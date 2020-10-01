Best Weed Pens: 5 THC Vape Pens for When You Want to Relax

Weed vape pens are a great way to mellow out and relax. But whether you’re new to THC or an experienced user, it’s easy to get overwhelmed by the sheer number of weed vapes on the market.

BEST OVERALL Product Name CBDfx TREHouse Secret Nature Highlights ✓ Made in America

✓ Integrated Micro USB

✓ Button-Free Design ✓ Verified Potency

✓ Rechargeable Battery

✓ Live Resin THC ✓ Organic Hemp

✓ Lab Tested

✓ Zero Additives Size 2 grams 2 grams 1 grams Type Indica Hybrid Multiple Rating Check Price Check Price Check Price

That’s why we wanted to make your search for the best weed vape pens a little bit easier. We researched a ton of products and found five that have become our all-time favorites. Based on our findings, we’re confident that these are the absolute best weed pens:

Benefits of Weed Vape Pens

Weed vape pens have a bunch of beneficial effects, like:

Pain relief: The cannabis oil in vape pens have proven to be effective for pain relief. It dissolves the pain relieving chemicals in the weed with the fast-heating coil. Cannabis-based products are known for their strong anti-inflammatory properties, which can be very helpful when dealing with chronic pain conditions.

The cannabis oil in vape pens have proven to be effective for pain relief. It dissolves the pain relieving chemicals in the weed with the fast-heating coil. Cannabis-based products are known for their strong anti-inflammatory properties, which can be very helpful when dealing with chronic pain conditions. Strong Effects: Weed vape pens are extremely effective in providing strong effects when compared to other marijuana consumption methods, such as smoking or ingesting edibles. This is due to the higher concentrates found in weed vapes, which allow for stronger doses than if it were simply smoked.

Weed vape pens are extremely effective in providing strong effects when compared to other marijuana consumption methods, such as smoking or ingesting edibles. This is due to the higher concentrates found in weed vapes, which allow for stronger doses than if it were simply smoked. Portability: Weed vapes can go (almost) anywhere. Their small size allows them to fit discreetly into a pocket or wallet, making them perfect for on-the-go use. This makes portable vape pens an ideal choice for those who don’t want to overtly medicate, as well as those who enjoy using their vape pens away from home. In addition, many vape pens come with rechargeable batteries, giving users complete freedom.

Weed vapes can go (almost) anywhere. Their small size allows them to fit discreetly into a pocket or wallet, making them perfect for on-the-go use. This makes portable vape pens an ideal choice for those who don’t want to overtly medicate, as well as those who enjoy using their vape pens away from home. In addition, many vape pens come with rechargeable batteries, giving users complete freedom. Convenience: Hitting a THC oil vape pen is one of the most convenient ways to consume cannabis without having to prepare it. You can just vape and go on with your day.

Hitting a THC oil vape pen is one of the most convenient ways to consume cannabis without having to prepare it. You can just vape and go on with your day. Discreet: Unlike smoking, vaping has a discreet smell that won’t linger in the air for too long. Using a vape pen also doesn’t require any extra preparation time. Plus, you don’t have to worry about ashing or burning yourself!

Unlike smoking, vaping has a discreet smell that won’t linger in the air for too long. Using a vape pen also doesn’t require any extra preparation time. Plus, you don’t have to worry about ashing or burning yourself! Healthy Alternative: Vape pens are excellent alternatives to smoking weed because there is no combustion involved. That means there are less toxins released into the air when you hit a THC oil pen, and you’ll feel fewer throat and lung irritations if you smoke regularly.

Best Weed Pens

1. Best Overall Vape Pen: CBDfx THC Vape Pen

What we love about this weed vape pen

This THC oil pen combines an OG Kush indica staring with full spectrum CBD to help you achieve ultimate relaxation.

You can get 800 puffs out of this weed pen, and the pull is super smooth. The updated design of this weed vape has a bigger cartridge and is even easier to use system than previous versions.

Visually, we love this product’s enticing forest green hue. The super lightweight pen has 2 mL of premium thc oil.

The button-free design is as simple as could be, and this weed pen also has a built-in micro usb to recharge the battery. The larger body is easier to pull from, lightweight, and easy to carry.

This USA-made THC oil pen is solvent free and made with organic ingredients. The OG Kush strain enhances well-being and is great for use during the day. However, you also will be able to sleep at night with an overall calming effect.

Pros

Free from pesticides and other chemicals

Coil warms up fast

Rechargeable battery

Includes THC and CBD

Cons

Cartridge may not be as durable as other types of weed pens

Specs

THC type: Indica

Strain: OG Kush

Size: 2 grams

Learn more about CBDfx

2. Best Lightweight Vape Pen: TREHouse Live Resin THC-P Vape Pen

What we love about this weed vape pen

The TREHouse Live Resin THC-P Vape Pen is the perfect way to enjoy a powerful and potent high with just a few simple puffs! This 2-gram disposable vape pen contains Delta 8 Live Resin THC oil blended with the powerful THC-P for an uplifting and buzzy experience.

This weed pen provides several benefits, like relaxation, mood elevation, and head and body buzz.

Pros

Rechargeable battery

Verified potency with no additives

60-day money back guarantee

Cons

Doesn’t ship to all 50 states

Specs

THC type: Hybrid

Strain: White Widow

Size: 2 grams

Learn more about TREHouse

3. Best Organic Vape Pen: Secret Nature THCA Disposable Vape

What we love about this weed vape pen

This handy THC oil vape pen is made with hemp-derived THCA and CBD live resin. THCA converts to delta 9 THC when heated, so this is truly an authentic, medical-grade weed pen. Users may feel an uplifting euphoria or sedating effect depending on which strain you get.

The THC oil in this weed pen is made with live resin flower, terpenes, other cannabinoids, and beneficial oils.

Pros

100% organic

Third-party lab tested for heavy metals, pesticides, and residual solvents

No artificial flavors, ingredients, or cutting agents

Zero additives

Cons

Smaller size than other vape pens

Specs

THC type: Sativa, Indica, Hybrid

Strain: White Fire OG (Indica), Forbidden Fruit (Indica), Gelato (Hybrid), Melon Frost (Sativa)

Size: 1 gram

Learn more about Secret Nature

4. Most Affordable Vape Pen: Serene Tree Delta-9 THC Disposable Vape

What we love about this weed vape pen

This disposable THC oil pen is a perfect choice for someone who doesn’t want to deal with recharging or refilling. The Serene Tree weed vape comes with 3000mg of a delta 9 THC hemp-derived blend that’s naturally flavored with terpenes. It’s powered by a 1.2 ohm ceramic coil that gives you a consistent puff every single time.

Pros

Don’t need to recharge or refill

Naturally flavored

High potency

Cons

May be too potent for new users

Specs

THC type: Sativa-Hybrid

Strain: Sour Diesel

Size: 3 grams

Learn more about Serene Tree

5. Largest Variety: Binoid Delta 8 THC Rechargeable Disposable Vape

What we love about this weed vape pen

Binoid’s Delta 8 THC Rechargeable Disposable Vape is a convenient and discreet way to enjoy all the benefits of vaping without the negative side effects. This THC oil vape pen comes in six delicious strains, and is nice and compact so you can take it anywhere. Depending on which strain you get, the THC oil in this weed vape pen could help you relax, chill out, feel more mellow, or get energized.

Pros:

Fast shipping

100% satisfaction guarantee

Refillable

Wide range of strains

Cons:

Smaller size than other vape pens

Specs

THC type: Sativa, Indica, Hybrid

Strain: Blue Dream (Hybrid), Mango Kush (Indica), Grand Daddy Purp (Indica), Lemon Haze (Sativa), Gelato (Hybrid), Strawberry Lemonade (Sativa)

Size: 1 gram

Learn more about Binoid Delta

How We Picked The Best Oil Vape Pens

To find the best THC vape pens, we looked at a bunch of different factors, like:

Price

With so many pens on the market, we wanted to find the best values out there. Our list includes THC vape pens we believe are fully worth the price tag.

Ingredient Quality

Formulating THC oil with premium ingredients will give you a better high. We sourced products with ingredients they can back up. This gives customers a premium experience with safe and healthy THC oil cartridges.

Features

With so many versatile features on the market, we analyzed all of the specs of these THC oil vape pens to find the most useful and interesting ones.

Customer Reviews

Looking through reviews gives you a user perspective on the quality of the weed pen. You can learn about different possibilities for it and tips to get the most out of your weed pen.

Lab Test Results

Finding any lab results or certifications gives you added assurance when buying your weed pen. It’s a good sign when a company uses a third-party lab to test its THC oil.

What To Look For In Best Weed Vape Pens

Power Settings

The technology used in your vape pen — like power settings and battery life — should be one of the first things you look at. The owner’s manual should tell you the power settings that a potential weed pen uses.

For example, .8V, 3.2V and 3.6V are three power settings that you could use. Having three or more lets you find the sweet spot when you’re vaping. It also shows the engineering of the heating mechanism is more sensitive. This will probably give you a more consistent pull and better user experience.

Smart Design

Not all weed vape pens are designed the same. The nuances in the build and design are part of the fun of THC pens. Finding one with useful but intuitive features is a smart buy. Some might have a battery life indicator that lets you know how much charge it has. You can also see if the vape has a charging status indicator.

Another thing to look out for when looking at the design is the power up options. Some might be USB chargeable, which makes them perfect for on the go use.

Stylistic Choices

Everything from the materials used to the color of the vape pen impacts its style. Finding a sleek, powerful vape pen can be another way to enhance your aesthetic.

Warranty

The best THC pens will have some sort of warranty. A typical good warranty length is six months. Be sure to look into the warranty before making the purchase.

510 Thread Compatibility

This feature gives you the green light to use the pen with universally all high quality vape carts. The width of the cartridge will affect its compatibility with a THC oil vape. Be sure to check the dimensions to be completely sure your cartridge fits.

Battery Quality

Take a look into the type of battery your THC vape pen uses. One of the best is a rechargeable lithium-ion battery (240mAh). A full charge on this type of vape can last up to a week. You should also want to find one with a good battery life.

Automatic Features

An automatic power off feature if you leave your vape on for too long is an excellent safety mechanism. They can turn off after about 15 to 20 minutes which is super convenient.

Good Airflow

Looking at the mouthpiece and the general size of the build can give you an important glimpse into the airflow. Better airflow is better for the health of the throat. As a result, it also produces less vapor. The pull also feels warmer and tighter.

Price

Finally, no matter how good the features are, you should always stay within budget. The best vape pens will also have high quality of material and construction. Don’t buy cheap because it won’t last long. Look for a balance between price and quality. An expensive pen isn’t necessarily better than an affordable one. Read reviews so you can get an idea of what other users think about the product before buying it. This research can save you time and money in the long run!

FAQs

Where does weed come from?

Weed comes from the mature flowers of the cannabis sativa plant. The female plant produces dense, resinous flowers. The resin of these flowers contains more than 100 active compounds that when consumed produce effects in the human body.

Weed was first cultivated in North or Central Asia. Now, many cannabis distributors have relationships with farmers to source the right strains and potencies.

Weed can be consumed in many ways, including smoking, vaping, and edibles. Each method of consumption produces different effects on the body, so it is important to understand the desired effect before deciding how to consume weed. Additionally, there are hundreds of strains with different levels of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD), two of the most active compounds found in cannabis. Strains with higher THC often produce more psychoactive effects while those with higher amounts of CBD may offer more calming effects. Different levels of potency and strain make it possible for everyone to find a product that works best for them.

Are THC vape pens legal?

It depends on the region you are in. For example, some states allow for delta 8 THC products to be sold and consumed over the counter. It’s up to you to do your research and determine the legality in your jurisdiction.

Are weed pens safe?

The plastics used in vape pens are what is called “heat safe.” Levels of carcinogens were seen to be lower with e-cigarette smokers than traditional smokers.

One primary thing that determines the safety of a weed pen is the amount of additives it has. The type of THC oil used in weed vaporizers has the biggest influence on their safety. For example, propylene glycol (PG) and polyethylene glycol (PEG) both combust into formaldehyde when heated. However, other additives such as vegetable glycerin do not produce such an effect.

The e-juices, vapor cartridges and other cannabis concentrates also have varying levels of pesticides. Look for organic brands or THC vape pen companies that post their test results online.

Weed pens have various built in safety features for a better experience. A fire button helps improve the safety of your vape. This means you have to manually press it in order to engage the heating mechanism. On top of that, a fire button lock will help prevent it from ever misfiring. This greatly reduces the fire hazard.

Another safety feature that some vape pens have is vent holes. This greatly reduces the chance of overheating. It can also help prevent the device from getting clogged and improves the airflow.

Overcharging protection is another great safety feature some weed pens have built in. This can help to protect the delicate electronics some vape pens have. It also helps to improve the battery life so the vape pen can last for longer.

How much can I smoke at once?

With the potency of THC oil concentrates, the amount that you can smoke at once depends on your tolerance. A standard dose is between .25 and .5 grams for a dry herb vape. Many experts recommend between 10 milligrams to 20 milligrams a day of THC.

What happens if I have too much weed?

The effects of having too much weed depend on how much THC oil you inhaled and even the strains that you had. It’s extremely unlikely to ever overdose on marijuana. However, there are various signs of intoxication depending on the consumption level.

Extreme confusion

Anxiety, panic or paranoia

Fast heart rate

What is a weed pen?

A weed pen is an advanced vaping device used to consume CBD and other cannabis products. It is small, discreet, and easy to use. Weed pens are designed for convenience, portability, and affordability. They come in a variety of styles and offer a range of features.

How do I use a weed pen?

First, you’ll need to purchase the right type of concentrate or THC oil for your device. Then you’ll need to fill the chamber with your chosen material and turn on the power button on the side of your device. Make sure to follow all safety instructions when using your vape pen as they can get very hot.

What are the benefits of using a weed pen?

Weed pens offer many advantages including convenience, portability, affordability, and discretion. They also allow users to control their dosage levels more precisely than with other forms of consumption such as smoking or edibles. Weed pens are also a healthier alternative to smoking as they produce no smoke, and the vapor produced is free of tar and other toxins. Finally, weed pens provide a more flavorful experience than other methods as the taste of the concentrate or oil is preserved.

What is the difference between a vape pen and a dab pen?

Vape pens are designed to use concentrates or oils, while dab pens are designed specifically for waxes or dabs. Waxes and dabs require higher temperatures to vaporize than other forms of concentrates, so they require specialized hardware such as an atomizer with a nail or banger. Dab pens also tend to have larger chambers compared to vape pens, making them better suited for multiple consecutive uses without reloading. However, both types of devices offer similar levels of convenience, portability, and affordability.

Conclusion

Finding the best weed pens doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The right weed pen for you will depend on your specific needs and preferences. Many great options are available from various manufacturers, so it’s important to do your research and choose a weed pen that fits your lifestyle and budget. Be sure to read reviews and check out product specifications before purchasing to make sure it meets your needs.

