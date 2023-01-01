Best Delta 8 Gummies: 5 Delta 8 THC Gummies for Relaxation and Pain Relief

Delta 8 THC gummies are sweeping the hemp industry as scientific studies continue to show that there are a number of mind and body wellness benefits to using cannabinoid products.

The holistic, medicinal benefits of cannabinoids are continuously supported by research and market testing and we are learning of new benefits constantly.

BEST OVERALL Product Name TRĒ House Diet Smoke Otter Space Highlights

✓ Natural Ingredients

✓ Third Party Tested ✓ Multiple Potencies

✓ Various Blends

✓ Tasty & Effective ✓ Natural Ingredients

✓ Longlasting Effects

Size 20 pcs 15 pcs 30 pcs Strength 20-30mg/gummy 25mg/gummy 25mg/gummy Rating Check Price Check Price Check Price

With that in mind, delta 8 THC gummies are becoming more and more popular among consumers who are seeking relaxation and pain relief with less sedative-like qualities than delta 9 THC.

Furthermore, delta 8 THC edibles provide a longer duration of stress relief and pain management without being harmful to your lungs.

Wading through the plethora of companies that sell delta 8 gummies can be a long, tedious task, but this is where we come in.

We scoured the market for high quality delta 8 THC gummies that have positive reviews, come from manufacturers and distributors with good brand reputation, and are formulated with natural and organic ingredients.

In our search, we’ve found five of the very best delta 8 gummies available. Whether you’re an experienced delta 8 user looking for new tasty gummy flavors you haven’t tried, or a beginner looking for THC gummies that don’t have too much delta 8 to be overwhelming, we’ve got something for you.

Keep reading to learn more about our five favorite delta 8 THC gummies.

We put a lot of work into finding the very best delta 8 gummies on the market. But to ensure we were only recommending top-tier hemp-derived products, we compared a few different things across each product. For example, we examined package size, potency, flavors, and price, among other things.

5 Best Delta 8 Gummies

1. Overall Best Delta 8 Gummies: TRĒ House Delta 8 Gummies with HHC & THC-P

Pros

Contain a proprietary blend of both delta 8 and THC-P for added health benefits

Promotes mood-boosting effects while giving the user a boost of energy

Made with natural ingredients

Third-party lab tested to verify the potency and safety of its products

Cons

May not be suitable for delta 8 beginners

Specs

Size: 20 gummies/container

Strength: 20 mg of delta 8 THC/gummy

Flavor(s): Tropic Mango

Product Review

Efficacy:

Using a blend of CBD, delta 8 THC, THC-P, and HHC, TRĒ House gummies take a number of components inside of hemp that can provide users with energy, anxiety relief, and pain relief in a single gummy.

These delta 8 gummies use the cannabinoids in tandem, each compound building on top of the others to create a long-lasting THC experience that will help consumers get through their day with an improved mood, stable mind, and relaxed body.

TRĒ House’s delta 8 gummies provide a long-lasting experience that won’t knock users out like other delta 8 products.

The way that TRĒ House blends cannabinoids and terpenes in their gummies shows that they understand delta 8 products in a way that many companies may not.

Ideal user:

TRĒ House delta 8 gummies are for anyone looking for a full spectrum experience of cannabinoids without having a product that makes them too sleepy.

While the delta 8 gummies will provide you with a calm mind, they bring more energy and focus to the mix as well, so these are great delta 8 gummies for anyone who is looking to experience the benefits of delta 8 while still getting things done in the day.

Due to the strong potency, these delta 8 gummies are ideal for experienced users with high tolerances.

About the brand:

TRĒ House is a company that specializes in a wide range of hemp-based THC products ranging from delta 8 to delta 9, and it also happens to be the most affordable weed brand on our list.

They are committed to rigorous testing and expertly craft each of their products so that users receive the most wellness benefits that any delta THC variant can provide.

Most of their products, including their delta 8 gummies, are free of gluten and are vegan-friendly as well. With a 60-day money-back guarantee on all orders, TRĒ House also shows their dedication to customer satisfaction.

2. Most Delicious Flavors: Diet Smoke Delta 8 Gummies

Pros

Diet Smoke offers a more pure, potent Delta 8 experience with its gummies

Diet Smoke uses nano-emulsification which allows a much better rate of THC absorption

These gummies will work faster than other THC edible products, taking away the waiting period that comes with Delta 8 gummies

Diet Smoke is a company dedicated to excellent customer service, so don’t be afraid to reach out with concerns or questions

Cons

May not be ideal for pain management

Specs

Size: 15 gummies/container

Strength: 10 mg or 25 mg Delta-8 THC per gummy, depending on flavor

Flavor(s): Blueberry Lemonade, Apple Cider, Blackberry, Blue Raspberry, Cherry Bomb, *Grape, Strawberry, Tangerine, and Watermelon

*Grape Sleep Gummies also contain 5 mg CBD and 5 mg melatonin.

Product Review

Efficacy:

While we love the Blueberry Lemonade flavor specifically, these Diet Smoke delta 8 gummies also come in a bunch of other flavors that have various potencies and intended benefits.

Some are combined with CBD to provide more relaxation and provide benefits like improved sleep, while others create pure delta 8 experiences that allow you to feel the benefits without other cannabinoids.

Whichever option you choose, you’ll find that Diet Smoke delta 8 gummies are tasty and effective.

Ideal user:

Because Diet Smoke makes so many variations of their delta 8 gummies, beginners and veterans alike will likely find a product that suits them.

Whether they are looking for a higher dose of delta 8, or they are looking for something more mild, options abound for anyone seeking a great delta 8 experience.

About the brand:

A quick perusal of Diet Smoke’s website shows how dedicated they are to making sure customers understand what their products are and what hemp-based THC brings to the table.

Diet Smoke makes such a good product by using industry standard third party testing to ensure quality. They also are a sort of one-stop-shop for all things delta 8, as their gummies come in a wide array of flavors, potencies, and blends to suit a number of needs.

3. Ideal Delta 8 Gummies for Vegans: Otter Space Watermelon Delta 8 Gummies

Pros

Made with natural ingredients that are free of GMOs and friendly to vegans

Long-lasting effects

Uses third party testing in an ISO-certified lab

Sourced from naturally grown hemp plant free of solvents, pesticides, and heavy metals

Cons

Not a lot of variation

Specs

Size: 30 gummies/container

Strength: 25 mg of delta 8 THC/gummy

Flavor(s): Watermelon

Product Review

Efficacy:

Otter Space Watermelon Delta 8 Gummies provide a potent dose of delta 8 THC that will definitely have you feeling calm, relaxed, and free of tension and stress.

These delta 8 gummies can provide you with a feeling of euphoria at higher doses or a meditative peace of mind at lower doses.

While the effects of some other delta 8 gummies may be short-lived, Otter Space delta 8 gummies are long-lasting, providing users with hours of wellness benefits to the mind and body.

Ideal user:

Anyone who is looking to experience the benefits of delta 8 gummies for enhanced periods of time will find Otter Space satisfactory.

Since the product is free of GMOs and vegan, it is also an appropriate delta 8 option for people on restricted diets.

Otter Space also provides helpful guides on how many delta 8 gummies you should take, making this product good for beginners and veteran delta 8 users alike.

About the brand:

Otter Space has experienced a real boom in attention recently, being featured in a number of reputable media sources. This attention is warranted, as Otter Space is a company dedicated to providing THC and CBD experiences that are as natural as a product can possibly be.

Products use all-natural ingredients, even for the coloring and flavor, and are good for vegan use as well. Otter Space is also dedicated to the quality of the cannabinoids, not the quantity, focusing more so on providing a clean, effective product that isn’t so high in THC that it risks adverse side effects like some companies.

Otter Space is a special company because they don’t simply focus on knocking you out with a bunch of delta 8 THC. These quality products are balanced, clean, and use natural ingredients to give users the cleanest, safest, and most fulfilling experience possible.

Plus, the delta 8 is farmed from naturally-grown hemp plants, so you don’t have to worry about any unwanted chemicals or contaminants in your Otter Space products.

4. Top Delta 8 Gummies for Relaxation: Just Delta Delta 8 Gummies Watermelon Supernova

Pros

Tasty watermelon flavor

Delta 8 source from organic hemp

Certified by the US Hemp Authority

Uses third party lab testing to verify quality and potency

Cons

Contain artificial flavoring and colors

Specs

Size: 40 gummies/container

Strength: 25 mg of delta 8 THC/gummy

Flavor(s): Watermelon

Product Review

Efficacy:

The hemp plants used to make Just Delta Delta 8 Gummies are locally grown and completely organic, free of fertilizers, pesticides, and herbicides. So in sourcing from these hemp plants, Just Delta is giving you a completely clean product.

Customers tend to rave about the stellar relaxation that these gummies provide and often use this Just Delta product as a sleep aid.

The coconut oil in these gummies allows your body to absorb the delta 8 THC easily and effectively, creating a stronger experience with more mental and physical wellness benefits.

Ideal user:

Anyone who is looking for an especially relaxing, sleep-inducing delta 8 experience should give these Just Delta gummies a try.

While the addition of coconut oil may heighten the effects of the delta 8, this product comes in a fairly reasonable dose. So, it shouldn’t be overly intense for a newcomer to the delta 8 world.

About the brand:

Just Delta doesn’t simply try to profit off the delta 8 craze. They are truly dedicated to the cause of giving people access to natural, organic hemp products that provide a number of wellness benefits.

Not only are they certified by the US Hemp Authority, but they are also a part of the Florida Hemp Council. They are also a company that values the safety of their customers, because they submit all their products for third party lab testing and do all their manufacturing in GMP-certified facilities.

The fact that Just Delta uses third party lab testing, manufactures in GMP-certified facilities, is certified by the US Hemp Authority, and is a part of the Florida Hemp Council shows their dedication to the industry.

5. Most Potent Delta 8 Gummies: iDELTA Premium Delta 8 Gummies

Pros

Potent, powerful dose

Uses premium raw hemp material

Great for intense relaxation and can help aid in healthy sleep

Verified through third party lab testing

Cons

May be too strong for delta 8 beginners or even some experienced users

Specs

Size: 20 gummies/container

Strength: 50 mg of delta 8 THC/gummy

Flavor(s): Not specified

Product Review

Efficacy:

If you are looking for intense relaxation and something to help put you to sleep without giving you any kind of anxiety or paranoia, the iDELTA Wormholes are the product for you.

These delta 8 gummies are a potent dose, so if you are looking for an intense delta 8 experience, iDELTA will deliver. The calm will be felt all over your body as the delta 8 helps you drift off into blissful sleep.

Plus, these delta 8 gummies are shaped like worms. So, they’re all the fun of eating typical gummy worms, while also experiencing an intense dosage of delta 8 THC.

iDELTA Premium Delta 8 Gummies are not just special because they pack a lot of Delta 8 THC into their gummies. They source all-natural, raw hemp with an exceptional blend of cannabinoids and terpenes to provide customers with an experience that gives the most wellness benefits possible.

Ideal user:

iDELTA Premium Delta 8 Gummies are for those looking for an end-of-the-day experience from their delta 8 gummies, as many customers use this product to help them sleep. And because of the intense dosage, this is a product for those familiar with delta 8 gummies.

About the brand:

There’s more to iDELTA than just a fun, space theme. iDELTA sources the finest natural ingredients to create their hemp derived products, dedicating themselves to the curation of only the finest, purest raw hemp materials.

iDELTA is big on providing users a more amplified delta 8 experience, so they tend to keep their potencies on the higher end.

How We Picked The Best Delta 8 Gummies

For the sake of transparency, we’d like to talk about how we came up with this list of the best delta 8 gummies. While we feel like we have explained the benefits of each of these delta 8 products thoroughly, you might be wondering how we determined them to be the top products on the market.

We believe these five products are the best delta 8 gummies because we compared them to other delta 8 gummies using the following three methods:

We tried them ourselves

We couldn’t confidently tell you about how relaxing or energizing these delta 8 products are if we hadn’t experienced them ourselves.

Various members of our team tried these delta 8 gummies and took note of how the products made them feel. We then compared everyone’s notes for commonalities.

We reviewed the lab results

There is no point in mentioning that these delta 8 THC companies use third party lab testing if we aren’t checking the lab results.

We made sure that each Certificate of Analysis (CoA) matched what the companies were advertising and checked for any abnormalities like the presence of heavy metals or solvents.

We checked the customer reviews

While we tried these delta 8 products ourselves, we wanted to make sure that we weren’t the only ones experiencing the effects of these gummies.

Delta 8 is going to have unique qualities for each individual, so we cross-referenced our experiences with what customers were saying on review sites, Google, and social media.

What is delta 8?

Delta-8-tetrahydrocannabinol, or delta 8, is an isomer of the cannabinoid THC, the psychoactive component in the cannabis plant.

While our favorite delta 8 THC gummies are sourced from the hemp plant — not the marijuana plant, which contains more than 0.3% THC — some of the psychoactive components do remain.

Delta 8 THC is available in several forms, including flower, gummies, oil tinctures, vapes, pre-rolls, and more.

How to choose the best delta 8 gummies

There are a few things to keep in mind when choosing which delta 8 gummies are right for you:

Potency

If you’re opting for high potency delta 8 THC gummies, the effects may hit new users harder than people who are used to delta 8 products and THC users in general.

This might be great when it comes to experiencing the positive benefits of delta 8, but it may also increase your risk of adverse side effects.

The best delta 8 products will make it very clear how much of the active ingredient is in the container, in each gummy, and how much you should take. Really good companies will even give suggestions depending on what kind of experience you are looking for.

High quality or organic ingredients

Consider delta 8 THC companies that are doing more with their ingredients. Natural and organic ingredients are always positive, but there are other factors at play beyond just wanting non-GMO products.

Coconut oil and MCT oil are ingredients commonly seen in high-quality delta 8 products because they help the body easily absorb the various terpenes and cannabinoids, which allows you to experience all those health benefits.

Manufacturing transparency

While the delta 8 industry is still relatively new and unregulated, there are things you can look for to make sure that companies are going above and beyond to make sure they are delivering a quality product.

Check their third party lab reports and see what the actual science is saying. See if the delta 8 products are GMP-certified, meaning that they are using the best manufacturing practices possible according to the FDA.

Good brand reputation

There are also independent authorities, like the US Hemp Authority, that delta 8 THC companies receive certification from. The more proudly a company shows off its certification, the more trustworthy they are.

What are the benefits of delta 8?

Delta 8 and hemp products may advertise a wide range of claims about what their products can do.

The science has shown that delta 8 is effective at managing pain and alleviating sleep issues like insomnia.

Some new research reveals that delta 8 THC and other cannabinoids may also be effective at helping relieve symptoms of anxiety like nervousness and stress.

Users of delta 8 THC generally talk about the mood-boosting qualities, pointing out that THC can cause feelings of bliss and euphoria.

Relaxation and calm are also things that delta 8 users love. These specific findings, though, are not as heavily researched and are much more anecdotal than the effects of delta 8 THC on pain, anxiety, and insomnia.

Differences between delta 8, delta 9, and delta 10

Delta 8, delta 9, and delta 10 are all delta variations of THC. The main difference between them is their chemical structure, specifically which carbon chain the double bond is on.

For example, delta 8 is on the eighth chain, delta 9 is on the ninth, etc. Delta 9 tends to provide the most psychoactive effects, delta 10 tends to provide the least, and delta 8 sits nicely in the middle.

However, it should be noted that THC products vary significantly depending on a person’s own experience, so keep in mind that your personal interaction with any delta variant may be different from others.

Potential side effects of delta 8

While delta 8 THC is generally recognized as being fairly safe, there are some adverse side effects that are most commonly associated with really high doses.

Dry mouth, red eyes, and fatigue are fairly common, with anxiety, paranoia, and stomach issues happening at larger doses.

Because delta 8 edibles tend to be a little stronger than smoked THC, it is very important that you are careful with your dosage so that you can help reduce the risk of having adverse side effects.

Cannabinoids like delta 8 can adversely affect other medications, so if you are on medication, it is important to consult with your doctor.

In fact, as with any health supplement, consulting with your physician before beginning a delta 8 routine is recommended.

Frequently Asked Questions

How are delta 8 gummies legal?

Yes, delta 8 gummies are legal because they come from the hemp plant, not the marijuana plant.

Can delta 8 gummies be shipped to me?

There are some states that do not allow the shipping of delta 8 and other THC products. Check your local laws to see if your state or county does not allow delta 8 THC products to be shipped.

How long does it take for delta 8 gummies to kick in?

As a general rule, it can take from 45 minutes to an hour for delta 8 gummies to take effect, though that can vary depending on a person’s height, body weight, metabolism, etc.

At around the two-hour mark is when the effects will be at their highest point, so that’s when you’ll experience the most pain relief, relaxation, and, depending on your dosage, the most euphoria.

Manufacturers can use different techniques to make the delta 8 THC absorb in your body faster. Some use MCT oil in the extraction process, while others use a nano-emulsification process to bind the delta 8 THC oil to water for faster digestion.

Why use delta 8 gummies instead of smoking?

Edible THC removes the lung risk that is associated with smoking. While smoking THC may cause you to feel the positive effects faster, smoking THC does not provide the wellness benefits for nearly as long as gummies do, with delta 8 edibles lasting for four to six hours.

Conclusion

Delta 8 gummies can provide you with a long-lasting experience of calm, euphoria, and bliss while also assisting in the management of pain and even guiding customers to a peaceful sleep.

The products we have looked at today provide a number of benefits, but each product has to be considered based on the needs of the individual.

Cannabis is going to provide everyone with a unique experience, so there is no one-size-fits-all solution. However, whichever of these products you choose, you’ll find that the five gummies we have outlined in this article will all provide you with a great experience.

