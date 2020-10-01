Buy Kratom Online – A 2022 Review of The Best Kratom Vendors

The world of alternative plant-based medicines and supplements is vast and inclusive of many different types of substances. Kratom is one such substance that has seen a recent surge in popularity. This unique herb comes from the Mitragyna speciosa tree and has been used for centuries in Southeast Asia for its medicinal properties.

Kratom is well known for offering users an opioid-like and stimulating experience that provides the benefit of energy, relaxation, and pain relief. Grown and harvested in a variety of forms, it has become the go-to choice for many who seek to use something other than prescription medications to find relief from their acute and chronic conditions.

If you are interested in trying kratom the best place to buy it is online, however it is crucial to ensure that you are purchasing a quality product. There are reputable kratom vendors who sell high-quality products, but sorting out the quality sellers from those who aren’t so good is time-consuming and complicated, especially given the growing number of vendors from which to purchase it. Make your search easier by using our guide of the best kratom vendors online as well as a valuable primer on what you need to know about kratom before making a purchase.

Top 8 Kratom Brands

How Did We Choose These Kratom Vendors?

Considering the sheer number of kratom vendors available, narrowing them down to a select few was an arduous task. In order to determine which sellers were worthy of being featured in this guide, we checked out the quality of their customer service and responsiveness, along with our primary concern – the actual product itself.

We also took into account the diversity of experiences that kratom users have provided through customer reviews and the price for value of the products of each kratom brand. In the end, our research narrowed the list down to eight of the best kratom vendors who carry some of the highest quality and most potent strains on the market.

Chosen for their affordable pricing, potent products, customer reviews, and reliable shipping, these platforms are your best bet when it comes to finding the best kratom.

Top 8 Vendors to Buy Kratom From

1. Super Speciosa – Editors’ Choice

Pros:

American Kratom Association Members

cGMP practices

Variety of different kratom products

Budget-friendly retail and bulk pricing

Cons:

Doesn’t ship to all 50 US states

Super Speciosa Company Info

The heart of everything made by Super Speciosa is their customers. They know how important it is to be able to purchase high-quality kratom at a fair price, which is why they work so hard to bring the best product possible to the market.

Famed for its industry-leading GMP practices, Super Speciosa takes things a step further by having all of its products tested for purity and potency by a third-party lab. This means you can be sure that what’s on the label is exactly what’s in the package.

Super Speciosa Products

The product page at Super Speciosa is divided into four categories that make shopping for premium kratom products easy and straightforward.

The first category is kratom powder. Containing nothing but 100% pure powdered kratom, this section offers red, green, and white strains in .7oz to one pound increments. Super Speciosa carries the most popular kratom strains users want to meet various health and wellness needs, including:

Bali

Thai

Malay

Borneo

Maeng Da

The second and third categories include kratom capsules and kratom tablets, respectively. Capsules are entirely vegan and contain 600mg of premium powder per capsule. Available in counts of 60, 180, and 320, Super Speciosa’s capsules are a great way to take kratom on the go.

Kratom tablets offer a unique delivery system for those who don’t want to deal with the taste or mess of powder. Each tablet contains 300mg of kratom and is free from binders or coatings that would delay absorption into the body. Sold in packages of 500 tablets, Super Speciosa’s kratom tablets are a great value.

The final category on Super Speciosa’s product page is their line of kratom teas that offer kratom lovers a convenient way to enjoy the benefits of kratom in prepackaged tea bags. Each tea bag contains 4g of crushed kratom leaves and nothing else -ensuring users get the most potent cup of kratom tea possible.

Who Should Buy Super Speciosa

Anyone interested in getting the most bang for their buck will find a lot to love at Super Speciosa. Not only does the company offer the highest quality kratom at a fair price, but they also offer fast shipping, attentive customer service agents, and a money-back guarantee on all of their products. So for those who love kratom and want to be sure they’re getting the best, Super Speciosa is the way to go.

Learn more about Super Speciosa and its unique product line

2. Just Kratom – Runner Up

Pros:

Same-day shipping available

Detailed informational kratom resources

Variety of kratom sizes

No restock fee on returns

Cons:

Limited product selection compared to others on this list

Does not carry every kratom strain

Just Kratom Company Info

Newer to the kratom industry but certainly not new to the world of natural plant-based remedies, Just Kratom was founded in 2017 to bring superior quality kratom to the masses at an affordable price.

All of Just Kratom’s products are sustainably sourced from the jungles of Southeast Asia and third-party tested for purity and potency. This commitment to quality control means you can be sure you’re getting exactly what’s on the label when you purchase from Just Kratom.

Just Kratom Products

Just Kratom offers a small but mighty selection of products that are sure to meet the needs of even the most discerning kratom user. Their products come packaged in resealable bags that protect the kratom from moisture and keep it fresh for longer.

Just Kratom’s kratom powder is available in four strains – red, green, white, and Maeng Da. Offered in sizes ranging from 30 grams to one kilogram, there’s something for everyone at Just Kratom. So, whether it’s white kratom for increasing pleasure and feelings of euphoria or red kratom for reducing stress and anxiety, Just Kratom has you covered. The company even makes its own specialty powder, Train Wreck, which offers a “full spectrum” of benefits due to its blend of red, green, and white kratom varieties.

For those who prefer to take their kratom in capsule form, Just Kratom has you covered there too. All of the company’s capsules are vegan-friendly and contain a potent dose of kratom powder for convenient, discreet on-the-go use. Just Kratom’s capsules are available in counts ranging from 30 to 1000 capsules.

Who Should Buy Just Kratom

Kratom lovers looking for an affordable, vegan, and sustainably sourced kratom option will find a lot to love at Just Kratom. The company’s commitment to quality and customer service is evident in every aspect of their business, from the freshness of their kratom products to their shipping speed. Also, with a number of sizes to choose from, it’s easy to get the right amount of kratom for your wellness needs at Just Kratom.

Learn more about Just Kratom and its premium product line

3. Kingdom Kratom – Specialty Strains

Pros:

Bulk purchase options available

Rewards and loyalty programs

Sells rare kratom strains

Organic and affordable

Accepts multiple payment options

Cons:

Website lacks information about company’s history

Kingdom Kratom Company Info

While the specifics of Kingdom Kratom’s origins or company history are a bit of a mystery, what is known is that the company offers top quality kratom at an affordable price. In addition, Kingdom Kratom’s products are all organic and sourced directly from Indonesian farmers, meaning you can be sure you’re getting the premium kratom when you purchase from this vendor.

Kingdom Kratom goes the extra mile by offering a blog on their website where you can explore the effects of kratom strains, and learn convenient ways to incorporate kratom into your daily routine.

Kingdom Kratom Products

Kingdom Kratom offers a wide variety of products, from kratom powders and capsules to extracts and tinctures. All of their kratom is organic and contains no fillers or additives, so you can be sure you’re getting a pure product.

Kingdom Kratom’s kratom powder is available in a variety of strains, including red, green, white, yellow, Maeng Da Kratom, Borneo Kratom, Bali Kratom and Thai Kratom. In addition, the company offers many rare strains as well, including Red Elephant, Chocolate, and Green Entikong. These strains offer potent effects that include everything from increased energy and focus to reduced stress and anxiety. Powders from Kingdom Kratom are available in sizes ranging from 25g to one kilo.

In addition to potent powder sold by the bag, Kingdom Kratom also offers unique kratom extracts designed to offer an even more potent kratom experience. These extracts are available as drinkable “shots”, edible gummies, gel caps, and caramel chews.

Kingdom Kratom also offers capsules for those seeking a simple and hassle-free way to get kratom into their daily wellness routine. Their capsules are made with 100% pure kratom and are available in 60-count bottles containing approximately 550mg of powder per capsule.

Who Should Buy Kingdom Kratom

Kingdom Kratom is an excellent choice for those needing an affordable, organic kratom option. The company’s wide selection of products means there’s something for everyone, whether you’re looking for potent powder or a convenient capsule. Kingdom Kratom is also an excellent choice for those looking to save on bulk order purchases delivered quickly and discreetly.

Learn more About Kingdom Kratom

4. Kats Botanicals – Staff Pick

Pros:

A great choice for beginners

Budget-friendly kratom products

Specialized kratom blends unique to the industry

cGMP certified

Cons:

Free shipping only available to the contiguous 48 states

Kat’s Botanicals Company Info

For over five years, the team at Kat’s Botanicals has worked tirelessly to develop specialized kratom blends that are unique to the industry and provide users with relief from a variety of ailments.

Offering customers a ton of educational resources to ensure that when they go to buy kratom they are getting the right product for their needs, Kat’s Botanicals is an excellent choice for beginners and those who are budget-minded. In addition, all of their products are cGMP certified and the American Kratom Association lists them as a qualified kratom vendor, ensuring that you are always getting a safe, effective and best kratom product.

Kat’s Botanicals Products

Kat’s Botanicals offers a variety of kratom strains in both powder and capsule form. Each is available in multiple potency levels to ensure that you are getting the powder or capsules that are best suited to your needs. Some of their more popular strains are:

Green Maeng Da

White Maeng Da

Red Maeng Da

White Elephant

Green Bali

Super Green

Each of these strains is available in capsule and powder form. Capsules of Kat’s Botanicals kratom come in 60 and 250 count containers to meet the needs of any kratom user. Powdered kratom varieties are available in three sizes 20g, 250g, and 500g to ensure that customers have the right portion size to meet their needs.

In addition to standard single-strain kratom veins available for purchase, Kat’s Botanicals formulates its own unique kratom blends using a mix of their most popular strains:

The Wedge

Super Thai

Space Bird

Digital Buddha

Above the Waves

These unique in-house blends offer kratom users a multitude of benefits that cannot be found in most single-strain kratom capsules or powder.

Who Should Buy Kat’s Botanicals?

Kat’s Botanicals is a great choice for those who are looking for high-quality, budget-friendly kratom. Their specialized blends make them a one-stop shop for those seeking relief from a variety of ailments, and their cGMP certification ensures that you are getting safe, effective kratom.

Learn more about Kats Botanicals

5. Triumph Botanicals – High Concentration

Pros:

Fast absorbing kratom products

Compassionate care program

Travel-friendly packaging

Only uses natural plant ingredients in products

Cons:

No same-day shipping

No free shipping

Triumph Botanicals Company Info

Triumph Botanicals was founded as a result of the positive experiences its founder had with taking kratom to mitigate pain from multiple chronic illnesses. After quitting prescription medication in lieu of kratom, the founder of Triumph Botanicals was inspired to share the benefits of kratom with a world suffering from debilitating acute and chronic conditions.

As a result, Triumph Botanicals has become a leader in the kratom industry with its specialized products specially formulated and concentrated to provide maximum absorption and efficacy for numerous health and wellness needs.

Triumph Botanicals Products

Triumph Botanical’s traditional products include kratom powders in a variety of strains such as Maeng Da, Bali, and Red Vein. Each of these powders is lab tested, and the results can be found by visiting the Triumph Botanicals website or scanning the QR code on the product’s packaging.

The company also carries a range of capsules for those who prefer a convenient and easy-to-take kratom option. Each of these capsules contains 500mg of Triumph Botanicals’ concentrated kratom powder.

Triumph Botanicals also offers innovative concentrated kratom extracts for those seeking more potent kratom effects. These nano-enhanced extracts are designed to be up to 30 times more powerful than traditional kratom powders. Available in sublingual liquid formulas, these kratom extracts can be easily added to any beverage or dropped under the tongue for a quick and convenient way to get your daily dose of kratom.

For those wanting a flavored kratom shot to take on the go, Triumph Botanicals offers a line of all-natural kratom shots in three delicious flavors, including lemon-lime, butterscotch, and coffee. These shots pack a potent amount of kratom in each 10ml single-dose bottle.

Who Should Buy Triumph Kratom

Anyone suffering from acute or chronic pain, inflammation, or any other condition that could potentially be alleviated by kratom will find Triumph Botanicals’ products to be of immense benefit. The company’s line of concentrated kratom extracts is particularly well-suited for those seeking fast-acting and potent relief from their symptoms. Furthermore, for those experiencing severe symptoms from their condition, Triumph Botanicals also offers a compassionate care program that provides kratom to those in need at a significantly reduced price.

Learn more about Triumph Kratom and its innovative products

6. Top Extracts – Bulk Orders

Pros:

Accepts Bitcoin

cGMP certified manufacturing processes

Discreet shipping

International shipping available

Cons:

7-day return policy

Restocking fee charged on all returns

Top Extracts Company Info

Started in 2014 by a Chicago-based entrepreneur, Top Extracts was created with the goal of providing people with high-quality, all-natural kratom products that could potentially improve their quality of life.

All of Top Extracts’ products are manufactured in cGMP-certified facilities and undergo regular third-party lab testing to ensure they meet the company’s high standards for safety and quality.

In the time that Top Extracts has been in business, they have grown from a small business into a huge success, with kratom products sold in a number of retail stores and used as ingredients in numerous health and wellness supplements on the market.

Top Extracts Product Line

Top Extracts offers a wide variety of products, including kratom powders, capsules, and extracts. The company’s traditional strains include classics such as Maeng Da, Bali, and Red Vein, as well as more unique options like Red Smash and Yellow Indo. Uniquely packaged in resealable jars rather than pouches, Top Extracts’ kratom in powder form is available in 4oz and one-pound containers that are easy to travel with.

In addition to traditional kratom powders for sale, Top Extracts also carries liquid extracts and concentrated kratom shots to make taking your daily dose of kratom more convenient. These products are available in a variety of delicious flavors and are easy to take on the go.

Finally, Top Extracts also offers a line of kratom capsules in strains similar to their raw powder containers. The kratom capsules at Top Extracts are non-GMO gelatin and contain no fillers, binders, or other non-essential ingredients to ensure customers are consuming only pure kratom that is free of harsh contaminants.

Who Should Buy Top Extracts Kratom

Anyone looking for a high-quality kratom product from a reputable company will find that Top Extracts is an excellent option. The company’s line of traditional kratom powders and capsules, along with their potent extracts and kratom shots, offer something for everyone. With significant discounts for bulk orders, Top Extracts is also ideal for those who use kratom regularly.

Learn more about Top Extracts

7. Kratom Spot – Good Service

Pros:

Range of kratom products to choose from

Fair Trade & ethically sourced kratom

Money-back guarantee

Up-to-date kratom news and educational resources

Cons:

Must be over 21 to purchase products on the site

Kratom Spot Company Info

For almost a decade, Kratom Spot has been working to provide customers with reliable information, the best kratom, and a fantastic customer experience. Focused on the principles of fair trade and ethically sourced products, Kratom Spot is a reliable choice for those who value quality and service.

With third-party lab testing on all batches of products and the most stringent quality control measures of any of the top kratom vendors, Kratom Spot is committed to providing safe, effective kratom for all who need it.

Kratom Spot Products

One of the best things about Kratom Spot is the variety of products they have on offer. In addition to the popular single strain kratom capsules and powders such as Maeng Da kratom powder and capsules, Bali white vein kratom capsules and powder, and Thai green vein powder, Kratom Spot also offers a variety of specialty products that make dosing with kratom fun, delicious, and easy.

Kratom Extracts : By letting the water evaporate from boiling mixtures of their potent and popular single vein kratom strains, Kratom Spot is able to make potent kratom concentrates that enhance the medicinal properties of the plant.

: By letting the water evaporate from boiling mixtures of their potent and popular single vein kratom strains, Kratom Spot is able to make potent kratom concentrates that enhance the medicinal properties of the plant. Kratom Shots : Infused with delicious flavors like orange cream and chocolate mint, these 2 oz. Pre-measured drinks provide users with 25 mg of the best kratom for an easy on-the-go dosing experience.

: Infused with delicious flavors like orange cream and chocolate mint, these 2 oz. Pre-measured drinks provide users with 25 mg of the best kratom for an easy on-the-go dosing experience. Kratom Leaves: For those who prefer to make their own kratom teas and recipes, Kratom Spot offers high-quality, fresh kratom leaves. Free from artificial chemicals, preservatives, and fillers, loose-leaf kratom leaves are an excellent way to get creative with your kratom needs.

No matter the type of kratom product consumers purchase from Kratom Spot, each is guaranteed to be of the highest quality and potency.

Who Should Buy Kratom Spot?

Offering kratom users a range of products to choose from and listed as a qualified vendor by the American Kratom Association, Kratom Spot is an excellent choice for those new to the world of kratom – or veterans looking for specialized yet affordable products.

8. Golden Monk – Informative

Pros:

Affordable bulk order pricing

Members of the American Kratom Association

Variety of communication channels for customer support

Kratom batches undergo six different lab tests for purity, safety, & potency

Cons:

Limited kratom educational resources

Golden Monk Company Info

Golden Monk is dedicated to providing the highest quality, ethically sourced kratom products. Using stringent manufacturing processes that ensure a safe experience, it’s easy and affordable to buy kratom online from Golden Monk.

Confident in their products’ ability to provide relief from a variety of ailments, Golden Monk offers a 100% money-back satisfaction guarantee on all products. Knowing that their customers should always be treated as number one, Golden Monk also offers a variety of communication channels for customer service, including a toll-free number, email, and social media platforms.

Golden Monk Kratom Products

The kratom capsule and powder products sold by this best kratom vendor are perfect for those seeking bulk purchases at affordable prices. Their wide range of ethically sourced kratom vein strains includes:

Green vein kratom: Borneo, Hulu Kapas, Malay, Sumatra

Red vein kratom: Bali, Bentuangie, Borneo, Hulu Kapas, Indo

White vein kratom: Bali, Borneo, Sumatra

For those seeking an alkaloid-rich kratom formula that helps with relaxation and anxiety reduction, Golden Monk also offers specialty red, white and green Maeng Da kratom.

All kratom strains available at Golden Monk are available in powder and capsule form. Capsules are available for purchase in 250, 500, 1000, and 2000 count containers, while powders are available in packages containing 250g, 500g, and 1000g. Be sure to check out their split kilo specials that allow users to get their hands on these potent powders for an even better deal.

Who Should Buy Golden Monk?

In terms of price, quantity, and product variety, Golden Monk is definitely one of the best kratom vendors for those who want to buy kratom online in bulk. With just about every strain of kratom available on their easy-to-use website, this kratom vendor is perfect for those who want to try a variety of best kratom products before settling on their favorite.

What is Kratom?

Native to Southeast Asian countries, kratom is a species of flora that is a kind of evergreen tree in the coffee family. The kratom plant, also known by its scientific name of Mitragyna speciosa, has been used in traditional medicine by the people of Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia for centuries to treat various ailments, including pain, fever, digestive issues, stress, and more.

Since the early 19th century, kratom has grown in popularity in western societies for its natural effects that can be simultaneously relaxing and energizing. These stimulant properties are commonly known as “Kratom High” or “Kratom Buzz” and can be found in the teas, extracts, kratom capsules, and powders made from kratom leaves.

The Benefits of Kratom

Kratom most closely mimics an opioid. The active alkaloids of the plant include mitragynine and 7-hydroxymitragynine, which is exclusive to this plant. This makes it a suitable replacement (much like CBD) for treating opiate withdrawals and cravings. Kratom has also been used to treat:

Pain including chronic pain such as arthritis, migraines, and fibromyalgia

Anxiety and stress

Mood disorders

Concentration disorders such as ADHD & ADD

Low libido

Fatigue

Insomnia

Digestive issues

Each kratom strain has its own unique properties thanks to the alkaloids in the veins of the plants when harvested. These alkaloid levels not only provide the different strains of kratom with their unique healing benefits but also account for the color of a particular “vein” or strain.

What are the Different Kratom Vein Colors?

Red Vein Kratom

Red vein kratom is harvested at peak maturity, so the alkaloid content in the leaves is higher. This high alkaloid content also gives it its aptly named red hue.

Red vein kratom has greater relaxation and anti-inflammatory properties than other kratom veins. As a result, it is one of the most popular choices for those seeking a natural counteractive measure to their insomnia or pain conditions. The relaxing and pain-relieving effects of red vein kratom are often accompanied by a unique euphoria that has been reported to elevate mood and feelings of positivity.

Green Vein Kratom

One of the most commonly sought-after kratom options for its energizing properties, green vein kratom is harvested at mid-level maturity, meaning that it has a lower alkaloid content than red vein kratom strains.

The reason behind harvesting green vein kratom in the middle of its maturity cycle is that the lowered alkaloid levels provide a more physical energy boost than the more relaxing effects associated with the red and white vein strains. In addition to its stimulant-like properties, green vein kratom also makes for the perfect counteractive measure to feelings of fatigue, depression, and anxiety.

White Vein Kratom

Harvested at the earliest stage of plant development, white vein kratom has an incredibly high mitragynine content, the most powerful of the alkaloids. The higher alkaloid content of this strain makes it one of the most potent stimulants in the kratom world, with benefits including:

Enhanced memory

Better cognitive focus

More remarkable ability to stay active for extended periods

Tremendous energy boost

Improved motivation

Heightened libido levels

White vein kratom is also a popular mood elevator and can fight off feelings of depression or any other form of situational sadness.

Types of Kratom Strains

While the color of the kratom strain helps identify specific benefits of a vein, it’s important to keep in mind when you go to purchase kratom that there are different types of kratom. In addition, the kind of kratom usually specifies what region of the world it comes from. Each region’s particular kratom varieties are believed to offer specific enhanced benefits suited to the region’s climate.

Bali

Bali kratom is harvested from mature trees in Indonesia, and it’s perhaps the most relaxing strain of kratom on earth thanks to its naturally high content of 7-hydroxymitragynine, which has a soothing effect that many have compared to taking an opioid.

Bali kratom has gained a reputation for fighting off mood disorders such as depression and anxiety while providing users with the perfect level of stress relief.

Indo

Indo kratom is harvested from mature trees in Southeast Asia, and, like Bali kratom, its higher concentration of 7-hydroxymitragynine makes it a popular choice for combating stress and depression.

Indo kratom is also known for its pain-relieving properties that make it the best kratom strain to choose when you’re feeling anxious about an upcoming event such as a job interview or date night.

Borneo

Harvested from mature trees in Borneo, Borneo kratom has a 2-3 times higher alkaloid content than its Asian neighbor Indo kratom.

This unique level of alkaloids provides Borneo kratom with pain-killing properties that make it the perfect choice for someone suffering from chronic pain such as arthritis, fibromyalgia, and the discomfort associated with cancer.

Maeng Da

Perhaps one of the most popular kratom strains available on the market today is Maeng Da kratom, harvested from mature trees in Thailand. As a new and exciting strain of kratom that has gained popularity relatively quickly, Maeng Da kratom is believed to be the strongest strain on earth, with benefits that include:

Heightened energy levels

Enhanced motivation and mood elevation

Increased stamina

Improved cognitive function

Malay

Malay strains have a good balance between pain-killing and stimulating properties. Therefore, it is often considered a good entry point into the world of kratom for first-time users seeking to better understand kratom’s beneficial properties for their specific health and wellness needs.

Malay kratom’s high alkaloid content helps provide the user with a unique combination of energy and relaxation. In addition, its pain relief properties make it an excellent choice for treating chronic pain symptoms such as fibromyalgia and arthritis.

Thai

Thai kratom strains are harvested from mature trees in Thailand and are known for their analgesic properties that help to alleviate pain.

Thai kratom is also an effective energy booster, making it the perfect choice for anyone looking to have a productive day without the jitters associated with many other energy products on the market today. It should be noted that those seeking more psychotropic properties will find great benefit in the Thai species of green and white kratom.

Other Varieties

In addition to Maeng Da kratom and the other common types of single strain kratom varieties listed above, there are also a few rarer varieties that undergo additional processing to enhance their effects on the brain.

Bentuangie : This red strain of kratom undergoes additional processing that exposes the leaves to a fermentation process that enhances its relaxing and sedating properties.

: This red strain of kratom undergoes additional processing that exposes the leaves to a fermentation process that enhances its relaxing and sedating properties. Yellow kratom: Creating yellow kratom is done through specialized drying processes to enhance the alkaloid profile within the kratom leaves. Some consider it a more potent version of kratom strains with longer-lasting and more energizing effects.

With each variety comes a different type of benefit for users. Whether it’s for more effective pain management, increased energy, or improved mental clarity, each kratom strain offers its own unique set of benefits for users.

How Much Kratom Should You Take?

Once individuals find the right kratom strain for their particular health and wellness needs, the next crucial step is determining the required dosage.

Because kratom is a natural substance grown from trees, it can be taken in larger quantities than many other medications. However, there are still recommended limits to ensure its safe use by anyone trying to treat common ailments such as chronic pain and depression with kratom. Kratom is often sold in powders and in powder form it can be harder to gauge the right amount needed to achieve the desired effect. This is why it’s important to begin with a lower dosage and gradually work your way up until you find the right balance between efficacy and safety.

For first-time users, it is recommended to take a gram or two at a time to understand how the effects of a particular kratom strain will affect them. Following this, a dosage of 3-5 grams is considered the right dose for most of those looking to achieve everyday health and wellness benefits. As a comparison, a full teaspoon is approximately 4 grams of kratom powder.

If you are an individual suffering with chronic pain or other severe health conditions, then it is recommended that you take around 7-10 grams until you find the right milligram amount for your needs.

Those looking for more stimulating or energy-boosting properties will benefit from 6-10 grams taken in smaller doses over the course of an average day.

As with any supplement, it is always best to test out new kratom strains and dosages on your own until you find that perfect combination of effects that helps to provide you with the most benefits for your individual needs. If you are worried about accurate dosing when taking kratom, it might be a good idea to buy capsules that contain a premeasured dose of kratom that is easy to swallow and digest.

Are There Side Effects to Taking Kratom?

Taking any natural supplement, including kratom, comes with the risk of experiencing side effects. However, it’s important to note that most side effects are minor and disappear in a few days. While there have been no reports of fatal kratom overdoses, there have been cases of reported uncomfortable side effects when taken in doses too high or with other drugs or alcohol.

Common side effects may include:

Constipation

Impaired motor function

Decreased appetite

Nausea

Irritability

These side effects are usually minor and disappear within a few days as the body adjusts to the new supplement.

It is important to start with low doses when taking kratom to get acclimated to the effects before increasing them to more optimal milligram amounts. If you are experiencing continuing discomfort or other more serious side effects, then it is recommended that you stop using kratom and consult your doctor immediately.

Where Can I Buy Kratom Capsules, Powders and Leaves?

Since its legalization in many places around the globe, there are many physical locations to purchase kratom. The drawback of these brick and mortar kratom locations, though, is that it can be challenging to find the exact strains you are looking for due to limited supplies. And it is often difficult to determine the quality of the kratom until after purchasing it, at which point it can be too late to return or exchange your purchase.

This is why so many have started to buy kratom online to get specific strains known for their effectiveness, potency, and quality control measures.

What to Look for When Buying Quality Kratom?

When you’re trying to decide if you should buy from a specific kratom vendor, it’s always helpful to check if the American Kratom Association has listed them as qualified. But that’s only one factor. It’s essential to consider the following factors as well in order to determine if you are buying the best kratom for your needs.

Lab Testing

One of the most important factors to consider when buying kratom is if it has been tested for consistency and potency. The best kratom vendors will provide lab reports detailing the concentrations of active kratom compounds and other factors such as potential bacteria and impurities.



This information is not always available on websites, but if it is provided, then it is a good sign that they are committed to providing quality products.

Visual Appearance

The next important thing to consider when buying quality kratom online is the visual appearance of the powder. Be sure that the color of the kratom is rich and vibrant – not faded or dull – and that it has a fine consistency without any chunks or clumps.



It’s also best to avoid kratom with a dusty, flaky finish since this may indicate reduced potency.

Customer Reviews

The final factor when you go to buy kratom online is the reviews from real buyers. Look for online kratom vendors that have many positive reviews and high ratings so you can be confident in their products and customer service.



Receiving the best kratom for your needs starts with doing your research to ensure high quality and consistency. By considering these simple factors, such as lab testing and customer reviews, you will be able to determine the best kratom vendor to buy from.

Kratom: Frequently Asked Questions

Does kratom powder spoil or expire?

Any plant-based product will have an expiration date. For kratom, this expiration date may not mean that it is no longer good, but rather its potency has been reduced. Powder stored ineffectively may also spoil and grow bacteria or fungus. So be sure to store it in a safe place that is not exposed to moisture or other damaging environmental factors.

How should I eat kratom powder?

One of the most popular ways to take kratom is by swallowing a spoonful of the dried herb and chasing it down with some water or juice. This is especially useful for those new to the plant who want to test its potency before taking larger doses. Another common method of ingestion is making it into a tea with boiling water, lemon juice, or mint.



Consider using capsules if you prefer a method with less hassle and more accurate dosing.

Is kratom addictive?

By its own right and chemical makeup, kratom has not been shown to be an addictive substance. However, those who use it regularly may develop a mild physical dependency on the plant. This is understandable, as any substance we regularly take can become “addictive” as our body becomes used to it and requires more to get the same effects.

How long does it take for the effects of kratom to kick in?

After taking a few grams of kratom, users should experience noticeable effects within 30 minutes and the peak of its potency after about an hour to an hour and a half. The effects can last anywhere from two to five hours, depending on which strain you took.

High-Quality Kratom Powder for Health and Wellness

Finding the best kratom powder for your health and wellness needs can be determined by looking at lab reports, customer reviews, and the product’s visual appearance. By choosing the right strain for its alkaloid and healing properties, you can ensure an experience that is both positive and powerful.

Remember that using kratom is a great way to enhance your life, but only if it comes from trusted sources of high quality. Be sure to order from a reputable online kratom vendor like those mentioned in this list.