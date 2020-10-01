Best Full-Spectrum CBD Oil – Calm & Relax With Hemps Best Compounds With Every Drop

You’re tired of feeling down in the dumps and overthinking while others strut around with a pleasant radiance. They appear to be more relaxed, in a good mood most of the time, and they also express themselves in a way that shows they’re happier and more productive than you. Do they not have the same aches and pains? The same mood swings? What kind of sorcery are they withholding? Is it possible they’ve ventured into some solid full-spectrum CBD oils? We think yes. Full-spectrum CBD contains a variety of cannabinoids that work together synergistically to provide the “entourage effect”, as it has come to be recognized. When you utilize a full-spectrum CBD oil product, the medicinal and soothing effects of CBD are multiplied.

Even experienced CBD users may not be aware of the distinctions between full-spectrum CBD oil, broad-spectrum CBD oil, and CBD isolates. Despite the fact that all varieties of CBD, including CBD isolate products, are derived from the same hemp plant, there are crucial variations to be aware of before purchasing. The best full-spectrum CBD oil is the way to go if you want to gain the benefits of all the amazing, naturally occurring cannabinoids in the hemp plant. Although broad-spectrum and isolates are popular, full-spectrum CBD options multiply the benefits and have some noticeable effects that will make you wonder why you waited so long to check it out.

Top 7 Full-Spectrum CBD Oil Brands

Why Did We Choose These 7 CBD Companies?

We were strategic with our search and identified four main factors to consider before putting this list of best full-spectrum CBD oil products together. Below is what we measured each brand and product up against:

Reputation

Reputation says a lot. Reputable companies have won awards, are supported by a vast consumer base, and stand the test of industry expert reviews.

Ingredients

You should never consume a CBD oil product without knowing what’s in it. We only recommend companies that use the finest, natural ingredients.

Independent Testing

A crucial step to verify the potency and purity of CBD products, we made sure every brand we share below tests all their products.

Extraction Processes

Companies should be transparent about their processes; whether the hemp plant variety of the cannabis plant family they use in their products is organic, what type of method they use to extract the CBD from the plants, and more. This list contains companies that are proud to share their high standards and processes with their customers.

Top Full-Spectrum CBD Oils – Reviews

1. CBDfx – Editor’s Choice in Best Full-Spectrum CBD Oil

Pros:

60-day customer satisfaction guarantee

Multiple concentration options

Vegan and gluten-free CBD oil

CBD plus CBD formula

Cons:

None

Product Highlights

On the CBDfx website, you’ll find that they have quite a selection of CBD products. A couple of their products are new and are labeled as such. They could be worth exploring if you’ve tried other products from this brand. Their classic full-spectrum CBD oil contains CBN for the ultimate calming tincture that helps you relax. It’s designed specifically to calm you down. This full-spectrum CBD oil is available in five different concentrations up to 6000 mg of CBD.

One of their newer products is their CBD plus delta-9 THC drops. This is an ultimate chill blend that contains full-spectrum CBD along with 2.25 mg of THC per serving. It has a natural blueberry flavor and allows you to dial back your stress and relax. You’ll feel a deep sense of peace when you try this product, but be warned because it may cause a psychotropic effect. This one is available in three concentrations up to 6000 mg.

The final full-spectrum CBD oil product that CBDfx offers is their delta-9 THC drops plus CBN. Not only does this one come with a warning because it could have some psychotropic effects, but it is packed with CBN to really help you relax into sweet dreams. No matter the reason you’re having trouble sleeping, this CBD oil will take care of it. You’ll wake relaxed and rejuvenated. It’s perfect because it only contains the maximum legal amount of delta-9 THC!

About the Company

CBDfx keeps innovating their products because they’re committed to providing you with little drops of wellness with each CBD oil they offer. As they keep expanding their product list, you can tell that they’re really listening to their consumer base and offering a variety of different products to ensure all customers are happy with what they receive. Their formulas are completely vegan, using CO2 extracted CBD oil. You’ll find that they have a wide variety of other products that you can check out once you’re on their website. You might be looking for top quality full-spectrum CBD oil products, but you may also find that there is a broad-spectrum CBD oil or CBD isolate that you’re interested in trying. You won’t know unless you do, so we encourage you to check out their other offerings as well.

2. CBD American Shaman – Close Second

Pros:

High bioavailability

Water-soluble CBD oil

Delicious, mouth-watering flavors

Fast-acting formulas

Cons:

CBD products have limited strength options

Product Highlights

CBD American Shaman has taken a different approach to its full-spectrum CBD oils. Instead of following the lead of other CBD companies, they developed proprietary nanotechnology that makes their water-soluble formula up to 10 times more bioavailable than other full-spectrum CBD oil products you’ll find on the market. Each CBD oil contains 300 mg of hemp oil extract per bottle. Even though their proprietary nanotechnology is their highest selling point, they’ve also developed flavorful options for customers who prefer something different. Try their grape, piña colada, cherry limeade, or go for the natural hemp flavored bottle. Hundreds of customers purchase from CBD American Shaman on a weekly basis and for good reason.

About the Company

Typically, when you shop for CBD oil online, you’re purchasing fat-soluble products. We had to highlight CBD American Shaman in this list because of their initiative and their ingenuity—they stepped outside the norm to try something different. Each one of their full-spectrum CBD oil products is water-soluble, meaning you can pour it into your favorite drink and be on your way. They break down their CBD oil using that unique, patented nanotechnology, which means that you get to harness the therapeutic benefits of CBD more quickly than if you were to try a fat-soluble CBD oil. Plus, their scientific innovation makes it so that each time you dose with their full-spectrum CBD oils, you’re getting 10 times more healing properties of CBD.

3. Green Roads – Runner Up

Pros:

Products formulated by pharmacists

No artificial ingredients

Vegan and gluten-free

Tested by independent labs

Cons:

No fruity or minty flavor options, but with this formula, you won’t miss any flavoring

Product Highlights

Green Roads offers a full-spectrum line of CBD products with a range of concentrations. If all you need is a little bit to get you going through the day, you can buy their full-spectrum CBD oil that contains 10 mg/mL. For a more moderate dose, you can select their 25 mg/mL option or if you’re looking for an extra-strength product, you’ll love that they’ve created a 50 mg/mL option. This formula, no matter which strength option you select, is pharmacist formulated without any artificial colors or flavors and is also certified vegan and gluten-free. Green Roads combines at least six ingredients to make their formula so that you can have a better absorption experience. Although the CBD oil is not flavored, you’ll find that it has a naturally sweet taste that might remind you of caramel candy.

About the Company

We included Green Roads in this list producers because they make sure that with their ingredients, they’re maximizing absorption rates for their customers. Their in-house pharmacists are always working hard to innovate their full-spectrum CBD oil options with a distinctive, sweet, natural flavor, unlike other CBD oils. As soon as you visit their website, you have the option to filter the products toward the top of the screen. Simply select the full-spectrum option and it’ll only show you their full-spectrum CBD oil products. Select whether you want the mild, moderate, or mighty dose and be well on your way to check out. You’ll also find that they have received several awards for their products and that they have tens of thousands of five-star reviews from very happy customers. They’re proud to farm their hemp in America and also keep all their products cruelty-free.

4. CBDistillery – Honorable Mention

Pros:

Subscribe and get 20% off

60-day customer satisfaction guarantee

Natural farming practices

Multiple formulas are available

Cons:

You have to pay for shipping unless you have at least $75 worth of products in your shopping cart

Product Highlights

CBDistillery is a fun shopping website. Over on the left-hand side, you can see all their CBD products and CBD oils categorized. Just select the top option for full-spectrum CBD products and you’ll immediately be provided with the products that match your selection.

They have several options, including their primary full-spectrum CBD oil option, which is a 1000 mg tincture in a 30 mL bottle. This is a great go-to if you’re not sure what to select. If you want to go a little bit lower on the dose or a little bit higher, they also offer a 500 mg and 2500 mg full-spectrum CBD oil. If you’re getting adventurous with your CBD oil, check out their mango-flavored tincture. The taste is juicy and sweet but not overpoweringly so. They also have a limited edition oil that’s still available at 1000 mg with a peppermint flavor.

For sleep, they offer a sleep synergy CBN plus CBD extra strength CBD oil tincture. This one should only be used at night time when you’re about to hop into bed. With the use of CBN combined in this extra-strength formula, you’ll find that you are drifting off with deep belly breaths into happy dreams faster than you could count sheep. You can save if you bundle some of their hemp-derived CBD products so look out for sales as well.

About the Company

CBDistillery offers a diverse range of products. Their customers love having a great CBD oil to count on, whether it’s in the morning to help them deal with aches and pains or in the evenings when they’re ready to settle down and relax. Imagine feeling relief from discomfort while getting a mood boost! That’ll change how you interact with others both at home and at work. Plus, when you’re getting the true, deep rest your body needs every evening, you begin to emanate a different type of energy and the people around you are sure to notice. Don’t be stingy when they ask, tell them your full-spectrum CBD oil secret!

5. Absolute Nature CBD – Growing Reputation

Pros:

100% natural ingredients

Certified and USDA organic

Sign up for exclusive offers

Lab-tested and eco-friendly

Cons:

The wealth of information on the website is a little crowded (scroll down to add CBD products to your shopping cart)

Product Highlights

Absolute Nature CBD has a line of full-spectrum CBD products, including hemp oil drops and soft gels. At first glance, it might be difficult to differentiate between their products. But that’s what we’re here for! Their first full-spectrum offering is a tincture that contains 500 mg of full-spectrum CBD. This formula contains nothing except a whole plant full-spectrum oil and MCT oil to increase absorption. This is considered a milder serving of CBD and is perfect for people who would prefer not to venture too far into the heavier doses. If 500 mg of CBD doesn’t cut it for you, they’ve also perfected a 1000 mg CBD oil tincture. This one delivers 33 mg of CBD plus 5 to 10 mg of additional beneficial cannabinoids per mL serving.

Especially in higher doses, CBD can work as a mild sedative. If you’re looking for some relaxation and clarity but don’t want to have any kind of drowsiness, even for a moment, you should choose their CBG plus CBD oil drops at 500 mg of CBG and 500 mg of CBD. CBG is fantastic for using during the day and can help to elevate your CBD oil, keeping you energized and alert to tackle whatever is ahead of you. These premium quality CBD oils are made with organically grown, select non-GMO hemp cannabis plant varieties that are well-cared for by Colorado farmers.

About the Company

Absolute Nature CBD made this list of best full-spectrum CBD oils at number five because its formulas are award-winning, eco-friendly, and organically grown. They only use 100% natural ingredients and make sure that every single batch of their full-spectrum CBD is pesticide-free. To confirm that each of their products is safe and potent, they lab test every batch. You can easily find the lab results as part of the product description. Just look over at the images. They also offer tons of information on CBD on their website, helping you understand the difference between full-spectrum, broad-spectrum CBD, and CBD isolate. They’re certified USDA organic, which is a certification of which not everyone can boast. They also produce all their CBD products using clean, safe, solvent-free CO2 extraction to preserve the plant’s natural beneficial compounds.

6. Joy Organics – Organic Focused

Pros:

THC included for the most therapeutic benefits

USDA organic formula

90-day customer satisfaction guarantee

Subscribe to get 20% off

Cons:

There’s only one flavor option available for this CBD oil tincture

Product Highlights

Joy Organics, in keeping with their quest toward innovation, has meticulously designed their first full-spectrum CBD formula. This tincture is flavored with fresh lime for a zesty way to obtain flavonoids, terpenes, and minor cannabinoids, as well as CBD to calm your mind and relieve muscle tension throughout your body. Each one-ounce bottle has 30 servings; the strength you select is up to you. You can choose between 350 mg, 900 mg, 1350 mg, or 2250 mg of CBD per bottle.

About the Company

Joy Organics masterfully mixes compassion, honesty, and quality. Customers enjoy their premium products, and they provide service that matches their high standards of quality. Joy, the company’s founder, needed an organic product to lean on because she was having trouble sleeping. Joy Organics has quickly established itself as a pioneer in the CBD sector, setting new standards for testing and quality. They’re one of the first large CBD firms to offer organic CBD oils that have been certified by the USDA.

7. Raw Botanics – Great Service

Pros:

Energizing formula

All-natural citrus flavor

Made from organically grown hemp cannabis plant varieties

Ethically sourced and cruelty-free

Cons:

This formula is best for daytime use; for a sleep or nighttime formula, you should consider a different CBD oil

Product Highlights

The Raw Botanics Co. is making a name for itself in the CBD industry with its new 500 mg CBD hemp extract that they call Rise. This full-spectrum CBD oil formula was developed to help you get your day started on a good note without having to rely on caffeine to give you an energy boost. It’s a morning ritual you can use any time of the day. Instead of that 2 o’clock feeling when you start to feel sluggish and you want to reach for the coffee, you can just reach for Rise instead. This formula has an all-natural citrus flavor and adaptogens that help you tackle the day, no matter how tough it gets. You’ll find that it increases your focus while improving your energy and making you even more resilient when it comes to handling the stressors in your life. Aside from making you a better functioning human, it also works within your body as an anti-inflammatory and to support your immunity. With all these health benefits, it’s hard to look past it.

About the Company

The Raw Botanics Co. wants you to relax, recover, and re-balance with their products. Combining exotic hemp-derived cannabinoids, custom terpenes, and botanical adaptogens, they developed formulas to help you both feel and perform at your best. Reach out to their customer service team for honest guidance if you’re not sure which type of product you prefer. However, their CBD oil tinctures are well-loved by many customers who have tried it and felt the difference. One verified reviewer calls it “a great substitute for that afternoon cup of Joe” while others love that this formula is keto-friendly. The energy boost is subtle, and the flavor is described as having notes of orange, tangerine, and lemon.

CBD Types: Isolates, Full-Spectrum & Broad-Spectrum CBD Oil

If you think of the types of CBD in terms of a hierarchy, CBD isolate can be found at the bottom. It’s not to say that the best CBD isolate isn’t as reliable of a product as the best full-spectrum CBD oil, however, it is missing several of the beneficial compounds that are included in full-spectrum and broad-spectrum CBD products. Below, we break down the difference.

Full-spectrum CBD contains all cannabinoids and terpenes while broad-spectrum contains some cannabinoids and terpenes. CBD isolate product only contains CBD, leaving out all cannabinoids and terpenes. When you purchase a full-spectrum CBD product, what you get is the maximum amount of phytochemicals in the CBD oil, including some traces of THC. A good full-spectrum extract is quite rare actually! Many of the extraction procedures followed by subpar CBD companies cause a significant loss of both terpenes and flavonoids.

You’ll find that the best full-spectrum CBD oil products tend to have a darker color than if you compared it to a CBD isolate product. You’ll also notice that full-spectrum CBD has a much earthier and natural flavor than other broad-spectrum CBD or CBD isolates. The broad-spectrum is a little bit different because it does typically retain a good amount of phytochemicals (except without THC). So, while you’re getting the full “entourage effect” when you use full-spectrum CBD oils, when you try broad-spectrum CBD, you are getting only some of the benefits of all those compounds that work together.

Broad-spectrum CBD is created in a variety of ways, either by extracting a certain amount of chemical compounds, including extraction of THC, or by simply adding terpenes, flavonoids, and other minor cannabinoids to a CBD isolate. Although you still get that natural, earthy flavor with a broad-spectrum CBD, when you compare between a full-spectrum product and a best broad-spectrum CBD product, you’ll find that the broad-spectrum CBD has a much milder taste.

A CBD isolate is the purest form of CBD that you can purchase. It typically has a 99.9% purity and leaves out all the terpenes, flavonoids, and especially THC from the final product. Processing for these types of products can get pretty expensive, which is why you may notice a price difference between full-spectrum CBD and CBD isolate products.

Benefits of Full-Spectrum CBD

To offer a quick summary of full-spectrum CBD oil, you should understand that phytocannabinoids, or hemp-derived cannabinoids, interact with your body’s receptors to generate a wide range of euphoric and therapeutic effects. Terpenes are the compounds that give cannabis (hemp is part of the cannabis plant family) its aroma and herbaceous flavor, and they help cannabinoids generate several different effects like pain relief, anxiety relief, and sleep support. These terpenes lay the groundwork so that cannabinoids can get busy supporting your whole body health. Flavonoids are an additional set of compounds that are similar to terpenes but that operate in their own way to deliver diverse medicinal benefits. It’s all these interactions that make full-spectrum CBD the most sought-after CBD type. And it lives up to the hype!

Some of the benefits you can expect when you start taking full-spectrum CBD oil include:

Analgesic Effects

CBD oil has become quite popular due to its ability to naturally treat pain. When you take it, it acts as an anti-inflammatory and helps to relieve stress all over your body. When it comes to pain management, the cannabinoids included in full-spectrum CBD oil are particularly effective. CBD can help you enhance your overall quality of life, whether you’re healing from an injury or suffering from chronic pain.

Improved Skin Health

CBD oil is also proven to help you create and sustain healthy skin if you have persistent skin disorders like eczema or dermatitis. CBD oil is high in vitamins and fatty acids, which strengthen and protect your skin from bacterial and fungal problems. Hemp oil’s fatty acids are also believed to restore your skin and prevent it from oxidizing, allowing you to have a more beautiful glow.

Stress and Anxiety Relief

Anxiety is an unpleasant sensation on its own, but if you have chronic anxiety, you are certainly aware that it affects other elements of your life. CBD has been demonstrated to help ease all the symptoms associated with daily stressors, as well as to strengthen the immune system and keep you robust and healthy. CBD can help by providing cognitive support. People who use CBD regularly experience substantially less worry and discomfort.

How to Use CBD Oil

CBD oils should be ingested by placing the oil underneath your tongue. This produces the best results. Before using the dropper to extract your dose from the CBD oil bottle, give it a good shake. Once you’ve got the dropper, drip the CBD oil beneath your tongue and hold it there for at least 30 seconds (longer if you can) to allow it to absorb. After thirty seconds or more have elapsed, you can swallow the CBD oil. When you consume it this way, effects can take as little as fifteen minutes to become noticeable.

Some CBD oils can be blended with food or drinks to make them more palatable, but because the CBD oil must go through your digestive system, expect the benefits to take longer. Remember the water-soluble variety from CBD American Shaman? Those are perfect for dropping into your morning orange juice or tea! This could be a welcome aspect of your morning ritual but if you’re more concerned about experiencing the therapeutic effects more quickly, ingesting the CBD oil sublingually is best.

CBD Oil Dosage

The amount of CBD oil you take is determined by your body mass index, the rate of your metabolism, and the overall chemistry of your body. It also depends on the amount of CBD in the full-spectrum CBD oil you choose. An extra-strength product may only require half a dropper full while a lower dose of CBD oil may require a full dropper full. To begin, follow the product’s instructions and give yourself some quiet time to monitor your body’s reaction. Once you’ve figured out how CBD oil affects you, you can change the dosage to suit your needs.

For some people, the effects of CBD are felt right away. This is primarily due to the way their body processes CBD, but it may not be the case for you. Some customers, in the reviews section of CBD products, note that it took them a couple of days to really start to notice the difference the CBD was making in their lives. The best advice we can give you is to be patient whenever you’re trying out a new CBD product. Full-spectrum CBD oil tends to work better for many CBD users, and it just might take a little trial and error before you find the right dose for your unique body.

Safety and Side Effects

CBD is widely recognized as a safe medicinal supplement that can be used by healthy adults. If you’re taking any medication, you should know that CBD does interact with certain medicines. Talk to your doctor to make sure that incorporating CBD into your health regimen is a safe practice. There are some minor side effects you might experience if you take CBD on an empty stomach or if you take a dose that’s a little bit too high for your body. Some of those may include:

Lethargy or drowsiness

Top quality full-spectrum CBD oil products tend to be more potent, so keep that in mind when dosing for the first time. If you’re selecting a product meant for sleep support, then you can expect some level of drowsiness to occur. However, if you’re looking to incorporate full-spectrum CBD into your daytime routine, make sure that you’re choosing an energizing option that keeps you alert throughout the day.

Stomach discomfort or diarrhea

This usually happens because of the carrier oil used in hemp-derived CBD products. That’s usually hemp seed oil, MCT oil or coconut oil and some people are just more sensitive to these oils in their stomachs than others. If you happen to experience this side effect, try taking your CBD oil with food.

Conclusion

Full-spectrum CBD products are being welcomed into homes throughout the world. The best full-spectrum CBD oil product is the one that works best for your body’s unique chemistry. You have plenty of awesome options to pick from in the list above. Which one of all these products called out to you?