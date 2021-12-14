NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

The Black Rock Mountain Resort Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) starts at 9:01 a.m. CT on December 14, 2021 and ends at 11:59 p.m. CT on December 30, 2021 (“Sweepstakes Period”). This Sweepstakes will be subject to these Official Rules, and by entering, all entrants agree to abide and be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the judges and Sponsors. The Sweepstakes is intended for play in the United States only, and is void where prohibited and outside the Sweepstakes area set forth below. Do not participate if you are not eligible and not located in the United States at the time of entry.

1) Eligibility: This Sweepstakes is open to legal U.S. residents residing in the Illinois counties of Cook, Lake, McHenry, Kane, DuPage, or Will; who are 21 years and older as of the first day of the Sweepstakes Period. Employees (and their immediate household or family members) of Chicagoland Publishing Company, LLC, publisher of Chicago magazine, Westfield Old Orchard (collectively, Chicagoland Publishing Company and Westfield Old Orchard will be referred to as “Sponsors”) and any of their respective parent companies, affiliates, and subsidiaries, and any of the advertising agencies, prize providers, promotion and delivery contractors and/or public relations companies associated with this Sweepstakes, are not eligible to participate. Immediate family members include spouse, parents, siblings, and children and their respective spouses. Potential winners may be requested to provide proof that all eligibility requirements are met as well as proof of ownership of the email address associated with the winning entry. Void where prohibited and outside the above-listed area.

2) How to Enter: To enter, visit Chicago magazine’s Instagram feed at www.instagram.com/chicagomag/ and find the Sweepstakes post, which will include #giveaway, then “like” the photo in the post and tag a friend. The “Photos are Private” option in your Instagram account settings must be set to “OFF” so that your Instagram profile is public and thus viewable by the Sponsors. The entrant is the person who “likes” the photo, not the friend who is tagged in the post. If there is a dispute over who submitted an entry, the entry will be deemed to have been submitted by the authorized account holder of the Instagram account used to enter. The authorized account holder of an Instagram account is deemed to be the natural person who is assigned to an Instagram account by Instagram. Potential winners may be required to show proof of being the authorized account holder. Incomplete entries will be disqualified, and Sponsors are not responsible for entries that are lost, late, deleted, garbled, corrupted, misdelivered, or misdirected as a result of technical, internet or other online difficulties or errors. All entries must be received by the close of the Sweepstakes Period. Limit one entry per person; multiple entries from the same person will be disqualified if discovered by Sponsors.

3) Winner & Notification: On or about the first business day after the close of the Sweepstakes Period, Sponsors will select potential winners in a random drawing from among all eligible entries. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries. Sponsors will make all decisions in any and all issues related to this Sweepstakes, and their decisions will be final and binding in all respects. Sponsors will attempt to contact potential winners by email or telephone. Winners will be disqualified and an alternate winner may be selected by random drawing from among all remaining entries, time permitting, if: (a) winners do not claim his or her prize within 12 hours of first notification attempt; (b) winners do not fulfill the eligibility requirements; (c) winners do not adhere to the Official Rules; (d) winners do not provide required identification or documents by the deadlines set by Sponsor; and/or (e) if the prize notification is returned as undeliverable, refused, or declined.

4) Prize and Delivery: Two night stay in a two-bedroom luxury condo including an award-winning dinner for two. Value: $750.

Sponsor will not be responsible for any cancellations, delays or substitutions or any acts or omissions whatsoever by the venue or any other person or entities providing any of the prize services. All prize details will be at Sponsors’ sole discretion. Winners assume sole responsibility for all expenses and incidental costs associated with the prize not explicitly outlined above, including without limitation, all federal, state and local income, sales and use taxes (if any), or any other taxes, fees, and surcharges, gratuities, tips, transportation, parking, souvenirs, concessions, upgrades, personal items, and incidentals. There are no refunds. Prize is not transferable or redeemable for cash and may not be sold, bartered or auctioned. Prize may not be substituted except that Sponsor in its discretion may substitute a prize, or portion thereof, with a prize or portion of equal or greater value if it deems necessary. Any such changes will be announced by Sponsor. Any portion of the prize not used by winners is forfeit and no cash substitute will be offered or permitted. If winners are unable to use the gift card, prize will be forfeited. Prize offered is provided “as is” with no warranty or guarantee either express or implied by Sponsors.

Prize voucher shall be coordinated by the General Manager (lwilson@blackrockmountainresort.com (Lenora Wilson)) with winner. Sponsor not responsible for loss, delay, or damage in delivery. Prize substitutions are not allowed, and prize is not transferable. Only Sponsor may elect, at their discretion, to substitute a prize of greater or equal value because of lack of availability. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied by Sponsor. Properly claimed prize will be awarded, but in no event will Sponsor award more prizes than are provided for in these Official Rules.

5) Other Conditions: By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees to release, waive and hold harmless Sponsors, Tribune Publishing, Instagram, and their affiliates, subsidiaries, parent corporations and advertising and promotional agencies, and all of their officers, directors, shareholders, employees and agents from any and all injuries, claims, damages, losses, costs, or expenses of any kind (including without limitation attorney’s fees) resulting from accessing the Sweepstakes website; submitting an entry or otherwise participating in any aspect of the Sweepstakes; the receipt, ownership or use of any prize awarded; preparing for, participating in or traveling to and/or from any prize-related activity, or; any printing, typographical or other error in these Official Rules or the announcement of offering of any prize. Neither the failure of Sponsors to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Official Rules nor the failure, delay or omission by Sponsors in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Official Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent of Sponsors’ right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance. Sponsors also reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to modify these Official Rules for clarification purposes without materially affecting the terms and conditions of the Sweepstakes. If there is any discrepancy between any term of these Official Rules and marketing or entry materials used in connection with the Sweepstakes, the Official Rules will govern.

By accepting the prize, winners agree, where legal, to allow Sponsor and its agents and licensees to use winner’s name, voice, photograph, likeness, any statement provided by winners, and any information provided on the entry form, in any medium of communication, including advertising, promotional or other purposes in connection with the Sweepstakes, without additional compensation.

6) Internet/Fraud/Tampering: If for any reason this Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, or if this Sweepstakes or any website associated therewith (or any portion thereof) becomes corrupted or does not allow the proper playing of the Sweepstakes and processing of entries in accordance with these Official Rules, or if infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, actions by entrants, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes, in the Sponsors’ sole opinion, corrupts or affects the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of this Sweepstakes, the Sponsors reserve the right, at their sole discretion, to disqualify any individual implicated in such action and/or to cancel, terminate, modify, or suspend this Sweepstakes or any portion thereof. If this Sweepstakes is canceled, the Sponsors will conduct a random drawing to award prize from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received prior to the time of the action or event warranting such cancellation, provided Sponsors are able to do so. If such cancellation, termination, modification, or suspension occurs, notification will be posted on Chicago magazine’s Instagram feed. Sponsors reserve the right to prohibit any entrant from participating in the Sweepstakes if, at their sole discretion, Sponsors find such entrant shows a disregard for, or attempts to circumvent, these Official Rules, or acts: (a) in a manner the Sponsors determine to be not fair or equitable; (b) in an annoying, threatening or harassing manner; or (c) in any other disruptive manner. If a dispute arises regarding compliance with these Official Rules, Sponsor may consider, in its sole discretion, data reasonably available to Sponsor through information technology systems in Sponsor’s control, but Sponsor will not be obligated to consider any data or other information collected from any other source. Sponsors assume no liability for: (a) any incorrect or inaccurate entry information, or for any faulty, failed, garbled or jumbled electronic data transmissions; (b) any unauthorized access to, or theft, destruction or alteration of entries at any point in the operation of this Sweepstakes; (c) any technical malfunction, failure, error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or communications line failure, regardless of cause, with regard to any equipment, systems, networks, lines, satellites, servers, computers or providers utilized in any aspect of the operation of the Sweepstakes; or (d) inaccessibility or unavailability of the Internet or the Sweepstakes website or any combination thereof.

7) In Case of Dispute: By entering the Sweepstakes, entrants agree that: (a) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or connected with the Sweepstakes, or prize awarded, will be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action; (b) any and all claims, judgments and awards will be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering the Sweepstakes but in no event attorneys’ fees; and (c) under no circumstances will any entrant be permitted to obtain any award for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental or consequential damages and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses. This Sweepstakes will be governed and enforced pursuant to Illinois law, excluding choice of law provisions. The federal and state courts located in Cook County, Illinois will be the exclusive forum for any dispute regarding any Official Rule or activity associated with the Sweepstakes. All entrants agree, by participation in the Sweepstakes, to submit to the personal jurisdiction of the federal and state courts located in Cook County, Illinois.

8) Official Rules/Winner List: For an Official Winner List (available after the end of the Sweepstakes Period), or a copy of these Official Rules, send a request and a self-addressed, stamped envelope to Westfield Old Orchard Magic Trolley Sweepstakes Winner List, Chicago magazine, 560 W. Grand Ave., Chicago, IL, 60654. All requests for Official Rules or Winner List must be received within 60 days of the end of the Sweepstakes Period.

9) Sponsors: Chicagoland Publishing Company, LLC, 560 W. Grand Ave., Chicago, IL, 60654; Black Rock Mountain Resort, 909 West Peace Tree Trail, Kamas, Utah 84036

This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Instagram. Any questions, comments, or complaints regarding the Sweepstakes should be directed to Sponsors, not Instagram.