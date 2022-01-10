Best CBD Oil for Pain of 2022 – Trusted, Affordable, Consistent Brands

There’s a type of pain that feels like a nuisance when you’re trying to work, like a headache while you stare at your computer screen. There are other levels of pain, including chronic pain, that are so debilitating you wonder how you can go on. Currently, there are pharmacological interventions that allow you to experience life without chronic pain, but not without a price. The drugs currently administered to relieve serious pain are also highly addictive, and when you’re trying to relieve one symptom and are suddenly hit with a list of side effects that you didn’t ask for, it makes it hard to decide what to choose.

CBD has been making headlines for the last several years because of the way that it helps to relieve chronic pain naturally without exposing you to addictive substances and without subjecting you to a list of uncomfortable side effects. Knowing which CBD products to choose for pain relief can be like walking into a mirrored maze. You’re not sure which way to go, you’re not sure if there is a clear path or just an illusion, and overall, you just don’t know who to trust. Pain alone is enough to deal with. That’s why we scoured the internet for you to find the 10 best CBD oil for pain brands to give you a thorough and honest review of reputable products available on the market today. We took the guesswork out of it and answered some of your most frequently asked questions – all so you can make the best informed decision for your needs.

10 Best CBD Oil for Pain Options

How Did We Choose Our Top 10 CBD Oils?

To find the best CBD oils for pain relief, we set out with a list of items in mind to keep us unbiased and accurate. This is also a helpful list for you if you decide to review CBD products on your own because it gives you a good set of criteria to look for when shopping online.

Product Descriptions & Ingredients

When shopping for the best CBD oil online, complete product descriptions, including a list of ingredients should be readily available. We chose CBD products that are transparent when they describe the CBD oils and that also give you a clear list of ingredients so you can confirm that what you’re taking is clean and pure. Make sure that you’re looking at products made from oil extracted from the hemp plant, not hemp seed oil (which has no CBD).

Independent Lab Tests

If a CBD brand isn’t running their batches through independent or third-party lab tests, they’re not staying true to common safety practices. Using a third-party lab means brands are serious about confirming the purity and potency of each of their products.

Affordability

We chose a wide variety of brands that offer discounts, incentives for subscribing for monthly deliveries, and that also give you affordable options for pain relief to choose from. You’ll notice that some CBD oils are priced higher than others, and that’s all dependent on the type of formula and the overall strength of the product being sold. Wherever possible, we chose brands that provide you with plenty of savings and coupons so that you always feel like you’re getting a good deal.

Customer Feedback

Customer reviews always give us the extra juicy bits of information we need. For example, if a product is labeled as flavored but the flavor is really unpleasant, we find out in the reviews. On the other hand, if a product is labeled as best for pain management, we check the comments to see which customers agree and which conditions are helped by each of the products.

10 Best CBD Oils for Pain – Reviews

1. CBDfx – Editor’s Choice for the Best CBD Oil for Pain

Pros:

Use code “chill” for up to 25% off

Cruelty free

Verified potency

60-day guarantee

Cons:

Products are not certified organic

CBD Oil Product Highlights

CBDfx offers three different best CBD oil for pain options: one for sleep, one for wellbeing, and one for inducing a state of calm. The calming and wellness CBD oils have potencies that range from 500 milligrams of CBD to 6000 milligrams of CBD, while the sleep CBD oil tincture is available in potencies ranging between 1000 milligrams and 4000 milligrams. CBN is used in the sleep and calming CBD oils to make the soothing effects more potent. CBG is incorporated into the wellness CBD oil tincture to support total body health. Choose the morning and night CBD oil tincture set to have specialized support, or bundle them all to experience the advantages of each recipe.

CBDfx’s Background

Ali Esmaili and Jameson Rodgers developed CBDfx in 2014. They came together with the idea that everyone should be able to benefit from CBD’s many advantages. They’ve spent over a decade expanding from its San Fernando Valley, California roots to become the world’s second largest privately held CBD company.

What Customers Say

One buyer shares that she has 14 herniated discs in her spine and suffers from chronic pain. She chose the wellness CBD oil tincture and is happy to share that she’s experiencing significant pain relief when she takes it three times per day. She calls it “the holy grail” and confirms she doesn’t experience any sleepiness or “high”, and can keep up with her day to day duties, including caring for her kids and her dog.

2. CBDistillery – Runner Up

Pros:

Subscribe and save

Natural farming practices

60-day guarantee

Third-party lab tested

Cons:

Free shipping only after you spend $75.00

CBD Oil Product Highlights

Several CBD oil tinctures are available for purchase on the CBDistillery website. They include full-spectrum CBD oil tinctures for relief and relaxation, as well as sleep CBD oil tinctures with CBN to get you snoozin’ with ease. The strength ranges from 450 milligrams of CBD to 5000 milligrams of CBD in their highest strength choice. The majority of their products have a natural, earthy flavor but if you’re into flavored CBD oil tinctures, choose their mango-flavored CBD oil!

CBDistillery’s Background

CBDistillery was founded in 2016 in Colorado and has since grown to become one of the largest, fastest-growing, and most cost-effective CBD brands on the market. They operate with a single goal in mind: to provide CBD to the globe. They have a clear objective, which is to provide you with an alternative road toward a healthy and stable life. Their company is guided by a set of values that include accountability, collaboration, and respect.

What Customers Say

Customers rave not just about the products, but also about the customer service. One customer shares that CBDistillery products have been the first to help her sleep without medication. She’s been enjoying restful nights without any feelings of grogginess in the morning. Another customer shares appreciation for the transparency CBDistillery operates with – it gives him comfort to know exactly what he’s buying.

3. Sunday Scaries – Honorable Mention

Pros:

Unlock discounts when you trade your email

Made in the USA

Free shipping on all subscriptions

100% money back guarantee

Cons:

Limited product variety

CBD Oil Product Highlights

Sunday Scaries offers a CBD oil tincture that combines vitamins D3 and B12 to keep your mind from racing at bedtime and help you chill out before sleep. It’s the perfect complement if you’re traveling, as it helps you to relax and just enjoy the ride. It’s designed for all those moments when you need a stronger dose of CBD. It absorbs rapidly and tastes like fruit punch. Place it under your tongue or add it to your water or smoothie!

Sunday Scaries’ Background

Mike and Beau are the founders of Sunday Scaries. They’re two previously stressed-out bar owners who turned into CBD enthusiasts. They believe community combined with comedy is the best remedy. They used to be filled with worry and anxiety and thought they were the only ones who felt that way. What they discovered is that they weren’t alone; they shared their true feelings with their community and realized many people feel the same way. As a result, they developed Sunday Scaries to turn a fearful country into a relaxed one. Their primary objective is to help everyone to relax, have a good time, and enjoy their respective lives.

What Customers Say

Customers love the fruit punch flavor and have requested Sunday Scaries manufacture a larger bottle – they love it that much. One customer says it makes the hard edges of life a lot smoother and creates a super mellow mood. Seeing how stress has affected her life, one customer notes that CBD helps her manage daily stressors and invites a sense of calm and relaxation into her everyday experience.

Pros:

USDA organic CBD oil tinctures

Full-spectrum wellness

US hemp authority certified

Subscribe and save 20%

Cons:

Some customers are sensitive to the strong flavors

CBD Oil Product Highlights

Charlotte’s Web has a wide range of options for you to choose from, all of which have been thoroughly organized to make your decision easier. If you’re a rookie, check for the phrases “Start your CBD regimen here” and you’ll be sent to the product page for their 17 milligrams per milliliter option. If you’re a seasoned user, more potent CBD products may appeal to you, and if you’re solely looking for CBD oil without THC, the THC-free broad-spectrum CBD oil tincture is the way to go.

Charlotte’s Web Background

Charlotte’s Web harnesses the power of science and artfully blends it with compassion to bring the world the many benefits of CBD. Their aim is to unlock the healing powers of botanicals while improving the health of people throughout the world. They were started in 2014 and have formed philanthropic collaborations. They are now classified as a B corporation, which keeps them focused on the compassionate side of their overall mission.

What Customers Say

Customers say they’ve tried other brands but keep coming back to Charlotte’s Web CBD oils. One verified buyer has experienced noticeable chronic pain relief, and she has noticed better sleep and relief from anxiety as well. Another verified buyer reminds you that for CBD to work the way it’s intended to; you must remain consistent with your routine. He has noticed more calmness, better sleep quality, and improved focus.

5. Zatural – Popular Flavor

Pros:

Subscribe and save on CBD oils

USA organically grown hemp

CO2 extraction method

Get 20% off when you sign up

Cons:

International shipping unavailable for products containing THC

CBD Oil Product Highlights

Zatural offers eight different CBD oil tincture formulas, including full-spectrum CBD, broad-spectrum CBD, and CBD isolate options. Choose the formula that best suits your needs: try the CBN + CBD tincture or sample the apple cider vinegar + CBD isolate tincture. If you prefer a flavored option, they offer a broad-spectrum CBD oil tincture that’s coffee flavored – it’s the new way to start your day.

Zatural’s Background

Maryann Stanger is a Naturopathic Doctor who has studied the Endocrine System and is a Certified Digestive Health Specialist, Acupuncturist, Live Blood Analyst, NAET practitioner, Certified Aromatherapist, and Author. She is a wife, mother of eight children, and grandma of 28 grandchildren. She understood that while CBD may not be a cure-all, it does work miraculously. After discovering it and witnessing its benefits on her life and the lives of others she serves, she became eager to share the knowledge she has gained in the hopes that she could share the relief CBD oil brings with customers like you.

What Customers Say

One verified buyer writes that she loves this product not only because they experience relief for their chronic pain as well as less anxiety, but also because it came with an unexpected perk of appetite control. Another customer shares that she recently switched to the full-spectrum CBD oil for pain after trying the broad-spectrum CBD and is happy she did – her symptoms related to MS have been significantly more manageable and she’s enjoying more restful sleep as well.

6. Green Roads – Selection Variety

Pros:

20% off your first purchase

Award winning company

Vegan friendly

American farmed hemp

Cons:

None worth noting

CBD Oil Product Highlights

Green Roads offers a wide range of CBD oil alternatives, including full-spectrum CBD oil and broad-spectrum CBD. The full-spectrum CBD oil is a best seller and when you visit their website, you can check out which tincture is on sale. Try the apple kiwi bliss flavored CBD oil or the mint breeze flavored CBD oil if you want flavored CBD. They have different formulas available along with different concentrations – simply select the one that meets your needs, and you’ll have relief delivered in no time.

Green Roads’ Background

Laura Fuentes created Green Roads with a singular goal in mind: to create CBD formulations that would propel the brand to the forefront of the industry. Laura spent more than two decades as a certified compounding pharmacist dedicated to improving the health of her community, and she decided to take this risk to press for stricter regulations and greater transparency so that consumers have a brand to rely on. She risked a new career path but remained steadfast to deliver the many benefits of CBD to a larger market.

What Customers Say

One customer is a first time CBD user and immediately noticed a more relaxed sensation throughout her body and her mood. Though she was concerned about feeling drowsy, she was pleasantly stunned at the end of her day after she had achieved all she set out to – all without the feelings of being overwhelmed she had grown accustomed to. Another customer reports she tried at least 10 other brands to no avail. She found her favorite broad-spectrum CBD with Green Roads.

7. CBD American Shaman – Water Soluble

Pros:

Terpene rich CBD oil tinctures

Water soluble formulas

Wide variety of flavors

Third-party lab tested

Cons:

Potency maxes out at 900 milligrams of CBD

CBD Oil Product Highlights

Water soluble full-spectrum CBD oil and terpene rich hemp oil are among the CBD oils offered by CBD American Shaman. Choose their top-rated water soluble tincture, which includes 900 mg of CBD per 30 milliliter bottle. It comes in two flavors: natural and lemon. They’ve just expanded their product line to include VG cloud tinctures in a number of delicious flavors like apple, blueberry moon, watermelon, and grape, to name a few!

CBD American Shaman’s Background

CBD American Shaman was formed with the goal of bringing world-wide wellness through ultra-concentrated terpene-rich CBD oil. They place a premium on adhering to industry best practices and have created proprietary nanotechnology that makes their products 9X more bioavailable than competing products. Along with focusing on proprietary nanotechnology that increases absorption rates, they also have a charitable nature. They have created the Compassionate Care program, which provides discounts on their products for those who need the financial support as they work to improve the quality of their lives.

What Customers Say

Customers are satisfied with CBD American Shaman products. Their CBD oil tinctures help with sleeping through the night and even those who purchased with skepticism have fallen in love with the way these products help relieve discomfort and improve sleep quality.

8. Extract Labs – Vegan Options

Pros:

60-day money back guarantee

Certified vegan CBD oils

CBD Examine Authenticity Award

CO2 extracted CBD

Cons:

Free shipping applies only when you spend at least $60

CBD Oil Product Highlights

Extract Labs has a variety of CBD tincture formulas you can select. There are CBD isolate products, broad-spectrum CBD oil tinctures, and full-spectrum CBD oil products, all of which are made from high-quality hemp oil, as opposed to hemp seed oil. Some of their products include PM with CBD for sleep, relief formula with CBD to tackle those pesky aches and pains, daily support with full-spectrum hemp extract CBD, and even cognitive support with CBG. For those of you who love flavored products, you can try the lemon and raspberry CBD oil tinctures!

Extract Lab’s Background

Craig Henderson, a veteran, started Extract Labs after becoming interested in the medical potential of the cannabis plant. Yet, the euphoric effects of the cannabis plant were a challenge in the research; however, as he continued his investigation, he discovered the medical properties of CBD. He embarked on his mission after observing the benefits with his community of veterans. He began experimenting in a dusty corner of his house and has since grown Extract Labs into a profitable CBD company that’s well recognized today.

What Customers Say

Customers note the raspberry flavored option is delicious and can trust the strong potency options to offer the relief they need. They experience reduced chronic pain and reduced stress and anxiety. The relief tincture is their favorite for managing pain and discomfort.

9. Five CBD – Entourage Effect

Pros:

Subscribe and save 30%

Strong concentrations for ultimate relief

Two CBD oil flavors to pick from

Full-spectrum CBD oil for all benefits

Cons:

High THC concentrations may not appeal to some consumers

CBD Oil Product Highlights

Five CBD products have an 18+ warning because they contain full-spectrum hemp extract CBD along with other beneficial cannabinoids, including THC, CBN, and CBC. These CBD oil tinctures pack a punch. They’re available in two flavors: choose citrus if you prefer a lighter flavor and indulge in the mint chocolate if you prefer refreshing sweetness.

Five CBD’s Background

Five CBD develops CBD products with high quantities of terpenes, flavonoids, and minor cannabinoids. The name Five originates from their commitment to using all parts of the hemp plant in a 5:1 ratio, which offers a wide range of benefits for you to enjoy. They were founded to set a new benchmark for the greatest CBD oils and CBD products to maximize the benefits of the complete hemp plant.

What Customers Say

One customer was inspired to write a review even though she doesn’t usually share her experiences with products she purchases online. She shares that she’s experienced several health issues over the last year and Five CBD has brought her massive relief, particularly with helping her fall asleep and stay asleep throughout the night. Another customer loves the mint chocolate flavor and has made her commitment to be a “forever customer.”

10. Bloom Hemp – Certified Organic

Pros:

Trade your email for 10% off

USDA organic

Subscribe and save 15%

Free shipping on all US orders

Cons:

Not recommended to mix with food or drinks

CBD Oil Product Highlights

Bloom offers seven different CBD tincture formulas, including one for recovery and one for calming effects. They offer full-spectrum and zero THC options, so you always have an option, whether you prefer a CBD isolate or the infusion of other phytocannabinoids. The recovery tincture incorporates CBG into the formula and works as a powerful anti-inflammatory supplement to deliver fast relief.

Bloom Hemp’s Background

Bloom Hemp, based in Denver, Colorado, is an independently owned and operated hemp and CBD supplier dedicated to creating a community of people who want to make a difference in the world. They recognized that the only way they could ensure the quality and efficacy they envisioned was to manufacture it all themselves and remain actively engaged in every stage of the process. They started experimenting with new techniques to generate creative products and a precise best practices formula in 2019 and have only expanded since.

What Customers Say

Customers chose Bloom as their go-to CBD oil for pain relief and are happy they did. One verified buyer purchased the relief tincture after it was recommended by his naturopathic doctor (he had fallen and hurt his wrist and the relief formula helped relieve the pain). He was surprised to discover that the symptoms of his hay fever were also reduced. With CBD as part of his routine, he is experiencing improved quality of life.

Benefits of CBD Oil for Pain

CBD works by affecting several of the biological processes in your body. On the one hand, it works as a great anti-inflammatory, which means that the inflammation in your body is reduced naturally, resulting in the alleviation of pain. On the other hand, it also works as an analgesic, which means that it helps to numb pain sensations that you experience. CBD is also known to contain antioxidants, which helps to purify your body and combat the free radicals that multiply only to create destruction in your body.

Your body operates using a system for signaling cells which is called the endocannabinoid system (ECS). CBD interacts with your ECS receptors, and it’s this communication that creates the anti-inflammatory and analgesic benefits associated with pain relief. Several studies have been conducted to-date that touch on the importance of CBD use when tackling certain conditions. CBD oil for pain management continues to be studied by researchers to understand how it works both in animal and human populations.

For example, a study conducted in 2016 reveals that CBD treatment demonstrated reduced inflammation and overall pain relief in rats affected with arthritis in their joints. Because of the study, it is believed that CBD could help relieve arthritic pain by providing anti-inflammatory and pain relieving benefits to humans as well.

People diagnosed with cancer also incorporate CBD into their list of remedies because it reduces the symptoms of chemotherapy by helping with pain management, helping with appetite stimulation, and easing nausea and vomiting. Additionally, CBD has been studied as a pain management alternative for conditions like migraines and cluster headaches.

How Much CBD Oil for Pain to Take?

CBD oil for pain comes in small 30 mL bottles on average. The droppers for these products are typically marked so that you can measure out your dose easily. If this is your first time trying CBD to help with pain management, our best suggestion is to follow the manufacturer’s recommendations for use. This gives you a baseline to start from and to determine if you need to alter the dosage.

Expect a trial and error process when you first start taking CBD. You may need to up the dose depending on how you feel after your first time trying CBD. Remember, every product is different. Some bottles may contain a higher concentration of CBD, which means you won’t need to take as much. That’s why it’s best to read the product packaging, confirm the dosage you’re taking, measure it out carefully, and start there.

When you take CBD orally, the best CBD oils dosage to help with managing pain is between 2.5–20 milligrams of CBD. Some people, depending on their height and weight, may require stronger doses.

How Long Does It Take to Feel the Effects of CBD Oil?

How long it takes to feel the effects of CBD oil depends on the way that you administer it. For example, if you place it underneath your tongue, CBD oil tinctures will typically absorb in as little as 30 seconds, which means you can expect to feel relief in about 15 minutes. However, if you use the oil as a part of a meal or a smoothie, you can expect to feel relief somewhere between 45 minutes and two hours after ingestion.

If you’re still unfamiliar with the effects of CBD oil, give your body time to process it and wait to feel the changes. Some people may feel impatient when first taking a CBD dose and may actually ingest too much CBD. Don’t make this mistake, as you may experience unpleasant side effects. For example, if you are taking CBD oil during the day and looking to manage pain, taking a dose that is too high may result in feelings of drowsiness, which could affect your performance.

Instead, if you’re looking to experience relief sooner than later, use the tinctures sublingually (underneath your tongue), and allow 15 minutes to pass before you consider altering your dose. It’s also important you understand that the benefits of CBD are different from, say, a painkiller. This is because CBD oils work cumulatively over time, which helps to reduce inflammation throughout your body and keep pain at bay with consistent, long-term use. Remain committed to using the best CBD oil on a regular basis, so that you can reap the benefits over the long run.

Side Effects of CBD

Generally speaking, CBD oil is well tolerated. However, if you adjust to a higher dose, you may experience some unpleasant side effects. For example, you may experience a reduced appetite and a dry mouth. Some people have reported experiencing diarrhea, while others have reported experiencing fatigue and drowsiness. If the side effects bother you, simply reduce your dose so that your body can tolerate the CBD better.

As a side note, to prevent adverse side effects, always purchase your CBD products from reputable suppliers. Just as we discussed in the beginning of this article, you should be looking for suppliers that have a good reputation and that always run their batches through third-party lab testing. This step ensures that the quality of the CBD products you’re getting is high and that the purity and potency is confirmed. If you don’t have this information available upfront, you don’t know exactly what’s in the product. There could be additives or other artificial ingredients that cause unpleasant side effects, so it’s best to stick with pure forms of CBD from reputable manufacturers.

Conclusion

When you live with pain, your ability to function normally is impacted. Your thoughts are dominated, your body is impacted, and your relationships with others suffer. When you choose to incorporate CBD oil for pain, you gain a new lease on life – one that doesn’t incorporate uncomfortable side effects. Simply, you get natural support that helps you lead a life with more presence, relief, and purpose. Taking CBD oil should be an easy part of your day. Pick the product that speaks to you and look forward to better days!