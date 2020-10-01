Best Delta 8 Flower in 2022 – Top 3 Delta 8 THC Flower Strains & Deals

As an alternative to psychoactive marijuana flowers, many companies have started to produce and sell what is known as “delta-8 flower”. Delta-8 THC is a cannabinoid found in smaller concentrations within the cannabis plant. However, recent advancements in extraction methods have resulted in the creation of products with higher delta-8 THC content. Delta-8 flower provides many of the same benefits as regular cannabis flower, but it is said to produce more subtle effects compared to delta-9 THC, the primary psychoactive component in the marijuana plant. Some people report feeling more clear-headed and energetic after using delta-8 flower, while others say it helps them relax and wind down.

With hundreds of brands claiming to sell high-quality delta-8 THC-infused hemp flower, it can be tough to know which ones are scams and which are the real deal. To assist you in finding the best delta-8 hemp flowers, we’ve compiled a list of the best delta-8 manufacturers. Chosen for their quality products, fair prices, and commitment to customer service, the brands on our list are sure to provide you with a great delta-8 experience.

Top 3 Brands – Delta-8 Flower

iDELTA8 – Editor’s Choice: Best Delta-8 Flower Products Secret Nature – Runner Up Plain Jane – Honorable Mention

Best Delta-8 Flower Choices

Each of these brands represents the best of what the delta-8 THC (or D8) flower market has to offer in terms of product quality and customer service. With tons of strain varieties, cannabinoid profiles, and positive customer reviews, these brands will definitely help you find the perfect delta-8 THC flower for your needs.

1. iDELTA8 – Editor’s Choice: Best Delta-8 Flower Products

Pros:

Award-winning product line

Multiple hemp cannabis plant strains

Lab results readily available on the website

Packaged in travel-friendly, smell-proof containers

Cons:

Free shipping only available with orders over $99

iDELTA8 Company Info

Started with the goal of providing rare hemp flower strains boosted with flavorful terpenes and cannabinoids, iDELTA8 has quickly become one of the most popular delta-8 brands on the market.

iDELTA8 is a US company that is passionate about creating unique delta-8 THC experiences. All of their D8 products are made using high-quality hemp cannabis flowers and are tested by independent labs to ensure potency and safety.

Focusing on vape products, iDELTA8 has expanded its line of premium CBD products to include hemp delta-8 flower and an assortment of hemp cannabinoid gummies. With free shipping on orders over $99 and the ability to choose from multiple strains and packaging preferences, iDELTA8 makes it easy to find the perfect product for your needs.

iDELTA8 Delta-8 Flower

iDELTA8 sources its hemp plant extracts from organic farms in the USA committed to sustainable and regenerative growing practices. To ensure a top-quality product, each batch of flowers is slow-dried and cured for at least 60 days. The end result is some of the most flavorful and potent D8 flower available on the market today. In addition, each strain is boosted with terpenes to enhance the flavor profile and provide additional benefits.

To help you choose the perfect product, iDELTA8 provides in-depth descriptions of each strain on their website, along with lab results from independent testing facilities. You can also find helpful customer reviews and FAQs to assist you in making an informed decision.

The most popular delta-8 flower for sale on the company’s website include:

Alien OG Kush – A balanced hybrid with a sweet and sour citrus flavor. Potent CBDa flowers from hemp are infused with D8 distillate to provide balanced and mild effects specific to hybrid hemp plant strains.

A balanced hybrid with a sweet and sour citrus flavor. Potent CBDa flowers from hemp are infused with D8 distillate to provide balanced and mild effects specific to hybrid hemp plant strains. Illuminati Kush – A relaxing indica strain with a sweet and earthy flavor. Grown in the USA, these CBD-rich flowers from hemp are infused with potent delta-8 distillate for a soothing effect that is perfect for winding down at the end of the day.

A relaxing indica strain with a sweet and earthy flavor. Grown in the USA, these CBD-rich flowers from hemp are infused with potent delta-8 distillate for a soothing effect that is perfect for winding down at the end of the day. Sour Space Candy – An energizing sativa hemp plant strain with a sweet and sour citrus flavor. Packed full of CBDa and infused with D8 THC, this delta-8 flower is perfect for daytime use.

Delta-8 THC flower at iDELTA8 can be purchased in 3.5 and 7-gram quantities with pop tops or glass jars.

Shop Delta-8 Flower at iDELTA8.com

2. Secret Nature – Runner Up

Pros:

Available in hemp flower buds and pre-rolls

CBD and CBG flower infused with delta-8 THC available

Detailed product pages with recent customer reviews

Full and installment payment options are available

Cons:

International orders take up to two weeks for delivery

Secret Nature Company Info

An artisanal hemp brand, Secret Nature is focused on creating premium hemp cannabinoid products using the best possible ingredients. All of the hemp they use is grown on small organic farms around the USA, ensuring a top-quality product.

With a range of products that include topicals, vapes, gummies, tinctures, and more, Secret Nature has something for everyone. Lab testing each batch of products to ensure potency and safety, Secret Nature is a company you can trust. In addition, their detailed product pages provide all the information you need to make an informed decision about which product is right for you. You’ll also find helpful customer reviews and FAQs to guide you through the purchasing process.

Secret Nature Delta-8 Flower

Secret Nature carries a range of hemp flowers, but its delta-8 THC flower has become one of the company’s most popular products.

By infusing CBD hemp flowers with potent CO2 extracted delta-8 distillates, Secret Nature has created some of the most flavorful and potent delta-8 flower on the market today. Packaged in 3.5, 7, and 14-gram resealable packages, these premium D8 THC flowers are guaranteed to stay fresh, potent, and flavorful.

You can purchase delta-8 flower from Secret Nature in the following varieties:

Secret OG – A relaxing indica strain containing 175mg of premium delta-8 distillate. Offering flavorful notes of pine and lemon, this strain is perfect for use at the end of the day.

A relaxing indica strain containing 175mg of premium delta-8 distillate. Offering flavorful notes of pine and lemon, this strain is perfect for use at the end of the day. CBG Flower – An uplifting sativa strain containing 175mg of premium D8 distillate. With a citrusy flavor and uplifting effects, this strain is perfect for use during the day. CBG flower is thought to be beneficial for many issues, including inflammation, anxiety, and pain.

An uplifting sativa strain containing 175mg of premium D8 distillate. With a citrusy flavor and uplifting effects, this strain is perfect for use during the day. CBG flower is thought to be beneficial for many issues, including inflammation, anxiety, and pain. Super Spectrum (pre-rolls) – Delta-8 infused hemp flowers in an uplifting hybrid strain. These pre-rolls contain a potent blend of delta-8, CBD, phytocannabinoids, and terpenes for a well-rounded THC experience.

In addition to loose hemp THC flower and pre-rolled delta-8 joints, Secret Nature also offers potent delta-8 blunts for those looking for a long-lasting THC experience. Regardless of how you like to consume your THC flower, Secret Nature has a product that will suit your needs.

Shop Delta-8 Flower at SecretNatureCBD.com

3. Plain Jane – Honorable Mention

Pros:

10% off when paying with cryptocurrency (accepts 50 different cryptos)

Full-spectrum CBD hemp flower with D8 THC infusion

Encrypted Orders & Checkout

Money-back guarantee

Cons:

Free shipping not standard

No refund on used or opened products

Plain Jane Company Info

Oregon-based hemp cannabis company Plain Jane is focused on creating and selling premium hemp-derived products to customers all over the USA. Already serving 75,000 satisfied customers in the short time they have been in business, Plain Jane is quickly making a name for itself in the hemp cannabinoid industry.

Providing detailed product pages that cover everything from lab reports to customer reviews, Plain Jane is committed to customer transparency and satisfaction. With educational resources and How-To guides when using your favorite hemp cannabis products sold by Plain Jane, this company is perfect for first-time hemp smokers needing guidance and experienced users searching for new and innovative products.

Plain Jane Delta-8 Flower

Creating their delta-8 distillate using advanced extraction methods and infusing it with their full-spectrum CBD, Plain Jane has created some of the most flavorful and potent D8 THC hemp flowers on the market today. Lab tested for potency, purity, cannabinoid content, and heavy metals, you can be sure you are getting a high-quality product when you purchase delta-8 flower from Plain Jane.

Plain Jane carries many different delta-8 flower varieties, the most popular being its Hawaiian Haze hemp flower. This sativa-dominant hybrid hits smooth and offers a sweet and fruity flavor with uplifting phytocannabinoid support that includes CBDa, CBD, CBG, CBN, and CBC.

In addition to Hawaiian Haze, Plain Jane carries a range of other premium delta-8 THC flower products, including:

Sour Space Candy – Containing approx 7mg of D8 THC per gram of flower, this sativa-dominant hybrid is perfect for those seeking an uplifting and energetic THC experience.

Containing approx 7mg of D8 THC per gram of flower, this sativa-dominant hybrid is perfect for those seeking an uplifting and energetic THC experience. Elektra – Containing a high concentration of CBD and a moderate concentration of delta 8, this sativa hybrid strain offers a clear-headed and uplifting THC experience perfect for daytime use or before social events

Containing a high concentration of CBD and a moderate concentration of delta 8, this sativa hybrid strain offers a clear-headed and uplifting THC experience perfect for daytime use or before social events Delta-8 Small Bud Mix – Not sure what delta-8 flower to try first? Plain Jane’s small bud mix pack allows you to sample a range of their top-selling hemp flowers, including Hawaiian Haze, Sour Space Candy, and Elektra.

Plain Jane delta-8 flower comes in sizes ranging from one gram to a pound. Packaged in resealable containers and pouches, all Plain Jane products are shipped in odor-proof and discreet packaging to ensure your privacy.

Shop Delta-8 Flower at PlainJane.com

How Did We Pick These Delta-8 Flower Options?

We won’t lie – our researchers had a good time creating this list of the best delta-8 flowers for sale. Using several criteria to differentiate the best from the rest, our process for making this list was as follows:

1. We started by looking at customer reviews to see what products people were talking about.

2. We then looked at each product’s THC and CBD levels to ensure they met our potency standards.

3. We considered the price of each product and whether it was fair given the THC and CBD levels.

4. We looked at the flavors of each product to ensure they were potent and appealing.

5. We considered the company’s customer service policies, shipping times, and return policy.

6. Finally, we looked at the overall quality of each product to ensure it met our standards for safety and quality.

In addition to verifying that a company uses organic hemp, no artificial flavors or colors, and third-party lab testing, we also looked for companies that went above and beyond to create unique products with a focus on customer satisfaction.

Our research concluded that the three companies on this list are leaders in the hemp industry and are committed to providing customers with high-quality delta-8 THC products at fair prices.

How is Delta-8 Hemp Flower Made?

There is a lot of confusion about what delta-8 THC is and how it gets created into premium hemp cannabis plant products. In order to help you better understand delta-8 THC and how it is used in products like CBD flower, let’s take a look at how it is made.

It all starts with hemp.

The hemp plant contains hundreds of cannabinoids and plant compounds vital to the production of premium delta-8 flowers. Hemp is chosen because it is legal to grow in the U.S. since the passage of the federal Farm Bill in 2018, and because hemp has relatively low delta-9 THC concentrations. This form of THC is known to cause the psychoactive “high” typically associated with marijuana use. By using hemp plants as the infusion base for delta-8 THC, manufacturers can create flowers with all the benefits of cannabis without the psychoactive effects.

When starting a product line of delta-8 flower, manufacturers harvest CBD flowers from hemp grown using organic farming practices. Like psychoactive marijuana flowers, CBD flower has a high trichome concentration. These tiny, hair-like structures contain plant terpenes and flavonoids that give CBD flowers a unique aroma and flavor profile.

Extraction is what comes next.

Because delta-8 THC compounds aren’t abundant in hemp plants, laboratory extraction is performed to isolate and concentrate them. The most common type of extraction used to make delta-8 flower is supercritical CO2 extraction. This process uses pressurized carbon dioxide gas to extract cannabinoids and other plant compounds from the hemp material. The end result is a pure, potent oil rich in delta-8 THC.

Delta-8 THC oil extracted from hemp can be used in a number of different ways, with many manufacturers creating easy-to-use vape products with the D8 distillate. But, delta-8 THC oil can also be used to infuse other products, like gummies, tinctures, and, yes – even delta-8 THC flowers.

Infusion ties it all together.

Once the delta-8 THC oil has been extracted, it’s time to infuse it into the final product. For delta-8 THC flowers, this process begins with CBD hemp flowers that have been trimmed and cured. Delta-8 makers can infuse this mellower cannabinoid into a wide range of CBD strains, including sativa, indica, and hybrid varieties. The specific characteristics of the strain can add or enhance certain flavors, smells, and effects of delta-8 flower.

To infuse the delta-8 THC oil into the flower material, manufacturers use a number of different methods. The most common is to soak the hemp flower in delta-8 THC distillate or to spray it with an infused concentrate solution. This allows for an even distribution of cannabinoids throughout the flower.

After initial infusion, the delta-8 THC-infused hemp flower is often given a final curing treatment. This helps to preserve the cannabinoids and terpenes in the product, as well as improve the taste, smell, and appearance.

The final process.

After all treatments, curing, and trimming are complete, manufacturers are left with premium delta-8 THC-infused hemp flower. Many manufacturers then package their D8 hemp products in child-resistant mylar bags to ensure freshness and potency.

When stored properly, these flowers can maintain their integrity for many months, giving you a long shelf life to enjoy your product.

What to Look for When Buying Quality Delta-8 Products

Just because you know what the best products are and how they are made doesn’t always mean that you feel comfortable differentiating a high-quality delta-8 flower product from an inferior one. Here are some key factors to remember when out shopping for CBD flower infused with delta-8 THC.

Extraction Type

Extraction is essential to the quality of any CBD or delta-8 product. The most important thing to remember is that the extraction process must be done correctly in order for the final product to be effective and safe. The most common type of extraction used to make delta-8 THC is supercritical CO2 extraction. This industry-leading process uses pressurized carbon dioxide gas to extract cannabinoids and other plant compounds from the hemp material. The end result is a pure, potent oil rich in delta-8 THC.

Why is CO2 extraction preferred over other methods? Because it is a clean and safe way to extract cannabinoids without using harsh chemicals or solvents. Low-quality extraction methods using harsh solvents like butane or propane can leave behind harmful residues that can be dangerous to your health.

When shopping for delta-8 products, always look for those that use supercritical CO2 extraction. This is the gold standard in the industry and will ensure you’re getting a high-quality, safe product with no risk of contamination from harmful chemicals.

Organic & Natural Ingredients

Artificial fillers, additives, and flavorings are a huge red flag when shopping for any CBD or delta-8 product. These ingredients do nothing to improve the quality of the product and can even be harmful to your health. Even worse, they can contain toxic chemicals that can be dangerous if inhaled or ingested.

Unfortunately, even with the best intentions, brands that don’t use organic or natural ingredients can end up with products that contain these harmful chemicals. For example, hemp grown using non-organic methods can be contaminated with pesticides, herbicides, and other toxic substances.

The only way to be sure that you’re getting a pure, natural product is to buy from brands that use organic ingredients and follow good manufacturing practices (GMP). These companies take extra steps to ensure their products are free of harmful chemicals and contaminants.

Ultimately, there are plenty of high-quality delta-8 products on the market that use only natural ingredients, so there’s no need to take the risk with anything else.

Multiple Strain Varieties

The hallmark of the best place to buy delta-8 flower is the ability to get the right product for your needs. This means having access to a wide variety of strains, so you can find the one that’s perfect for you.

While companies carrying a single strain of delta-8 THC-infused flower may still be high quality, it’s always a good sign when a company offers multiple strains. This shows that they are dedicated to providing their customers with a wide variety of products to choose from, so you can find the perfect one for your needs.

When looking at different companies, look at the strains they offer and see if they have something right for you. If not, keep looking until you find a company that does.

Independent Testing (with easily accessible lab reports)

Many companies claim that their products are safe and effective, but the only way to really know for sure is to look at independent lab reports. These reports are conducted by third-party organizations that test products for purity and potency.

The best companies will make their lab reports easily accessible on their website or upon request. This shows that they have nothing to hide and that their products meet the highest standards of quality. Conversely, if a company doesn’t have lab reports readily available, that’s a major red flag, and you should look elsewhere.

When reading lab reports, make sure that the cannabinoid content on the bottle matches the concentration in the report. Also, look for reports that offer a complete analysis of the product with scans for:

harmful microbes

pesticides

herbicides

heavy metals

other contaminants from the extraction process

If a company only offers a cannabinoid potency report – that’s not enough. Ensure they provide a complete analysis of their products to ensure they meet the highest quality and safety standards.

What are the Benefits of Delta-8 Flower?

Cannabis products from hemp and marijuana have been used throughout human history to address a wide variety of issues and ailments. The two most well-known cannabinoids however, THC and CBD, only make up a small fraction of the more than 100 cannabinoids found in these plants.

Delta-8 THC is one of these lesser-known cannabinoids that is beginning to gain attention for its potential unique therapeutic properties that include:

Anti-nausea: Cannabinoids like delta-8 THC can stimulate endocannabinoid receptors that regulate nausea and vomiting. This makes them potentially effective for treating chemotherapy-induced nausea and other forms of motion sickness.

Cannabinoids like delta-8 THC can stimulate endocannabinoid receptors that regulate nausea and vomiting. This makes them potentially effective for treating chemotherapy-induced nausea and other forms of motion sickness. Anti-anxiety: D8 THC has been shown to reduce anxiety in animal studies, making it a potential treatment for anxiety disorders like PTSD, social anxiety disorder, and general anxiety disorder.

D8 THC has been shown to reduce anxiety in animal studies, making it a potential treatment for anxiety disorders like PTSD, social anxiety disorder, and general anxiety disorder. Pain relief: Because it interacts with the endocannabinoid system, D8 THC may be effective for treating pain. This makes it a potential treatment for chronic pain, arthritis pain, cancer-related pain, and more.

Because it interacts with the endocannabinoid system, D8 THC may be effective for treating pain. This makes it a potential treatment for chronic pain, arthritis pain, cancer-related pain, and more. Appetite stimulation: Delta 8 has been shown to stimulate appetite in animal studies, making it a potential treatment for conditions like cachexia (wasting syndrome) and anorexia.

Delta 8 has been shown to stimulate appetite in animal studies, making it a potential treatment for conditions like cachexia (wasting syndrome) and anorexia. Anti-cancer: Delta 8 has been shown to kill cancer cells in vitro (in a petri dish), and it may also help reduce tumor growth in animal studies. These effects are likely due to D8’s interactions with the endocannabinoid system that regulates balance and homeostasis within the body, but more research is needed to confirm these effects in humans.

Delta 8 has been shown to kill cancer cells in vitro (in a petri dish), and it may also help reduce tumor growth in animal studies. These effects are likely due to D8’s interactions with the endocannabinoid system that regulates balance and homeostasis within the body, but more research is needed to confirm these effects in humans. Anti-inflammation: D8 has been shown to influence CB2 cannabinoid receptors responsible for regulating inflammation throughout the body. This makes delta-8 THC a potential treatment for inflammatory conditions like Crohn’s disease, colitis, and more.

D8 has been shown to influence CB2 cannabinoid receptors responsible for regulating inflammation throughout the body. This makes delta-8 THC a potential treatment for inflammatory conditions like Crohn’s disease, colitis, and more. Neuroprotection: Delta-8 THC has been shown to protect nerve cells from damage in animal studies, making it a potential treatment for neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.

Delta-8 THC has been shown to protect nerve cells from damage in animal studies, making it a potential treatment for neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. Anti-seizure. Cannabinoids like THC and CBD have been approved for use by the federal Food & Drug Agency in patients with epilepsy, and delta-8 THC may have similar effects. This is likely due to D8’s interactions with the endocannabinoid system that helps regulate neurological activity in the brain.

While more research is needed to confirm these potential therapeutic benefits of delta-8 THC, the promising early findings suggest that this cannabinoid could be effective for treating a wide variety of conditions.

Will Delta-8 THC-Infused Hemp Flower Get You High?

Many prefer hemp cannabinoids because of their lack of psychoactive effects. However, delta-8 THC is different from delta 9 THC (the form of THC that gets you high) in both its chemical structure and its impact on the body.

Delta-9 THC is a potent agonist of the CB1 cannabinoid receptor, which is responsible for the psychoactive effects of THC. However, delta-8 THC is only a weak agonist of the CB1 receptor, and it is also an antagonist of the CB2 receptor. This difference in structure and function means that D8 THC produces a much milder experience than D9 THC.

Because everyone has a unique endocannabinoid system, the effects of delta-8 flower will vary from person to person. Some find delta-8 flower relaxing after smoking them in pipes or joints, while others find the cannabinoid uplifting in its effects after smoking it. In some cases, users might not feel much at all outside of better general well-being.

With factors such as body weight, existing tolerance to cannabinoids, and individual physiology playing a role in how D8 THC affects each person, it’s best to start with a small amount and increase as needed. This way, you can see what, if any, effects this cannabinoid has on your ability to complete daily tasks free from cognitive impairment.

Are There Side Effects to Smoking Delta-8 Flower?

When smoking any plant product, there is always the potential for adverse effects. These are typically mild and pass quickly, but they can be more severe in some people. The most common side effects of smoking delta-8 flower include:

Dry mouth

Dry eyes

Anxiety or paranoia (in high doses)

Increased heart rate

Dizziness

Furthermore, as a result of smoking flowers from the hemp cannabis plants, you may have coughing fits or bronchial irritation. These effects are more likely if you have asthma (or another respiratory condition), smoke from a bong, or frequently smoke joints.

While these side effects are typically mild and short-lived, it’s essential to be aware of them before using delta-8 flower. If you experience any adverse effects after smoking delta-8 flower, stop using the cannabinoid and speak with a doctor if the symptoms persist. Furthermore, if you are pregnant or nursing, smoking any substance, including delta-8 flower, is never advised.

How to Smoke Delta-8 Flower

The term “flower” in the cannabis industry refers to the smokable part of the female hemp plant. The hemp flower contains high levels of cannabinoids and terpenes that work together to produce the entourage effect.

When it comes to smoking delta-8 flower, there are a few different methods you can use:

Rolling a joint: This is one of the most popular methods of smoking hemp cannabis flowers – all you need is some rolling paper and your favorite strain of D8 THC-rich hemp flower. Be sure to use natural rolling papers with no chemicals or other additives.

Using a pipe: Pipes come in all shapes and sizes, so you can find one that’s perfect for you. You can use metal, glass, or wooden pipes to smoke delta-8 flowers. Just add your desired amount of hemp flower to the bowl, light it, and inhale slowly.

Using a bong: Bongs are water pipes that use water to filter and cool the smoke before you inhale it. This makes for a smoother yet still powerful smoking experience. To use a bong, fill the chamber with water, add your hemp flower to the bowl, light it, and inhale.

Using a vaporizer: Vaping is one of the healthiest ways to consume delta-8 flower because it doesn’t involve combustion. This means there are no carcinogens or other harmful chemicals produced when you vape. To vape D8 flower, simply add your desired amount of hemp flower to the chamber of your vaporizer, turn it on, and inhale the vapor.

No matter which method you choose, smoking delta-8 flower is a great way to enjoy the cannabinoid’s effects. Just be sure to start with a small amount and increase as needed to avoid any adverse effects.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Will smoking delta-8 flowers make me fail a drug test?

It is possible that delta-8 oil infused into full-spectrum CBD flower could make you fail a test for THC. In some cases, the delta-9 THC levels in full-spectrum CBD flower can metabolize into COOH-THC, which is the metabolite that drug tests look for when testing for THC. In other cases, the similarities in the structure of delta-8 THC and delta-9 THC can cause a false positive on a drug test for THC. If you are worried about failing mandatory drug tests for work or school, consider using hemp products free from any trace of THC cannabinoids.

2. How much delta-8 flower should I smoke for pain?

The amount of delta-8 flower needed to manage pain symptoms will depend on the individual. Start with a small amount and increase as needed until you find relief. It is important to remember that D8 THC can interact with other medications, so be sure to speak with your doctor before using it if you take any prescription medications.

3. Can I travel with delta-8 flower?

Considered a legal hemp cannabinoid in the USA since the federal farm bill passed in 2018, delta-8 flower is safe to travel with domestically. However, it is always best to check the local laws of the state or country you are traveling to, as they may have different regulations regarding D8 THC and other cannabinoids.

4. How do I save money on Delta-8 flower purchases?

You can save money on your purchase by buying in bulk or signing up for a subscription. You can also find discounts and coupons by following your favorite brands on social media or subscribing to their email list.

5. Are delta-8 and CBD the same?

No. Delta-8 THC and CBD (cannabidiol) are two different cannabinoids that are found in the hemp plant. They both offer various health benefits, but they interact with the body in different ways. CBD is non-intoxicating and does not produce any psychoactive effects, while D8 THC can produce mild psychoactive effects if taken in high doses.

Get the Best Delta-8 Flower

In the golden age of cannabis we live in, getting premium quality delta-8 flower is easier than ever. With many brands to choose from, you can find the perfect flower for your needs and budget.

Ensure that your money is well spent by purchasing premium, non-GMO delta-8 flower products from any of the reputable brands above. Chosen for their quality, potency, and flavor, these brands offer the best delta-8 flower on the market.