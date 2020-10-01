Buy CBD Oil in 2022 – Top 5 Brands – Proven All Natural Remedy For Pain & Anxiety

CBD once served as a niche product, highly touted in holistic health circles, but it has made its way into millions of American homes and is now a mainstream product. The primary appeal of CBD is its incredible versatility; able to provide relief for whatever you may be dealing with from anxiety to chronic pain. The best part is that it’s all natural, with virtually no side effects when used appropriately. If you’re looking to buy CBD oil online, you’ve come to the right place.

To help orient you through the seemingly endless list of CBD oils you can find online, we put together this list of the top five companies where you can buy CBD oil online. We let you know what we considered to put this list together and explain why these CBD companies made this top five list. Toward the end of the article, we also answer your most frequently asked questions about CBD oil, including its benefits and how to use it.

Top 5 Brands from which to Buy CBD Oil

CBDfx – Editor’s Choice – Best CBD Oil to Buy CBDistillery – Close Second Sunday Scaries – Worthy Mention Charlotte’s Web – Organic Focused Green Roads – Large Selection

How Did We Choose These 5 CBD Oil Brands?

A quick search for CBD oil online reveals an overwhelming number of results. Especially when you’re looking for a reputable company and high-quality product, it can be difficult sorting through all the attractive marketing copy and product packaging. To make it simple for you, we list the framework we used to select our 5 best CBD oil companies.

Thorough Product Descriptions

There’s nothing more frustrating than finding a CBD tincture you think you’ll like and not having enough information about the product to make a buying decision. We selected companies that have thorough product descriptions, that let you know what the CBD concentration is, and that explain what effects you may feel.

Customer Feedback

Part of our research process involves diving deep into customer feedback. We don’t just read the five-star reviews; we go through the low-star reviews to figure out what went wrong. The websites we selected to share with you in this article all have a long list of very satisfied customers who happily recommend the CBD they purchased.

Independent Lab Tests

Because CBD is not federally regulated, it’s the due diligence of each company to make sure that the CBD products they’re selling are not just potent, but also safe for consumption. The CBD brands we recommend all use third-party lab testing to confirm their CBD products are pure and high-quality.

Product Variety

While one consumer may enjoy the earthy flavor of CBD, another may prefer a flavored option. There are also different types of CBD for you to select from like CBD isolates, broad-spectrum, and full spectrum. We selected a solid variety of the best CBD oils to present so you can find the one that suits you best.

Reviews of the 5 Best CBD Oil Brands

1. CBDfx – Editor’s Choice – Best CBD Oil to Buy

Pros:

Save up to 25% off with code “chill”

60-day guarantee

Up to 6000MG of CBD

Split up payments using Sezzle

Cons:

Newer CBD oils have limited customer reviews

Product Highlights

CBDFX has been expanding its product list to include a couple of new CBD oils. They continue offering their wellness tincture, their calming tincture, and their sleep tincture. These are available in strengths between 500 mg of CBD up to 6000 mg of CBD. They’ve also recently rolled out a few new CBD oil products, including a CBD plus delta-9 THC “ultimate chill” blend and a CBN plus a delta-9 THC “sweet dreams” blend. Additionally, they now offer a “focus mushroom” plus CBD drops energy blend that also incorporates CBG, and an “unwind mushroom” plus CBD relax blend that incorporates CBN. These newer blends are organic, non-GMO, and vegan.

Why CBDfx Made Our Top Five

CBDFX made our top five because they are always cruelty-free, solvent-free, have verified potency, and are made in the USA. They also offer a 60-day guarantee that makes purchasing from them feel more secure. Their product descriptions are extremely thorough, providing you with all the information you need to make a well-informed decision on the CBD product you are interested in. Their product list continues to expand with careful, intentional blends that serve a specific purpose. You can always find a discount code when you visit their website, which allows you to save up to 25% off your total when you purchase three or more items!

Learn more at CBDfx.com

2. CBDistillery – Close Second

Pros:

Flavored CBD

Full-spectrum

Non-GMO

Natural farming practices

Cons:

High volume orders may take more than five days

Product Highlights

CBDistillery offers a wide range of CBD tinctures to select from. Currently, they have a limited edition 1000 mg peppermint tincture made from full-spectrum hemp extract that’s ideal as a stocking stuffer. You can also purchase a regular “relief and relax” CBD tincture, which contains full-spectrum CBD oil. For each product, you can view their full lab results directly on their website, which makes it easy for you to confirm the product description against the verified lab report. The CBD oil options range in concentration from 500 mg of CBD up to 5000 mg of CBD. The regular CBD is unflavored but if you prefer something sweeter, you can try their peppermint tincture or their mango tincture. They recently rolled out a “raw synergy” CBDA plus CBD 1:1 tincture, and a “sleep synergy” CBN plus CBD tincture to help improve your sleep quality.

Why CBDistillery Made Our Top Five

We chose CBDistillery as the runner-up on this list because their selection of high-quality, pure CBD oil is derived from non-GMO industrial hemp that’s grown with natural farming practices. They offer 0% THC CBD and full-spectrum hemp extract options in a wide range of concentrations. They’ve also made their CBD more palatable, adding flavors like peppermint and mango. If you want to extend the benefits of CBD to your pets, they even offer a CBD pet tincture. No matter which product you select, this is a CBD you can trust.

Learn more at CBDistillery.com

3. Sunday Scaries – Worthy Mention

Pros:

USDA organic

Third-party lab tested

Essential vitamin blend

Subscribe and save

Cons:

Limited CBD product variety

Product Highlights

Sunday Scaries offers CBD to help make life not so scary. This CBD tincture contains vitamins B12 and D3, which makes it an ideal support for when you need good rest and mental recovery. This is a high-powered dose that’s absorbed very quickly when you place it underneath your tongue. All you need is a third of a dropper to start feeling a lot more chill. Each bottle contains 500 mg of broad-spectrum CBD along with the added benefits of vitamin B 12 and D3. When you need to feel a fast sense of relief, this extra strength option is ideal to help you recover following an emotional hangover. Use it to enhance your meditation practice, or to keep you company on your next Netflix binge.

Why Sunday Scaries Made Our Top Five

We chose Sunday Scaries because they know what they’re doing. By incorporating a blend of essential vitamins, they created a CBD that’s packed with the ability to calm you down, get you through the day, and help you sleep at night. They usually have a promotion going, which allows you to save more on their products and if you subscribe for regular deliveries, you also get to save more money. Sunday Scaries also has a long list of reliable certifications, which demonstrates their commitment to keeping up with high standards, including keeping their CBD products certified organic.

Learn more at SundayScaries.com

4. Charlotte’s Web – Organic Focused

Pros:

Wide range of products

Sign up and save 15%

Full-spectrum wellness

USDA organic

Cons:

Shipping and handling are free only on orders over $74

Product Highlights

On Charlotte‘s Web website, you can find several different CBD oils, from THC-free CBD oil to full-spectrum CBD hemp oil. You can select from their original formula, their strongest CBD, or get yourself started with a starter-size CBD oil. If you’re interested in trying all the CBD products they have available, you can opt for the 17 mg “snow day sampler”, which includes the original olive oil flavor, the mint chocolate flavor, the orange blossom flavor, and the lemon twist flavor. For serious relief, you may prefer their maximum CBD per serving which is 60 mg of CBD in a 6000 mg CBD bottle. This bottle contains 100 mL and is available in all flavors. If you choose to subscribe, you can also save 20% on your order. These products are certified organic, they support a sense of calm for focus, and they help with maintaining healthy sleep cycles.

Why Charlotte’s Web Made Our Top Five

We chose Charlotte‘s Web to include in this list because its CBD contains a variety of beneficial phytocannabinoids. Their focus is full-spectrum wellness, which is why they concentrate on extracting as many good, beneficial compounds found naturally in CBD as possible. You can easily download the certificate of analysis to help you get a clear look at the product you’re purchasing and you can even pick up Charlotte‘s Web CBD oils at select stores throughout the world. This is a reputable company that places focus on creating high-quality CBD in different concentrations, including a maximum strength option for those who need it.

Learn more at CharlottesWeb.com

5. Green Roads – Large Selection

Pros:

Trade your email for 20% off

Over 30,000 5-star reviews

Award-winning company

Wide CBD product variety

Cons:

Pregnant and nursing women should first consult with their doctors

Product Highlights

Green Roads offers a variety of full-spectrum and broad-spectrum CBD oils. You can sort by mild, moderate, or mighty to select a CBD oil tincture that’s right for you. If you love flavored CBD, you’ll love that Green Roads has a variety of different flavors. For example, you can try mint breeze or apple kiwi bliss to make dosing just a little bit sweeter. They offer their products in a variety of different concentrations, ranging from 10 mg of CBD per milliliter up to 50 mg of CBD per milliliter. You can be confident when buying CBD oil online from Green Roads because their products are independently lab tested, pharmacist formulated, vegan, and gluten-free.

Why Green Roads Made Our Top Five

We chose Green Roads because their CBD oils are pharmacist formulated, meaning they use more than two decades of their pharmacy background to create CBD products that change lives. Through the power of plants, the team at Green Roads helps people like you find the healthiest version of yourself. Ultimately, it’s this dedication that allows Green Roads to keep pushing further into the CBD industry. They keep advocating for stricter requirements and more transparency so that their customers can be sure their products are the safest, the purest, and always fully tested.

Learn more at GreenRoads.com

What is CBD Oil?

CBD stands for cannabidiol and is a chemical compound found naturally within the cannabis plant. The cannabis plant is often associated with THC, which is the psychoactive ingredient that produces a high. However, CBD is not psychoactive. The cannabis plant is full of different compounds, known as cannabinoids, and when extracted together along with CBD, can create some potent products, like full-spectrum CBD. Full-spectrum CBD contains traces of THC, but the CBD is still not psychoactive. This is because CBD is derived from hemp extract and hemp is a type of cannabis plant that contains only minute amounts of THC.

CBD can be categorized based on its specific formulation. There are CBD isolate products, broad-spectrum CBD, and full-spectrum CBD. CBD isolates are CBD products that contain nothing but pure CBD – no other cannabinoids and zero traces of THC. These products are best for people who prefer not to have any kind of THC in their system. Broad-spectrum and full-spectrum CBD do contain other cannabinoids such as CBG, CBDa and CBN, with full-spectrum products including trace amounts of THC. To comply with federal requirements, full-spectrum products that contain THC must limit the percentage to less than 0.3%. Make sure that you are always reading the label carefully if you’re looking for CBD without any THC.

If you’re looking to garner the benefits of full-spectrum CBD oil, you’ll find that these multiple components work very well together to alleviate any condition you may be dealing with. Alongside THC, full-spectrum options also contain flavonoids and terpenes which work together with the other cannabinoids to produce what is called the “entourage effect”. When you consume these components altogether in one CBD product, you’ll find that you experience relief from pain and discomfort, from bodily inflammation, and even from anxiety. In full-spectrum varieties, make sure that you are taking the appropriate dose. If you take more than the recommended dose, you may experience feelings of heaviness or sleepiness. If your primary objective for taking CBD is to get better sleep at night, this could be a welcome effect. Otherwise, make sure you’re sticking to recommend dosages to have a CBD tincture for relief without sleepiness.

CBD is capable of having these potent effects inside your body because it reacts with your endocannabinoid system. When CBD is introduced into your endocannabinoid system, it binds to your receptors. It’s this interaction between CBD and your receptors that influence how you feel. That’s how you can experience relief from pain and discomfort and conditions like anxiety.

What To Look for In Quality CBD Oil Online?

There are tons of CBD companies online but not all of them create high-quality CBD tinctures. To make sure that you’re only buying top-of-the-line products, make a note to consider the following:

The Certificate of Analysis

A good CBD company will always have a certificate of analysis on file for its CBD tinctures. You should be able to readily access it from their website and you can take a look at it to see how expansive it is. This shows the CBD company’s dedication to providing you with a high-quality product.

Organic When Possible

When CBD is manufactured using organic ingredients including organically grown hemp plants and organic carrier oils such as hemp seed oil or MCT oil, the final product is much higher in quality than it would otherwise be. Organic certifications also demonstrate to the consumer that the CBD company is interested in selling CBD that’s high above the rest.

The “Entourage Effect”

As we mentioned earlier, you should know if you are interested in a CBD isolate, a broad-spectrum option, or a full-spectrum option. When you know what you’re looking for, it makes it easier when you visit the CBD company’s website to purchase your ideal CBD tincture.

CBD Concentration

CBD concentration is another important consideration when looking for a good CBD tincture online. Check out the product description to understand how many milligrams of CBD per milliliter there are in that specific CBD oil. The higher the concentration, the more potent the effects. If you’re new to CBD, you may want to stick with some of the lower concentrations but if you are already experienced with the effects of CBD, you may find it worthwhile to experiment with higher concentrations.

Independent Lab Tests

Just like you’re able to review the certificate of analysis online, you should also always have access to the independent lab test that verifies the purity, potency, and safety of the CBD you’re looking to purchase. You can check the CBD concentration against the certificate of analysis to confirm that the product is labeled accurately. You can also take a look at the cannabinoid profile to confirm the list of cannabinoids along with the list of other compounds like hemp seed oil included in the CBD tincture. One final part of the lab tests that you can confirm is whether or not they have completed a heavy-metal and pesticide analysis. This section will let you know if there are any contaminants included in the CBD and if the CBD has safely passed the screening for these contaminants.

What Are the Benefits of CBD Oils?

CBD is incredibly versatile. It can help anything from mood disorders to alleviating chronic pain symptoms, and it can even help to alleviate some neurological disorders. Below is a list of ways that CBD has been scientifically proven to benefit its users.

Anxiety Relief and Mood Booster

CBD is known to help relieve anxiety. A 2017 study in the Brazilian Journal of Psychiatry revealed that CBD has the potential of reducing anxiety for men who participated in a simulated public speaking exam. While some men were given placebos, others were provided with CBD oil before their respective speeches. The ones who received CBD hemp oil were significantly more relaxed during their presentation than those who only took the placebo.

Sleep Support

In higher concentrations, CBD is fantastic for creating a relaxed state that helps you get to sleep at night without counting sheep. It’s also helpful for creating a longer sleep cycle, which allows you to feel fully rested and rejuvenated by morning. While there are some over-the-counter and even prescription medications for sleep, often those result in groggy mornings that make you question if they helped at all. With CBD, you don’t have to deal with those side effects.

Pain Relief

Often, painkillers are prescribed to treat short-term pain and also chronic pain conditions. Because of the high tendency toward addiction when using opioids, many people who have chronic, unmanageable pain turn to CBD oil. CBD hemp oil can offer relief from a variety of different pain conditions when ingested orally; however, there are several other CBD products, like topicals, that can help alleviate pain in a localized area.

Treatment for Seizure Disorders

Treatment of seizure disorders like epilepsy is what gave CBD oil the name it has today. Back in 2018, the Food and Drug Administration approved the use of CBD specifically for treating seizure disorders in young patients. Since then, CBD has grown in credibility, and its many benefits are celebrated.

Reduction of Symptoms Associated with PTSD

PTSD comes with anxiety, flashbacks, and insomnia. CBD has the potential for reducing the symptoms associated with PTSD, providing users with relief from the anxiety they feel and helping them get a good night’s rest.

Opioid Withdrawal

Especially for those looking to manage their pain, opioid withdrawal is a part of the uncomfortable process that puts them in a catch-22. Staying on the drugs causes a variety of adverse side effects and getting off opioids can be incredibly painful and unpleasant. CBD has the potential to alleviate opioid withdrawal symptoms so those looking for an alternative pain management solution can get off opioids with significantly lessened discomfort.

Neurological Protection

CBD oil works as an anti-inflammatory and an antioxidant in your system. Because of these effects, CBD oil has the potential to protect against neurological diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. More studies are needed to confirm these effects, but as of now, CBD oil is extremely promising.

Relief from Arthritic Symptoms

Arthritis can cause a lot of pain and immobility but with CBD, those suffering from arthritis can see improved sleep, reduced pain during movement, and can also see an increase in physical function. All of these effects tied together create a higher quality of life for those choosing CBD oil as an alternative.

How to Use CBD Oil?

There isn’t one specific way of dosing with CBD. Rather, it’s more of a trial and error process for you to find your perfect dose. Make sure that you follow the manufacturer’s recommendations, especially if you’re new to CBD oil. If you find the dose to be a little too strong or not quite strong enough, then you can start adjusting it.

CBD oil is usually taken underneath your tongue, where you hold it for up to a minute before swallowing. Some CBD oil products are flavored, which is perfect if you are not a big fan of the herbaceous flavor of natural CBD oil. Usually, CBD oil comes in a 30 mL bottle that has a tincture for easy dosing. Sometimes the tincture is labeled so that you can administer the perfect dose and other times, it’s not labeled. Be mindful of the CBD concentration in each bottle. For example, a bottle that contains 1000 mg of CBD oil is considerably different than a bottle of CBD oil that contains 3000 mg of CBD. Read the manufacturer’s label thoroughly and follow through with their recommended dose for your first couple of times.

If you’re not into holding CBD oil underneath your tongue, there are other ways that you can ingest CBD oil products. For example, you can sprinkle CBD oil into one of your favorite desserts or one of your favorite drinks. You can also incorporate CBD oil into your favorite recipes, so long as you keep the cooking temperature low. If you’re a fan of smoothies, you can add a dropper full of CBD oil into those and you won’t taste that earthy flavor that some people aren’t fond of.

The only difference between ingesting CBD oil with a favorite beverage or other recipe is that the effects will take longer. Your body will be needing to process the CBD oil through your digestive system. You can expect effects to take up to an hour to feel, depending on your body’s unique way of processing. The main perk of CBD oil placed underneath your tongue is that it’s fast-acting. If you’re more concerned with fast relief, then administering it sublingually is the best way to go.

Are There Any Side Effects?

CBD oil doesn’t have too many side effects unless you are taking a dose that’s too high for your needs. Usually, you’ll find that CBD oil is well tolerated by your body but in the case that you do take more than you need, you might experience some of the following:

Dry Mouth

If you’re taking CBD oil for the first time, make sure that you carry a water bottle with you wherever you go. It’s possible that you might experience a feeling of dry mouth, which can be alleviated with some water or even some chewing gum.

Diarrhea

CBD oil is manufactured with a carrier oil, often hemp seed oil or MCT oil, which helps the body absorb the oil. Carrier oils may cause some stomach upset and lead to diarrhea. If this is the case for you, try taking CBD oil after you’ve already had something in your stomach. You can also try reducing the dose to limit this side effect.

Drowsiness

In high doses, CBD oil may cause feelings of drowsiness and sleepiness. These are welcome side effects if you are trying to get to sleep at night but if you are using CBD oil during the day, it may interfere with your regular responsibilities. Simply lower your dose to prevent this side effect from obstructing your day.

Reduced Appetite

In some people, CBD causes a reduced appetite. If this is helpful for you with your health goals, then you might see it as a benefit. However, if you are already at your goal weight or if you are underweight, you may need to change the way you use CBD to make sure you are still getting all the nutrients you need daily.

Conclusion

To buy CBD oil is to make a difference in your overall health. Knowing which products to buy also makes the difference between money well spent and money lost. With this list of the best CBD oils, we hope you’ve come across a product that has piqued your interest.

Whether you were drawn in by the CBD company’s approach, the strength of a specific product or you came across a flavored option that sounds too delicious not to try, the point is you have options – and you don’t have to waste your time or hard-earned money with companies that don’t follow through with careful manufacturing processes. Instead, you can choose a product from this list and be well on your way to greater relief with CBD guiding your path!