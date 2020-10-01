Best Fat Burner for Men in 2023 – Top 4 Products With Proven Results & Ingredients

Losing weight for better overall health and a more appealing physique can be tough, no matter who you are. But when you’re a man, it can sometimes feel like an uphill battle. Even with a rigorous gym schedule and adopting better eating habits, sometimes those last few pounds are stubbornly resistant to change. This is where fat burners come in.

Also known as thermogenics, these supplements help support your weight loss goals by giving you an extra edge when it comes to burning body fat. And while there are plenty of options on the market, not all offer the fat-burning results they claim. So, to ensure that men of all ages and sizes are able to meet their health and fitness goals, we’ve put together a list of the best fat burners for men currently available. Each was chosen for its unique fat-burning properties and ability to support other aspects of health and fitness.

Top 4 Fat Burners for Men

1. PhenQ – Best Fat Burner for Men

2. Instant Knockout Cut – Best for Toning

3. PhenGold – Allergen-Free

4. PrimeShred – Budget-Friendly

Best Fat Burner for Men – Reviews

1. PhenQ – Best Fat Burner for Men

Pros:

Scientifically proven fat-burning pills

60-day money-back guarantee

Natural ingredients

Free worldwide shipping

Cons:

Purchases limited to 5 per household

About PhenQ

The company behind PhenQ is a world-renowned supplement supplier with decades of experience creating effective and natural wellness solutions for many different needs. So, it’s no surprise that their fat burner is one of the best on the market.

The company’s website contains tons of informational resources backing up its claims of what its product can do. In addition, any customer can contact the brand’s support team of fitness experts and medical professionals to ask questions about the product or their weight-loss journey.

Knowing that everyone responds differently to thermogenic products, PhenQ offers a 60-day money-back guarantee to ensure no man (or woman) is left unsatisfied with their purchase.

PhenQ Active Ingredients

What puts PhenQ at the top of our best fat burner for men list is its natural ingredients designed to help support healthy weight loss. Most important to the formula is its α-Lacys Reset®. This compound is a mix of alpha lipoic acid, magnesium, and cysteine. This compound has been scientifically proven in clinical studies to help men burn more body fat, preserve lean muscle mass, and decrease recovery time after workouts.

In addition to this proprietary fat-burning ingredient, the PhenQ fat burner for men also contains many other all-natural active ingredients that work to boost mood, reduce appetite, improve energy, and aid the body in thermogenesis:

Nopal Cactus – This succulent is an excellent source of dietary fiber and helps keep you feeling fuller longer.

– This succulent is an excellent source of dietary fiber and helps keep you feeling fuller longer. Caffeine – Added to boost energy, support fat burning, and help you power through your workouts.

– Added to boost energy, support fat burning, and help you power through your workouts. Chromium Picolinate – This essential mineral helps to regulate blood sugar levels and minimize cravings for foods containing high sugars.

– This essential mineral helps to regulate blood sugar levels and minimize cravings for foods containing high sugars. L-Carnitine Fumarate – An amino acid that is a stimulant-free fat burner, it helps to turn body fat into energy stores to assist with weight loss without feeling tired or fatigued.

– An amino acid that is a stimulant-free fat burner, it helps to turn body fat into energy stores to assist with weight loss without feeling tired or fatigued. Capsaicinoids – These natural compounds work to increase thermogenesis in the body, which helps you burn more body fat.

Each bottle of PhenQ contains 60 capsules for a one-month supply of the supplement. The recommended dosage is 2 capsules daily, taken with breakfast and lunch for best results. Those seeking maximum results for shedding lots of fat can purchase three and five-month supplies at once for an even greater discount.

2. Instant Knockout Cut – Best for Toning

Pros:

Vegan & vegetarian friendly

Made from natural ingredients

Clinically proven muscle toning

24-hour fat-burning support

Cons:

Requires taking 4 capsules a day

About Instant Knockout

Instant Knockout is a UK brand focused on helping athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and anyone else looking to burn fat and sculpt muscle to achieve their dream physiques. The brand has been used by MMA fighters and boxing champions, in addition to amateur and professional athletes from other sports.

The brand’s fat burner is designed to help men burn fat quickly and effectively with a unique blend of thermogenic ingredients that work together to support 24-hour fat burning. In addition, the products come with a 30-day money-back guarantee (14 days if in the UK), so customers can try this best fat burner product with no risk.

Instant Knockout Cut Active Ingredients

Instant Knockout Cut’s unique formula not only meets the needs of men trying to burn fat, but it also only uses active ingredients that are vegetarian and vegan-friendly. So whether you are trying to make weight for your next match or stick to a specific dietary routine while burning fat, this product can accommodate your needs.

The key ingredient in the fat burner is green tea extract, which is rich in antioxidants and has thermogenic properties to help you burn more calories throughout the day while still painting the energy needed to accomplish routine tasks. The other active ingredients are:

Cayenne Pepper Seeds – These natural seeds have thermogenic properties that help support calorie burning.

– These natural seeds have thermogenic properties that help support calorie burning. Glucomannan – This dietary fiber helps you feel fuller longer, preventing overeating and snacking between meals.

– This dietary fiber helps you feel fuller longer, preventing overeating and snacking between meals. Caffeine – A natural stimulant that helps to boost energy and metabolism when working out or just going about your day.

– A natural stimulant that helps to boost energy and metabolism when working out or just going about your day. L-Theanine – An amino acid that helps to reduce stress hormones, promoting relaxation and restful sleep that gives you the energy for a new day.

– An amino acid that helps to reduce stress hormones, promoting relaxation and restful sleep that gives you the energy for a new day. Black Pepper Extract – This ingredient helps the body better absorb all of the other thermogenic nutrients for maximum fat-burning potential.

– This ingredient helps the body better absorb all of the other thermogenic nutrients for maximum fat-burning potential. Vitamin Blend (B6, B12, D3) – These vitamins offer the benefits of appetite suppression and energy production.

Bottles are sold in a one-month supply of 120 fat-burning pills. The fat-burning supplement comes with detailed instructions detailing the best times of the day to take capsules for maximum fat-burning and muscle-toning results.

Pros:

No gluten, dairy, or soy

FDA-registered manufacturing facilities

100-day money-back guarantee

Non-GMO ingredients

Cons:

Shipping times are longer than others on this list

About PhenGold

PhenGold is a supplement manufacturer that uses FDA register facilities to formulate its product line. Their cGMP manufacturing practices combined with the company’s team of in-house medical professionals that create and review each product, ensure that every supplement is of the highest quality and free from contaminants.

Committed to offering the safest and most effective products in the health and wellness industry, PhenGold only uses non-GMO natural ingredients in everything it creates. The brand’s formulas are allergen-free (no gluten, soy, or dairy), and the company is clear that there are no side effects when taking its products.

PhenGold Active Ingredients

PhenGold contains a variety of thermogenic, lipolytic, and metabolic support nutrients designed to help men achieve and maintain their dream body type. Active ingredients in this fat burner include:

Green Tea Extract (500mg) – This thermogenic ingredient is clinically proven to help burn fat and boost metabolism.

– This thermogenic ingredient is clinically proven to help burn fat and boost metabolism. Green Coffee (100mg) – Green coffee bean extract has been shown to minimize the absorption of fat and glucose in the gut while simultaneously stimulating lipolysis (fat burning).

– Green coffee bean extract has been shown to minimize the absorption of fat and glucose in the gut while simultaneously stimulating lipolysis (fat burning). Cayenne Pepper (200mg) – This thermogenic ingredient aids in appetite impression and enhances the thermogenic effects of other ingredients.

– This thermogenic ingredient aids in appetite impression and enhances the thermogenic effects of other ingredients. Rhodiola Rosea (250mg) – An adaptogenic herb to help the body cope with stress while simultaneously boosting energy levels and burning fat.

– An adaptogenic herb to help the body cope with stress while simultaneously boosting energy levels and burning fat. L-Tyrosine (350mg) – This amino acid helps to improve focus, cognitive function, and alertness while also reducing stress hormones in the body that can cause fat to be stored.

– This amino acid helps to improve focus, cognitive function, and alertness while also reducing stress hormones in the body that can cause fat to be stored. L-Theanine (250mg) – This amino acid helps promote relaxation and restful sleep, which is essential for managing stress levels and keeping the body’s hormones in balance.

– This amino acid helps promote relaxation and restful sleep, which is essential for managing stress levels and keeping the body’s hormones in balance. Caffeine Anhydrous (225mg) – A stimulant that helps to boost energy and metabolism while also suppressing appetite.

– A stimulant that helps to boost energy and metabolism while also suppressing appetite. DMAE (150mg) – This ingredient helps improve cognitive function and focus while reducing stress levels.

Additionally, PhenGold contains an active vitamin blend that provides support to your entire system. This blend includes vitamins B6 and B12 for energy production and D3 for immune support. The PhenGold fat-burning supplement is available in bottles of 90 capsules that should last one month when taken as directed.

Pros:

Improves energy & focus

No artificial ingredients

Free shipping

Clinically backed ingredients

Cons:

No testimonials on the website

About PrimeShred

PrimeShred manufactures weight loss and muscle-building supplements that are shipped all over the world. The company’s commitment to transparency is evident in its detailed website offering detailed information related to fat-burning processes, ingredients, and results that can be expected.

To ensure that customers get a safe and high-quality product that meets expectations, the company uses only natural, non-GMO ingredients and offers a 100-day money-back guarantee on its affordable fat-burning and metabolism-boosting products. Customers can also get involved with the PrimeShred community on social media for support and motivation.

PrimeShred Active Ingredients

PrimeShred uses a thermogenic fat-burning blend of clinically backed ingredients to help men shed body fat – particularly stubborn belly fat. It is free of the most common allergens people are sensitive to, with main active ingredients that include:

Rhodiola Rosea Root (250mg) – Added for the benefit of its ability to help the body cope with stress while reducing cortisol levels, which can help prevent the storing of fat in the body.

– Added for the benefit of its ability to help the body cope with stress while reducing cortisol levels, which can help prevent the storing of fat in the body. Caffeine Anhydrous (225mg) – Caffeine is a well-known metabolism booster and thermogenic fat burner.

– Caffeine is a well-known metabolism booster and thermogenic fat burner. L-Tyrosine (300mg) -An amino acid that helps to reduce stress hormones in the body, improve focus, and support cognitive function to support you through the toughest workouts.

-An amino acid that helps to reduce stress hormones in the body, improve focus, and support cognitive function to support you through the toughest workouts. Green Tea Extract (500mg) -This thermogenic ingredient is clinically proven to help burn fat and boost metabolism.

-This thermogenic ingredient is clinically proven to help burn fat and boost metabolism. Cayenne Pepper Extract (200mg) -Speeds up fat-burning hormones and enzymes for increased thermogenesis while also suppressing appetite.

-Speeds up fat-burning hormones and enzymes for increased thermogenesis while also suppressing appetite. DMAE (150mg) -This ingredient is included for its ability to improve cognitive function and focus while reducing the stress that causes binge eating.

-This ingredient is included for its ability to improve cognitive function and focus while reducing the stress that causes binge eating. L-Theanine (250mg) – Added to help reduce the total number of carbs and fats absorbed in the foods you eat and also promotes relaxation and restful sleep.

The formula for this fat burner also includes Bioperine, which enhances the bioavailability of other ingredients for maximum effect. PrimeShred is available in 90-count vegetarian capsules that provide a one-month supply. Men seeking long-term results will find that the three and five-month supplies offer the best value for money.

How We Selected Our Best Fat Burning Supplements for Men

Understanding that fat-burning results are not the same for every man, we set out to find a variety of fat burner supplements that would fit the needs of many. To narrow down the search, our research team considered:

Ingredients: For fat-burning pills to work as intended, the product needs clinically backed, natural ingredients included in dosages that have been shown to be effective. The fat burner brands we chose all contain natural, non-GMO ingredients to help boost metabolism and promote fat loss.

For fat-burning pills to work as intended, the product needs clinically backed, natural ingredients included in dosages that have been shown to be effective. The fat burner brands we chose all contain natural, non-GMO ingredients to help boost metabolism and promote fat loss. Safety: The brands we chose for the best fat burners for men have all implemented strict safety measures to ensure that customers get a high-quality thermogenic fat burner supplement free of harmful contaminants. All products are manufactured in FDA-registered, cGMP-certified facilities and undergo third-party testing to ensure safety and potency.

The brands we chose for the best fat burners for men have all implemented strict safety measures to ensure that customers get a high-quality thermogenic fat burner supplement free of harmful contaminants. All products are manufactured in FDA-registered, cGMP-certified facilities and undergo third-party testing to ensure safety and potency. Transparency: A company’s commitment to sharing information on its website about how its product works, what it contains, and what results can be expected helps build trust with potential customers. The makers of the fat-burning supplements we chose offer detailed information on their websites to help consumers make informed decisions about which product is right for them.

By combining these factors with customer testimonials, brand reputation, and our experience with many fat-burning pills, we were able to create a list of the best fat burners for men that are safe, effective, and backed by positive customer reviews.

How Do Fat Burners Work?

For many, the idea that a person can take a pill and burn fat often seems too good to be true. But the fact is, when used in conjunction with a healthy diet and exercise, the best fat burners can help you lose weight by stimulating enzymes and hormones that promote thermogenesis and fat loss.

Thermogenesis is the process of heat production in the body, and when it is increased, the body burns more calories. This can be achieved through exercise, but certain ingredients found in fat-burning supplements can also help to increase thermogenesis.

Cayenne pepper, green tea extract, and caffeine are just a few of the ingredients shown to stimulate thermogenesis and help burn fat. In addition to boosting metabolism, these ingredients can also help to suppress appetite, making it easier to stick to a healthy diet.

How to Choose the Best Fat Burner for Men

With every man having different goals when it comes to burning fat, the specific fat burner product that will be the most effective can vary. Consider the following factors to help you choose the best fat burner for your needs.

Reasons for use

Why you want to burn fat is a critical factor in choosing the right product for you. For example, if you are looking to shred fat for a competition or preserve lean muscle mass, you will want to consider a thermogenic supplement that can help you lose weight quickly while helping to tone your muscles.

On the other hand, if you are looking to simply improve your overall fitness level and appearance by shedding extra body fat, including belly fat, you will want to consider a product that includes appetite suppressants and ingredients that help to promote healthy digestion.

Dietary restrictions

If you have any dietary restrictions, choosing a fat burner that does not contain any ingredients that could trigger an allergic reaction or interfere with your current diet is important. For example, if you are vegan or vegetarian, you will want to choose a product that does not contain gelatin or other animal-based ingredients as part of its capsule.

Similarly, if you have any food allergies, you will want to check the ingredient list of any fat burner you are considering to ensure it does not contain any triggers. For example, some fat burners contain gluten, dairy, or soy that could cause an allergic reaction in certain individuals.

Medical conditions

If you have any medical conditions, it is important to consult your doctor before taking fat burner weight loss supplements. Some ingredients common in fat burners can interact with certain medications or exacerbate existing medical conditions. For example, caffeine can interact with blood pressure medications, and other stimulants can worsen anxiety and sleep disorders (although stimulant-free fat burner supplements are available).

Additionally, some fat burners contain ingredients like green tea extract that can thin the blood and should be avoided if you are taking blood thinners or have a bleeding disorder. By talking to your doctor before taking any fat burner, you can ensure that it is safe for you to take.

Daily routine

A busy schedule can make taking some fat-burning supplements more difficult than others. For example, those with a hectic lifestyle may prefer a fat burner designed to be taken one or two times per day.

On the other hand, those with a more relaxed daily routine or an already well-established exercise routine may consider fat burners for men designed to be taken three or more times per day. Consider your daily routine and how easy it will be to take the recommended dosage of any fat burner before making a purchase.

Current lifestyle

If you already lead an active lifestyle with a well-rounded diet, you may not need as potent a fat burner as someone starting from scratch. In general, those already eating a healthy diet and exercising regularly will see better results from fat burners for men containing moderate doses of thermogenic ingredients and appetite suppressants.

Conversely, those starting from a more sedentary lifestyle or who have poor dietary habits will likely see better results from fat burners with higher doses of thermogenic ingredients and appetite suppressants. Therefore, it is important to always consider your current lifestyle when choosing a fat burner to help you reach your goals.

Benefits of Fat Burners

Outside of the obvious goal of burning fat, the best fat burners have a lot of other benefits that can help men reach their fitness goals.

Improved energy levels

Many fat burners contain ingredients like caffeine that can help to improve energy levels. This is beneficial for men looking to lose weight as it can help them stay motivated to exercise and make healthy choices throughout the day. Additionally, increased energy levels can also help men to perform better during their workouts, leading to better results.

Appetite suppression

Several ingredients commonly found in the best fat burners can help suppress appetite. This is beneficial for men trying to lose weight as it can help them eat fewer calories throughout the day. Additionally, appetite suppression can also help men to stick to their diet plans by reducing cravings for unhealthy foods.

Increased metabolism

Some of the ingredients in fat burners can help to increase metabolism which can help the body to burn calories more efficiently, leading to weight loss. Additionally, increased metabolism can also help to improve energy levels and reduce fatigue throughout the day.

Improved focus

Many of the ingredients in fat burners can help to improve focus and concentration. These nootropic ingredients are essential for men looking to lose weight and maintain muscle mass as they can help keep them motivated and on track with their fitness goals. Additionally, improved focus can also lead to better workout results, as men will be able to maintain proper form and technique during their exercises.

How to Get the Best Results with Fat Burner Supplements

Simply following the dosing guide on fat burner supplements may not be enough to achieve your desired results. In order for men to get the most out of their fat burner supplement, consider the following advice from professionals in the industry who have seen it all.

Choose the right fat burners

Ultimately, the best way to get the most out of your fat-burning supplement is to choose the right one for you. Consider your fitness goals, daily routine and current lifestyle when looking at fat-burning supplements to help ensure you are getting the most appropriate product for your needs.

Always remember that some fat burners are designed for athletic individuals who are looking to enhance their performance, while others are meant for sedentary individuals who are starting from scratch with their fitness journey.

Set realistic goals

When starting on a thermogenic fat burner supplement routine, setting realistic weight loss goals is important. Setting unrealistic goals can lead to frustration and may cause you to give up on your fat-burning journey altogether. Instead, work with your doctor or nutritionist to come up with a healthy weight loss goal that you can realistically achieve.

Create a healthy diet plan

In order to lose weight with the help of one of the best fat burners, you still need to create a healthy diet plan that you can stick to. This means eating healthy foods and avoiding processed and sugary foods as much as possible. Additionally, be sure to include a variety of different food groups in your diet to ensure that you are getting all of the nutrients you need. Without the proper diet, your fat burner will not be as effective.

Stick to the dosing routine

Like many supplements designed to support health goals, sticking to a routine dosing schedule is key for getting the most out of your fat burners. This means taking them at the same time each day and not skipping doses. Additionally, be sure to follow the instructions on the supplement label to avoid taking too much or too little of the product.

Exercise regularly

While fat burners can help you lose weight, they are not miracle pills that will cause you to shed body fat without any effort on your part. You’ll still need to exercise regularly using techniques that have been proven effective for weight loss. As a bonus, exercise will also help improve your overall health and fitness level, making it easier to maintain weight loss in the long term.

Drink plenty of water

Taking fat burners can lead to increased water loss, so it is important to be sure to drink plenty of fluids throughout the day. This will help to replace the fluids you are losing and prevent dehydration.

Be accountable

Fat burners are only one part of the weight loss equation, and in order to lose weight and keep it off, you need to be accountable for your own health. This means tracking your progress, setting goals, and making healthy lifestyle choices on a daily basis. Many find that getting a personal trainer or joining a health and fitness community can be an excellent way to stay accountable and on track with your fitness goals.

Are Fat Burners Safe?

Dieting naturally or with the use of supplements can be safe as long as it is done correctly. This means following a healthy diet plan, sticking to the recommended dosage of supplements, and getting plenty of exercise. Additionally, it is important to speak with your doctor before beginning any new diet or supplement routine to make sure it is right for you.

By taking one of the best fat burners made from natural ingredients and following the tips above, you can help ensure that your weight loss journey is safe and successful. Be sure to avoid fat burner products that contain ingredients known to be harmful to the body, such as:

Ephedrine -This purported thermogenic fat burner is found in some over-the-counter and prescription medications used for weight loss, bronchodilation, and to treat low blood pressure. While it can be effective for these purposes, it can also cause serious side effects like irregular heartbeat, high blood pressure, anxiety, stroke, and seizure.

-This purported thermogenic fat burner is found in some over-the-counter and prescription medications used for weight loss, bronchodilation, and to treat low blood pressure. While it can be effective for these purposes, it can also cause serious side effects like irregular heartbeat, high blood pressure, anxiety, stroke, and seizure. CLA – Short for conjugated linoleic acid, this is a type of trans fat found in some meat and dairy products. While it has been touted as a weight loss aid, studies have shown that it can actually increase the risk of heart disease.

– Short for conjugated linoleic acid, this is a type of trans fat found in some meat and dairy products. While it has been touted as a weight loss aid, studies have shown that it can actually increase the risk of heart disease. Higenamine – This stimulant is found in some fat burners and pre-workout supplements. It can cause side effects like increased heart rate, anxiety, and high blood pressure. Additionally, higenamine has been banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency for use in sports.

– This stimulant is found in some fat burners and pre-workout supplements. It can cause side effects like increased heart rate, anxiety, and high blood pressure. Additionally, higenamine has been banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency for use in sports. BHB Salts – Also known as beta-hydroxybutyrate, these are ketones produced by the body when in a state of ketosis. While they can be beneficial for those on a ketogenic diet, they can also cause side effects like nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

Be sure to always read the ingredients label and talk with your doctor before taking any weight loss supplements – best fat burners included. This will help you avoid any dangerous side effects and ensure that the product is right for you.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Will fat burners help build muscle?

The purpose of a thermogenic fat burner is to help the body burn fat, not muscle. This is because building muscle mass requires consuming protein, which is not usually an ingredient in fat burners. Additionally, most fat burners contain stimulants like caffeine which can actually break down muscle tissue. If your goal is to build lean muscle mass, consider purchasing a protein powder to use in conjunction with your fat burner.

2. How often should I take fat burners?

Most fat burners are designed to be taken daily. However, it is crucial to follow the directions on the specific product you are using. Some products may need to be taken multiple times per day, while others can be taken just once. Additionally, some fat-burning pills can be taken before meals, while others should be taken after. Always read the directions carefully to ensure that you take the product correctly.

3. How long does it take fat burners for men to work?

Typically, fat burners will begin working within the first few days of use. However, it can take up to a few weeks to see the full effects. This is because it takes time for the body to adjust to the new supplement and begin burning more fat. Additionally, the diet and exercise changes often made in conjunction with taking fat burners can also impact how quickly results are seen.

4. Are fat burners for men safe?

If taken as directed, most fat burners are safe for healthy adults to take. However, it is important to speak with your doctor before beginning any new supplement routine, especially if you have any underlying health conditions. Some fat burners contain stimulants like caffeine which can cause side effects like anxiety, jitters, and insomnia. If you are sensitive to caffeine or have any other medical conditions, choose a stimulant-free fat burner.

5. Can kids take fat burners?

It is not recommended that children take fat burners. This is because the majority of these products contain stimulants which can be dangerous for growing bodies. Additionally, many fat burners have not been tested for safety in children and could potentially cause serious side effects. Your child’s pediatrician should be able to offer safer alternatives for weight loss.

Get the Physique You Want with the Best Fat Burners for Men

Fat burners offer an excellent way for men struggling with weight loss to boost their metabolism and burn excess fat. These products can also help to increase energy levels, reduce appetite, and promote the burning of stored fat for fuel. When selecting a fat burner, choose one designed specifically for men and free from harmful ingredients. By selecting any of the four fat burners for men on this list, you can ensure a positive experience that provides you with the results you are hoping for.

