full-spectrum oil with added B12 and D3 vitamins to help your body better handle pain and associated stress.

Each bottle contains 15mg of full-spectrum CBD oil as well as 33 MCG of vitamin B12 and 54 MCG of vitamin D3, and a base of coconut oil.

Vitamin B12 is important for nerve function and the formation of red blood cells. Deficiency in vitamin B12 can cause nerve damage and lead to symptoms such as numbness, tingling, and pain. Some studies have suggested that vitamin B12 supplements may help pain relief for conditions such as diabetic neuropathy and fibromyalgia.

Vitamin D3 is important for bone health, immune function, and regulation of calcium and phosphorus levels in the body. Vitamin D3 deficiency has been linked to chronic pain conditions such as musculoskeletal pain and fibromyalgia.

Like our other options, Sunday Scaries also gives you fantastic options when it comes to long-term savings when you get a subscription and they have a long history of good customer service and delivery times.

What Sets This CBD Oil Apart?

This is another brand that stands out by being incredibly careful about where they get their hemp and what ends up in the final product.

At Sunday Scaries, all of the CBD they use is sourced from KND Labs in Denver, Colorado which is a cGMP and API Certified supply chain partner. They manufacture everything in clean facilities and make quality checks several times from “soil to oil”. You can view third-party lab results for their products directly on the page so you can always be sure of what you are buying.

The namesake of the brand refers to the anxiety you get on a Sunday evening before work and the blends that Sunday Scaries offers are all great for helping to manage anxiety and stress levels. The added vitamins in this mix address this issue. For those who have been injured or who are undergoing medical treatments, this is a great blend to help you both feel better and relax the brain.

What are Customers Saying About These CBD Products?

Just as we described, this is a favorite for those who both need moderate pain relief and who want to feel mentally better and stronger. Chemotherapy patients and those going through other forms of medical treatments are often highlighted for their positive reviews and opinions on the potency and consistency of this oil.

Learn more about Sunday Scaries

5. Soul CBD: Best Tasting CBD Oil

Pros

CBD isolate combined into several well-crafted flavors

Several options ranging from beginner to extra strength

Organically farmed and vegan friendly brand

Cons

CBD isolate is usually not as powerful as some other options for pain relief

The fifth item on our list is the CBD isolate CBD Oil Drops from Soul CBD. This one is a bit different as it is made with CBD isolate that has been recombined with MCT oil and some flavoring for a unique and flavorful variation of a CBD oil.

You have flavors such as Lemon Lime, Raspberry Lemonade, Peppermint and more, plus you can buy these CBD oils in varying strengths ranging from a 500mg for new users (17mg of CBD per serving) all the way up to the extra-strength at 1500mg (50mg of CBD per serving).

What Sets This CBD Oil Apart?

Soul CBD is known for offering products that are organically farmed in the USA and they also make sure to offer third-party lab tests so you can be sure of the safety and effectiveness of the products you buy from them. This is also a uniquely powerful CBD isolate, as it has no fillers other than the slight flavoring, so you get a pure dose of CBD that you can easily measure out.

What are Customers Saying About These CBD Products?

While CBD isolates are not usually known for their pain relief abilities, this blend has been used successfully to help alleviate chronic pain in a number of customers.

Something nice that Soul CBD does is offer some customer case studies that demonstrate how their products have worked to reduce pain and stress in everyday people. You can also read through the reviews which are full of people who love the flavors and the long term effects of these CBD oils.

Learn more about Soul CBD

How Did We Choose Our Best CBD Oils for Pain?

Making a list of the best CBD products for pain relief was not easy. There are hundreds of CBD oils on the market today and no shortage of CBD oil companies willing to make bold claims. In order to find the CBD products that actually lived up to the hype and were worth your time, we had to do a lot of sorting and digging through all the noise.

We first made a list of the CBD products that came from companies with reliable track records and were able to maintain positive relations with their customers. After that we were able to take a closer look at the CBD oils offered by each CBD brand and see which ones were made with the proper safety standards and who offered things like third-part lab reviews.

After all that we had a much more manageable list of good CBD products we could really compare and contrast. We got samples, ran tests, and wrote out all the benefits and drawbacks of the CBD oils and allowed our teams to come up with the order that they preferred. In the end we were left with a very solid list of the top CBD oils for pain relief.

How to Choose the Best CBD Oil for Pain

Even though we made a list of what we think the best CBD products for pain relief are, ultimately, the best CBD oil for you will come down to your personal needs and choices. Those with muscle pain may need something different from those with arthritis pain, and the method of application may even change too.

For example many choose to apply CBD oil in a topical fashion for some arthritis pain while they will ingest it for other pain relieving benefits. Using CBD for pain relief really does come in many forms.

You may need to do some experimentation to decide what CBD brand, how much CBD oil, and what application method is best for your unique pain relief needs. You may also find that the best CBD oil for pain for your needs may change over time.

CBD Isolate vs Broad-Spectrum CBD vs. Full-Spectrum CBD

Full-spectrum CBD may be better for pain management than CBD isolate or broad-spectrum CBD, although the effectiveness can vary depending on the individual and the type of pain they are experiencing. This is because full-spectrum CBD oils contain all of the compounds that naturally occur in the hemp plant, including CBD, other cannabinoids (such as THC, although at very low levels), terpenes, flavonoids, and other beneficial plant compounds. This combination of compounds working together is known as the entourage effect, which is believed to enhance the overall therapeutic benefits of the plant.

Some studies have suggested that full-spectrum CBD oils may be more effective at reducing pain and inflammation than CBD isolates, which contain only pure CBD without any other compounds. This may be due to the fact that the other compounds in full-spectrum CBD work together to enhance the pain-relieving properties of CBD.

Broad-spectrum CBD oil tries to bridge the gap between these two types by removing the THC but keeping most of the other natural aspects of the hemp oil extract. Broad-spectrum CBD oil products are very popular amongst those who are very sensitive to the psychotropic effects of THC as well.

How Does CBD Oil Help the Body Manage Pain?

Taking CBD oil or other parts of the hemp cannabis plant has been a method of pain management for centuries. This is because CBD oil works by interacting with the body’s endocannabinoid system (ECS), which is a complex cell-signaling system that plays a role in regulating various functions in the body, including pain sensation. The ECS is made up of cannabinoid receptors, enzymes, and endocannabinoids (which are naturally produced by the body).

CBD interacts with the ECS by binding to and activating certain receptors that are primarily found in the central nervous system and the brain. When CBD triggers these receptors, it can help to reduce inflammation and modulate pain signals, which can help to alleviate pain. CBD may also interact with other receptors and neurotransmitters that are involved in pain sensation, such as serotonin and TRPV1 receptors.

In addition to its interaction with the ECS, taking CBD oil may also help to reduce pain by decreasing anxiety and improving sleep quality, both of which can contribute to pain and discomfort.

What is the Endocannabinoid System (ECS)?

The endocannabinoid system (ECS) is a system within mammals that regulates various physical and mental processes. It consists of endocannabinoids, cannabinoid receptors, and enzymes that work together to maintain balance, or homeostasis, in the body.

Endocannabinoids are molecules similar in structure to the cannabinoids found in the cannabis plant, but they are produced naturally in the body.

Cannabinoid receptors are located throughout the body, in various organs (including the brain), tissues, and immune cells. The two primary receptors are CB1 receptors, mainly found in the nervous system and the brain, and CB2 receptors, located in the immune system and peripheral tissues.

Enzymes are responsible for breaking down endocannabinoids once they have fulfilled their signaling function. The main enzymes involved in the ECS are monoacylglycerol lipase (MAGL) and fatty acid amide hydrolase (FAAH).

The ECS plays a vital role in regulating many physiological processes, including mood, pain, appetite, sleep, and immune function. The discovery of the ECS has led to new research into the therapeutic potential of cannabinoids and other compounds that target the ECS for the treatment of various health conditions.

How Do I Use CBD Oil to Manage Pain?

CBD oil is becoming a popular alternative for pain management, and you should know a few things about using it.

Three things you will need to do to take CBD oil for pain properly:

Find a good CBD oil for your needs: Not all CBD oils are created equal. Choose a reputable brand that uses high-quality ingredients and has been tested by a third-party lab. The list you are reading today is a great step.

Not all CBD oils are created equal. Choose a reputable brand that uses high-quality ingredients and has been tested by a third-party lab. The list you are reading today is a great step. Decide on the best method of use: CBD oil is taken in various ways, including under the tongue, in food or drinks, or applied topically. The method that will work best will often depend on the type of pain you are experiencing. For example, localized muscle pain may benefit most from a topical application of a tincture, oil, or cream.

CBD oil is taken in various ways, including under the tongue, in food or drinks, or applied topically. The method that will work best will often depend on the type of pain you are experiencing. For example, localized muscle pain may benefit most from a topical application of a tincture, oil, or cream. Determine the proper dosage: Start with a low dosage and gradually add more over time until you find the dosage that works best for you. The optimal dosage will vary depending on your body type, the severity of the pain you are experiencing, and several other factors.

Remember to be patient as CBD oil for pain may take time to work, so be patient and consistent with your dosage. It’s best to use it regularly to get the most benefit.

Pay close attention to the CBD brand you are using and whether or not you are using an isolate, a broad-spectrum CBD oil, etc. It may take some experimentation to find a blend that works for you.

Taking CBD oil for pain management, especially for things like chronic pain, is often a journey you must regularly walk, more than a final destination.

How Long Does CBD Oil Take to Kick In?

The amount of time you will need to wait to feel the effects of your CBD can vary a bit depending on a few factors, such as the method of ingestion and the individual’s metabolism.

Here are some general guidelines on how long it might take to feel the effects of CBD oil.

Sublingual consumption: When CBD oil is placed under the tongue, it is absorbed into the bloodstream more quickly than when ingested through the digestive system. Generally, the effects can be felt within 15-30 minutes or less.

When CBD oil is placed under the tongue, it is absorbed into the bloodstream more quickly than when ingested through the digestive system. Generally, the effects can be felt within 15-30 minutes or less. Ingestion: If you ingest CBD oil in the form of capsules, edibles, or beverages, it will take longer to feel the effects because it needs to pass through the digestive system first. It can take anywhere from 30 minutes to 2 hours to feel the effects.

If you ingest CBD oil in the form of capsules, edibles, or beverages, it will take longer to feel the effects because it needs to pass through the digestive system first. It can take anywhere from 30 minutes to 2 hours to feel the effects. Topical application: When applying CBD oil topically, such as on the skin, it may take longer to feel the effects because it does not enter the bloodstream. The effects can take up to an hour or more to be felt.

It’s important to note that the effects of CBD oil can vary from person to person, and it may take some experimentation to find the right dosage and method of ingestion that works best for you.

Additionally, the effects of CBD oil for pain may be more subtle and gradual compared to traditional pain medication. It’s best to start with a low dose and gradually increase it until you find the right dosage for your needs.

What Other Benefits Does CBD Oil Offer?

CBD oil has been studied for its potential therapeutic benefits for a variety of health conditions. While more research is needed to confirm its effectiveness, some potential benefits of CBD oil include:

Pain management: CBD oil may help to alleviate chronic pain, such as arthritis, neuropathic pain, and inflammation.

Anxiety and depression: CBD oil may have a calming effect and can potentially help to reduce anxiety and symptoms of depression.

Neuroprotective properties: CBD oil has been studied for its potential to protect the nervous system, including reducing the risk of neurological disorders like epilepsy and multiple sclerosis.

Skin conditions: CBD oil may have benefits for certain skin conditions, such as acne and psoriasis, due to its anti-inflammatory properties.

Sleep disorders: CBD oil may help to improve sleep quality and duration, particularly for those with insomnia.

Addiction recovery: CBD oil may help people recover from addiction to substances like opioids by reducing cravings and symptoms of withdrawal.

These benefits may also differ depending on the base oil being used. Some oils use an MCT base, while some use hemp seed oil. Some people respond better to MCT oil, which is thought to help absorption, while others prefer hemp seed oil since it keeps the product sourced to a single plant. This is another option to weigh when debating your long term CBD brand for pain management.

What are the Side Effects of CBD Oil?

CBD oil is generally considered safe and well-tolerated by most people, but like any supplement or medication, there can be potential side effects. Here are some of the possible side effects of CBD oil:

Dry mouth: CBD can reduce saliva production, resulting in a dry mouth sensation. Drinking water or other fluids can help alleviate this side effect.

CBD can reduce saliva production, resulting in a dry mouth sensation. Drinking water or other fluids can help alleviate this side effect. Lack of energy or drowsiness: After taking CBD, some people may experience tiredness or a lack of energy, especially when taking higher doses.

After taking CBD, some people may experience tiredness or a lack of energy, especially when taking higher doses. Nausea or gastrointestinal issues: In some cases, CBD can cause nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea.

In some cases, CBD can cause nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea. Appetite changes: CBD may affect appetite, causing some people to feel more hungry while others may experience a decrease in appetite.

CBD may affect appetite, causing some people to feel more hungry while others may experience a decrease in appetite. Changes in mood: CBD may cause changes in mood, such as increased anxiety or agitation.

CBD may cause changes in mood, such as increased anxiety or agitation. Interaction with medications: CBD may interact with certain medications, so it’s essential to consult with a healthcare professional before adding CBD to your regimen.

It’s important to note that the side effects of CBD oil are generally mild and temporary.

Are You Ready to Try the Best CBD Oils for Pain?

CBD oil has shown promise as a potential natural option for managing pain. It may help to alleviate chronic pain, reduce inflammation, and modulate pain signals by interacting with the body’s endocannabinoid system. While more research is needed to confirm its effectiveness, many people have found relief from pain and other symptoms after using CBD oil.

If you are considering using CBD oil for pain, it’s essential to speak with a healthcare professional, start with a low dose, and choose a high-quality product from a reputable brand that a third-party lab has tested.

