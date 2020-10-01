Best Delta 9 Gummies of 2022 – Top 5 Brands For Delta Edibles & More

Desired for their easy access and safety from federal scrutiny, hemp-derived cannabinoids are all the rage these days. While popular cannabinoids such as CBD or delta-8 THC have made their way into countless products, it is delta-9 THC that continues to be the most desired cannabinoid on the market. And while most know this cannabinoid to be a common constituent in Cannabis sativa plants (marijuana), the truth is that delta-9 THC can actually be found in federally legal hemp-derived THC products as well.

This potent cannabinoid comes in various forms, but the delicious edible gummy form has become most popular as of late. Finding the best delta-9 gummies can be tricky, but with our detailed product comparison below, you’ll be able to find the perfect delta-9 gummies for your wellness needs in no time.

Best Delta-9 Gummies

Review of Our 5 Best Delta-9 THC Gummies

Chosen for their taste, potency, and effectiveness, these five delta-9 gummies are the best on the market.

1. Joy Organics: Editor’s Choice – Best Delta-9 Gummies

Pros:

Vegan and gluten-free

Carbon neutral shipping

Lab tested

Made exclusively from hemp flower

Cons:

Full-spectrum formula may add a slightly hempy taste to gummies

Joy Organics’ family-run business started a few years ago with a mission to provide quality hemp-derived cannabis plant products to those in need of better wellness support. Since its inception, Joy Organics has expanded its product line to include several cannabinoid tinctures, topicals, and edibles designed to trigger the entourage effect and best stimulate endocannabinoid receptors in the body.

Dedicated to reducing its environmental impact to the same degree that it creates high-quality products, Joy Organics employs carbon neutral shipping methods and only uses organic hemp flower grown using sustainable practices.

One of the few companies in the hemp and CBD industries to have a line of USDA Certified Organic products, Joy Organics is the best place to go for high-quality CBD and THC products made using the best practices and materials.

Joy Organics Delta-9 Gummies

While the company’s organic product line is impressive by any standards, it’s their delta-9 THC + CBD gummies that really stand out as a top product. Made using organic hemp and naturally flavored with a tropical fruit blend, these gummies are a delicious way to get your daily dose of cannabinoids.

There are two options to choose from: 2.5mg of THC and 5mg of THC, and Joy Organic’s delta-9 gummies also come with a potent dose of full-spectrum CBD oil. Made using the company’s industry-leading extraction technology, every gummy contains a range of other hemp-derived terpenes and cannabinoids that best stimulate endocannabinoid receptors in the body.

With 25mg of CBD per gummy and your choice of delta-9 THC levels, Joy Organics makes it easy to get the perfect dose of hemp-derived cannabinoids for your unique wellness needs. As part of their commitment to customer service and satisfaction, all Joy Organics orders over $50 receive free shipping, and every order comes with a money-back guarantee.

2. iDELTA8: Runner Up – High Potency

Pros:

Potent concentration of delta-9 THC

Delicious blackberry flavor

Resealable container

Certified vegan

Cons:

Free shipping only on orders over $99

iDELTA8 is becoming one of the most popular sites for purchasing high-quality hemp-derived cannabinoid products at great prices. Sticking to a space theme that incorporates vital product information with intergalactic humor, iDELTA8 is a fun and easy place to purchase your favorite cannabinoid products.

Always choosing organic ingredients over artificial fillers and additives, iDELTA8 is committed to providing the best hemp-derived cannabinoid products on the market. And with their wide range of tinctures, edibles, and vape liquids, they definitely deliver on that promise.

With products made from 5 different types of strain and terpene profiles, getting the supplemental support you need for medical or recreational cannabis use is easy and fun with iDELTA8.

iDELTA8 Delta-9 Gummies

iDELTA8 has recently released its newest delta-9 gummies that add to the company’s ever-increasing line of delicious and potent THC edibles. Using proprietary technology, these gummies are made with a potent concentration of delta-9 THC combined with THC-O, delta-8 THC, and CBN. By blending these particular cannabinoids together in a delicious blackberry-flavored gummy, iDELTA8 has created one of the most potent and delicious THC gummies on the market.

A container of their delta-9 gummies comes with 20 individual gummies, each containing 110mg of delta-9 THC. The added cannabinoids, such as CBN and delta 8, work to increase the overall effects of the gummies, making for a more potent and long-lasting experience. What’s also great about these gummies is that they come in a resealable container, so you can enjoy a fresh, delicious dose each time you want one.

Whether to unwind after a long day or relax after an intense workout, iDELTA8 delta-9 gummies offer an enjoyable way to get your daily dose of cannabinoids.

3. Koi CBD: Consumer Favorite – Great Variety

Pros:

Full analysis available on site

Small and large portions

Made with organic hemp cannabinoids

Six flavors to choose from

Cons:

Free shipping is not standard on all orders

Leading the hemp cannabis product industry in California, Koi CBD aims to provide its customers with the highest quality and most innovative hemp-derived THC and CBD products on the market. They multi-test each batch for over 100 contaminants in order to ensure product safety and potency, plus Koi CBD offers a wide range of hemp-derived products, including tinctures, topicals, gummies, and even pet products.

Koi CBD uses only the finest hemp extracts from organic, non-GMO hemp and never sacrifices quality for profits. Famed for its commitment to customer satisfaction, Koi CBD offers a 30-day money-back guarantee on all orders to ensure you feel confident in your purchase.

Koi CBD Delta-9 Gummies

With great taste and an even better price, Koi CBD delta-9 gummies are some of the best on the market. Available in a range of flavors, including mango, watermelon, strawberry, and lime, delta-9 gummies from Koi CBD come in two sizes: 20 and 60-count containers.

Packed with a 2:1 ratio of delta-9 THC (10mg) and full-spectrum CBD oil (20mg), these gummies are perfect for those looking for a potent dose of cannabinoids. In addition to being a great way to consume your daily dose of cannabinoids, Koi CBD delta-9 gummies are also filled with vital plant terpenes that help boost the overall flavor and effects of the gummies.

Koi CBD has ingredient lists and third-party lab reports available for download on each product page, making the company an excellent option for those looking for a brand they can trust.

4. TREHouse: Staff Pick – Energetic

Pros:

Creative THC experience

Multiple THC cannabinoids

Visual dosing guide on product page

Verified potency

Cons:

May make daily routines and activities more challenging

TREHouse produces a wide range of hemp-derived products containing different derivatives of THC. Knowing that the best products are derived from the highest quality ingredients, TREHouse only sources its hemp from American farms that use organic growing practices. Their product line includes everything from gummies to vape cartridges, all designed to provide customers with a unique and potent THC experience.

Offering a 60-day money-back guarantee, a secure payment processing system, and a highly responsive (and knowledgeable) customer service team, TREHouse is an excellent option for those looking to try out THC-based products sourced from hemp.

TREHouse Delta-9 Gummies

TREHouse sells many delicious edibles, but none are more popular than their THC gummies containing delta-9, delta-10, and HHC cannabinoids. Delta 9 is well-known as the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis that gives users the ‘high’ feeling, while delta 10 is a less well-known cannabinoid that provides more of a body high. HHC is a mild cannabinoid that helps to improve the overall effects of gummies.

Each package of TREHouse delta-9 gummies contains 20 individual gummies and is packaged in a resealable tub to reserve freshness with every dose. Blue raspberry flavored, these gummies are also entirely vegan and gluten-free.

In addition, TREHouse also offers 1:1 CBD + THC gummies containing 10mg of delta-9 THC and 10 mg of full-spectrum CBD oil. With a powerful combination of premium hemp extracts sourced from organic hemp, these gummies are perfect for those seeking a potent dose of cannabinoids.

With great flavors and detailed product pages covering every aspect of the gummies’ manufacturing, production, effects, and ingredients, TREHouse is a great option for those looking for high-quality delta-9 gummies.

5. CBDfx: Honorable Mention – Detailed Reports

Pros:

Detailed lab reports are available online

Indica & sativa gummy varieties

Reviewed for quality by medical professional

All natural fruit flavoring

Cons:

Must spend $75 to qualify for free shipping

The CBDfx team is comprised of cannabis enthusiasts and medical experts who have come together with the common goal of providing people with the highest quality hemp-derived CBD products possible. Using advanced methods for cannabinoid extraction, manufacturing, and quality testing, CBDfx is able to create some of the most potent and pure hemp plant extracts on the market.

CBDfx’s product line includes everything from CBD oil tinctures to gummies and even pet CBD products, all of which are designed to provide users with the purported therapeutic benefits of cannabinoids.

With detailed lab reports and tons of helpful information about THC and CBD on the website, CBDfx is truly a great choice for first-time and experienced THC users looking for high-quality products that are safe, effective, and affordable.

CBDfx Delta-9 Gummies

CBDfx offers both high and low potency delta-9 gummies in sativa and indica blends. Each gummy is made using the same advanced extraction methods that ensure a potent and pure product and is then flavored with natural fruit juices for a delicious taste.

The indica gummies are designed to provide a more relaxing effect, while the sativa gummies are meant to give users more of an energetic boost. Both varieties come in 20-count packages containing 2.5 g of delta-9 and 25mg of full-spectrum CBD oil.

The high potency gummies contain 5mg of THC and 25mg of CBD. This sativa dominant THC edible is an excellent choice for those seeking a more potent THC experience.

CBDfx gummies contain federally legal compliant levels of hemp-derived delta-9 THC in accordance with the 2018 Farm Bill – no matter the strain or potency. Additionally, the products are verified for their potency, cannabinoid content, and freedom from harsh solvents using independent third-party lab testing.

Criteria Used to Pick Our Best Delta-9 Gummies

In addition to testing out a lot of THC gummies ourselves, we made this list of our top choices of delta-9 gummies using criteria most important to first-time and experienced users, such as:

Quality of manufacturing process: Manufacturing quality is important for two reasons. First, it ensures that the delta-9 gummies are safe to consume and free from harmful contaminants. Second, it helps ensure that the gummies provide the desired effects. As such, we only looked at companies that use cGMP and ISO-certified manufacturing processes.

Manufacturing quality is important for two reasons. First, it ensures that the delta-9 gummies are safe to consume and free from harmful contaminants. Second, it helps ensure that the gummies provide the desired effects. As such, we only looked at companies that use cGMP and ISO-certified manufacturing processes. Purity of ingredients: We only considered companies that use all-natural and organic ingredients in their THC edibles. This helps to ensure that the products are safe to consume and free from harmful chemicals.

We only considered companies that use all-natural and organic ingredients in their THC edibles. This helps to ensure that the products are safe to consume and free from harmful chemicals. Range of potency options: We looked for companies that offer a range of potency options so that users can choose the product that best meets their needs. This is especially important for first-time users of delta-9 gummies who may want to start with a lower potency product to see how they react.

We looked for companies that offer a range of potency options so that users can choose the product that best meets their needs. This is especially important for first-time users of delta-9 gummies who may want to start with a lower potency product to see how they react. Customer reviews: We read through customer reviews to better understand people’s experiences using the gummies. This helped us identify any potential issues with the products and narrow our list to the best of the best delta-9 gummies.

With these criteria applied across numerous hemp cannabinoid companies claiming to sell the best products, we were able to narrow down the list to our five top providers of delta-9 gummies.

Delta-9 THC Basics: Marijuana vs. Hemp Plants

Delta-9 THC is a cannabinoid found in hemp and marijuana cannabis plants. Part of a long list of cannabinoids found in plants in the cannabis plant family, delta 9 is the main compound responsible for the psychoactive effects associated with marijuana use.

Delta-9 THC has long been the subject of controversy and debate due to its psychoactive properties. However, in recent years, delta 9 has been gaining more mainstream acceptance since the Farm Bill legalized its use and as the potential therapeutic benefits of cannabinoids become more widely known.

With the FDA recently approving Epidiolex, a cannabinoid-based medication for treating the symptoms of certain types of epilepsy, delta-9 THC and other cannabinoids are beginning to receive more serious scientific attention.

While delta-9 THC is the main cannabinoid responsible for the psychoactive effects of marijuana, it should be noted that not all delta 9 is created equal. The delta 9 in hemp is typically much lower in potency than the delta 9 in marijuana plants. As such, hemp-derived delta-9 THC products are generally much less psychoactive than their marijuana-derived counterparts. However, it is essential to remember that everyone reacts differently to delta 9, and some may find that intense effects can be felt even in low doses.

Additionally, delta 9 sourced from hemp is also federally legal in the United States, while delta 9 sourced from marijuana plants is not. As such, all of the products on this list are made from hemp-derived delta-9 THC.

What Are The Benefits of Delta-9 Gummies?

A growing body of research suggests that delta-9 THC and other cannabinoids may offer a wide range of potential health benefits. While more research is needed to confirm these potential benefits, delta 9 and other cannabinoids are being studied for their potential to:

Relieve pain

Reduce inflammation

Ease anxiety and depression

Promote sleep

Stimulate appetite

In addition to these potential benefits, delta 9 is also being studied for its ability to improve symptoms associated with a given medical condition, including conditions like:

Alzheimer’s disease

Anorexia nervosa

Arthritis

Cachexia

Cancer

Delta-9 THC’s potential therapeutic abilities stem from its interaction with the body’s endocannabinoid system. The ECS is a network of receptors (CB1 and CB2) that exists virtually everywhere throughout our body. Its purpose is to regulate homeostasis and ensure balance in vital processes related to mood, memory, pain perception, inflammation, and more.

While the ECS is responsible for maintaining balance in our bodies, it does not always function optimally. When the ECS is not functioning correctly, this can lead to a wide range of medical conditions.

Fortunately, cannabinoids like delta 9 can interact with the ECS and help restore balance. This is why delta 9 and other cannabinoids are being studied for their potential to treat a wide variety of medical conditions.

What is the Difference Between Delta 8 and Delta 9?

In the world of hemp-derived cannabinoid products, there are hundreds of cannabis plant compounds that can be extracted and formulated into delicious edible hemp products. Delta 8 is among these cannabinoids and has grown in popularity for its federally legal status and psychoactive but not quite intoxicating effects.

So what exactly is the difference between delta 8 and delta 9? Potency and concentration.

If you have used THC-rich marijuana products before, you probably are already well aware of the intoxicating effects that delta-9 THC can cause. From body highs to increased mental creativity and excitement, delta 9 is responsible for the “stoned” feeling that many people associate with marijuana use.

While delta-8 THC contains some intoxicating properties, it does so in much smaller concentrations than delta-9 THC. This means that while you may still experience some psychoactive effects from delta 8, they are much milder and shorter lasting than those caused by delta 9.

In addition, a big difference between delta 8 and delta 9 is how much can be used in formulas. Delta-8 THC is not listed as a controlled substance in the USA and, if derived from hemp, can be added at high concentrations to edible gummies, vape liquids, hemp flower and topical creams. However, delta-9 THC is considered a controlled substance – even in hemp products – and therefore can only be used in less than 0.3% concentration in any final product (per the U.S. Farm Bill).

Dosage for Delta-9 Gummies

Getting the right dosage with your delta-9 gummies can be tricky. While THC edibles do provide the convenience of accurate, premeasured dosing, it’s not always clear how much is needed to see the desired results.

Most often, this information is not included on labels because everyone responds to THC differently. While some may need large doses, others may find that lower amounts of THC are better suited to their particular wellness goals and daily routines.

When wondering how much delta 9 to take, be sure to consider the following:

Body weight: Your weight will greatly affect how much delta-9 THC you should take. Generally, those who weigh more (200 lbs+) will need higher doses than those who weigh less. Additionally, those with more body fat will find that they might need a higher dose than those with less body fat.

Tolerance level: If you have used THC before – even in low concentrations – you may need to increase your dosage of delta 9 to experience the desired effects. This is because your body will have built up a certain tolerance to THC over time, meaning it will take more of the cannabinoid to produce the same results.

Desired effects: The effects you hope to achieve with delta-9 THC will also influence how much you should take. If you are looking for a chill experience that doesn’t interfere with your daily routine, you may want to start with a lower dose. However, if you are looking for something that is more psychoactive and intense, you may need to take a higher amount.

While everyone experiences delta-9 THC differently, there is a general consensus as to what is considered low and high-dose gummies:

<10mg of delta-9 THC = low dose delta-9 gummies

10mg to 25mg of delta-9 THC = medium dose delta-9 gummies

>25mg of THC = high dose delta-9 gummies

By understanding what factors influence your experience with THC, you can make sure that you are taking the right amount of delta-9 gummies for your needs. If you are a first-time user, it’s recommended to start with a small amount or low dose, wait a few hours, and see what effects you experience before taking more. By that time, you should have a good idea if you have taken the right amount, too much, or not enough, and you can adjust future dosing as needed.

How Long Do Delta-9 Gummies Take To Kick In?

The time it takes for gummies to kick in will vary from person to person. Many of the factors above that affect dosing can also affect the onset time for THC gummies.

Additionally, because delta-9 gummies need to be digested before stimulated endocannabinoid receptors throughout the body, they can take up to 2 hours before the full effects are felt. In some cases, this can be shorter or longer depending on:

how much food is in your stomach before eating gummies

other prescription medications you are currently taking

THC usage level

potency of gummy

amount of gummies consumed

For first-time users, it is always best to take a lower dose to start and gradually increase as needed. This will allow beginners to best gauge how their bodies will react to delta-9 THC and avoid any potential negative side effects.

Side Effects of Delta-9 Gummies Made With Hemp-Derived THC

THC is widely known to be a safe and well-tolerated compound with many potential therapeutic benefits. The delta-9 gummies widely available on the market are made using THC extracted from hemp plants, not marijuana, and the amount of THC allowed by U.S. law (the 2018 Farm Bill) is very very low. However, even with small trace amounts of THC, there is always the potential for side effects – especially when higher doses are consumed. Note that these side effects are usually minor and common to the use of any cannabinoid.

The following side effects should disappear after a few uses or reduce in intensity as your body becomes more accustomed to THC.

Dry eyes

Dry mouth

Anxiety or paranoia (in high doses)

Elevated heart rate

Coordination issues

Reduced blood pressure (which can cause people to feel lightheaded)

If any of these side effects become bothersome or do not go away, it is best to stop using THC gummies and get your doctor’s advice on how to best proceed without adverse side effects.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can I eat delta-9 gummies if I’m breastfeeding?

Eating any cannabinoid – hemp-derived or otherwise – is not recommended for women who are breastfeeding or pregnant. There isn’t enough research to confidently say there are no risks to the developing child. Therefore, it’s always best to err on the side of caution and avoid cannabinoids altogether if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.

2. Will I fail a drug test if I eat delta-9 gummies?

It is possible to fail a drug test after consuming delta-9 gummies. THC is fat-soluble and can build up in your system, especially if you are a frequent user. If you are subject to regular drug tests, it is best to avoid eating THC gummies or any other product that contains delta-9 THC.

3. Can I give my dog a delta-9 gummy?

Delta-9 gummies are dosed based on human physiology. Therefore, the gummies you order online may be too potent to give to your pet. If you are interested in finding THC or CBD pet products for your furry friend, consider clicking on the pet links on the sites mentioned above. Many offer high-quality, low-dose formulas suitable for smaller canine and feline physiology.

4. Will delta-9 gummies get me high?

Many of the vendors on this list have noticed that their delta-9 gummies may cause effects that impair cognitive function. While this may not be the specific type of high similar to that caused by smoking marijuana, it can still result in some type of altered state that can make you overly sleepy, happy and/or hungry. If you have never taken any form of delta-9 THC before, it’s best to start with a low dose and increase as needed until you find the perfect amount for you.

5. Why do my delta-9 gummies make my mouth feel dry?

Dry mouth, or cottonmouth, is a common side effect of consuming cannabinoids – especially delta-9 THC. This is because cannabinoids bind to receptors in the saliva-producing glands, reducing saliva production. To combat this, make sure to drink plenty of water before and after consuming your delta-9 gummies.

Get the Best Delta-9 THC Gummies

Whether it’s to unwind from a long day, relax after a hard workout, or just for the fun of it, delta-9 gummies offer a delicious and convenient way to consume THC. And thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill, you can order delicious gummies straight to your door from a number of online vendors.

You can save time and money on inferior products by ordering from any of the top five brands listed above. Each goes above and beyond in its production process to ensure its customers are getting the highest quality product available.