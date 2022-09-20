CBD Dog Treats: 5 High-Quality CBD Treats That Work Wonders for Your Dog’s Body and Mind

Long periods of separation, new experiences, loud noises, and aging can create a flurry of wellness issues for a dog. But by giving CBD pet treats as part of your pup’s supplement routine, you can help your best pal overcome stress, pain, anxiety.

However, providing a pup with any ol’ CBD product won’t cut it when it comes to producing the desired results and keeping dogs safe. That is why purchasing the best CBD dog treats from reputable vendors specializing in pet wellness products is imperative. But how can you tell if CBD treats are effective and safe? And how do you give your pup the right dose once you’ve found a suitable product?

That’s why we created this guide to the best CBD dog treats on the market. With detailed reviews of top pet CBD snacks, dosage tips, and advice on choosing the right product, you can make sure your pup gets all the best benefits of CBD.

BEST OVERALL Product Name CBDfx Penelope’s Bloom CBDistillery Highlights ✓ Vegan & Cruelty Free

✓ Organic & Soyfree

✓ Human Grade ✓ Anti-Inflammatory

✓ Immune Support

✓ 3rd Party Tested ✓ Grain & Corn-Free

✓ Soft Chew Form

✓ Free Shipping Size 30 treats/bag 30 treats/bag 45 treats/bag Strength 15 mg/treat 10 mg/treat 5 mg/treat Rating Check Price Check Price Check Price

5 Best CBD Dog Treats

1. Best Overall CBD Dog Treats: CBDfx CBD Dog Treats

2. Outstanding Pain & Mobility Support: Penelope’s Bloom CBD Dog Treats for Joint + Mobility

3. Top Choice for Soft Chew CBD Treats: CBDistillery Zesty Paws CBD Cognition Bites Soft Chews

4. Best for Acute Pain: Honest Paws CBD Relief Bites

5. Best for Chronic Wellness Needs: The Anxious Pet Relax & Roll Soft Chews with CBD

Is CBD Safe for Dogs?

Provided you choose products from reputable vendors that strive to exceed industry standards with their formulations, CBD can be a naturally occurring compound that’s safe and effective for your pup. But how can you verify this yourself?

Every reputable CBD company — for humans or dogs — should provide a link to detailed independent lab reporting. These reports show batch levels of cannabinoids, terpenes, toxins, microbial, and other contaminants.

Products considered the best CBD for dogs will be free of residual solvents, heavy metals, pesticides, herbicides, and microbiological contaminants. These levels may be noted in many ways, including LoQ, ND, or N/A, when levels are undetectable or non-existent.

If you cannot find this information on the vendor’s website, it’s a good idea to call them and ask questions about their manufacturing processes before ordering. Taking these steps helps to ensure that your pup will not be exposed to any potentially dangerous substances.

Another great way to confirm the safety of a CBD treat is to read through customer reviews. Often, these detail the experiences of real pet owners and their pups after getting CBD treats. Knowing a product’s effects on other animals may help guide you to make the best decision for your pup.

No matter how you verify the safety of CBD snacks for your dog, be sure to do it before purchasing and giving any products to your pup. This reduces any chances of adverse side effects that could require more serious medical attention. Consulting your vet first is always the best approach.

Best CBD Dog Treats Reviewed

1. Best Overall CBD Dog Treats: CBDfx CBD Dog Treats

Pros:

Vegan and cruelty-free

Enhanced with chamomile, passion fruit, and valerian root

Organic, soy-free formula

Non-GMO human-grade ingredients

Cons:

Returns only available on unopened or unused product

About CBDfx CBD Dog Treats

A powerful combination of broad-spectrum CBD, natural botanicals, and superfoods, CBDfx’s calming dog treats are designed to reduce stress, ease anxiety, and promote emotional wellbeing for your pup.

Each crunchy, bone-shaped treat contains 15mg of CBD and traces of CBG. Together these cannabinoids work to create an uplifting experience for your pup without creating excessive drowsiness or exacerbating confusion.

In addition to the potent cannabinoid blend, these delicious treats contain natural calming botanicals such as chamomile, valerian root, and passion flower. Plus, GABA and L-tryptophan provide longer-lasting, more comprehensive support for your pup.

CBDfx’s dog treats wouldn’t be half as effective, though, if they weren’t also formulated to be super yummy. With a blend of mushrooms, blueberries, sweet potato, flaxseed, molasses, and spinach, these biscuits will surely be a hit with any pup, no matter their taste preferences.

The formula also includes coconut oil, a common ingredient known for its bioavailable properties. CBD products made with coconut oil, MCT oil, or hemp seed oil will provide benefits quicker and more effectively than those without.

Specs

CBD type: Broad spectrum

Size: 30 treats/bag

Strength: 15 mg/treat

Flavor(s): Sweet Potato

Learn more about CBDfx

2. Outstanding Pain & Mobility Support: Penelope’s Bloom CBD Dog Treats for Joint + Mobility

Pros:

Anti-inflammatory & immune-supporting ingredients

All-natural and vegan ingredients

Third-party lab tested

Organically farmed industrial hemp

Cons:

Contains trace amounts of THC

About Penelope’s Bloom CBD Dog Treats for Joint + Mobility

Penelope’s Bloom specializes in organic, full spectrum CBD treats designed to support mobility and reduce pain. Each crunchy treat contains 10mg of full-spectrum CBD oil jam-packed with hemp plant active compounds such as CBG, CBDV, CBC, terpenes, and flavonoids.

To further enrich your pup’s health, this formula also contains organic superfoods like turmeric, organic blueberry, and flaxseed, known for their anti-inflammatory and immune-supporting properties. This powerful combo of ingredients can help reduce swelling, soothe joint pain, and improve mobility.

Penelope’s Bloom dog treats are free of artificial preservatives and made with all-natural ingredients that your pup will love. Plus, the treats are incredibly easy to digest, thanks to the organic coconut oil and rice flour.

Pet owners have positively reviewed the lab-tested formula with dogs of all ages. From senior dogs to puppies, Penelope’s Bloom CBD pet treats have proved themselves effective time and time again.

You can opt for a subscription membership that auto-delivers at a discount at customizable intervals.

Specs

CBD type: Full spectrum

Size: 30 treats/bag

Strength: 10 mg/treat

Flavor(s): Sweet Potato

Learn more about Penelope’s Bloom

3. Top Choice for Soft Chew CBD Treats: CBDistillery Zesty Paws CBD Cognition Bites Soft Chews

Pros:

60-day guarantee

Made with natural flavors

Independently lab tested

Vegetarian roast beef flavor

Cons:

Free shipping only available with a subscription

About CBDistillery Zesty Paws CBD Cognition Bites Soft Chews

Zesty Paws Cognition Bites from CBDistillery help instill a sense of calmness and mental alertness in your pup. Available in a vegetarian roast beef flavor, these soft chew treats contain broad spectrum CBD, which means it’s also made with other plant-based terpenes and phytocannabinoids for maximum effectiveness.

The potent broad-spectrum CBD oil in the soft chews is complemented with a scientifically formulated blend of nootropic and cognitive support ingredients like ashwagandha and alpha-GPC. Studies show that these adaptogenic herbs and compounds can help calm the nerves, improve focus, and reduce anxiety, guaranteeing dogs feel their best all day or night.

Instead of the familiar bone-shaped crunchy treat commonly used for dogs, CBDistillery’s Zesty Paws Cognition Bites come in a soft chew form that is easier on the stomach and more palatable. These treats are an excellent option for pups with specific dietary needs or sensitive stomachs.

All-natural ingredients, including chickpea flour, coconut oil, and tapioca flour round out the formula’s plant-based roast beef flavor. And because CBDistillery is committed to providing the highest quality products, you can trust that only the best manufacturing processes have gone into creating these CBD pet treats.

Single purchase and subscription orders are available, though subscription orders come with better savings and a lower price point for free shipping.

Specs

CBD type: Broad spectrum

Size: 45 treats/bag

Strength: 5 mg/treat

Flavor(s): Roast Beef

Learn more about CBDistillery

4. Best for Acute Pain: Honest Paws CBD Relief Bites

Pros:

Organic, non-GMO ingredients

Made with no artificial flavors

Third-party lab tested

30-day money back guarantee

Cons:

Larger dogs may require more CBD treats to feel the benefits

About Honest Paws CBD Relief Bites

Turmeric-flavored and packed with full spectrum hemp oil, these CBD dog treats from Honest Paws are specially formulated to help pups who need fast relief from physical aches, pains, and stresses.

This formula contains CBD as well as effective traces of THCa and CBG that work to reduce inflammation and increase mobility. The blend of turmeric and coconut oil enhances these therapeutic properties, as they are widely considered natural anti-inflammatories and pain relievers.

These natural ingredients — especially when combined with MCT oil — soothe any risk of digestive discomfort, adding to these treats’ overall safety and efficacy. With a bite-sized geometric shape that is easy to break into smaller pieces, these Honest Paws CBD pet treats make the perfect snack for dogs of all shapes and sizes.

The CBD pet treats are available in 30-count pouches that reseal to ensure freshness and potency with every dose. Single orders offer an excellent entry point for those looking to try the product, but Honest Paws also offers subscription orders with a lower price point and free shipping if you want better savings.

Don’t forget to check out the other CBD oil-infused soft chews Honest Paws offers for other common dog wellness issues. With fast-acting formulas for calming and anxiety, joint health, skin & coat care, and more, dog owners will have no problem keeping their pooch feeling their best.

Specs

CBD type: Full spectrum

Size: 30 treats/bag

Strength: 5 mg/treat

Flavor(s): Tasty Turmeric

Learn more about Honest Paws

5. Best for Chronic Wellness Needs: The Anxious Pet Relax & Roll Soft Chews with CBD

Pros:

Large, resealable tub

Corn, wheat, soy, and grain free

Formulated by veterinarians

No artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives

Cons:

Soft chews may stick together in hot, humid climates

About The Anxious Pet Relax & Roll Soft Chews with CBD

Chronic wellness needs that result from aging, genetic disorders, or other underlying conditions may require a longer-term approach, and The Anxious Pet’s dog CBD treats are perfect for such instances.

The 60-count tubs of CBD soft chews are packed with multi cannabinoid CBD oil that includes CBN and traces of other minor plant compounds. Together, this powerful hemp extract supports the overall wellbeing of aging pups and those suffering from chronic conditions.

Knowing that dogs benefit from CBD the most when combined with other potent natural ingredients, The Anxious Pet has included ingredients like chamomile, willow bark, and melatonin to enhance the therapeutic properties of the treats further when managing long-term conditions like joint pain, arthritis, and chronic anxiety.

A unique amino and fatty acid profile also aids in joint and skin health, adding to the overall efficacy of these treats. Additionally, The Anxious Pet has blended these ingredients with turmeric and other natural flavorings to ensure a delicious taste every pup will love.

Resealable tubs can be purchased in single and subscription quantities. Flavor options include bacon or peanut butter, and orders can be mixed and matched to find the most palatable option for your pup. All orders ship for free the next business day and are covered by a 60-day satisfaction guarantee.

Specs

CBD type: Broad spectrum

Size: 60 treats/container

Strength: 25 mg/treat

Flavor(s): Bacon, Peanut Butter

Learn more about Anxious Pet

How We Chose The Best CBD Dog Treats

Our hunt for the best CBD dog treats began with a deep look into what canines need that human formulas lack. Our research showed that for a CBD dog treat to be effective and safe, it needs to be:

Made with high-quality CBD oil

Free from grains or other common dog allergens

Appropriately dosed for a dog’s size and age

Easy-to-digest and palatable

Third-party lab tested for potency and purity

Once we had our criteria for a top-notch CBD dog treat, we searched high and low to find the highest quality products that met all industry standards. (We also prioritized options that were formulated with organic ingredients.) With reviews, lab reports, manufacturing information, and a bit of non-verbal input from our furry friends, we were able to narrow down the list of contenders until we had our final picks for the best CBD dog treats.

How To Choose the Best CBD Treats for Dogs

A lot of consideration should go into choosing CBD treats for dogs. Knowing how to select a product ideally suited to your dog’s specific symptoms and size gives him the best chance for relief and improved quality of life.

CBD content

There are lots of types of CBD oil, and they all offer different benefits. For example, full-spectrum CBD oil is often preferred when dogs are experiencing chronic pain, as it contains higher levels of CBD and other beneficial cannabinoids that synergistically support whole-body health, like THC.

For mild issues or dogs experiencing lethargy, broad-spectrum formulas may help, because they lack THC but are heavy in other uplifting cannabinoids, such as CBD, CBG, and CBC.

In some cases, a pure CBD isolate treatment may be the best solution when a potent dose of cannabidiol is needed to hyper-stimulate the endocannabinoid system and provide maximum therapeutic relief for long-lasting, chronic conditions.

Ingredients

Scanning the ingredients list of any product you are considering for your pup is of the utmost importance. You want to ensure it is formulated with a top tier CBD oil as well as other all natural ingredients. And if your pup has food sensitivities, you’ll want to ensure that the treats contain no grains or other common dog allergens.

Additionally, be sure that the product you select is made with human-grade ingredients free of artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives. Dogs have an especially sensitive stomach that can easily be upset by ingredients humans consume without issue.

CBD dosage

When choosing a product for your pup, it’s essential to select one with an appropriate dose of CBD for their size and weight, in addition to having the best ingredients and cannabinoid profile. To do this, you need to determine the milligrams per treat as well as how many treats you should give based on your dog’s weight and size.

To avoid overmedicating, it’s best to start with the lowest possible dose of dog CBD and work your way up until you find what works best for your pup. If you are ever in doubt, consult a veterinarian familiar with CBD pet products before giving anything to your pup.

Generally, approximately one to three milligrams of dog CBD per 10 pounds of body weight is an appropriate starting point. If your dog’s CBD oil or treats are too potent for his size, consider giving him a smaller amount than the recommended serving size.

Onset time

Are you looking for fast-acting results? What about a formula that provides long-lasting support? The answers to these questions will help determine if you need a formula with added carrier oils.

Dog treats with MCT oil, a medium-chain triglyceride oil found in coconuts and other plants, are especially helpful for relieving acute pain faster because they absorb quickly into the bloodstream.

CBD treats made with hemp seed oil or olive oil as their carrier will take longer to be absorbed, but they often offer sustained therapeutic relief for chronic conditions.

Certifications & professional reviews

Take a look at any certifications, awards, or medical reviews the treats may boast. These are often a great indicator of the product’s quality, safety, and effectiveness.

For example, if you see a product has been lab-tested by an independent third-party laboratory as part of its manufacturing process, that is an excellent sign that it contains what it claims to contain and was made according to FDA standards for health and safety.

Additionally, manufacturing practices that adhere to the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC) guidelines indicate a company that cares specifically about the quality and safety of pet-specific supplements.

Texture

Treat texture can significantly affect whether a dog will like, eat, and ultimately benefit from the CBD-infused treat. Fortunately, CBD dog treats come in multiple textures, shapes, and sizes.

If your pup is picky or struggles with dental issues, then soft chews are the way to go. They are typically smaller than other treats and designed to digest quickly and gently. However, hard treats are usually better for dogs who love crunching and chewing, as they also promote oral hygiene.

CBD Benefits for Dogs

Outside of providing a natural, plant-based wellness solution that, so far, has shown no signs of significant risk to a dog’s health, CBD treats offer numerous benefits when it comes to canine health concerns.

Inflammation & mobility support

The active life of a dog can cause joint and mobility issues over time. The natural anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties of CBD dog treats work to stimulate endocannabinoid receptors which are responsible for joint lubrication, muscle relaxation, and calming discomfort.

Anxiety & stress support

Dogs are not immune to the worries of day-to-day life. Anxious behaviors like barking, pacing, and destructive chewing are often associated with stressful events such as travel, vet visits, or separation anxiety. It is thought that CBD for dogs helps manage anxiety levels by activating serotonin and GABA receptors, both of which play an essential role in calming and relaxation.

Epilepsy & seizure support

Seizures can be a terrifying experience for dog owners. However, CBD has been found to reduce the frequency and severity of seizures by reducing neural excitability caused by damaged or malfunctioning neurons. Additionally, CBD is known to have antioxidant properties that can help protect the brain from further damage during a seizure.

Skin & coat health

While not a topical product, many treats with CBD contain natural fatty acids that help boost skin and coat health. For example, omega 3 and 6 in ingredients such as hemp seed powder, coconut oil, and sunflower oil can work their way into the skin and fur follicles, providing a nourishing yet gentle barrier of protection, in addition to CBD’s other therapeutic qualities.

Overall wellness support

Growing and adult pups’ overall wellbeing can greatly benefit from CBD dog treats. From a balanced, sustained mood to a more robust immune system and confident mobility, the long-term use of CBD dog treats can provide lasting physical and mental health benefits for years and years.

How Many CBD Dog Treats Should I Give My Dog?

If your dog’s size is proportional to the CBD content in a treat, then a single daily or as-needed dose should be sufficient. However, if your CBD content is higher than the recommended dose for your pup, it’s advised to give half (or less than) to ensure your pup does not get overwhelmed by the effects.

Accordingly, dogs larger than the parameters of the recommended CBD dosage could receive extra treats, but only to the ratio of their body weight and size.

Note that it will take longer for the effects of CBD to kick in compared to other pet wellness products containing hemp plant compounds, like CBD oil tinctures. Your pup may show no signs of improved well-being for up to two hours after ingesting a CBD treat. And in the case of severe, chronic issues, noticeable changes may not be fully realized for up to two weeks.

So, stick with a simple daily or as-needed dosing until you see exactly how your pup responds to CBD.

Potential Side Effects of CBD

While official studies verifying the comprehensive safety of CBD have yet to be completed or published, the general consensus among regulatory agencies, wellness specialists, veterinarians, and satisfied customers is that CBD is a relatively safe product for dogs.

Excellent manufacturing practices, high-quality ingredients, and a dedication to safety standards exist across the CBD industry, but it’s still possible for your pup to experience side effects, especially if he’s had too much CBD. Potential side effects include:

Increased thirst

Stomach upset

Food refusal

Drowsiness

Excessive panting

These minor side effects may sound intense but are actually a common occurrence due to the hyperstimulation of endocannabinoid receptors that control salivary glands, digestive processes, taste, and the sleep/wake cycle.

Many of these side effects dissipate with continued use as the body will naturally adjust to the presence of CBD and its effects. Additionally, keeping extra water around will help to lessen symptoms related to panting, thirst, and drowsiness.

If you have concerns about your dog after giving them CBD supplements, consult a veterinarian for extra guidance. They will be able to provide additional insight and perspective on the issue and provide medical advice that will ensure the safety of your furry friend.

Frequently Asked Questions

How long do the effects of CBD last?

Edible CBD for dogs can last four to eight hours, depending on the amount ingested, cannabinoid profile, and ingredient quality. For longer-lasting effects, look for products containing full-spectrum extracts, as these tend to provide more consistent effects throughout the day.

How old should a dog be to take CBD?

After nursing is complete and dogs have started eating solid foods is the best time to get them onto CBD. Remember that smaller, younger dogs may require smaller doses than older, larger dogs, so you may need to break treats into smaller pieces before feeding.

Do CBD treats have any psychoactive effects?

No, there is virtually no psychotropic component associated with CBD in canine treats or supplements. This means your pup will not experience any sort of high during or after consuming these treats. The calming effects associated with CBD are due to the interaction of cannabinoids and receptors in the body, not mind-altering chemicals.

Enhance Your Dog’s Health With CBD Dog Treats

CBD in delicious bite-sized treats ensures your dog gets the nutrition and health benefits needed for an active, stress-free life. With many formulations and milligram strengths to choose from, there’s sure to be the right CBD dog treats for your pup.

Consider purchasing the top products on this list for guaranteed quality and customer satisfaction. Your pup will love the delicious taste of these treats, and you’ll love knowing that they’re getting the best chance at a healthy lifestyle.

