Best Humidifier for Baby – 5 Brands To Keep the Air Moist and Your Little One Healthy

You’ve thought of it all — the changing table, the most comfortable crib, the décor, the baby clothes and the cutest, teeny, tiny mittens and socks. But there’s one item for your nursery you may be forgetting about: A humidifier.

A humidifier is a wonderful addition to your baby’s room because it helps add moisture to the air, relieving sinus, throat and skin issues.

You can explore different types of the “best humidifiers”, some laden with extra features while others are simpler in their design. In selecting the best humidifier for babies, we incorporated a variety of options to give you an idea of which features to look for.

We’ll give you an overview of each product with pros and cons and share customer feedback (along with specs!) and tips on choosing the safest and most convenient humidifier for your little one.

Best Humidifiers for a Baby: Our Top 5 Picks

1. Best Humidifier for Baby: Canopy Humidifier

2. Two-in-One: Afloia Miro Pro 2-IN-1 Air Purifier & Humidifier

3. Perfect for Small Spaces: Paris Rhone Cool Mist Humidifier Essential Oil Diffuser With Warm Night Light

4. Most Budget-Friendly Option: Multitasky Elegant Humidifier Lamp

5. Best Top Fill Design: Pure Enrichment HUME™ Sense Top Fill Humidifier

If you’re in the market, these are some of the best humidifiers you can buy for your little one.

1. Best Humidifier for Baby: Canopy Humidifier

The Canopy Humidifier is a sleek and stylish table top baby humidifier that looks more like a modern decoration piece than an appliance. It has six different colors to choose from: white, blue, green, pink, lilac, blush and moonstruck. You have an option when you purchase this Canopy humidifier to go with either a filter subscription or buy the humidifier without the filter subscription.

What sets Canopy apart are one of the best humidifiers out there is its mold-inhibiting features. It has smart persistent airflow, which means it utilizes smart sensors that keep the unit running until it’s completely dry. When there’s no water, there’s no possibility for mold growth.

What you get is filtered, hydrated air, but you don’t see a visible mist or any kind of stream emanating from the device. It also allows for clean aroma diffusion. You can add any fragrance oil of your choosing to create a scented ambiance along with better hydration. The paper filter is different because it uses unique wood pulp instead of any synthetics. It’s perfect for alleviating coughs, nasal congestion, and any other symptoms your baby may experience. It also helps with skin hydration.

Pros:

Available in multiple pastel colors

Perfect for rooms up to 500 square feet

Optimal moisture sensors

36-hour running time

Cons:

The unit is so quiet some customers couldn’t tell it was working until they added oil diffusers

What Customers Love:

Customers love the chic appearance of this humidifier and appreciate that it comes in so many different colors, perfect for complementing any baby’s room well. Other customers who have tried different brands and models know what it’s like to experience a wet, moldy mess. This one doesn’t just leave the room smelling like a spa; it also remains dry. It’s super easy to clean as well.

Specs:

This humidifier is suitable for rooms up to 500 square feet. All of the parts are dishwasher-safe, which makes cleanup a breeze. It has a 2.5 L tank, which means up to 36 hours of runtime. Since it incorporates smart sensors, you get optimal moisture day and night. It comes with a USB-C power cord and weighs only three pounds. It measures 10” x 7” x 8.5.”

Learn more at getcanopy.com

This baby humidifier has a two-in-one design that both purifies and humidifies the air while also including a night light. It uses a natural evaporation feature that allows for mist-free humidification. The modular design allows you to detach the top humidifier and use the air purifier independently. However, the humidifier must be connected to the air purifier to work.

If the weather changes in your area and it gets humid, you can always remove the humidifier and keep the air purifier working year-round. The design is energy smart with a maximum output of 23 watts. You can add water from the top, even when the unit is on and working. As for the air purifier, it incorporates three-in-one HEPA filtration, and it runs quietly so as not to disturb your baby’s sleep. It helps reduce swelling, clear sinuses, and helps your baby breathe easier all day and night.

Pros:

No water mist humidification

Three purification modes

Multiple layers of high-efficiency filtration

Functions for timing and a night light

Cons:

Some customers feel the air purifier is not strong enough for homes with pets

What Customers Love:

Customers have noticed a significant change in their baby’s sleep quality. One mom even uses a humidity gauge in her baby’s room and confirms that this product keeps the humidity at 42%. The sleep mode and low settings are so quiet you can’t hear them, but she prefers the high setting to create a little bit of white noise.

Another customer shares that she’s been in a high-fire area and the air quality has been very poor. She shared some before and after pictures of the three-in-one HEPA filters and you can definitely see the difference. With such poor air quality, her entire family was experiencing sinus problems. The humidifier worked beautifully to lessen their symptoms.

Specs:

This baby humidifier is a two-in-one system that incorporates air purification and humidification. It is not a cool mist humidifier because it uses advanced technology to function in a mist-free fashion. There are three purification modes you can select from and three layers of high-efficiency filtration. It is available in either white or black. There’s also an optional lighting function that can serve as a night light if you prefer a warm glow in your nursery.

Learn more at afloia.com

3. Best for Small Spaces: Paris Rhone Cool Mist Humidifier Essential Oil Diffuser With Warm Night Light

This baby humidifier is a fantastic choice if you are looking for a cute mist humidifier to fit in a small room. It also has an essential oil diffuser and a warm night light. The design in the shape of a whale is adorable, especially for a baby’s room.

This baby humidifier runs for 30 hours, allowing for a continuous cool mist to keep your baby comfortable in dry environments. It doesn’t beep, it’s not noisy, and there isn’t even a dripping water sound to distract babies who prefer a quiet environment. It even has patented noise reduction technology, allowing for uninterrupted sleep.

Its small and whimsical design fits perfectly into any baby’s nursery. The cool mist humidifier automatically shuts off when the water level is low. The night light is dimmable and creates a warm glow that’s perfect for when you step into the nursery and breastfeed in the middle of the night. It still allows for a dimly lit, comforting environment without harsh lights. Use the aroma diffuser as needed to gently infuse the air in your nursery with a soothing fragrance like lavender.

Pros:

Extremely quiet operation

Perfect for small spaces

Equipped with an aroma diffuser and night light

Easy to clean and sanitize

Cute whale-shaped design

Cons:

Limited stock

What Customers Love:

Customers love how easy to use this cool mist humidifier is. They also appreciate that it serves as a night light and an aroma diffuser. One customer shared that her boy had horrible coughing fits throughout the night. Ever since she introduced this cool mist humidifier into his room, the coughing has stopped entirely. Customers love the whale design; it fits well in the baby’s room.

Specs:

The cool mist humidifier is made with anti-corrosive PP materials and the water tank holds 2.5 L. Overall, it uses BPA-free materials and has a 3.6-inch wide opening water tank that allows you to easily reach inside to get it completely clean. It’s white and blue and reasonably priced compared to other options in this list.

Learn more at parisrhone.com

4. Most Budget-Friendly Option: Multitasky Elegant Humidifier Lamp

If you set your baby’s aesthetic up to be clean and chic, this budget-friendly elegant design will fit right in. It’s available in blush pink and cream white. It doubles as a lamp and because of its neutral design, it fits into most if not all environments. This is more of a personal humidifier, so don’t expect it to cover a large room. You can set this up close to your baby’s crib to keep them comfortable. Keep in mind, however, that this model is not suitable for incorporating essential oils. The other perk of this design is that it’s very portable. It’s not clunky and you won’t have trouble moving it around. This is especially helpful in homes where you co-sleep on occasion. You can move it from room to room with ease.

Pros:

Compact, elegant design

Serves as a lamp

Charge lasts for up to four hours

Female-owned company

Cons:

This product is not suitable for use with essential oils

What Customers Love:

Customers love this humidifier because of its appearance and how it makes the room feel more comfortable. They also appreciate that it’s affordable and easy to use. They’ve noticed that their babies are sleeping better and waking up refreshed. It’s perfect for a small room. Some customers have purchased a second unit to put in their offices after seeing how well it works for their babies.

Specs:

This humidifier has a water capacity of 780 mL. It measures 5.28” x 5.28” x 4.09.” It’s very light, weighing only 0.73 pounds.

Learn more at multitasky.com

5. Best Top Fill Design: Pure Enrichment HUME™ Sense Top Fill Humidifier

With some cool mist humidifiers, the way you fill them with water can get messy. This design is different because it’s a top-fill humidifier. It allows your baby to breathe comfortably and naturally, no matter the time of year. It helps to reduce any cold-like symptoms and sinus issues. Plus, it keeps your baby’s skin well moisturized to prevent dryness and discomfort. It incorporates a patented magnetic suspension technology, which makes it so that you don’t experience any leaks.

It also has a really handy auto-mode humidity sensor that identifies the humidity levels in your baby’s room and automatically adjusts as needed. There are some additional features like the color choice night light to gently illuminate your nursery at night. It also has an aromatherapy tray to diffuse your favorite 100% essential oils. While some cool mist humidifiers don’t emanate a lot of mist, this one generates a cool mist up to two feet high. There are three different moisture levels that you can play with to find the most optimal for your baby’s comfort.

Pros:

Three different moisture levels

Generates a mist up to two feet high

Automatic shut-off function

Cons:

Some customers think the buttons should be larger and easier to see

What Customers Love:

Customers like how quiet this humidifier is. They appreciate how the setting automatically changes depending on the weather conditions. One mom shared that she already had three humidifiers dispersed throughout her home and loved how well they worked. However, she came across this one and decided to purchase it for her son’s bedroom. She was really trying to move away from having to purchase filters. She says this is by far the best one she’s purchased. She loves how easy to clean it is and says the top fill is a major plus.

Specs:

This unit measures 7.4” x 7.4” x 9.6.” It covers rooms up to 475 ft.² and the maximum runtime is 30 hours. Of course, this does depend on the water quality, the mist level, and the conditions of the room. It holds 3.1 L and comes with a cleaning brush, five scent pads, and a manual.

Learn more at pureenrichment.com

How We Made This List

When exploring the different baby humidifiers you can find online, we had to come up with some criteria to base our selections for the best humidifier on. Below, we expand a little more on all of the factors we considered before finalizing this top five list of baby humidifiers.

Variety

There’s definitely no shortage of variety when you hop online to search for any baby product, but especially when it comes to baby humidifiers. Anything that you can think of under the sun is available from so many different online shops. The problem with having so many options is that sometimes it’s paralyzing. Sometimes, you just want to have a short list to look at with enough variety to help you make the best choice.

We incorporated baby humidifiers with different designs, some fun and whimsical while others are a bit sleeker and chicer.

Some are bigger designs that are perfect for larger rooms while others are more compact and perfect for a small nursery. Each one of the options we selected also incorporates different features. Once you know what features are available, you’re able to better dwindle down your selections for whatever works best for your and your child.

Customer Feedback

Another important factor when putting this list together is customer feedback. There is nothing like hearing from somebody who has actually been using each one of these products. They’re able to confirm that it whispers quietly when needed. You also hear from customers that have a different preference and who really enjoy the white noise some of these units make.

Hearing from other concerned parents who were dealing with cold-like symptoms or sinus issues with their babies and knowing that a product helps to relieve all of that discomfort is a wonderful confirmation. Although photos, product descriptions and specifications give you an idea of a product, hearing from another parent really helps facilitate your ultimate decision.

Price

The final consideration when shopping for a baby humidifier is the price point. We incorporated a range so that even if you don’t have a bigger budget for this kind of purchase, you can still pick up an awesome product for your baby. There are some humidifiers that have extra features and are a little bit higher priced. You can take a look at all of your options, consider your budget and decide which one suits your needs.

Also, don’t forget to take a look at any savings opportunities. Sometimes just subscribing to the newsletter means you get a coupon for savings. Other times, a brand works with a payment system that allows you to make four interest-free payments. This can help you afford a model that you really like without having to pay too much upfront.

Different Types of Humidifiers

There are so many different kinds of humidifiers to choose from that it can get a little confusing — like what’s the difference between an ultrasonic cool mist humidifier and a warm mist humidifier? And how do they deliver moist air to their surroundings?

When searching for the best humidifiers, it’s a good idea to understand the different functions so that you can make the best decision for you and your baby.

Cool Mist Humidifier

A cool mist baby humidifier disperses cool air into your baby’s nursery to increase the humidity in the space. There are two main types of cool mist humidifiers: An ultrasonic cool mist humidifier and an evaporative cool mist humidifier.

An ultrasonic cool mist humidifier is the most common type you find in stores and online. Most people gravitate to an ultrasonic cool mist humidifier because of how quiet it is. If you are someone who has a baby that enjoys complete quiet or you are bothered by the sound of something running all night, then an ultrasonic cool mist humidifier is a great option for you.

The evaporative cool mist humidifier sucks air in from your baby’s nursery, passes it through either a filter or a moistened wick to add moisture, and then releases it back into the air. There’s one important difference between an ultrasonic cool mist humidifier and an evaporative cool mist humidifier. The ultrasonic option emits a mist that may carry bacteria and particles into the air. You have to keep these units ultra clean because any leftover water can grow moldy and that could pose a major health risk to your baby. The evaporative design poses fewer health risks than the ultrasonic cool mist humidifier.

Warm Mist Humidifier

A warm mist baby humidifier works much differently than a cool mist humidifier. These typically have some kind of heating element in them to boil water and release steam to create moist air.

Sometimes, these warm mist humidifiers have absorption pads that help to trap any minerals from the water. This prevents them from turning to dust and settling in your baby’s nursery. Although a warm mist humidifier is generally a safe option, it does incorporate heating that can cause injury, especially if you have a crib escape artist who might get around the room while you’re not present.

Two-in-One Humidifier

The other option you have when it comes to humidifiers is a two-in-one humidifier. This means that you have an air purification unit alongside a humidifier. You can have these work together or you can choose a modular design where you can remove the humidifier and use the air purifier year-round. When you need to incorporate the humidifier again, just pop it back onto the unit and you can use all the features. Other units have additional features like a night light or an aroma diffuser.

Consider which features are most important for you before making your final decision.

How Do You Know if Your Baby Needs a Humidifier?

There are several reasons why your baby may need a humidifier. If you live in an environment with a really harsh winter, it’s important that you keep your indoor humidity levels above 30%. When it’s really cold out, you want to turn the heat on inside. However, this can really lower the humidity levels in your home, causing a variety of uncomfortable symptoms.

There are also other ways your baby communicates that a humidifier may be needed. For example, if you notice that your baby has developed dry skin, a humidifier may be worth the investment. Although you can certainly soothe dry skin with topicals like creams, balms and lotions, it’s much better when you create an environment that isn’t so dry so your baby can keep that soft, supple skin.

Other symptoms you may notice include sinus issues, allergies, cold-like symptoms, snoring sounds and trouble sleeping. Make sure to check with your pediatrician to eliminate any underlying reasons why your baby may be experiencing the symptoms and to ask about the use of a humidifier in your baby’s nursery.

What Kind of Humidifier is Best for Babies?

Generally, a cool mist humidifier is best for babies. In fact, the American Academy of Pediatrics offers this recommendation to parents. The reason is that there are no heating elements in these units which can pose a threat to babies. They’re not only safer for babies, they’re also safer for homes with pets.

When to Use a Baby Humidifier

You may be wondering if it’s appropriate to use a humidifier year-round or if it’s only something to bring out of the closet when the winter months roll around. Newborns and babies tend to have issues with congestion because their respiratory system is still developing — they may even still have some amniotic fluid trapped inside their nasal passages.

Generally, this isn’t too much of a concern unless your child is not breathing correctly, wheezing or is also exhibiting another symptom like a fever (of course, also chat with your pediatrician!).

To help your baby adjust and develop well, you can use a humidifier year-round. You can even keep a hygrometer in your home to alert you when it’s best to turn your humidifier on. Ultimately, anytime that your baby is experiencing sinus issues, a humidifier is a great addition to his or her nursery.

How to Use a Baby Humidifier

The way you use a humidifier affects how safe it is around your baby. For example, a cool mist humidifier is a way better option than a warm mist design because it poses less of a threat to your baby. There are no heating elements in a cool mist humidifier, which means that even if your baby manages to knock it over, there will be no scalding water spilling out.

The other thing that’s most important is to use only distilled water with humidifiers. Tap water contains minerals that can create a problematic mist in your baby’s room. Make sure that if you want to use essential oils, you are using a unit that allows for that. Additionally, make sure you’re cleaning your humidifier on a daily basis and allowing it to dry completely before you start running it again.

Keep your humidifier at least six feet from where your baby sleeps, making sure you leave the door open as well when using a humidifier. So long as you are following through with the manufacturer’s instructions and maintaining a clean unit year-round, you can allow your baby to enjoy all the benefits of having a humidifier in the room.

FAQ

What is the best humidifier for a baby?

The best humidifiers for a baby are ones that fall into the cool mist humidifiers category. It’s best to avoid warm mist humidifiers, as they pose a greater risk to your baby.

Do doctors recommend humidifiers for babies?

Yes, the American Academy of Pediatrics does recommend the use of a cool mist humidifier for babies.

Is it okay to leave a humidifier on all night?

Yes, you can run a humidifier through the night. Just make sure that you’re following all the precautions and that you’re leaving your baby’s door open to create proper airflow.

Conclusion

We know you’re capable of moving mountains for your little one. Sometimes, the actions you take to protect your babies are severe, while other times it just means holding them a little tighter on fussy nights.

One way to help your baby better during cold and flu season (or really any time of the year) is to bring a humidifier into their room. A little bit of moisture goes a long way, helping to ease the discomfort of a dry, scratchy throat, irritated nasal passages, and dry skin.

The good news when looking in to the best humidifiers is that there are different options at different price points. While you can certainly splurge for extra features, you also have the option to pick up a small, budget-friendly unit.

If you’ve never used a humidifier, you’re in for a real treat. You’ll see improvements in how your baby feels and sleeps through the night. You may just get hooked and pick one up for every room in your house. We wouldn’t blame you if you did! Overall, these units are little miracle makers. Just remember to keep them clean daily to enjoy all the benefits along with your baby!

