Best Delta-8 Gummies – Top 5 Sites For Buzzy Sweets Reviewed

Delta-8 THC is the newest craze following the popularity surge of its cannabinoid cousin, CBD. It’s often confused for delta-9 THC, which is the cannabinoid in marijuana that creates psychoactive effects. Delta-8 is not the same, but it does deliver a set of relaxing benefits for users. Many people prefer to have a little delta-8 in the evening to wind down over their usual cocktail, for example. It’s known for relieving pain and calming the overactive chatter of an anxious mind. The best part is that it’s now available in gummy form. You can enjoy a sweet treat at the end of the day while the soothing effects of delta-8 wash over you.

Like CBD, delta-8 is not regulated by the FDA. That means some companies are taking advantage of the rising popularity and producing products that don’t meet high quality standards. It’s best to avoid companies with shady practices, so we compiled this list of reputable brands that have created a line of premium delta-8 gummies with a variety of flavors you can select from. We break down product highlights, let you know a little bit more about each brand, and detail pricing. We also dug a little further and shared what verified customers have to say about each brand and product. By the end of this article, you’ll have a clear idea of what are the best delta-8 gummies and which ones you’ll want to try first.

5 Best Delta-8 Gummies – Brand Summary

How Did We Choose These Delta-8 Gummy Brands?

To put this list of the best delta-8 gummies together, we had to consider several important factors. As we mentioned, the lack of federal regulation on hemp-derived products means brands are solely responsible for ensuring they deliver federally legal and third-party lab-tested hemp products. Below is what we looked for.

Organic Ingredients

We looked for organic natural ingredients whenever possible, including organic hemp. Primarily, we ensure that all ingredients included in a formula are natural and beneficial. Some products include other cannabinoids like CBN, terpenes, and vitamins to further enhance the therapeutic benefits of hemp-derived delta-8. We skipped right past brands that weren’t transparent about their ingredients because we want you to have a selection from only the safest delta-8 gummies available online.

Independent Lab Testing

Taking accountability into their own hands, these brands have third-party lab-tested their products and made those lab results readily available for their customers to review against their product labels and packaging. Transparency is what sets these brands apart and what allows them to make the best delta-8 gummies available on the market today.

Informative Product Descriptions

Delta-8 THC is a relatively new cannabinoid that’s being explored by consumers all over the world. Because of its newness, many people are shopping for delta-8 products for the first time. If you’re not sure what to expect, you need to be able to rely on a solid product description. Knowing the flavor is one thing but understanding the effects you may feel is quite another. With different potencies and formulas, your shopping experience is enhanced when you’re well informed about the delta-8 gummies.

Satisfied Customers

We love reading product reviews, especially when people find that a certain product relieves their anxiety, their PTSD symptoms, and helps them sleep better through the night. Everybody needs relief and relaxation, and when a product delivers, we get excited. We selected these five brands and they’re incredible delta-8 gummies because each is a reputable brand and comes highly recommended.

Top Choices for Delta-8 Gummies – Reviews

1. Cannabis Life – Editor’s Choice

Pros:

Delicious flavors

Gluten-free and vegan

Lab-tested and certified for quality

Infused with terpenes

Cons:

Free shipping is activated only when you spend at least $75

Product Highlights

Cannabis Life helps you take any moment and make it not just sweeter, but more interesting. They developed a line of gluten-free delta-8 THC gummies with multiple flavors to suit your taste. Each jar contains 750 mg of delta-8 THC total, with 25 mg of delta-8 THC per serving. There are a total of 30 gummies in each jar. Use these to unwind alone or share a chill moment with friends. Below are the flavors they offer.

Pink Paradise – If you like a little sweet and a little tart, these Pink Paradise gummies deliver that satisfying flavor while delivering a beautifully chill experience.

Mango – For a tropical twist, these mango gummies make you feel like you’re visiting paradise.

Berry Blast – Each of these delta-8 gummies delivers a juicy, mixed berry flavor just before you experience that deep relaxing feeling you can expect from delta-8.

Assorted Flavors – Try all the delicious flavors in one container and enjoy a delightful surprise every time you dose.

Why Cannabis Life

Cannabis Life operates with a specific philosophy that even when you’re kicking back to enjoy a good time with delta-8, you deserve only the best. They know that it’s impossible to relax if you don’t know what’s contained within your delta-8 THC gummies. Instead, they aim to operate with transparency and foster trust with their consumer base.

There are plenty of products out on the cannabis market that advertise a certain amount of THC but don’t contain the THC they promise on the label or have chemicals and fillers contaminating the product. To rise above the noise, Cannabis Life partnered with licensed compounding pharmacists who oversee all their product development and manufacturing.

Additionally, they utilize an outside lab to test every product batch for quality and purity—all to ensure your delta-8 experience is always a blast. They stand behind their products and are users of delta-8 THC themselves! They are genuinely invested in their products and want you to enjoy them too.

With Cannabis Life, you’ll always get real products with accurate labels and flavors that taste amazing. You’ll be able to experience more relaxation, more fun, and more good times. Check out their lab reports online to confirm ingredients and testing results. They make it easy so you can feel at ease.

Pricing Details

You can purchase a 30 count gummy jar from Cannabis Life for $34.99. Each jar contains 750 mg of delta-8 THC. So long as you fill your shopping cart with at least $75 of products, you’ll also qualify for free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is calculated at checkout. They do offer an incentive for their customers where you get $10 if you give $10 off by referring a friend.

What Customers Say

Customers love Cannabis Life products because they have the best selection of delta-8, and the prices are unbeatable. One customer shares that she uses these delta-8 gummies to alleviate her chronic back pain. She says they’re the only thing that helps take the pain away. Another verified buyer shares that she was skeptical about anything with THC in it. However, she decided to give these gummies a try, and she’s found them great for decreasing her anxiety and pain. Most customers are excited to share that after trying the first container, they’re already ordering more.

2. JustDelta – Runner Up

Pros:

30-day customer satisfaction guarantee

Organic hemp plants

Multiple flavors

Affordable options

Cons:

Not suitable for customers who do not appreciate the delta-8 THC high

Product Highlights

JustDelta offers products that deliver complete relaxation in an easy-to-take, fun to look at, delicious gummy. They offer a total of six varieties of delta-8 gummies with different flavors and different delta-8 THC concentrations. It’s important to know that you will experience a mild high when you take delta-8 THC, though it’s not the same type of high associated with traditional marijuana. If you’ve never tried delta-8 THC products, be aware that you will experience a soothing, calm feeling that completely mellows you out.

Watermelon Supernova – These gummies are watermelon-flavored and come in a triangular watermelon shape. There are approximately 40 gummies included in each package and the container holds 1000 mg of delta-8 THC. All you need is one gummy every eight hours!

Exotic Peach – These gummies also contain 1000 mg of delta-8 and come in an exotic peach flavor. They have a circular shape, and the suggested use is one gummy every eight hours. New users may experience more potent effects.

Sour Burst – If you love assorted flavors that include tutti-frutti, green apple, blue raspberry, and strawberry, you’ll love this sour burst variety. Every jar contains 1000 mg of delta-8, and the gummies are lightly coated with sugar for a sweet and tart flavor experience.

Exotic Peaches – If you’d like to try a lower dose of delta-8, you might enjoy the exotic peach-flavored delta-8 gummies that contain 250 mg of delta-8 THC per jar.

Sour Burst – Try the sour burst gummies with assorted flavors with a lower potency in a smaller jar. There are approximately 10 gummies included in the smaller jars which is perfect if you’re just wanting to try a solid delta-8 product for the first time.

Watermelon Supernova – The final gummy product JustDelta offers is the watermelon supernova gummies in a 250 mg jar. Be warned that their gummies may contain tree nuts, wheat, and traces of milk.

Why JustDelta

JustDelta strives to improve their customers’ daily lives with some of the most convenient and effective delta-8 products, including their line of delta-8 gummies. Aside from the reputation they’ve managed to build with their line of fast-acting and powerful delta-8 oil products, JustDelta has also made a name for themselves in terms of their friendly customer service and fast shipping department. They know that to improve both your mental and physical well-being, they must be reliable, fast with delivery, and available to answer your questions and resolve any issues. You can find their lab reports online as well as several educational blogs to keep you abreast of everything related to the therapeutic benefits of delta-8 THC.

Pricing Details

For the 1000 mg jars, you can expect to pay $45 and for the 250 mg jars, the price has gone down to $17.99. When you visit their website, you’ll see a small pop-up window at the bottom left of the screen that offers you 30% off. Click here and you can trade your email to receive a discount code for use on your first purchase. Standard shipping is free with USPS ground within the United States on all orders of $50 or more but you can also request FedEx two business day delivery for $8.95.

What Customers Say

Customers can’t get over how tasty and powerful these gummies are. They’ve noticed the ingredient quality has improved and one verified buyer says the product works great. He uses it 90 minutes before bedtime and enjoys great sleep every evening. Another verified buyer says the same, noting that these gummies are yummy and she’s not having to deal with insomnia any longer. Many users find them helpful for use at night, helping their bodies to unwind from the day, release tension, and get them ready for a restful night’s sleep.

3. Diamond CBD – Honorable Mention

Pros:

Remarkable product selection

Made in the USA

Free 30-day returns on retail orders over $100

Save extra on gummy products

Cons:

Some popular gummy flavors sell out on occasion

Product Highlights

Diamond CBD is a marketplace website that helps you get buzzy with delta-8 THC. When you visit their website, you’ll immediately be presented with a wide variety of products, gummies included. We can’t list all their gummy products here, but we will share some of the more popular options.

Chill Plus CBD & Delta-8 THC Tropical Mix Gummies – These gummies contain 1000 mg of delta-8 THC along with 250 mg of full-spectrum CBD. The jar holds 50 gummies with assorted flavors that include blueberry, pineapple, and watermelon. If you prefer a lower potency option, you can purchase the 300 mg jar or if you’d like to take it to a higher level, you can purchase the 5000 mg jar. These are also available in a fruity mixed variety that includes fruit punch, mango, and apple. For a paradise mix, choose the jar that contains cherry, orange, and grape flavors.

10X Delta-8 THC Gummies – This jar of delta-8 gummies is available in multiple flavors including cream of the crop, goodness, sweet-and-sour, and blueberry, to name a few. The jar contains 1250 mg of delta-8 THC with 50 gummies included per jar.

Delta-8 Bites – These bites come in a small pouch that contains six pieces of delta-8 infused gummies. They’re available in a wide array of flavors like orange creamsicle, pomegranate, pink lemonade, grape, and strawberry cream.

Shrooms Delta-8 THC Gummies – You’ll always find a new product to try on the Diamond CBD marketplace website. These delta-8 THC gummies are available in 300 mg up to 5000 mg of delta-8 THC. These shrooms are specially formulated to deliver three powerful ingredients that support your mental clarity, your immune function, and your natural energy. They contain lion’s mane, reishi, and cordyceps mushroom extract alongside delta-8 THC for a synergistic effect that feels good and does good in your body.

Why Diamond CBD

Diamond CBD makes your shopping experience easy with a one-stop shop where you can purchase gummies from different suppliers and stock up on your favorite oils and cartridges as well. They’re always running some kind of promotion, which means you’ll save up to 75% off select products. When you sign up, you get rewards points for every purchase and when you spend at least $100 on your purchase, you qualify for free two-day shipping.

Pricing Details

Enter your email for a chance to win discounts up to 65% off. You’ll see the discount label on every product when you visit the diamond CBD website. For example, the Chill Plus CBD and Delta-8 Tropical Mix gummies are 35% off, bringing the original total of $119.99 down to $77.99. The 10 X Delta-8 THC gummies are available for $30 at the 1250 mg concentration. The shrooms delta-8 gummies Are available for purchase at the 300 mg strength for only $32.49. That’s 35% off the regular price of $49.99. Remember that orders above $100 get two-day express shipping, which means you can have your gummies delivered right away and be enjoying them in no time.

What Customers Say

Beneath each product description, you’ll find a long list of five-star online customer reviews from buyers who have tried and loved the different gummy products. For example, beneath the Shrooms Delta-8 THC gummies product description, verified buyers comment on the excellence of the product and highly recommend it for others. One customer says the potency blew him away and he’s tried several brands and types of delta-8 gummies, rating these on the higher end of a five-point scale. Another customer loves the flavor and the buzz she feels when she takes hers. Other customers have made the Bites their go-to gummies, finding that it is a wonderful, relaxing sensation without being too extreme like with other gummies. It’s ultimately dependent on your preference, and if you prefer a milder product, the Bites may be worth trying!

4. Slumber Sleep Aid – Growing Reputation

Pros:

Made in Colorado

Third-party lab tested

Zero melatonin

Non-GMO, natural ingredients

Cons:

Only one flavor option is available

Product Highlights

Slumber Sleep Aid has created their strongest gummy yet. With 5 mg of CBN and 10 mg of delta-8 THC per gummy, these watermelon-flavored hemp products will have you feeling like you just took a hot bath—you’ll be able to relax more deeply before and during sleep. These delta-8 gummies are a powerful alternative to over-the-counter sleep aids, and they don’t include any melatonin. They’re formulated to be fast-acting, so you have the support you need every evening before you lay your head to rest. CBN is known as the ultimate relaxation cannabinoid, which makes it a wonderful complement for the extra-relaxing benefits of delta-8 THC.

Why Slumber Sleep Aid

Slumber Sleep Aid wants you to refresh your days with more restful nights. Their only mission is to help you enjoy better sleep, being that a good night’s sleep supports your everyday well-being. Advocating for self-care, Slumber Sleep Aid has designed gummies that help you take care of yourself. They’re committed to ensuring their customers understand just how important sleep is to their health and how CBN alongside delta-8 THC can help with bedtime relaxation and relief. They offer a variety of other products including other gummy formulas, soft gels and capsules, and oils and tinctures. Committed to quality, they let nature do its work. They use the best extraction methods in the industry to produce the premium CBN oil in their products, which is then run through third-party lab tests to ensure potency, purity, and safety. They offer a 30-day guarantee on all their products as well, so you can shop with confidence.

Pricing Details

There are 10 extra strength gummies included per pouch. For a one-time purchase, you can expect to pay $30 but if you subscribe for regular deliveries, you can save 20% off your total, which knocks the price down to $19.20 per month. Take advantage of the subscription and skip or cancel any time. Based on the serving suggestions, one pouch will last you for 10 nights.

What Customers Say

One customer, who rated this product with five stars, calls it wonderful, medicinal support for sleep. Another verified buyer exclaims, “it works!” When you’ve been struggling to get good rest, a sleep aid that truly works makes a massive difference in how you feel, both physically and mentally. Customers are relieved that they have found a reliable, effective product and they’re very pleased with the quality of sleep they’ve been able to enjoy.

5. Weed.com – Large Selection

Pros:

Marketplace website design

Shop multiple brands in one place

15% off your first order

Shop other creative edibles

Cons:

Limited edition products won’t be restocked

Product Highlights

Weed.com is another marketplace website that covers a variety of delta-8 THC gummy brands in multiple flavors. On the website, you can sort by popularity, average rating, or price. Typically, you’ll notice that their on-sale items are featured toward the top of their product list. We highlight some of the gummy varieties they offer below.

Binoid Delta-8 THC Gummies – These vegan gummies come in several different flavors like peach dream, strawberry bliss, and green apple. They’re designed to provide you with an uplifting feeling, with a formulation that includes over 92% delta-8 THC with the rest of the formula containing CBN, CBC, and terpenes. These delta-8 THC gummies are federally legal hemp-derived products. Each jar contains 500 mg of delta-8, with 25 mg per piece. You can always bundle the three flavor varieties to save on your total.

3Chi Delta-8 THC Gummies – These gummies are available in black raspberry and watermelon flavors. They contain 400 mg of delta-8 THC per pouch, with 25 mg per gummy. These are formulated to deliver an uplifting and motivating feeling with a calming body sensation. You’ll have enough energy to get things done but you can accomplish your tasks with a deep sense of calm and clarity.

Koi Delta-8 THC Gummies – These gummies are available in blue raspberry, lime, strawberry, and watermelon. Each jar contains 20 gummies total with 25 mg of delta-8 per gummy. Pick your favorite flavor or try them all to sample the amazing effects and unique flavor profiles.

Binoid Premium Delta-8 – Limited Edition – These limited edition delta-8 gummies are available in a night berry flavor or watermelon flavor. The night berry is specifically designed for use in the evenings while the watermelon flavor is designed specifically for use during the day. The night variety has vitamin D3, and the day variety has vitamin B12 and vitamin C. These will not be restocked so if you’re interested in purchasing, you should check now to make sure they’re still available!

Why Weed.com

Weed.com is a giant brand that’s long been recognized for providing hemp products to a large consumer base. Their primary mission is to ensure as many people worldwide have safe and legal access to cannabis products and information. They have partnered with some of the best and most efficient suppliers and are currently working to create groundbreaking innovations by delivering their products more sustainably. Their brand reputation continues to shine as they work toward launching new websites to extend their reach in the marijuana industry.

Pricing Details

Pricing differs per product; though you’ll typically find that most of their products have a sale price. For example, the Binoid delta-8 gummies are priced at $34.99 whereas the original cost is $44.99. The 3Chi gummies that come in a pouch of 16 are priced at $29.99 instead of the usual price of $39.99. You’ll also find that weed.com prompts you to save 15% off your order by trading your email. However, as you peruse through their website, they offer a 15% off code to plug into the promo field when you check out with your purchase.

What Customers Say

Verified customers find the different potent delta-8 gummies extremely relaxing and helpful with conditions like insomnia. Another verified buyer shares that he has found delta-8 THC to be a fantastic PTSD reliever. He was looking for a product to alleviate PTSD symptoms so that he could have more calm and productive days. He’s found that switching over from vaping has been helpful because the effects are steady and long-lasting. One customer shares that the flavor is fantastic and the effects last about eight hours. He does warn new delta-8 THC users that they may want to start with half of the recommended dosage because they can be quite potent.

What Are Delta-8 Gummies?

To understand what delta-8 gummies are, you first need to understand what delta-8 is. Delta-8 THC is the shorter name for delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol. This naturally occurring chemical compound is found in the hemp plant and the cannabis plant. Delta-8 is considered a much milder version of delta-9 THC, which is the cannabinoid that makes marijuana psychoactive. Delta-9 is a more concentrated cannabinoid that produces an intense high. While some enjoy the high produced by delta-9 THC, others may prefer a milder version to help them relax and experience relief from pain, without intoxicating them in the way that delta-9 THC can.

Instead of feeling the intensity of the typical marijuana high, delta-8 allows you to enjoy a euphoric, relaxed, buzzy feeling. It’s the difference between a light beer and a stronger beer with higher alcohol content. Plus, delta-9 THC is more restricted than delta-8, though some states are trying to ban the substance. However, you’ll find that delta-8 is legal to use in most states within the United States. This is because it’s extracted primarily from hemp-derived CBD, which is legal for farming across the United States.

For now, delta-8 is available, and the legal gray area it exists in has made it so companies can build out a manufacturing process to produce the product for consumption. There are many delta-8 products you can purchase online, ranging from vaping cartridges to edibles like gummies. These delta-8 gummies are formulated to make dosing fun and easy. Some people prefer to vape the product while others find it easier to remember and more enjoyable to take a gummy. Just remember, keep these away from little hands and furry paws!

What to Look for in Quality Delta-8 Gummies?

When shopping for quality delta-8 gummies, make sure you’re always checking the ingredient list. There are so many different varieties available and there’s a perfect formulation specifically for what you need. For example, if you’re seeking out the help of delta-8 for better sleep quality, you may find that formulations that include CBN are more appropriate for your needs.

On the other hand, if you’re looking for an extreme chill vibe, you want to choose a stronger strength product that delivers the kind of high you’re looking for. Some people prefer a significantly milder effect to get them through the day with fewer aches, pains, and anxiety and may benefit from a lower dosage product. Still, other formulas are made with natural ingredients and include special blends of vitamins to support your overall health and give your immune system a little boost.

If you know what type of effects you’re looking for, that’ll help you narrow down the types of products that would best suit your needs. Otherwise, you can start with a mild product and adjust your dosage from there based on how you feel after taking the product. Most people experience results within 90 minutes, so give yourself enough time to process the first dose before you attempt to increase your dose.

Another important consideration is the flavor of the gummies you purchased. You can typically find assorted flavors that give you a chance to sample different varieties, and if you have a favorite go-to flavor when it comes to gummies (like our current favorite, blue dream berry), you can usually find a product that compares in flavor to some of the more traditional candy you find at the grocery store.

Another consideration is pricing. Above, we outlined the pricing for each gummy product and let you know how to save extra on your purchases. Sometimes, you need to bring your total up to a certain amount before you can qualify for free shipping so you should stock up on your products in one single purchase. Also, make sure that you trade your email for discount codes, coupons, raffles, and access to exclusive offers, so you can keep saving on all future purchases.

Whenever possible, you’ll see that brands offer the option to subscribe for regular deliveries and save approximately 20% off your order. These subscriptions are extremely convenient, ensuring you always have a product on hand for your needs. You’ll also find that it’s easy to skip deliveries or cancel your subscription altogether, so there’s not anything to lose, rather you’re able to save more when you take advantage of this option.

Health Benefits of Delta-8 Gummies

Since delta-8 is still a newer cannabinoid, there isn’t a lot of research related to the health benefits of delta-8. As of now, there is primarily anecdotal evidence that is sure to prompt clinical studies to back the therapeutic benefits many people experience when taking delta-8.

Some people report that they use delta-8 to alleviate disorders like depression and substance abuse. Some people rely on delta-8 to help them manage uncomfortable symptoms like nausea and lack of appetite. Others enjoy delta-8 because it relieves the pain they feel, whether it be injury-related, exercise-induced, or chronic.

Because delta-8 provides an uplifting, euphoric sensation, many people find that it boosts their mental health, helping them feel better and breathe easier, especially when their anxiety spikes during challenging situations.

Side Effects of Hemp-Derived Products With Delta-8 THC

Delta-8 THC does create a psychotropic high that some users have found makes them uncomfortable. They’ve reported feeling a faster or slower heart rate, some drowsiness, some confusion, and numbness. New users may need to take half a dose to start and see how the delta-8 interacts with their unique body chemistry. Not all users experience side effects and many report delta-8 works perfectly as intended.

Conclusion

With enough of a selection to suit even a picky palate, we’re proud of the top five list we’ve been able to compile. These brands have long-standing reputations and continue to innovate, creating products that support the health and well-being of their customers. Pick a formula that helps you feel better in a flavor you’ll love and don’t forget to write a review so other customers know what to gravitate toward!