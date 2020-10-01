Best THC Gummies in 2022 – Top 7 Weed Gummies & Edibles

For many, consuming cannabinoids through traditional means of oil tinctures, vapes, and smokable flowers can be a challenge. While each method can offer a comprehensive experience, sometimes you just want a quick and easy way to enjoy your favorite cannabinoids.

That’s where THC gummies come in.

THC gummies are perfect for those who want to enjoy hemp THC cannabinoids without having to smoke or vaporize them or mess with oil droppers. Unlike other forms of hemp-derived cannabinoid consumption, THC gummies offer a pre-measured dose that is easy, convenient, and discreet to take. THC gummies are available in various flavors like green apple, mixed berry, and tropical punch, making them a great way to enjoy hemp cannabinoids without the earthy taste common to hemp-derived THC products.

But choosing the right THC gummies for your needs can be challenging, especially with the vast array of products on the market today. So to ensure a positive THC experience each time you enjoy a gummy, we’ve created a list of the best THC gummies currently available.

7 Best THC Gummies Brands

Best THC Gummies

Each of these brands was chosen for its ability to consistently produce high-quality, potent THC gummies that offer a great experience. Using natural ingredients and flavors, these brands offer great-tasting gummies that are perfect for those looking to enjoy the benefits of hemp THC cannabinoids.

1. CBDistillery – Editor’s Choice: Best THC Gummy

Pros:

Uses natural farming practices

cGMP manufacturing processes

Vegan-friendly

Made with non-GMO hemp extracts

Cons:

Free shipping only available with a subscription order

Supporting health and wellness with organic hemp cannabinoid extracts such as CBD, CBG, CBN, and more, CBDistillery is a very reputable brand and one of the most popular brands currently operating in the hemp cannabis industry.

With a commitment to customer satisfaction that includes a 60-day money-back guarantee and discounts on subscription orders, CBDistillery is leading the hemp cannabinoid industry with business practices that are sure to set the standard for years to come.

CBDistillery THC Gummies for Sale

While all of CBDistillery’s hemp-derived cannabinoid products are amazing, it is their THC + CBD gummies that really stand out.

Branded as Unwind Synergy+, these delicious THC gummies contain a blend of hemp-derived delta-9 THC (5mg per gummy) and full-spectrum CBD (25mg per gummy) for a comprehensive stimulation of cannabinoid receptors, often known as the entourage effect. By combining these two cannabinoids, CBDistillery has created a THC edible that is perfect for those looking for an easy and convenient way to relax after a long day or for anyone seeking a non-intensive THC experience.

In addition to being one of the most effective THC gummies on the market, these gummies are also:

Vegan-friendly

non-GMO

made with organic and natural ingredients

third-party lab tested

Available in a resealable 30-count tub that preserves freshness, gummies from CBDistillery can be taken anywhere you go. Sign up for a subscription to this premium hemp company and receive free shipping on your order and other significant savings that are sure to keep you coming back for more.

2. Koi CBD – Runner Up

Pros:

Full batch analysis available on site

Small and large portions are available

Made with USA hemp cannabinoids

Six delicious flavors to choose from

Cons:

Larger container is needed if wanting more than a 30-day supply

Focused on creating safe-to-consume, high-quality hemp products from whole plant hemp extracts, Koi CBD is a company that is dedicated to using only the highest quality natural ingredients.

As a result of this commitment, all Koi products are GMO-free, gluten-free, and completely free of any artificial flavors or colorings. In addition, the company’s CBD products are also third-party lab tested for potency and contaminants. By offering a range of cannabinoid products that includes CBD, delta 8, delta 9, delta 10, and other THC derivatives, Koi CBD is quickly becoming one of the most popular brands in the industry.

With detailed learning guides to ensure you choose the best product for your wellness needs and significant savings on subscription orders, Koi CBD is a company you can trust to deliver quality hemp cannabinoid products every time you order.

Koi CBD THC Gummies for Sale

Formulated with delta-9 THC and full-spectrum CBD oil, Koi CBD’s line of gummies is sure to offer an excellent THC experience for first-time and new users of hemp cannabinoids. Koi CBD’s gummies are manufactured in cGMP certified facilities under the strictest manufacturing processes and are:

Made with natural ingredients

vegan

non-GMO

guaranteed for potency and purity

With a range of flavors to choose from, including watermelon, strawberry, and lime, getting your daily or as-needed dose of THC from hemp has never been tastier.

Customers have a choice of 20 or 60-count tubs that contain 10mg of delta-9 THC and 20mg of CBD (full-spectrum) per gummy. This potent cannabinoid blend offers the best chances for long-lasting stimulation of cannabinoid receptors that regulate homeostasis in the body.

Whether it’s after work or before your next social event, taking one or two of these gummies infused with THC and other cannabinoids is sure to provide optimal wellness support for any need or activity.

3. Diet Smoke – Honorable Mention

Pros:

Informing Website

Delta-8 and delta-9 THC gummies are available

Fat-free

Low-sugar

Cons:

Sometimes sold out due to high-demand

Diet Smoke is a company that is quickly gaining attention in the industry. They take hemp cannabinoids to the next level with perfectly balanced products that support a comprehensive saturation of cannabinoids such as CBD, delta-8, and delta-9 THC. Famous for its fun branding and convenient packaging, Diet Smoke holds their products to the highest standard by having them all third-party lab tested for potency and contaminants.

With detailed lab reports available for each product and on-site discounts that save you tons of money on your first (and subsequent) orders, Diet Smoke is a company you can feel good about doing business with.

Diet Smoke THC Gummies for Sale

While Diet Smoke has many premium hemp-derived cannabinoid products in several forms, their line of THC gummies offers the most fun and flavor. Packaged in resealable tubs that seal tight to preserve freshness with every delicious bite, Diet Smoke shoppers can enjoy two types of gummies infused with THC: delta-8 gummies and delta-9 gummies.

Delta-8 gummies from Diet Smoke offer a balanced dose of delta-8 THC sourced from organic hemp crops grown in the USA. Available in blue raspberry and watermelon, these travel-sized 30-count containers of delta-8 gummies can be purchased as a single order or in bulk for even greater savings. Delta-8 THC is known as a milder cannabinoid compared to delta 9, making it ideal for beginners and those looking for a more subdued THC experience.

Delta-9 gummies from Diet Smoke contain 10mg of delta-9 THC and a blend of other phytocannabinoids for optimal stimulation of the entourage effect. The low dose formula offers a balanced THC supplement experience suitable for first-time and avid THC users.

No matter which THC gummies you order from Diet Smoke, you can rest assured that their products are:

non-GMO

made with natural and organic ingredients

a great low-sugar alternative

fat-free

lab tested for potency and purity

Diet Smoke is an excellent choice when you need THC gummies that are balanced, tested, and delicious – plus they have numerous ways to save on your order!

4. iDELTA8 – Standout Performer

Pros:

Multiple THC derivatives and edible forms available

Potent THC gummy formulas

Free shipping on orders over $99

Lab reports easily accessible online

Suitable for first-time and avid THC users

Cons:

Longer shipping times than other brands on this list

iDELTA8 specializes in bringing exotic cannabinoids to the masses that are packed full of taste, potency, and entourage effect stimulating properties. With a line of products that includes vape oils, distillates, weed edibles, and tinctures, iDELTA8 is able to offer customers the perfect product for their daily or general wellness needs.

They have an easy-to-use website with detailed product descriptions and a trippy space theme that makes shopping for your favorite cannabinoids fun. iDELTA8 is an excellent choice when you’re looking for premium hemp-derived products.

iDELTA8 THC Gummies for Sale

iDELTA8 knows how popular THC edibles have become and has, in turn, created a line of THC wellness gummies packed with an assortment of cannabinoids and potencies for reaching wellness goals, relaxing after a long day, or simply just because it’s fun to eat and chill.

Their premium delta-8 gummies offer a mild THC experience that uses potent delta-8 THC to stimulate receptors that regulate moodiness. Available in delicious blackberry flavors, these delta-8 THC gummies can be purchased in potencies ranging from 50mg to 110mg of delta-8 THC per gummy.

Delta-9 gummies are also available for those seeking a more intensive experience. These potent gummies contain up to 110mg of delta-9 THC derived from organically grown hemp plants. With natural ingredients that make each gummy taste like a little piece of candy, iDELTA8 delta-9 gummies are perfect for those seeking a delicious and potent way to relax.

Whether it’s gummy bites or gummy worms in delta-9 or delta-8 THC, all of iDELTA8’s products are:

vegan

gluten-free

lab tested

derived from organically grown hemp

iDELTA8 makes it easy to know exactly what you’re getting and how to use it for the best results with detailed dosing and usage instructions and customer reviews on every product page.

5. CBDfx – Staff Pick

Pros:

All natural fruit flavors

Different strain types to choose from

High and low potency formulas available

Contains premium full-spectrum CBD oil

Cons:

No 24/7 customer support

CBDfx has been a leader in the hemp cannabis industry for some time, thanks to its high-quality manufacturing and review practices. Using only hemp grown organically in the USA in their top quality cannabinoid products, CBDfx is able to offer some of the best hemp-derived cannabinoid supplements on the market.

With regular testing of each batch of products and a team of professionals trained in various medical and naturopathic fields, CBDfx is able to offer potent and effective cannabinoid products for daytime, nighttime, and really, anytime use.

As part of their commitment to customer satisfaction, CBDfx offers a 60-day money-back guarantee on all of their products, ensuring no customer gets stuck with a product they don’t like.

CBDfx THC Gummies for Sale

CBDfx’s line of CBD gummies is perfect for those seeking a fun and delicious way to consume their daily dose of cannabidiol with delta-9 THC. Naturally flavored with an assortment of red berries, these tasty bite-sized cannabinoid treats are easy to take no matter where you go.

Available in 20-count bottles with child-proof caps, CBDfx’s line of THC gummies are sure to become a fast favorite. In addition, CBDfx shoppers have a choice of indica or sativa hemp THC strains that affect different cannabinoid receptors designed to modulate mood, stress, and relaxation.

The low-dose indica and sativa THC gummies from CBDfx contain 5mg of delta-9 THC and 25mg of full-spectrum CBD oil containing CBN, CBD, CBDa, and CBC. High-dose gummies from CBDfx contain 10mg of THC and 30mg of CBD.

Formulated with only the highest quality ingredients, CBDfx’s THC gummies are:

vegan

gluten-free

made from organic hemp

lab tested for purity

contain no artificial flavors or sweeteners

CBDfx can help you meet your wellness goals with delicious, potent, and lab-tested THC-infused gummies, whether after a long day or just before your favorite activities.

6. JustDelta – Great Service

Pros:

Fun gummy varieties to choose from

Potent dose of hemp-derived THC cannabinoids

40 gummies per container

100% organic hemp-extracted THC

Cons:

Some products may not be suitable for those with food allergies

With offices worldwide, JustDelta is quickly becoming one of the most trusted names in hemp-derived cannabinoid products. All of their products are made with USDA-certified organic hemp and all-natural ingredients, so you know you’re getting a high-quality product.

Lab testing is conducted on every batch of products to ensure consistent potency and safety for all consumers. Offering a range of cannabinoid products, including vapes, edibles, and tinctures, JustDelta is able to meet its commitment to providing quality products for all kinds of cannabinoid users.

JustDelta has a 30-day money-back guarantee and a knowledgeable customer support team to answer any questions you may have about their products. They are an excellent choice for anyone looking to try hemp-derived cannabinoids.

JustDelta THC Gummies for Sale

JustDelta doesn’t just create one or two types of gummies infused with THC – they create a bunch. From delicious jelly dome bites to fruit-flavored peach rings, rainbow stripes, and gummy bears, there’s a JustDelta THC gummy for everyone.

While customers can choose from an array of THC derivatives, it’s the delta-8 THC gummies from JustDelta that really pack a punch. Each gummy contains 25mg of delta-8 THC, naturally flavored with watermelon or peach flavors. Available in tubs of 40 pieces, these delta-8 gummies are perfect for those seeking a regular supply of hemp-derived THC.

For those seeking alternative cannabinoids such as delta-10 THC or THC-O, JustDelta makes a variety of gummies containing these lesser known but equally effective (and delicious) cannabinoids.

All JustDelta THC gummies are:

made in cGMP facilities

third-party lab tested

free from harmful solvents

made using THC extracted from organically grown hemp

Whether you’re looking for a fun and delicious way to consume your daily dose of THC or seeking an alternative to smoking hemp flowers, JustDelta’s line of THC gummies is a great choice.

7. Weed.com – Budget Friendly

Pros:

Up to 15% discount when buying two or more tubs

100% Vegan

Assortment of natural flavors

Free shipping on orders over $19

Cons:

Doesn’t sell their own branded products

Weed.com is an online retailer that specializes in all things cannabis. From CBD products to smoking accessories and everything in between, Weed.com has what you need to enjoy your favorite cannabinoids as vapes, weed edibles, oil tinctures, concentrates, and more.

Started as a solution to high-priced but low-quality cannabis products, Weed.com is committed to offering its customers only the best products at the best prices. All of the products they offer are carefully curated by a team of weed experts, so you can be sure you’re getting a quality product every time.

In addition to a wide selection of products, Weed.com offers free shipping on all orders over $19. For those looking to save even more, they provide a bulk discount of 15% when you buy three or more tubs of their THC gummies.

Weed.com THC Gummies for Sale

Weed.com offers hundreds of THC edibles from major brands and vendors worldwide. But, it’s the delta-8 THC gummies from Binoid that are the most popular on the site for new and regular THC users. These gummies are available in a variety of delicious flavors, including raspberry, orange, and lemon.

Infused with premium delta-8 THC extracted from hemp, these delta-8 gummies are packed into 20-count containers with 25mg of delta-8 per piece. Entirely vegan and made using cruelty-free practices and organic hemp, they’re an excellent choice for those seeking an alternative to smoking or other methods of consuming THC.

In addition to their line of delta-8 THC gummies, Weed.com also offers a range of gummies containing:

Delta-9 THC

Delta-10 THC

THC-O

THC-V

With products tested for quality and potency and free shipping on orders over $19, every day can be a great day for a THC gummy at Weed.com.

How Did We Select These Top THC Gummies?

Like any other “Best” list, we took our time and carefully examined several factors to create a comprehensive and accurate list of the top online retailers currently selling THC gummies.

Here’s how we did it:

We created a list of all the online retailers selling gummies infused with THC. We then narrowed the list by only considering those selling THC gummies made from hemp that was cultivated using organic farming methods using third-party lab testing. We then looked at each retailer’s selection of gummies to find those that offer a wide variety of products, including gummies containing different cannabinoids such as delta-8 THC gummies, delta-9 gummies and other weed gummies infused with THC-O and THC-V. We also considered pricing, discounts, and shipping policies to find those that provide the best value for their customers. Finally, we read through customer reviews to get a better idea of each brand’s quality of service and product satisfaction rates.

This process allowed us to create a list of the top online brands currently selling THC gummies. With any of the products highlighted above, you are sure to get a quality product at a fair price.

What to Consider When Buying THC Edibles

Shopping for the best edibles infused with THC can be challenging. If you are new to the world of hemp-derived cannabinoids, you probably aren’t sure what to look for in terms of quality. Even experienced THC users may have trouble finding the best edible product – especially if they usually use vapes, oil tinctures, or CBD capsules.

To ensure you make a purchase that will help you meet your specific goals, consider the following factors before purchasing any gummies infused with THC.

Hemp Farming Practices

Cannabinoids like THC and its derivatives are extracted from hemp cannabis plants that meet federal guidelines that make them legal. Because of this, it is important that the hemp used to make your edibles are grown with care.

Be sure to look for brands that use organic farming practices and avoid any products made with genetically modified organisms (GMOs).

Extraction Methods

You’ll also want to consider how the THC and other cannabinoids are extracted from hemp plants. The most common method to extract CBD and THC is supercritical carbon dioxide (CO2) or ethanol extraction.

In general, supercritical CO2 extraction is considered the safest and most effective method when making delta-8 gummies (and any other hemp cannabinoid product) as it uses pressurized CO2 – which reverts back to its gaseous state after the cannabinoids are extracted instead of harsh chemicals. This results in a purer final product that is less likely to contain harmful contaminants.

Third-Party Lab Testing

Even with organic farming practices and advanced extraction methods, it is imperative that you only consider buying gummies infused with THC that come with detailed lab reports. These can be provided by the manufacturer but preferably should be provided by an independent, third-party laboratory.

Lab results will tell you everything you need to know about the THC products, including the cannabinoid content (i.e., how much delta-8 THC, delta-9 THC or other type of THC is in each gummy) and any contaminants that may be present. This information is vital for your safety and understanding of the effects of the edibles.

Dosage

The THC content will also help you understand the dosage, or how much of the edible you should consume to feel the desired effects. In general, edibles with a higher THC content will produce a stronger experience, while those with a lower THC content will be more suitable for first-time users or those who want a milder experience.

Manufacturing Process

THC gummies made in less than ideal conditions can result in hemp THC products that are not only ineffective but also dangerous. As such, it is important to find a reputable brand that uses good manufacturing practices (GMP) and clean facilities. Additionally, you’ll want to make sure that you select THC edibles that contain natural ingredients (preferably all organic ingredients) and are free from any food allergens you may have. Fortunately, many of the delta-9 and delta-8 gummies on this list are gluten-free, vegan, and dairy-free, making it easy to find an option that meets your dietary needs.

The Difference Between Delta-9 and Delta-8 THC

This review covers delta-8 gummies and delta-9 gummies made using hemp cannabis plant extracts. While they may look similar in name, they are actually two different compounds that can produce very different effects.

In general, delta-8 gummies are considered less psychoactive than delta-9, making it a better option for those who want the wellness benefits of THC without the intense high. Delta-8 THC is made using a process that converts CBD into THC, which is then isolated and processed to make delta-8 THC gummies.

On the other hand, delta-9 THC is the more traditional form of THC and is what you will find in most cannabis products. It is considered more psychoactive than delta 8, meaning that gummies infused with delta 9 can produce a more potent experience than delta-8 gummies. Delta-9 THC is extracted directly from the hemp plant and is then used to infuse the gummies.

While neither one is necessarily better than the other, it will often be easier to find delta-8 THC gummies in higher concentrations than delta-9 THC gummies due to regulations that limit the amount of THC in cannabinoid products made from hemp plants.

Benefits of THC Gummies

With THC and other cannabinoids from the hemp plant getting lots of attention for their purported benefits concerning pain, inflammation, sleep, and mood, it’s no wonder that people are interested in trying THC gummies.

But it isn’t just these physical and mental benefits that make delta-8 gummies (or delta-9 gummies for that matter) an appealing option. When compared to other methods of consuming THC – such as smoking or vaping – edibles offer a much more pleasant experience without harshness on the lungs and throat.

Additionally, they are easy to dose and can be enjoyed discreetly, making them an excellent option for those who want to use THC in public. By not having to fumble with oil tincture droppers or roll your own joints from THC-rich hemp flower, delta-9 or delta-8 gummies provide a simple and convenient way to enjoy the benefits of THC.

Furthermore, THC gummies provide a slower release and, therefore, longer-lasting effects than other hemp products. With the digestive system slowly releasing THC cannabinoids into the body as gummies are broken down, the effects of the delta-9 or delta–8 THC can be felt for up to eight hours after consumption.

How Many THC Gummies Should I Eat?

Even with the benefit of a pre-measured dose, it can still be hard to know how many gummies you should eat to meet your particular wellness goals and needs. Often the overconsumption of delta-9 or delta-8 gummies can lead to an overwhelming cannabinoid experience that some users find too potent. And with people experiencing different effects from gummies infused with delta-9 or delta-8 THC based on body weight, metabolism, gender, and pre-existing conditions, it can be difficult to give a one-size-fits-all answer.

The best way to determine the right dose is to start small and increase gradually as needed. For most people, this will mean eating one gummy at a time and waiting at least two hours to see how it affects them before eating another.

If you don’t feel the effects you are looking for after two hours, you can try eating another gummy. Just be sure to increase slowly and never consume more than you can tolerate. You can also reference the website you purchase from for more dosing information. Some companies have visual guides detailing the effects of eating up to 50mg of THC, while others have written guides detailing how to eat THC gummies safely.

How Long Does It Take THC Edibles to Kick In?

Because edibles must pass through the digestive system before being metabolized and put to use by the liver and other organs, it can take up to four hours for the full effects of the THC to be felt.

However, most people will notice at least some effects within the first two hours after consumption. These initial effects are often more psychological in nature and may include feelings of relaxation, euphoria, and increased appetite.

As THC continues to metabolize, the effects will become more pronounced, and the user may begin to feel everything from excited to creative to couch-locked. For this reason, it is important to be in a safe and comfortable environment before consuming gummies infused with THC until you understand how a particular product or brand will affect you.

Side Effects of THC

Many people worry that consuming THC will result in the same side effects that come with smoking marijuana, such as paranoia and anxiety. However, these feelings are typically the result of consuming too much THC at once and can be avoided by starting with a small dose and increasing gradually as needed.

Other potential side effects of THC gummies may include:

Dry mouth

Dry eyes

Decreased blood pressure

Increased heart rate

Impaired motor skills and coordination

Cannabinoid Hyperemesis Syndrome (long-term heavy use)

Anxiety or paranoia (in large doses)

By watching your consumption and giving yourself plenty of time for the effects to kick in, you can avoid many of these side effects. If you do find yourself feeling anxious or paranoid after consuming delta-9 or delta-8 gummies, try drinking plenty of water and relaxing in a quiet environment until the feelings subside.

FAQ

1. Will THC gummies cause a positive drug test?

Delta-9 and delta-8 gummies can, in some cases where consumption is high or frequent, cause a positive result on a drug test. Therefore, if you are subject to regular or random drug screenings, it’s best to seek out alternative products that don’t contain test-triggering levels of THC or similar cannabinoids.

2. Where can I buy THC gummies legally?

You can buy THC gummies sourced from hemp from hundreds of vendors across the USA. In the United States, THC cannabinoids sourced from hemp are federally legal for sale and domestic travel, provided they meet all other regulatory requirements such as bottle size and cannabinoid content.

3. How long do THC gummies last?

The effects of delta-9 and delta-8 gummies typically last between four and six hours, although this can vary depending on how much is consumed, a person’s individual metabolism, and other factors. Because the effects can take up to four hours to fully kick in, it is important to be patient and start with a small dose until you know how a particular product will affect you.

4. What flavors do THC gummies come in?

THC gummies are available in a wide range of flavors, including watermelon, lemon-lime, blue raspberry, green apple, peach, and mango. Furthermore, gummies are available in many shapes and styles, including jelly domes, gummy bears, gummy worms, jelly rings, and other assorted soft chews.

5. Will THC gummies make me feel high?

Both delta-9 and delta-8 gummies can cause a mild feeling of being “high” or “stoned” depending on the dose, individual tolerance, and other factors such as if you’ve eaten recently. These effects of THC tend to be more pronounced when consumed on an empty stomach. If you don’t want to worry about feeling high, it’s best to consider a CBD isolate product that contains no THC.

Get the Best THC Gummies

Whether it’s right before a movie or right after a day at work, consuming high-quality THC gummies is an excellent way to meet your THC wellness needs. Pre-measured and available in several flavors and forms, delta-9 or delta-8 gummies offer a fun and delicious way to enrich your system with potent cannabinoids designed to stimulate endocannabinoid receptors in the brain and body.

Consider any of the top seven THC gummy brands above and ensure your journey into the world of hemp cannabinoids is always met with high-quality, lab-tested, naturally flavored THC gummies.