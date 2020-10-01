Best Weed Pens of 2022 – Top 5 Brands Tested & Reviewed

The ever-impressive list of cannabis oil products is constantly advancing in quality and ingenuity, with THC oil manufacturers continually innovating to bring us better products. Weed pens with CBD, THC and other hemp cannabinoids are becoming the most popular new product, offering the convenience of portability and discretion along with the potent punch of concentrated hemp THC oil. Designed to be used with refillable cartridges or as disposable cartridges, these vapes provide potent and fast-acting effects that can be enjoyed nearly anywhere.

From indica to sativa and everything in between, there’s a weed pen out there to suit every cannabis user’s needs.

But knowing which pens are the best can be tricky, especially with so many products on the market. Positive effects aren’t the only thing to consider – safety, price, and potency are all important factors to keep in mind when choosing a weed vape pen. To help make your decision easier, we’ve put together a list of the best weed pen options on the market. These products have been carefully selected based on their quality, features, and price, and we’re confident first-time and experienced hemp cannabis oil users alike will find a pen on this list that suits their needs.

Weed Vape Pens: Top 5 Brands

CBDfx – Editor’s Choice: Best Weed Pen Koi CBD – Runner Up: Best Design TREHouse – Worthy Mention: Most Types of THC Secret Nature – Staff Pick: Smoothest Hit Weed.com – Honorable Mention: Best Budget Friendly

Top 5 Weed Vape Pens Reviews

Whether for medicinal benefits or pure recreation, these CBD with THC pens will not disappoint. Check out our top five picks for the best weed pen options.

1. CBDfx – Editor’s Choice: Best Weed Pen

Pros:

800 puffs in each pen

Discount for bulk purchases

Multiple strain varieties

Ceramic coil technology for better flavor

Cons:

Limited varieties of refillable vape juices

Who is CBDfx?

Leaders in the CBD supplement industry for its innovative hemp compound mixtures that include psilocybin, vitamins, and other natural ingredients, CBDfx is a company that’s always at the forefront of new technology. Using organic hemp grown in the USA, CBDfx takes painstaking measures to ensure their CBD and THC oil products are of the highest quality possible. Batch testing its products using third-party labs and publishing the results on each product page, CBDfx is a company that’s serious about quality control – ensuring you get a potent, clean product each and every time.

CBDfx offers a wide range of unique CBD products, including gummies, topicals, vape juices, and even pet treats – but it’s their CBD with THC weed vape pens that have us most excited.

CBDfx Weed Vapes

Packed with 500mg of full-spectrum CBD oil and 5mg of Delta-9 THC oil, CBDfx’s weed pens offer a potent punch of cannabinoids in each and every puff. With a potent dose of endocannabinoid system-stimulating CBD oil and the legal limit of THC oil, these pens are sure to deliver strong effects.

The brand’s most popular product is its OG Kush weed vape pen. The hemp indica strain is packaged in CBDfx’s disposable pen format, which offers 800 puffs of flavorful vapor. Highly desired for its purported ability to relieve stress and pain, the OG Kush THC oil pen is a popular choice for both first-time and experienced cannabis users.

This THC oil pen isn’t the only one in the CBDfx lineup. The CBD company also manufactures many other disposable and buttonless vape cartridges for easy dosing of your favorite hemp strains:

Maui Wowie CBD + THC (sativa)

Pineapple Express CBD + THC (hybrid)

Wedding Cake CBD + THC (hybrid)

Purple Punch CBN + THC (indica)

With each weed pen ready to use right out of the box, these CBD and THC pens couldn’t be easier to enjoy. Simply remove the plastic cap, take a drag from the mouthpiece, and wait a few minutes for the effects to set in – it’s that simple! And when you’re finished, dispose of the entire pen – no need to worry about refilling or recharging.

As part of its Satisfaction Guarantee, CBDfx offers a 60-day money-back guarantee – no questions asked.

2. Koi CBD – Runner Up: Best Design

Pros:

Sleek design

Rechargeable battery

Whole plant extraction methods

US Hemp Roundtable members

Cons:

Some weed pen products can’t be shipped to every US state

Who is Koi CBD?

Driving innovation and setting higher standards for the CBD industry, Koi CBD is one of the most popular and respected brands in the business. The company was founded in 2015 with the goal of providing high-quality, hemp-derived cannabinoid products to the masses and today, Koi CBD is one of the industry’s most loved and trusted brands – with a reputation for excellence.

Using some of the most stringent testing methods in the industry, Koi CBD guarantees that each and every one of its products meets or exceeds industry-wide quality standards. As board members of the US Hemp Roundtable and other hemp-centric organizations, the company is constantly striving to maintain its high standards and improve its products.

Koi CBD Weed Vapes

Koi’s line of CBD oil pens offers a variety of strain-specific flavors, each with its own unique cannabinoid profile. Formulated using Koi’s signature hemp extracts, these pens provide a potent dose of hemp cannabinoids with every puff.

The CBD brand’s Delta-8 THC weed vape is the most popular among its visually stunning lineup. Delta-8 THC is a psychoactive cannabinoid similar to Delta-9 THC but has a few key differences.

Delta-8 THC is said to produce a more clear-headed high, making it a popular choice for those who want to enjoy the benefits of THC without its adverse side effects. Delta-8 THC oil pens from Koi CBD are available in ten different strain varieties, including:

Grape Crush (indica dominant hybrid)

Peach Berry (sativa dominant hybrid)

Wild Watermelon (indica)

Tropicana Cookies (sativa)

Bahama Blast (sativa dominant hybrid)

OG Kush (indica)

Super Sour Zkittles (indica dominant hybrid)

Tropicali (hybrid)

Lemon Haze (sativa dominant hybrid)

Sunset Gelato (indica dominant hybrid)

Each pen comes ready to use out of the box and offers easy recharging with any USB port. With convenient buttonless operation and compact size perfect for travel, these weed vaporizers are some of the most user-friendly on the market.

3. TREHouse – Worthy Mention: Most Types of THC

Pros:

Contains many hemp THC derivatives

Onsite promotions and coupon codes

Effect-specific strain types

manufactured in ISO-certified labs

Cons:

May increase appetite significantly

May trigger positive results on drug tests

Who is TREHouse?

Operated by a group of hemp cannabinoid enthusiasts, TREHouse is a California-based cannabis company that produces a wide range of THC products derived from organically grown hemp plants. Using advanced extraction methods that preserve the hemp plant’s natural cannabinoid profile, TREHouse produces some of the most potent and pure THC products on the market. In addition, all of the company’s products are formulated in ISO-certified labs, and third-party tested to ensure quality and safety.

With a mission to make THC products more accessible to everyone, TREHouse offers a variety of effect-specific strains that are perfect for novice and experienced users alike.

TREHouse Weed Vapes

Prefilled and ready to go right out of the box, TREHouse THC vapes are a blend of four different kinds of THC cannabinoids extracted from its USA-grown organic hemp:

Delta-8 THC (1250mg)- Said to produce a more relaxed high

Delta-9 THC (5mg)- The most psychoactive cannabinoid found in cannabis plants

Delta-10 THC (500mg)- A cannabinoid that is said to produce a more cerebral high

THC-O (60mg)- Specialty cannabinoid that is known for its chill, mellow effects

With each pen containing 2mL of THC oil, these pens offer around 800 total puffs of delicious THC vapor. Most popular in its lineup of weed vape pens is its Wedding Cake strain. Known for its sweet vanilla and earthy citrus flavor, this indica-dominant hybrid is perfect for unwinding at the end of a long day.

In addition to Wedding Cake, TREHouse also offers other potent THC strains, including Rainbow Sherbet (hybrid) and Lemon Jack (sativa). So whether you need a daytime, nighttime, or anytime THC pen, TREHouse has got you covered.

As part of its commitment to customer satisfaction, TREHouse offers a 60-day money-back guarantee on all orders. Additionally, the site’s many promotions and discounts make its THC vapes some of the most affordable on the market.

4. Secret Nature – Staff Pick: Smoothest Hit

Pros:

Hemp extract made from live resin terpenes

Organic, non-GMO ingredients

Durable & compact design

Smooth hits

Cons:

No onsite discounts or coupon codes

Who is Secret Nature?

For ten years, the cannabis experts at Secret Nature have perfected the art of growing, harvesting, and processing top-shelf hemp plants. With organic living soil and a perfectly designed indoor growing environment, the company is able to produce some of the highest quality, cannabinoid-rich hemp plants on the market.

All Secret Nature’s CBD products are made from whole-plant hemp extract containing a full spectrum of phytocannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. The secret ingredient in its product is a live resin terpene profile that is derived from the company’s award-winning hemp strains. This unique terpene blend not only gives Secret Nature’s products a delicious flavor but it also enhances their effects and makes them more potent. As a result, Secret Nature’s products are smooth, flavorful, and effective.

Secret Nature Weed Vapes

Secret Nature’s CBD vape pens are made with all-natural, organic ingredients and are free of fillers, artificial flavors, or preservatives. Ready to be used out of the box, these disposable pens offer 1 gram of high-quality hemp-derived Delta-8 THC oil. Packaged in a durable, shock-resistant case, these pens are perfect for taking on the go.

Among the most popular products in Secret Nature’s lineup are its Gorilla Glue #4 (hybrid) and Forbidden Fruit (indica) pens. The former offers strong, long-lasting effects perfect for unwinding after a long day, while the latter produces a more mellow, relaxed effect. With each pen containing a concentrated dose of Delta-8 cannabinoids and a live resin terpene profile, these pens offer a potent, flavorful, and enjoyable experience.

In addition to its Gorilla Glue and Forbidden Fruit pens, Secret Nature also offers over a dozen other weed vape strains, including:

OG Kush (indica)

Lemon Diesel (sativa)

Grape Ape (indica)

Wedding Cake (hybrid)

White Fire OG (indica)

Gelato (hybrid)

With the decades of combined experience the Secret Nature team has in growing, harvesting, and processing hemp plants, it’s no surprise that its pens are easy-to-use, flavorful, and effective.

5. Weed.com – Honorable Mention: Best Budget Friendly

Pros:

Bulk orders receive a significant discount

Made from high-quality, USA-grown hemp

Free shipping available on orders over $19

Detailed informational resources for medical and recreational users

Cons:

No international shipping

No live chat support

Who is Weed.com?

Founded to help those on a budget purchase high-quality hemp cannabis products, Weed.com is a cannabis marketplace designed to help you find the best deals on the CBD and THC products you love. With an ever-growing selection of cannabinoid oil tinctures, capsules, edibles, and more, Weed.com is quickly becoming one of the largest online hemp retailers.

What sets Weed.com apart from other retailers is its commitment to offering fair prices, accurate product descriptions, and detailed customer reviews. So whether you’re a first-time buyer or a seasoned CBD user, you can trust that you’re getting the best possible deal on the products you need.

Weed.com Weed Vapes

Weed.com offers a wide selection of hemp cannabis oil vape pens from some of the leading brands in the industry, including Koi, Secret Nature, Veedverks, and more. But, it’s their Binoid Delta-8 THC pen that really stands out in terms of customer satisfaction and performance. Disposable, rechargeable, and available in six different strain varieties, the Binoid vape offers a convenient, potent, and flavorful way to enjoy Delta-8 THC.

Made from all-natural ingredients and containing no fillers or artificial flavors, the Binoid Delta-8 THC pen is an excellent choice for those looking for a pure, potent, and enjoyable Delta-8 vaping experience. Available at up to 15% off when purchasing three or more, the Binoid vape pen is an excellent value for money.

In addition to its selection of CBD and Delta-8 THC vape pens, Weed.com also offers a wide variety of other hemp-derived THC oil vape products, including:

THC-O

THC-P

THC-V

Live Resin THC

With tons of different products to choose from, Weed.com is a great place to find the hemp THC vape pen that’s perfect for you. And, with free shipping on orders over $19 and discounts available on bulk orders, it’s easy to save money on your favorite hemp THC oil products.

How Did We Choose These 5 Weed Pen Brands?

Finding the best weed pen options from hemp cannabis vendors online wasn’t easy. With so many products on the market, our team had to set some criteria to guide our selection process. To be considered for this list, the vendor’s products had to meet the following criteria.

The products must be made from high-quality, organic hemp.

Organic hemp is important because it means the plants were grown without harmful pesticides and chemicals. This is better for your health and means that the plants are more resilient and produce higher quality oil.

The products must be third-party lab tested.

Third-party lab testing is important because it ensures that the products contain the amount of CBD or THC advertised on the label. It also tests for the presence of any contaminants, such as heavy metals or pesticides, that could be present in the final product.

The products must be reasonably priced.

These vapes can range in price from $20 to $200, so we considered a wide range of prices when making our selections. We also looked for discounts and deals that could help you save money on your purchase.

The products must have positive customer reviews.

We read through customer reviews and testimonials to better understand how well the products work. We only included products that had mostly positive reviews from satisfied customers.



After careful consideration, we believe that the vendors on this list are the best when it comes to selling high-quality, reasonably priced, and customer-approved options.

What Are Weed Pens?

A weed pen is a device that allows the user to vaporize CBD oil or THC oil. While available in many different shapes and sizes, all weed pen choices have a few things in common:

A chamber to hold the oil

A heating element and heating chamber to vaporize the oil

A battery to power the heating element

Available as disposable, prefilled units or rechargeable batteries with refillable tanks and sometimes heat settings, a weed vape pen offers a convenient and easy-to-use way to enjoy CBD or THC oil.

Why Use a Weed Vape Pen?

Vaping is often preferred because of its convenience, discretion, and rapid onset of effects. It is also one of the most efficient methods of consuming CBD or THC oil, as the majority of the oil is vaporized and inhaled rather than wasted through:

combustion (smoking flower)

edibles (subject to first-pass metabolism)

sublingual oils (inefficiently absorbed with incorrect dosing)

When you use weed vaporizers, the oil is heated to a temperature just below the point of combustion. This produces a fine hot air vapor inhaled and absorbed directly into the bloodstream through the lungs. The result is an almost instantaneous effect that can be felt for up to two hours.

For those that need fast relief from pain, anxiety, or other symptoms but don’t want to smoke cannabis flower, weed pen options can be a great alternative.

What Are the Different Types of CBD & THC Oil Vape Pens?

CBD and THC oil pen vapes are available in many forms, and there are several factors to consider when selecting a weed pen, such as:

What type of oil do you want to use?

Legalized access to hemp-derived cannabinoids has created a demand for cannabis oil derived from hemp plants. While CBD (cannabidiol) is a popular choice for its potential therapeutic benefits, it isn’t the only cannabinoid that can be extracted from hemp. There is also:

Delta-8 THC – A minor cannabinoid that is gaining in popularity due to its psychoactive effects that are similar to, but milder than, those of Delta-9 THC.

– A minor cannabinoid that is gaining in popularity due to its psychoactive effects that are similar to, but milder than, those of Delta-9 THC. THC-O-Acetate – A prodrug of THC that is said to produce more cerebral and psychedelic effects than Delta-9 THC.

– A prodrug of THC that is said to produce more cerebral and psychedelic effects than Delta-9 THC. THC-V – A psychoactive cannabinoid with a similar structure to THC but with different effects. THC-V is said to produce more uplifting and clear-headed effects than Delta-9 THC.

– A psychoactive cannabinoid with a similar structure to THC but with different effects. THC-V is said to produce more uplifting and clear-headed effects than Delta-9 THC. CBN – Cannabinol is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid that is said to have sedative effects.

– Cannabinol is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid that is said to have sedative effects. CBG (cannabigerol) – A non-psychoactive cannabinoid that is being studied for its potential therapeutic benefits, such as reducing inflammation and pain.

Most commonly, THC vapes online contain Delta-8 THC with the maximum legal limit of Delta-9 THC (<.3%). However, some weed pen options may contain specialty blends that include one or more of the cannabinoids mentioned above.

What strain are you looking for?

Like traditional marijuana plants, hemp plants also come in strains containing Sativa, Indica, and hybrid properties. Knowing which strain you prefer can help you choose a pen that vaporizes oil with the same effects.

Indica Strains

Indica strains are commonly associated with a body high that offers relaxing and sedating effects. Often used before bed to promote sleep or after a long day at work to ease tension or pain, these strains include:

OG Kush

Grape Crush

Super Sour Zkittles

White Fire OG

Sativa Strains

Sativa strains are known for their uplifting and cerebral effects. Commonly used to promote creativity and focus or as a daytime supplement to counteract fatigue, these strains include:

Lemon Haze

Green Crack

Pineapple Express

Cherry AK-47

Hybrid Strains

Hybrid strains contain a mix of both sativa and indica effects. They can be used to produce a balance of mind and body relaxation. Some popular hybrid strains include:

Wedding Cake

Grape Ape

Blue Dream

Pineapple Express

Disposable or refillable?

Convenience is also key when deciding what type of pen you want. Disposable pens are simply thrown away when the oil is gone, while refillable pens allow you to buy THC oil cartridges to refill the pen as needed.

Disposable Pens

Disposable weed pen options are perfect for those that don’t want to deal with the hassle of refilling a pen or fiddling with heat settings. These pens are typically prefilled with Delta-8 THC oil and designed to be used until the oil is gone. Once the oil is gone, you simply throw away the pen. Disposable pens are available in both THC and CBD varieties.

Refillable Pens

Refillable weed pen options offer a bit more versatility than disposable pens. These pens can be used with any type of cannabis oil, allowing you to choose your favorite strain and cannabinoid ratio. Refillable pens also typically allow you to adjust the heat setting, giving you more control over your vaping experience. Refillable or disposable cartridges can be used in these pens.

What to Look For When Buying a Quality Weed Pen?

First time using a weed pen? Buying one as a gift and not sure what to look for? Don’t worry; we’re here to help. Here are a few things to consider when looking for a quality weed pen.

Battery life: A good weed pen will have a long-lasting battery that can be used for several sessions before needing to be recharged. Both disposable and refillable pens typically use lithium-ion batteries, which can be recharged using a USB charger.

A good weed pen will have a long-lasting battery that can be used for several sessions before needing to be recharged. Both disposable and refillable pens typically use lithium-ion batteries, which can be recharged using a USB charger. Vapor quality: You’ll want to look for a pen that produces smooth, flavorful vapor. The best way to determine vapor quality is to read reviews from other users. Keep in mind that some pens may produce more vapor than others, so find one that produces the amount of vapor you’re looking for.

You’ll want to look for a pen that produces smooth, flavorful vapor. The best way to determine vapor quality is to read reviews from other users. Keep in mind that some pens may produce more vapor than others, so find one that produces the amount of vapor you’re looking for. THC oil quality: The manufacturing process of THC oil can vary, so it’s important to buy from a reputable source. Check for reviews online and make sure the company is transparent about its manufacturing process. You’ll also want to make sure the oil is lab-tested for purity and potency.

The manufacturing process of THC oil can vary, so it’s important to buy from a reputable source. Check for reviews online and make sure the company is transparent about its manufacturing process. You’ll also want to make sure the oil is lab-tested for purity and potency. Puffs: The number of puffs you get from a weed pen can vary depending on the size of the cartridge and the strength of the oil. Most pens will give you between 400-900 puffs per cartridge. Try to look for ones that offer a higher puff count, so you get more bang for your buck.

The number of puffs you get from a weed pen can vary depending on the size of the cartridge and the strength of the oil. Most pens will give you between 400-900 puffs per cartridge. Try to look for ones that offer a higher puff count, so you get more bang for your buck. Customer reviews: Often, the best way to determine if a product is worth your money is to read reviews from other customers. All of the sites on this list offer detailed customer reviews on each product page, making it easy to find out what others think.

Benefits of THC Vape Pens

The benefits of using a THC vape pen extend far beyond its convenient and fast dosing. In addition to being a highly effective way to consume THC, vaping hemp cannabinoids has a host of other purported benefits, including but not limited to:

Faster effectiveness for calming anxiety and pain

Discreet and easy to use in public without drawing attention

Less odor than using hemp cannabis flower

Convenient as needed dosing

No hassle consumption – just inhale and exhale

While the benefits of using a vape pen are numerous, it’s the benefits of hemp cannabinoids in each cartridge that most people seek. By using a vape pen to consume cannabis oil, users may experience effects such as:

Relaxation

Euphoria

Pain relief

Anxiety relief

Calming effect on the mind

Better sleep

It’s important to note that the effects of consuming cannabis oil will vary from person to person. Genetics, body type, weight, and other individual factors can all play a role in how someone reacts to consuming cannabinoids. Start with a small dose and increase as needed until you find your sweet spot.

Possible Side Effects of THC Vape Pens

No product is without side effects, and vape pens are no exception. THC pens can come with a few side effects related to the pen itself and the THC oil contained within it. However, many of these side effects are minor, not usually causing discomfort, and often go away after the first few uses.

The most common side effects include:

Dry mouth – This is a common side effect of consuming cannabinoids, regardless of method. To combat dry mouth, drink plenty of water and avoid dehydration.

This is a common side effect of consuming cannabinoids, regardless of method. To combat dry mouth, drink plenty of water and avoid dehydration. Dizziness – Some people may experience dizziness when using THC pens. If this occurs, stop using the pen temporarily and drink plenty of fluids.

Some people may experience dizziness when using THC pens. If this occurs, stop using the pen temporarily and drink plenty of fluids. Nausea – Nausea is another common side effect, especially when consuming high doses of hemp-derived THC. If you feel nauseous, stop using the pen and drink clear fluids.

Nausea is another common side effect, especially when consuming high doses of hemp-derived THC. If you feel nauseous, stop using the pen and drink clear fluids. Paranoia – Some people may experience paranoia or anxiety when consuming THC. Even Delta-8 THC, known for its calming effects, can cause paranoia in some people. If you experience these effects, stop using the pen and try a different product.

Side effects related directly to vape pen use include:

Throat irritation – Some people may experience throat irritation when using a vape pen. This is usually caused by the heat of the vapor, which can be alleviated by using a lower temperature heat setting.

Some people may experience throat irritation when using a vape pen. This is usually caused by the heat of the vapor, which can be alleviated by using a lower temperature heat setting. Coughing – Coughing during your first few vape sessions is normal as your body adjusts to the vapor. However, if you find yourself coughing a lot, you may be using too high of a temperature setting.

Coughing during your first few vape sessions is normal as your body adjusts to the vapor. However, if you find yourself coughing a lot, you may be using too high of a temperature setting. Headache – A headache is another possible side effect of vaping, especially if you’re not used to it. Vaping hemp oil can cause dehydration, which can lead to a headache. Drink plenty of fluids and take a break from vaping if you start to experience a headache.

Cannabis oils from hemp can interact with medications you are already taking. Therefore, it is essential to talk to your doctor before using vape pens if you are taking any medication, especially blood thinners or medicines for anxiety or depression.

Are Vape Pens Safe?

Vape pens are used by millions of people worldwide and are generally considered safe. However, like any product, they come with some risks.

The most significant risk of using a vape pen is related to its oil. Many cannabis oils on the market today are cut with other oils or chemicals to increase profits. These cuts can be harmful and even dangerous when inhaled. Ensure you only use oils from reputable brands that use third-party lab testing to ensure quality and safety.

Another risk to consider is the battery of your vape pen. Most pens use lithium-ion batteries, which can be dangerous if not used correctly. Be sure to read the instructions that come with your pen and follow the manufacturer’s recommendations for charging and storing the battery.

The final risk of using vapes is their legality in other countries. If you like to travel internationally, be aware that some countries have banned cannabis and cannabis-related products, including vape pens. Do your research before traveling to ensure you are not breaking any laws.

In general, vape pens are safe when used as directed. However, like any product, there are some risks to consider. Make sure you are only using reputable THC oil brands and always follow the manufacturer’s instructions for using and caring for your pen.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can I vape while breastfeeding?

Using vape pens or any other cannabis product is not recommended when breastfeeding or pregnant. While hemp cannabinoids are not known to be harmful, there isn’t enough research to say definitively that they are safe for breastfeeding or pregnant women. Therefore, until more research is available, it is best to err on the side of caution and avoid using vape pens while breastfeeding or pregnant.

2. What is the difference between Delta-8 and Delta-9 THC?

Delta-8 and Delta-9 THC are both cannabinoids found in cannabis. Delta-9 is the more psychoactive of the two, while Delta-8 is known for its calming effects. Many vendors use Delta-8 THC in their weed pens because it can be sourced from hemp, which is federally legal in the United States.

3. Are weed pens legal in the USA?

Yes. Hemp-derived supplement products were legalized in the USA with the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill. This includes products like vape pens that contain CBD or other hemp cannabinoids. However, it is important to check your state and local laws as some states have additional restrictions on hemp cannabinoids. For the most part, as long as the product contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC, it is legal in the USA.

4. Can I take my weed pen on an airplane?

Due to the federal legalization of hemp products, you can bring your vape pen with you on an airplane as long as it contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC. However, be aware that FAA regulations prohibit the use of electronic cigarettes or vaping devices during flights. So, while you can bring your weed pen on an airplane, you cannot use it during the flight.

5. Can I vape if I have asthma?

There is no definitive answer to this question as asthma’s effect on people can vary greatly. Some asthmatics report that cannabis helps ease their symptoms, while others find it worsens them. If you have asthma, you should consult your doctor before using vape pens or other hemp cannabis products.

Get the Best Weed Pen

Weed pens are becoming one of the most popular ways to consume hemp cannabinoids like Delta-8 THC, Delta-9 THC, and CBD. With their portability and ease of use, it’s no wonder why so many people are making the switch from smoking to vaping.

If you’re looking for the best weed pen on the market, check out our list of the top five weed pens. Offering a variety of features and price points, there’s sure to be a weed pen that’s perfect for you.