Best Weed Accessories in 2022 – The Best Grinders, Trays, Rollers & More

As cannabis culture becomes more mainstream, primarily because of its potential to provide medical benefits, the demand for high-quality weed accessories is higher than ever. Whether you’re a first-time smoker or an experienced cannabis connoisseur, having the right tools can make all the difference in your smoking experience.

From lighters and trays to rolling papers and storage containers, there are plenty of options when it comes to weed accessories. And with so many different products on the market, it can be hard to know which ones are worth your money. To help you make the best decision for your smoking needs, we’ve compiled a list of the best weed accessories for 2022. So whether you’re looking for something that helps grind, store, roll, light, or control odor and mess, we’ve got you covered.

Top 8 Weed Accessories

Top 8 Weed Accessories – Details & Reviews

Each of these products was chosen for its ability to enhance the smoking experience in some way. In addition, our team reviewed each product for its quality, durability, ease of use, and overall performance.

1. Grinder – 4 Part Grinder – Editor’s Choice

Pros:

Made from non-shedding aluminum

Lightweight design

Diamond teeth for a fine grind

Cons:

The window may become cloudy after repeated use

Company Info

Xhaal is a smoking accessory designer and manufacturer focused on adding contemporary elegance to traditional cannabis tools. With a desire to bring people in the cannabis community together, Xhaal makes stylish and functional products to enhance any smoking experience.

About the Product

The four-part grinder with a see-through window from Xhaal offers style and function in one well-designed package. Made from non-shedding aluminum, this grinder is built to last, with its diamond teeth providing a fine grind. The lightweight design makes it easy to take on the go, and the see-through window lets you know when it’s time to refill. Additionally, the storage chamber is layered with a sift that collects fine cannabis material in a separate compartment.

What We Like

We like the Xhaal four-part grinder for its ease of use and stylish yet functional design. The see-through window is a nice touch that allows you to monitor the grinding process, and we appreciate that the lightweight design makes it easy to incorporate weed into on-the-go activities. The diamond teeth provide a fine grind, and the sift chamber is an excellent addition for those that want to save the kief.

2. Rolling Tray – Marley Natural Black Walnut Rolling Tray

Pros:

Spout carved into the corner for easy pouring

Magnetized scrapper to keep your rolling area clean

Teak oil finish for a smooth feel

Cons:

It might be too small for some users

Company Info

Marley Natural is a cannabis lifestyle brand that celebrates the positive impact of cannabis on people’s lives. They aim to change the negative perception of cannabis by normalizing its use and promoting its many benefits. Marley Natural products are all made with natural, eco-friendly materials.

About the Product

Marley Natural’s black walnut rolling tray offers a smooth, natural surface for rolling medical and recreational marijuana. It’s finished with teak oil for a silky-smooth feel and features a magnetized scrapper to keep your work area clean. The tray also has a dedicated corner for easy pouring, and it’s the perfect size for travel. For cannabis users that like to keep organized and tidy, this is the perfect rolling tray.

What We Like

We like this Marley Natural tray for its smooth surface and easy-to-use design. The magnetized scrapper is a nice touch that keeps your work area clean, and we appreciate the dedicated corner for easy pouring. The teak oil finish gives the tray a luxurious feel, and it’s the perfect size for performing a ton of different smoking-related tasks.

3. Storage – Blacked Out Stashtray – Staff Pick

Pros:

Handmade from two sheets of stainless steel

Sonic welded for strength and durability

All included accessories magnetically attach for easy storage

Cons:

Only available in one color

May require additional accessories to meet all your storage needs

Company Info

Myster is the creator of the Blacked Out Stashtray, and they are a company that is all about function over form. Their products are designed to be as simple and effective as possible, and they use high-quality materials to ensure durability. Knowing that the smoking experience can be elevated without fancy packaging or gimmicks, Myster creates smoking accessories that get the job done.

About the Product

The Blacked Out Stashtray from Myster is a simple yet effective way to store your smoking supplies. It’s handmade from two sheets of stainless steel and is sonic welded for strength and durability. The included accessories, such as the ashtray, herb grinder, and strain containers, all magnetically attach to the tray for easy storage. With the ability to fold up for easy travel, the Blacked Out Stashtray is the perfect solution for those that want a discreet way to store their smoking supplies.

What We Like

We like the Blacked Out Stashtray for its uncomplicated yet functional design. The tray is handmade from high-quality materials and features a sleek, black finish. The included accessories are all handy, and we appreciate that they magnetically attach to the tray for easy storage. The tray is also very easy to travel with, and it’s a great way to keep your smoking supplies organized and discreet.

4. Lighter – SABR Torch Lighter

Pros:

Built-in shovel and poker

Adjustable Flame

Fuel level indicator

Cons:

Butane sold separately

May not be suitable for smoking all types of cannabis products

Company Info

Myster has long created some of the most useful, stylish, and durable smoking accessories to hit the market. Famed for rolling trays, they also design and produce other useful cannabis smoking accessories designed with the modern smoker in mind.

About the Product

The SABR Torch Lighter is a sleek and stylish multi-faceted butane lighter perfect for heating dabs, concentrates, and other cannabis products. It features a built-in shovel and poker to make heating and using cannabis products easier, and the adjustable flame allows you to customize your smoking experience. In addition, the lighter features an easy-to-read fuel level indicator, so you never run out of butane unexpectedly. Furthermore, the SABR Torch Lighter also comes with a safety lock to prevent accidental ignition.

What We Like

We like the SABR Torch Lighter for its sleek design and handy features. So often, torch lighters can be difficult to operate, but the SABR Torch Lighter is very user-friendly. We also appreciate that it has a fuel level indicator, as this is a feature that is often overlooked in butane lighters. The safety lock is also a nice touch, making it an excellent option for those looking for a safe and easy-to-use torch lighter.

5. Rolling Papers – EzRollerz Rolling Papers

Pros:

Made from 100% hemp

Seals easily

Get a 10% discount with “MOM” coupon code at Headshop.com

Company Info

EzRollerz focuses on offering a stress-less and hassle-free way to get a perfect roll every time. Their products are designed with the customer in mind and offer a premium rolling experience unmatched by other competitors on the market. Always striving to maintain affordable, durable, portable, and aesthetically-pleasing products, EzRollerz is a company that you can trust for your smoking accessory needs.

About the Product

Sold in two packs, EzRollerz 100% hemp rolling papers are perfect for those that want an easy and hassle-free way to roll their own cannabis products. These papers are made from 100% hemp, making them a natural and eco-friendly option, and they come with an adhesive strip that makes sealing your joint or spliff a breeze. EzRollerz rolling papers are 1/4 inch in width, giving cannabis users plenty of room to work with.

What We Like

We like EzRollerz rolling papers for their natural and eco-friendly composition. These papers are made from 100% hemp, and they come with an adhesive strip that makes sealing your joint or spliff a breeze. Being sold in packs of two also makes them a great value, and we appreciate that you can get a 10% discount on your purchase by using the coupon code “MOM” at Headshop.com.

6. Rolling Machine – Futurola Tyson Ranch Cone Roller

Pros

Ideal for those who can’t roll blunts or king-sized papers

Comes with a travel storage sachet

Easy-to-use design

Cons:

May get jammed if not used properly

Company Info

Futurola is a world-renowned maker of high-quality smoking accessories. The company is based in the Netherlands and has been in business since 1996. Futurola’s mission is to provide smokers with the best possible rolling experience, and their products are used by smokers worldwide.

About the Product

The Futurola Tyson Ranch Cone Roller is a must-have accessory for those that have trouble rolling blunts or king-sized papers. This cone roller comes with a travel storage sachet, making it easy to take on the go, and its easy-to-use design makes rolling a breeze. The Futurola Tyson Ranch Cone Roller is compatible with many blunt wraps and king-size rolling papers. The cone shape it creates offers a smooth and evenly burned smoking experience.

What We Like

We like the Futurola Tyson Ranch Cone Roller for its easy-to-use design. Considering that many people have trouble rolling blunts or king-sized papers, this cone roller is an excellent option for those that want an easy and convenient way to roll their own. The fact that it comes with a travel storage sachet is also a nice touch, as it makes taking the Futurola Tyson Ranch Cone Roller on the go a breeze.

Pros:

Laser engraved with Keith Haring’s signature

Polished glass for a stylish look

Deep base and steep walls

Cons:

Regular cleaning may be needed to enjoy Haring inspired artwork

About the Company

Higher Standards is the group behind the K. Haring Glass Collection. The company is focused on providing cannabis smokers with sophisticated and stylish smoking accessories. All of Higher Standards products are made with the highest quality materials and craftsmanship, and the K. Haring Glass Collection is no exception.

About the Product

The K. Haring Angel Catchall is a stylish and functional ashtray created in conjunction with the Keith Haring Foundation. Featuring the iconic artwork of this legendary pop artist from the 90s, this ashtray offers a polished and sophisticated look. The K. Haring Angel Catchall is made from high-quality glass, and it features a deep base and steep walls to provide plenty of space for joints, spliffs, and blunts without the worry of ashes spilling over.

What We Like

We like the K. Haring Angel Catchall for its stylish design and functional features. Often, catchalls like these can sometimes be little more than cheap smoking accessories, but the K. Haring Angel Catchall is made from high-quality glass that ensures that your ashes will stay put. We also appreciate the fact that this ashtray was created in conjunction with the Keith Haring Foundation, as it helps to keep the legacy of this pop artist alive.

8. Odor Control – Cannabolish

Pros:

Free from VOCs, phthalates, and other harmful chemicals

Plant-based odor neutralizers

Safe for use around animals

Cons:

May cause damage if poured down drains

Not recommended for use around live cannabis plants

Company Info

Cannabolish is a company that specializes in natural odor control solutions for the cannabis industry. All of their products are safe for use around animals and children, and they are all made from plant-based ingredients. Cannabolish is also committed to being as eco-friendly as possible, and its products are packaged in recycled and recyclable materials.

About the Product

The Cannabolish Natural Cannabis Odor Removing Gel is a safe and effective way to neutralize cannabis odors. This gel uses plant-based odor neutralizers to eliminate smells at the source, and it is also free from VOCs, phthalates, and other harmful chemicals. Available in 30 and 60 days supplies (7oz and 15oz, respectively), the Cannabolish Natural Cannabis Odor Removing Gel is a great option for a long-lasting solution to cannabis odor control.

What We Like

We like the Cannabolish Natural Cannabis Odor Removing Gel for its safe and effective formula. It works quickly and is long-lasting, providing up to two months of odor control. We also appreciate that it is free from VOCs and other harmful chemicals, making it safe for use around animals and children.

What are the Most Commonly Used Cannabis Accessories

Cannabis culture has many tools used to smoke, store, and consume weed. These smoking accessories often found in online smoke shops and physical cannabis dispensaries reduce waste, mess, and odor to make for a more pleasant smoking experience. Some of the most common smoking accessories found in a physical or online smoke shop include:

Grinders

A grinder is a device used to grind weed into smaller pieces. This is often done to make it easier to roll joints and increase the surface area of the weed so that it burns more evenly. Grinders are usually made from metal or plastic, and they often have multiple chambers that collect the finer particles of weed known as kief.

Cannabis Storage Containers and Boxes

Cannabis storage includes any type of container, box, or smell proof bag used to store weed. This can include everything from simple plastic tubs to more sophisticated storage systems with humidity control features. Cannabis storage containers, boxes or even a smell proof bag help keep weed fresh and potent for longer periods. They also serve as a great way to keep all of your cannabis accessories organized and easy to find.

Rollers and Rolling Papers

Rollers and rolling papers are used to roll joints. Rolling papers come in various sizes, thicknesses, and materials, and they can be flavored or unflavored. Rolling machines make it easier to roll joints by evenly distributing the weed and rolling it tightly. These are ideal for those who don’t know how to roll or who have inflammatory conditions in their hands that keep them from being able to roll.

Is it Legal to Buy Smoking Accessories Online?

Yes, it is entirely legal to buy smoking accessories from an online headshop – provided they haven’t been used before. Many online headshops offer brand-new, high-quality weed accessories to enhance any part of your smoking experience. In addition, many of these shops offer fast, discreet shipping and payment options to make buying weed accessories easy and convenient.

Typically the only restraint to buying cannabis smoking accessories from an online smoke shop is the minimum age requirement. All states vary as to how old you must be to purchase these items, but all states require that you be at least 18 years old and, in some cases, 21.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Is it better to use a grinder or to break up weed by hand?

Using a grinder is generally considered the best way to break up weed. This is because grinders create smaller and more consistent pieces of weed that burn more evenly. Grinders also often have multiple chambers that can collect and preserve potent and fine particles of cannabis flower for use later on.

2. What is the best way to store weed?

The best way to store weed is in an airtight, light-proof container in a cool and dry place. Cannabis storage containers and boxes help keep weed fresh and potent for longer periods of time. They also serve as a great way to keep all of your cannabis accessories organized and easily accessible.

3. Do I need a rolling tray?

Rolling trays are not absolutely necessary, but they can make the rolling process much easier and cleaner. Furthermore, performing various cannabis tasks on rolling trays lessens the chances of losing small pieces of weed or making a mess.

High-Quality Smoking Accessories Enhance Your Experience

Accessories come in all shapes and sizes and price ranges. Whether looking for a grinder, rolling papers or a cannabis-preserving storage solution, you can find pricey or cheap smoking accessories from an online smoke shop with just a few clicks of a mouse. These shops offer fast shipping and discreet payment options such as Visa, MasterCard, American Express Diners Club, and even crypto, so that you can get your hands on the best smoking accessories with ease. Be sure to check the age requirements for your state before placing an order.