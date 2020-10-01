Best High Chairs in 2023: New Parent Must-Have

PAID POST BY ORIGINATED MEDIA

It’s no doubt that new babies are a blessing and a beautiful part of life, but along with a new little life comes a lot of new little needs. Among them is the ever-present high chair, used for everything from feeding times to propping a little one up nearby and within view.

When it comes to the question of which high chairs are best, research on this item alone could fill days upon days – precious time that few new parents have to invest in deciding what to get for the newest addition to the family. We understand this challenge and that’s why we’ve made this list of the best high chairs available on the market today. This time-saving list will help you whittle down the options significantly so you can make an informed decision with all the pros and cons available for viewing in a simple, easy format. Congrats, new mom and dad!

4 Best High Chairs

1. Maxi-Cosi Minla 6-in-1 High Chair – Best All-Around High Chair

2. Bloom – Most Stylish Design

3. Pishposhbaby – Best for a Flexible & Friendly Multipurpose High Chair

4. Evenflo – Best Budget-Conscious Quality High Chair

4 Best High Chairs In-Depth Reviews

1. Maxi-Cosi Minla 6-in-1 High Chair – Best All-Around High Chair

Pros

Six modes of use, viable from newborn to toddler and beyond

Five reclining seat positions, four tray positions, and nine height options

Multiple pieces are removable for ease of cleaning

Product Review and Features

The Maxi-Cosi Minla 6-in-1 High Chair available from The Baby Cubby (and other retailers) is our best overall high chair and after a review of the features, it’s easy to see why. On the surface, buying things for babies can be a sometimes upsetting process because they’re constantly growing out of the things they previously needed. In terms of sheer size, a tiny human is growing daily and it can be hard to keep up.

The Maxi-Cosi Minla helps solve this challenge with its 6-in-1 design. In essence, this chair has roughly six different “modes” addressing the needs of a high chair at a wide variety of stages in a young human’s life. Initially, this high chair can function as a stable holder of an infant in the kind of deeply reclined state you’d want a baby in for bottle feeding, but the chair has long legs to raise the positioning and improve reach for the parent.

A second mode functions as what one might refer to as the “standard high chair”. This mode brings in the basic upright-positioning you’d expect of a high chair design, with the type of wide tray you want, such that a wide degree of dropped food will be caught on the tray instead of falling elsewhere. Both the tray for food and the removable seat cushion come out easily for cleaning, the latter of which is machine washable as well.

The third and fourth modes begin to switch over into the realm of a booster seat, but with extra support for a growing baby who is fast approaching toddlerhood. The third mode is almost akin to a mini-car seat, meant for use on a dining room chair, while still including the feeding tray to catch the mess and make cleanup a lot easier. The fourth version removes the tray so your growing toddler can scoot right up to the dining table just like mom and dad in their own “adult chair”.

The fifth version of the Maxi-Cosi Minla 6-in-1 high chair reuses the high, stable legs from the full high chair version to position it as a toddler booster seat for use at a table without the need for it to be placed on a chair of its own. This mode retains the high back of the chair for extra support for your young one while learning to sit at the table.

And finally the sixth mode of the 6-in-1 design is the most free-form of the bunch. This version removes the high back of the chair as your young one transitions from needing such support into a child who is fully capable of sitting upright in any scenario. This full-on booster mode is easily used as a standalone booster chair in restaurants or can be used with the high, stable legs of the earlier modes to create your child’s own space at the table.

Within these various modes are also a wide variety of features including five adjustable seat reclining positions to make yours and your child’s preferences an easy reality. Four tray positions help mom and dad position baby for the best success while learning to eat upright. Nine height options make this among the most versatile of high chairs, in that it can be used a variety of table heights.

The Minla 6-in-1 design further speaks to the parental experience of the designers in that the tray is easily removable for dishwasher safe cleaning (which will definitely be needed often!) and the seat pad not only zips off for easy wipe-downs, but is also machine washable so it can slip right into the laundry cycle and make things easy from the parents’ perspective.

The stylish, modern design of the Minla comes in three colors: graphite, blue, and blush. It also folds to nearly flat, making upright storage a snap.

Sizes, Discounts, and Promotions

New shoppers can get ten percent off their first order by signing up for The Baby Cubby’s email list. You can also use the easy payment installment option through The Baby Cubby’s outside company partner for multiple budget needs.

Free shipping is offered for orders over $95 USD and the Cubby Rewards Program rewards customers with points for product purchases. Points are redeemable for free merchandise rewards, coupons, and an extra five percent discount on every purchase.

The Bottom Line

The Maxi-Cosi Minla 6-in-1 from The Baby Cubby tops our list of the best high chairs around. Our review team went ga-ga over the multiple stages of infant and toddler-hood covered by this high chair.

Children and parents both need a wide variety of options and the Minla offers a level of versatility that covers a lot of scenarios, benefitting babies and parents alike. And with a machine washable seat pad and a dishwasher safe tray, along with the company’s price match guarantee and various payment options, it’s hard to go wrong.

Learn more about the Maxi-Cosi Minla 6-in-1 at The Baby Cubby

2. Bloom – Most Stylish Design

Pros

For use from newborn to roughly 8 years (or 79 lbs)

Two-year manufacturer warranty on base of high chair, 3-month warranty on the seat pad

All parts are either dishwasher safe or washing machine/dryer safe

Cons

Higher price point, though balanced by use from ages 1-8 of a child’s life

Product Review and Features

The Fresco Noir by Bloom is a stylish high chair that is versatile in use from day 1 of a newborn to roughly 8 years of age or up to 79 lbs. The sleek design offers the utility needed in an essential piece of a baby’s life, paired with a modern, shiny, black design that fits most home decor and is extra versatile in look and feel with nine color options for the seat cushion.

The Fresco Noir high chair offers a removable feeding tray as well as a five point harness for safety. It aligns well with modern kitchens in that the high chair itself raises all the way up to standard counter heights, for ease of feeding at the right level. The adjustable seat is versatile, with removable sections to support growth and material designed for easy wiping and a dishwasher safe tray.

In fact, all pieces are either machine washable or dishwasher safe, further taking the modern lifestyle into account beyond the stylish design. The Bloom website also includes a downloadable user guide with easy-to-follow product instructional videos and a helpful guide to all features.

Trays are dishwasher safe and are made from FDA food grade-approved plastic and stainless steel. This high chair also offers concealed wheels for stylish presentation with hidden utility. These wheels are scratch-free by design, for easy movement on floors without needing to worry about damage. All elements of the Fresco Noir high chairs are BPA-free, phthalate-free, and lead-free.

Sizes, Discounts, and Promotions

Bloom works with an outside partner for easy payment options if there are budgetary constraints. You can also earn an easy ten percent off your first purchase of $150 USD or more by signing up for the Bloom email list.

The Bottom Line

The most stylish option on our list, Bloom’s Fresco Noir combines beauty with utility, spanning everything from newborn needs to those of 8-year-olds (up to 70 lbs). And the fact that its parts are machine washable and dishwasher safe are the kinds of modern bonuses that make all the difference for a busy parent on the go.

Bloom offers a 2-year manufacturer warranty on the frame and 3 months on the seat pads, further ensuring peace of mind with a beautiful entry on our list of the best high chairs on the market today.

Learn more about Bloom’s Fresco Noir high chair

3. Pishposhbaby – Best for a Flexible & Friendly Multipurpose High Chair

Pros

Built with anti-slip grip and pyramidal design to ensure no tipping and strong support

Tray features a cup holder

Mom’s Choice Gold Award Winner

Cons

Only two height options; legs are removable and replaceable but not adjustable

Product Review and Features

Pishposhbaby’s entry in our list of the best high chairs comes from Children of Design. This Deluxe High Chair is a Mom’s Choice Gold Award Winner for all-around excellence and covers babies from six months of age through roughly six years.

The removable legs come in two lengths to provide the flexibility of a variety of use-cases. Longer legs are useful for higher table tops and kitchen nooks, while lower legs make more sense for feeding with lower chairs or from couches, or the legs can be removed all together so this high chair can transition with your child into uses on other surfaces. Legs are designed longer in the back to combat tipping and provide extra stability and safety.

Children of Design’s high chair has a removable seat cushion and a removable tray to make setup and cleanup a snap, and the chair back is an adjustable seat that moves to three reclining levels. The first two levels are lowest and flattest, for use with children up to six months, while the third level is upright for use in feeding children of six months of age, up to six years.

Parents will be happy to find that the Deluxe High Chair is also simple to assemble with a dishwasher safe tray, easily washable seat cushions, a secure five point harness system, and three color options: blue, gray, or pink.

Sizes, Discounts, and Promotions

Pishposhbaby offers free shipping on orders above $75 USD and you can get $10 off your first order with new customer account creation and newsletter sign-up. Pishposhbaby also has an excellent customer reward points program that offers free merchandise with accumulated points from both this and other product purchases on their comprehensive website.

The Bottom Line

The Deluxe High Chair by Children of Design earns a spot on our list of the best high chairs with a strong entry available through Pishposhbaby.

This sleek, pretty high chair offers the best of all elements, with high quality materials, intuitive design, dishwasher safe tray, adjustable elements where it counts most, and a versatility for use across a variety of age ranges.

Learn more about Children of Design’s high chair at Pishposhbaby

4. Evenflo – Best Budget-Conscious Quality High Chair

Pros

Four versatile modes of operation

Spans babies of six months through 50 lbs of weight (or 4-6 years of age)

Seat pad is machine washable

Also doubles as a kids table

Cons

Tray is not dishwasher safe

Product Review and Features

The Evenflo Eat and Grow 4-Mode High Chair is a great chair that is accessible on a tight budget without sacrificing key features. The chair is constructed with longevity in mind and fits baby from infancy at 6 months up to 50 pounds weight capacity. According to the CDC’s guidelines on children’s weight, this equates to roughly 4-6 years of age across both boys and girls.

The Eat & Grow high chair accomplishes this transitional versatility by engaging four separate high chair modes:

Infant

Toddler chair with tray

Stand-alone toddler chair

Table and chair for big kids

Each of these usage modes help shepherd your child from age to age with the features and support they need as they grow strong and learn to interact with the world.

The infant high chair mode has everything you want in a standard high chair: comfort, support, stability, a multi-point harness system for a secure seat, and a wide, sturdy feeding tray to ensure your baby has the space she needs to make the requisite mess while they learn to eat sitting upright.

The toddler chair with tray mode transitions your child along with slightly less support as they learn to sit upright and support their own weight, but without sacrificing stability and safety. The stand-alone toddler chair puts your little one in the driver’s seat, letting them feel extra confident while growing and learning to participate in meal time without quite as many training wheels.

The stand-alone toddler chair mode has less hemmed-in support features, as this is the age at which a child is learning to participate upright and wants their own adult chair. The toddler chair mode still includes safety features and the parent has options with such a multi-mode high chair, allowing them to use or dispense with whichever features they are most comfortable with.

And finally the table and chair mode is an adorably unique mode. Of all the options on our list, only Evenflo’s entry transitions into a fully standalone tiny chair and table, meant specifically for itty bitty humans. You’re as sure as our review team to marvel at the tiny stature of this table and its accompanying chair that your toddler just learning to walk will adore and have a great time with.

The Evenflo Eat & Grow 4-Mode High Chair is also available in two color options: Pop Star White and Prism Triangles Green which are both trendy and fun prints that are not only modern but also easy to wipe clean. The chair covers can also be removed and tossed in the wash for easy cleaning. This high chair also comes with a secure 5 point harness system that can be removed from the chair and is hand wash only.

Sizes, Discounts, and Promotions

Customers receive 10% off upon signing up with Evenflo’s email subscription list which not only scores some great coupons but provides customers with emails with baby information, recall guides, and other parent information to share to your other parent friends at circle time.

The Bottom Line

The Evenflo Eat & Grow 4-mode high chair rounds out our list of the best high chairs with a solid entry that works for every need from six months to 4-6 years of age.

Covering every step of development with an age-appropriate high chair option to help them progress, keep them safe and secure with a multi-point harness, and help mom and dad interact, the Eat & Grow is as solid an entry on our list as all the rest, and at a fraction of the price point. While it may not be the most stylish or decor-forward, it’s a solid, stalwart high chair option from a long-respected brand for kids.

Learn more about Evenflo’s high chair

How Did We Select the Best High Chairs For Our List?

Our review team consists of parents and research professionals alike. This panel of experts identified a large list of top brands and best-selling high chairs for review and comparison on everything from fabrication quality to availability to versatility of use cases, while also taking additional considerations into account, such as customer reviews and payment and financing options. What remains here are the review panel’s top picks for the best high chairs available today.

What is a High Chair and What is it Used For?

A high chair is a type of chair designed to be used by babies, toddlers, and young children. Aligned with its name, it is a chair that is situated high off the floor, while providing a secure and comfortable seat for the child. This allows parents to more comfortably assist their babies and children with eating while they grow and learn to do so. For older children, a high chair allows the child to reach the table for meals or other activities.

A high chair is a must-have for any family with young children. Since it allows the child to be closer to their parents while they are eating, and it affords both baby and parent great opportunities for interaction at a level that benefits them both.

There are many different types of high chairs available in stores today. In this list alone, we have reviewed highchairs with many features such as those that convert into a booster or toddler chair, have an adjustable seat, have multi-point harness options for security, are especially decor-forward, and ones with removable tray tables.

High chairs come in different types including options for a traditional high chair, portable high chair, convertible high chair, and booster seats. Each of these types of high chair serves a different purpose and can be used depending on the age of the child.

Traditional High Chair

A traditional high chair is designed for use with infants who are starting to eat solid foods such as baby food or rice cereal. Traditional chairs are sometimes referred to as baby seats or child seats because they are typically positioned at the level of a child’s seat, so when using them, adults must either bend down and feed their children or sit on a stool nearby. Some traditional chairs can be adjusted upwards as babies grow older.

Traditional high chairs are typically built in a baby-safe style, with rounded edges and no sharp points.

Portable High Chair

Great for families who travel often or have limited space at home, a portable high chair also makes it easier to take meals with you and enjoy a meal in the park, alongside the parent’s table at a restaurant, or even at an office or friend’s house.

Generally the characteristics that make a high chair portable tend to be those that make it easily carried and stowed. This includes light overall weight and a folding down or collapsing storage feature, allowing the unit to reduce in size for ease of carrying and stowing in a vehicle.

Convertible High Chair

Convertible high chairs are perfect for babies growing into toddlers, as they can be adjusted to fit their size as they grow older. Many of the best high chairs we’ve recommended here are a convertible high chair, as many of them have multiple “modes” and usage types to cover the needs of the age ranges of very young children.

Booster Seat or Toddler Chair

As a child moves into toddlerhood, a booster seat tends to replace a full-fledged high chair. A toddler booster is simply a small seat on a raised platform to bring a child’s small stature closer to the height of a table top when seated in a normal chair or bench that an adult might use. Toddler booster options are great for older children who need extra support when sitting at the table so they can begin to learn how to function as their adult counterparts do.

No matter the type you choose, it is important to consider how long your child will need a high chair and to choose the one that has the features and ergonomics that seem to make the most sense to you, your household, your parenting style, and your child’s needs.

How To Choose the Best High Chair for Your Child

It’s time to start feeding your baby some semi-solid food! Grab some bibs and some cute little spoons! But wait, how do you know how to choose the best high chair for your child?

Best High Chair Checklist Tips

Durability – The high chair you purchase needs to last at least 2 years and longer if you are wishing to use it for more bundles of joy in your family.

– The high chair you purchase needs to last at least 2 years and longer if you are wishing to use it for more bundles of joy in your family. Ease of Use – Can you get baby into the high chair and out of the high chair with ease? If not, dump that option immediately. There is ZERO reason to hassle with a high chair that you cannot stand.

– Can you get baby into the high chair and out of the high chair with ease? If not, dump that option immediately. There is ZERO reason to hassle with a high chair that you cannot stand. Cleaning Capabilities – Some high chair pieces are hand wash only. Others have a dishwasher safe tray and straps. Some have a seat pad that can be easily removed and tossed in the wash.

– Some high chair pieces are hand wash only. Others have a dishwasher safe tray and straps. Some have a seat pad that can be easily removed and tossed in the wash. Space – Do you have adequate space at your table, breakfast bar or kitchen area for the high chair? Does the high chair fold away for portability and convenient storage?

– Do you have adequate space at your table, breakfast bar or kitchen area for the high chair? Does the high chair fold away for portability and convenient storage? Safety Options – Not to be dramatic but “Nobody puts Baby in the corner” … or a deathtrap. The best high chairs are certified with a certified seal form the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA). Purchasing a chair with these certifications means the high chair has gone through tests and has been approved to be one of the safest on the market.

When Can Babies Sit in a High Chair?

Every moment of parenting is bittersweet. Parents are constantly enamored by watching their children grow and learn but also grapple with the heartache that their baby is growing up. Introducing baby food and transitioning into a high chair is a brand new adventure for parents and babies. But when is the right time to transition into a high chair?

The average time a baby is ready to sit in a high chair with minimal support is around 6 months of age. At this point, most babies have met the certain motor skill milestones which are common to achieve around four to six months of age.

Average motor skill milestones during this 4-6 month age range:

Sitting up with support

Rolling from front to back and back to front by 6 months of age

Moves object from one hand to the other

Reflexes present in young infancy, specifically in neck control and grasp and Moro reflexes should be disappearing around this stage

Holding head up well, controlled balance

All of these motor skill milestones are good indicators that your baby is not only ready for semi-solid foods but that meal times can now be transitioned over to a high chair with a five point harness system for safety.

It is always best to consult your baby’s pediatrician when thinking about transitioning over to semi-solid food or iron-fortified cereal for infants.

When is a Child Too Old for a High Chair?

There isn’t an exact time from a rule book that states “this is when a child should no longer be in a high chair.” There are also differences of “rules” with most high chairs, including many on our list, due to their amazing multi-transitional function crafted specifically to grow with baby through infancy to young childhood age.

Most parents choose to start transitioning their toddler to a child’s toddler booster or toddler seat at a regular table around 18 months to 2 years of age. Being a parent, you and your child will be able to determine when it is time to transfer to a different type of meal time seating system.

It is also good to remember to check the weight limits of your high chair to make sure your child is not exceeding the recommended weight limit and if they are, then it’s definitely time to transfer them out of that high chair, pronto!

There are some other signs and indications that it is time to lovingly and sadly watch your child transition into being a growing kiddo and ready to join the table like a big kid. One way they will let you know on their own is simply by telling you or expressing their desire to sit and engage with the family at the table rather than feel separate from the overall dinner table and guests at dinner time.

Sometimes, and we wish this on no one, another sign and indication that your pride and joy is ready to kiss their high chair goodbye is by being fussy, throwing a fit, or having a classic tantrum anytime it is optimal eating time and your in-laws are over.

When your child starts acting like Houdini and continuously tries to escape from their high chair, that too is a great sign that maybe it’s time to get your toddler a booster.

Conclusion

High chairs are a key element to a parent’s set of tools to help their children function and develop successfully. Here we outline the best high chairs available on the market today in order to make your selection easy and quick, so you can get back to the things that matter most.

This article has been supplied by Originated Media, a paid advertiser. The editorial staff of Chicago magazine had no role in this post’s preparation.