CBD Gummies for Sleep: 7 Best CBD Products to Promote Relaxation and Natural Sleep

PAID POST BY ORIGINATED MEDIA

When bedtime comes, do you toss and turn for hours before finally falling asleep? You may wake up repeatedly during the night or never feel well-rested in the morning. These and other sleep problems are quite common, but thankfully, CBD gummies for sleep can help.

CBD is a natural compound found in hemp. While there are many ways to use it, CBD gummies are one of the most widely available, approachable options. To help you choose the best CBD gummies for sleep, we created a list of seven truly outstanding brands.

Summary of the Best CBD Gummies for Sleep

Benefits of CBD Gummies

Improved sleep quality: CBD gummies can help you sleep through the night so you wake up ready to face the day.

CBD gummies can help you sleep through the night so you wake up ready to face the day. Longer sleep duration: If you struggle to fall asleep, CBD gummies can help you fall asleep sooner, leading to more hours of sleep overall.

If you struggle to fall asleep, CBD gummies can help you fall asleep sooner, leading to more hours of sleep overall. Pain relief: CBD is a natural pain reliever and can help ease joint or muscle pain that keeps you up at night.

CBD is a natural pain reliever and can help ease joint or muscle pain that keeps you up at night. Anxiety relief: If you feel anxious or stressed out at bedtime, CBD gummies can help melt the stress away.

Best CBD Gummies for Sleep

Best Overall: CBDfx Sleep with Melatonin Gummies

Shop Now

How Well It Works

CBDfx Sleep with Melatonin gummies are formulated with CBD and other powerful sleep-enhancing ingredients. Melatonin helps you fall asleep peacefully, while magnesium helps ensure your sleep is restful and rejuvenating. The inclusion of passionflower, chamomile, and lemon balm enhances the calming feeling.

Customers say these CBD sleep gummies help them fall asleep when their heads hit the pillow. Several reviewers mention preferring these CBD gummies to prescription sleep medications because CBD is not addictive. Since these sleep gummies are vegan and gluten-free, they are appropriate for many with dietary restrictions.

Pros:

Formulated with relaxing chamomile, lemon balm, and passion flower

Gluten-free and vegan

Contains magnesium to improve sleep hygiene

Medically reviewed

Cons:

Potent hemp taste

Specs:

CBD type: Broad spectrum CBD

Size: 60 gummies per bottle

Strength: 50 mg CBD or 100 mg CBD per 2-gummy serving

Flavor(s): Natural

CBDfx Sleep with Melatonin Gummies are some of the only gummies that contain six relaxing ingredients in one formula. They’re an excellent choice for anyone with chronic or occasional insomnia.

Check out CBDfx

Best for Joint Pain: Carmen’s Medicinals CBD Gummies

Shop Now

How Well It Works

If joint pain keeps you up at night, try Carmen’s Medicinals CBD Gummies. They’re enhanced with turmeric and ginger, which can help relieve inflammation and pain. Customers say they help ease arthritis pain, so they toss and turn less when falling asleep.

These CBD sleep gummies are made with the whole hemp plant, resulting in a potent product that offers maximum relief. Every batch is lab-tested for potency and purity. Plus, the Tropical Fruits flavor makes taking your sleep gummies feel like a treat.

Pros:

Contains turmeric and ginger to reduce pain and inflammation

Lab tested for purity and potency

Vegan, non-GMO, and gluten-free

Made from organic, U.S.-grown hemp

Cons:

Contains coconut; not appropriate for those with a coconut allergy

Specs:

CBD type: Broad spectrum CBD

Size: 30 gummies per bottle

Strength: 25 mg CBD per gummy

Flavor(s): Tropical Fruits

Carmen’s Medicinals CBD Gummies are some of the only sleep gummies that contain additional pain-relieving ingredients. They’re an excellent choice for anyone with arthritis, back pain, or an old injury.

Check out Carmen’s Medical

Best for New Users: Diet Smoke Peach Gummies

Shop Now

How Well It Works

If you’ve never tried CBD before, Diet Smoke Peach Gummies are a good sleep aid to try. They contain just 10 mg CBD per gummy, a lower dose than most. These sleep CBD gummies are also THC-free and lab-tested for safety so that you can have confidence in their purity.

Customers say these sleep gummies make them feel mellow so they can enjoy more restful sleep. People often take them after stressful days or the night before an important event, such as an interview. Reviewers rave about the juicy peach flavor.

Pros:

THC-free

Vegan, gluten-free, and dairy-free

Little to no hemp taste

Cons:

More experienced CBD users may need to take 2 – 3 gummies

Specs:

CBD type: Not Listed

Size: 60 gummies per jar

Strength: 10 mg CBD per gummy

Flavor(s): Peach

With a lower dose of CBD and a delicious peach flavor, Diet Smoke Peach Gummies are the perfect choice for first-time CBD users seeking restful sleep.

Check out Diet Smoke

Most Calming: Soul Sleepi Bedtime Gummies

Shop Now

How Well It Works

Soul Sleepi Bedtime Gummies are a good choice for those who need help calming down before bedtime. They’re formulated with CBN and relaxing terpenes to make them even more relaxing than sleep gummies made with CBD alone. Soul Sleepi Bedtime Gummies also contain melatonin, another natural sleep aid.

Since these sleep gummies are made with CBD isolate, they have a mild hemp flavor. Customers love the sweet-tart flavor of the Raspberry Lemonade and Blueberry Lemonade flavors, and they find the Chamomile Honey flavor has a nice balance of sweet and herbal notes.

Pros:

Mild hemp taste

Enhanced with melatonin, CBN, and terpenes

Sweetened naturally with organic cane sugar

Lab test results available on the company website

Cons:

Only available in one strength

Specs:

CBD type: CBD isolate

Size: 30 gummies per jar

Strength: 25 mg CBD per gummy

Flavor(s): Raspberry Lemonade, Blueberry Lemonade, or Honey Chamomile

For a potent calming effect at bedtime, we suggest trying Soul Sleepi Bedtime Gummies. The CBD isolate, terpenes, and melatonin work together to ease stress and promote restful sleep.

Check out Soul CBD

Best Organic Option: Cornbread Hemp Gummies

Shop Now

How Well It Works

Cornbread Hemp Gummies are some of the best organic sleep gummies on the market. They’re made from USDA Organic hemp grown on Kentucky Farms. Cornbread also has them lab tested, and they stand behind these gummies with a 30-day guarantee.

Customers appreciate that these gummies are free from high-fructose corn syrup, artificial colors, and other common additives. They say these sleep gummies help them fall asleep faster and stay asleep throughout the night. Users also find these CBD sleep gummies helpful for pain relief.

Pros:

USDA Organic

Made from Kentucky-grown hemp

Does not contain any high-fructose corn syrup or artificial colors

Backed by a 30-day guarantee

Cons:

May contain traces of THC

Specs:

CBD type: Full spectrum CBD

Size: 30 gummies per jar

Strength: 20mg, 25mg, or 30mg CBD per gummy

Flavor(s): Watermelon, Peach, or Berry

Cornbread Hemp Gummies are a top choice if you’re seeking organic CBD gummies for sleep. Not only are they made with the most natural ingredients, but they’re also lab-tested for purity.

Check out Cornbread Hemp

Best for Evening Anxiety: Redeem Therapeutics Sleep CBD Gummies

Shop Now

How Well It Works

Redeem Therapeutics Sleep CBD Gummies effectively ease evening anxiety so you can drift off and enjoy sweet dreams. Customers say these CBD sleep gummies help stop them from ruminating. They can also ease physical symptoms of anxiety like sweaty palms and a racing heart.

Redeem Therapeutics Sleep CBD Gummies contain passion flower, lemon balm, and chamomile extract for enhanced calming benefits. The lemon balm also adds a pleasant, herbal taste. These gummies are thickened with pectin, a plant-based thickener, and are free from GMOs, gluten, and corn syrup.

Pros:

Formulated with passion flower, chamomile, and lemon balm for calming effects

Gluten-free and non-GMO

Contains 0% THC

Made in a facility that adheres to cGMP standards

Cons:

Potent hemp taste

Specs:

CBD type: Broad spectrum CBD

Size: 10 or 60 gummies per jar

Strength: 25 mg CBD per 2-gummy serving

Flavor(s): Honey Lemon, Watermelon Mint, or Orange Cream

There’s no better choice for nighttime anxiety than Redeem Therapeutics Sleep CBD Gummies. These great-tasting sleep gummies contain a potent blend of anxiety-fighting herbal ingredients.

Check out Redeem Therapeutics

Best for Irregular Sleep Schedules: Slumber Sleep Aid Deep Zzzs

Shop Now

How Well It Works

Slumber Sleep Aid Deep Zzzs is a favorite among those with irregular sleep schedules. They say these sleep gummies help them drift off readily, even in the daytime. Slumber Sleep Aid Deep Zzzs are formulated with 8 mg CBN and 3 mg THC per gummy, which adds to their effectiveness.

Slumber Sleep Aid has verified the effectiveness of these gummies with independent sleep studies. They suggest taking one gummy per serving, but some customers find they only need half a gummy per dose.

Pros:

Formulated with CBN and THC for more restful sleep

Little to no hemp flavor

Does not contain any harmful fillers

Cons:

Only available in one flavor

Specs:

CBD type: CBD isolate

Size: 30 gummies per jar

Strength: 25 mg CBD per gummy

Flavor(s): Raspberry Lemonade

If you’re a shift worker, a busy parent, or someone else who sleeps at unusual times, Slumber Sleep Aid Deep Zzzs are the CBD gummies for the sleep you’ve been waiting for.

Check out Slumber Sleep Aid

How We Picked the Best CBD Gummies for Sleep

We considered three main criteria to choose the best CBD gummies for sleep.

Ingredient Quality

CBD gummies for sleep are only as good as the ingredients they contain. We prioritized gummies made with U.S.-grown hemp. If the gummies contained other active ingredients, such as lemon balm or chamomile, we ensured those ingredients were responsibly sourced and widely accepted as safe.

Customer Reviews

We read plenty of reviews from customers who struggle with sleep. We sought out gummies with a variety of reported sleep-enhancing benefits. For example, reviewers found some gummies helpful for evening pain relief and others effective at managing anxiety.

Company Policies

The best CBD gummies are usually made by companies involved in the hemp industry and treat their customers well. The brands featured here offer good guarantees and excellent customer service.

How To Find The Best CBD Sleep Gummies for You

When shopping for CBD gummies, it’s a good idea to consider a variety of brands and formulas. Here are some qualities to consider as you pick the best gummies for sleep.

Flavor

One thing that sets CBD gummies apart from other CBD products is their taste. Every brand tastes a bit different, but you can for sure find gummies you look forward to taking at night. Look for a flavor you already know you enjoy. For example, lemonade-flavored gummies may be a great choice if you like sour flavors.

Strength

If you’re new to CBD or know you’re sensitive to it, then look for a lower-dose CBD gummy brand. If you struggle with serious insomnia, anxiety, or pain, then you may need more potent gummies. Keep in mind that you can always take multiple gummies or divide a gummy in half to adjust your dose.

Other Active Ingredients

Some CBD gummies for sleep also contain other relaxing, calming, pain-relieving, or sleep-enhancing compounds. Common ones to look for include:

CBN: This is another cannabinoid, similar to CBD, which may help improve sleep.

Chamomile: This herb is often consumed at bedtime and has a calming effect.

Melatonin: Your body naturally produces melatonin, and taking melatonin before going to bed may help you fall asleep faster.

If you’re brand new to CBD, try CBD on its own to see how you react. On the other hand, if you’re already using one of these other substances for sleep, buying CBD sleep gummies with other active ingredients may keep you from having to take two separate supplements at night.

Reported Effects

Read some reviews from other customers who struggle with sleep. Pay the most attention to reviews written by those who share your specific concerns. For example, if you toss and turn a lot, look for nighttime CBD gummies that customers say help them fall asleep with less movement. If you have chronic insomnia, look for gummies that are praised by others with chronic insomnia.

Lab Testing

Always check to be sure a CBD product has been lab-tested before you purchase it. The best CBD gummies are tested in third-party labs to reduce the potential for bias. Testing ensures the gummies contain the reported amount of CBD. It also ensures the gummies don’t contain any pesticide residues, heavy metals, or fungal spores.

Types of CBD Gummies

There are three main kinds of CBD gummies, which differ based on the type of CBD they contain:

CBD Isolate: CBD isolate contains only CBD. Gummies made with CBD isolate have little to no hemp taste since they don’t contain any hemp terpenes, which are the flavorful compounds in hemp.

Full Spectrum CBD: Gummies made with full spectrum CBD contain CBD, other minor cannabinoids, terpenes, and traces of THC. These other compounds can make CBD even more effective.

Broad Spectrum CBD: Broad spectrum CBD contains minor cannabinoids and terpenes, but all traces of THC have been removed. It’s a good choice for powerful sleep enhancement when you need to avoid THC.

Other Types of CBD Products

In addition to CBD sleep gummies, there are several other kinds of CBD products to consider.

CBD Oil

CBD oil is a liquid preparation that contains CBD. Typically, people place it under their tongue with a dropper, hold it there for a minute, and then swallow. CBD oil can have a potent hemp taste, but you can adjust your dose drop by drop, which gives you more control over how much you take. Most formulas are also sugar-free, making them a good alternative to gummies for those who avoid sugar.

Like CBD gummies for sleep, CBD oil comes in CBD isolate, broad spectrum, and full spectrum varieties. Full-spectrum CBD oils are often the best for sleep as the terpenes and minor cannabinoids they contain tend to be very relaxing.

CBD Vape Pens

CBD vape pens contain a liquid CBD solution that becomes a vapor when heated. You inhale the vapor. It is quickly absorbed through your lungs, giving nearly instant relief from anxiety, pain, and stress.

Vaping CBD is a good option if you want faster results than you enjoy with CBD gummy products. You can find vape liquids that taste like all sorts of delicious things, from caramel to strawberries. However, those with asthma and other respiratory conditions are often advised not to vape.

CBD Capsules

CBD capsules are gel capsules filled with a liquid CBD solution. You swallow them with a glass of water. Capsules are discreet, easy to take, and flavorless. People who want an oral CBD product but wish to avoid sugar often like taking CBD capsules. However, capsules give you less control over your CBD dose since they’re hard to divide.

CBD Balms and Creams

CBD can be absorbed through the skin. As such, various companies have designed topical CBD products such as CBD balms and creams. These are usually used to ease the symptoms of arthritis, sore muscles, and skin conditions. However, they can also be a good alternative to consuming CBD gummies for relaxation. If you use CBD balm for sleep, apply it at least an hour before bedtime so it has plenty of time to absorb.

Potential Side Effects of CBD Gummies

Most people do use CBD do not struggle with any side effects. Occasionally, however, people may experience the following:

Dry mouth

Nausea

Fatigue

When these side effects occur, they almost always fade as soon as the CBD wears off. Taking a smaller dose of CBD may also help. Or, in the case of nausea, switch to a topical product like CBD balm. Topicals don’t typically irritate the digestive tract.

FAQs

Will CBD gummies make me high?

No. While CBD can promote a restful night’s sleep, it will not make you feel high.

How many CBD gummies should I take?

Check the product label to see how many gummies you should take. Most CBD gummy brands formulate their product so you only need one gummy per dose, but a few brands call for two gummies per dose.

Remember that you can always take half a gummy if you’re afraid one will be too much. Many first-time CBD users do this. Then, when they feel they need more relief, they scale up to a full gummy.

Is CBD legal?

Yes. Under the 2018 Farm Bill, CBD is legal in the United States. However, it must be obtained from legally compliant hemp.

Are CBD gummies safe?

CBD gummies are generally considered to be safe. They can sometimes cause mild side effects, such as dry mouth and nausea, but they are not known to cause serious side effects.

You should not, however, take CBD if you are pregnant. There are limited studies examining the safety of CBD during pregnancy. As such, experts generally recommend avoiding CBD products if you’re pregnant or nursing.

Are CBD gummies addictive?

No. CBD is not an addictive substance, which is one reason people often prefer it to other sleep aids. If you stop taking CBD, you will not experience any withdrawal symptoms. As such, you can take CBD every night or occasionally, depending on what works best for you.

How fast do CBD gummies work?

If you chew and swallow a CBD gummy, it will typically start working within 30 – 60 minutes. This is because CBD has to be absorbed through your digestive tract before it affects your body.

If you’d like to feel the effects of CBD sooner, consider using a CBD vape pen. CBD is absorbed more quickly through the lungs than through the digestive tract. Most people feel the effects of CBD within minutes when it’s inhaled.

Conclusion

If you’re tired of tossing and turning at night, it’s time to try CBD gummies for sleep. The top brands featured in this article create pure, safe, and effective gummies. Whether you take CBD alone or look for a product made with other relaxing herbs, you’ll wake up feeling refreshed. Stop counting sheep and rely on the best CBD gummies for sleep.

Related Reading:

This article has been supplied by Originated Media, a paid advertiser. The editorial staff of Chicago magazine had no role in this post’s preparation.