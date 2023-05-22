CBD Oil for Anxiety: 5 Best CBD Oils for Anxiety, Depression, and Stress in 2023

Living with anxiety can feel like a constant battle. When you’re anxious and on edge, it can be tough to get through the workday, or even enjoy the activities you love. Fortunately, there is a natural remedy that can help calm your mind and restore your focus: CBD oil.

People who take CBD oil for anxiety are often better able to navigate challenging work environments, get a good night’s sleep, and enjoy time with their families. One of the best things about CBD oil is that it can help manage both the physical and mental symptoms of anxiety.

CBD oil and other CBD products have become quite popular over the past few years. There are a lot of great brands in the industry, but we wanted to know which ones were truly the best. So, we did some research and found five of the best CBD oils on the market. If you struggle with anxiety, you’ll definitely want to keep reading to learn more about our favorite CBD products.

Benefits of CBD Oil for Anxiety

Mental Relaxation: If you struggle with racing thoughts, repetitive thought spirals, or obsessive thinking when anxious, CBD oil can help relax your mind.

If you struggle with racing thoughts, repetitive thought spirals, or obsessive thinking when anxious, CBD oil can help relax your mind. Physical Relaxation: CBD can ease physical symptoms of anxiety such as shakiness, sweaty palms, and a racing heart.

CBD can ease physical symptoms of anxiety such as shakiness, sweaty palms, and a racing heart. Better Sleep: Anxiety can keep you up at night, but CBD oil can relax your mind so you fall asleep and get better rest. You’ll wake up feeling rejuvenated.

Anxiety can keep you up at night, but CBD oil can relax your mind so you fall asleep and get better rest. You’ll wake up feeling rejuvenated. Enhanced Focus: Taking CBD oil can help you focus on the task at hand rather than worrying about situations that are outside of your control.

Best CBD Oil for Anxiety

1. Best Overall CBD Oil for Anxiety: CBDfx Calming Tincture

How Well It Works

CBDfx Calming Tincture is a full spectrum CBD oil that also contains CBN, another cannabinoid known for its calming properties. It is available in multiple strengths, which makes it ideal for beginners and experienced users alike. CBDfx also formulates this tincture with a specifically curated blend of calming hemp terpenes, so it’s extra effective.

Because CBDfx Calming Tincture is vegan, organic, and gluten-free, it is a popular choice among those with dietary restrictions. It’s also medically reviewed. The reviewer, a pharmacy expert, recommends it specifically for customers who struggle with sleep.

CBDfx offers free shipping on orders that meet a minimum cost. They offer a 60-day guarantee on this and their other products.

What customers love

Customers say they start feeling relaxed and sleepy about a half hour after using this CBD oil tincture, and the effects continue to build after that. Several reviewers mention that taking CBDfx Calming Tincture before bed helps them feel more refreshed the next day. New CBD users often appreciate the less-potent formula, while experienced users love the stronger CBD dosage.

Pros:

Vegan and cruelty-free

60-day money-back guarantee

Medically reviewed

Organic and gluten-free

Cons:

Strong hemp taste

Specs:

CBD type: Full spectrum CBD

Size: 30 mL/tincture, 60 mL/tincture

Strength: 1000 mg of CBD/tincture, 2000 mg of CBD/tincture, 4000 mg of CBD/tincture, 6000 mg of CBD/tincture

Flavor(s): Natural

Find out more about CBDfx

2. Best Broad Spectrum CBD Oil: CBDistillery Broad Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture

How Well It Works

For those who prefer a broad spectrum CBD oil, this oil from CBDistillery is an exceptional choice. The CBDistillery Broad Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture is THC-free, but it contains plenty of relaxing terpenes to enhance the effects of CBD and ease symptoms of anxiety disorders. CBDistillery employs expert botanists who are careful to use only clean, natural ingredients in their products. They also have this CBD oil tested in a third-party lab to verify its purity and potency.

It is easy to measure and dispense the proper CBD dosage, thanks to the convenient, dropper-top bottle. CBDistillery offers discounts on repeat orders through their Subscribe & Save program. Veterans and Service Members are also eligible for discounts on CBD products. The company offers a 60-day guarantee.

What customers love

Customers love this CBD oil because it helps them feel calm and collected without making them overly sleepy. Those who find full spectrum CBD oil to be sleep-inducing tend to respond better to this broad spectrum CBD oil. Reviewers say they start feeling the effects within minutes if they take this oil sublingually. It has a natural hemp flavor but is not overpowering.

Some customers take this CBD oil every morning to help ease social anxiety and general jitteriness. Others only take it before anxiety-inducing events, such as important meetings or presentations.

Pros:

Made with 100% clean ingredients

Third-party lab tested

60-day money-back guarantee

High in beneficial terpenes

Cons:

Free shipping only available with subscription

Specs:

CBD type: Broad spectrum CBD

Size: 30 mL/tincture

Strength: 1000 mg of CBD/tincture

Flavor(s): Natural

Find out more about CBDistillery

3. Best Flavors: Soul CBD Oil Drops

How Well It Works

If you’re sensitive to the flavor of hemp and are seeking a tastier CBD oil, Soul CBD Oil Drops are a great choice. This CBD oil is made with hemp-derived CBD isolate, so it does not have the strong terpene flavor you get with most broad spectrum and full spectrum CBD oil. Soul also adds additional, natural flavorings to make these CBD oils even more enjoyable. There are seven different flavors to choose from.

Soul CBD Oil Drops are made with organically farmed ingredients. They are vegan and gluten-free and they’re sweetened with stevia extract. Soul recommends taking these oils sublingually for best results.

Customers who join Soul Inner Circle, the company’s Membership Program, are eligible for free shipping and discounts along with exclusive sales.

What customers love

Customers cannot find enough good things to say about the taste of these CBD oils. Those who previously avoided CBD oil because of its strong flavor love turning to Soul CBD Oil Drops for relief. They say the Lemon Lime flavor is nicely tart and balanced.

The Peppermint flavor also gets rave reviews — some customers say it helps wake them up in the morning. Many customers use this CBD oil to ease daytime anxiety, but there are positive reviews from customers who use it in the evening, too.

Pros:

Available in multiple strengths and flavors

Vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO

Made with organically farmed hemp

Cons:

Some flavors may be overly sweet

Specs:

CBD type: CBD isolate

Size: 30 mL/tincture

Strength: 500 mg of CBD/tincture, 1000 mg of CBD/tincture, 1500 mg of CBD/tincture

Flavor(s): Watermelon Mint, Peppermint, Raspberry Lemonade, Sex on the Beach, Pineapple Mango, Lemon Lime, Orange.

Find out more about Soul CBD

4. Best CBD Oil for Daytime Use: Aspen Green Calm Organic Full Spectrum CBD Oil

How Well It Works

Aspen Green Calm Organic CBD Oil is a great choice for those who need to take the edge off daytime anxiety without feeling too groggy. This full spectrum CBD oil does contain traces of THC, but there’s only a small amount per serving. This is enough to take advantage of the entourage effect, but not enough to put most customers to sleep.

Aspen Green Calm Organic CBD Oil has a tasty, lemon flavor which gives you a nice pop of freshness in the morning. It is Certified USDA Organic, and it is made with vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO ingredients, which gives customers confidence in its purity.

Formulated by physicians, this top-notch CBD oil is a popular choice for those diagnosed with anxiety disorders such as social anxiety disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder.

Aspen Green uses hemp grown in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado to make this and their other CBD products. Their supercritical CO2 extraction method ensures purity and is also environmentally friendly. Aspen Green also adds other calming herbs, including chamomile extract and Ashwagandha extract, to this product to enhance its calming effects.

Aspen Green offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee and a 60-day return policy. Customers can enjoy free shipping and save on repeat orders through their Subscribe & Save program.

What customers love

Customers love using this CBD oil to keep them calm and focused throughout the day. Some take a single dose every morning. Others like to keep a bottle at their desk for relief during tense and challenging situations.

They find this oil helps relax their mind while also easing physical symptoms, such as sweaty palms. Reviewers say the lemon flavor balances out the hemp taste without being too sour or overwhelming.

Pros:

Physician-formulated

Organic, vegan, and non-GMO

Eco-friendly extraction process

Formulated with calming chamomile, ashwagandha, and tulsi

Cons:

Not appropriate for those with tree nut allergies

Specs:

CBD type: Full spectrum CBD

Size: 30 mL

Strength: 50 mg CBD per serving

Flavor(s): Lemon

Find out more about Aspen Green

5. Best for First-Timers: Remedy Drops

How Well It Works

If you’re brand new to using CBD oil for anxiety, Remedy Drops are a great product to try. This CBD oil contains 10 mg of CBD per drop, which is a great starter dose for beginners. It’s easy to control the dropper and dispense just one drop at a time if desired.

Since Remedy Drops are made with CBD isolate, you get to see how your body reacts to CBD alone without the effects of terpenes or other cannabinoids found in full spectrum and broad spectrum CBD oil.

Remedy Drops also offer quick relief. They can calm your mind, ease symptoms of anxiety disorders, and even combat stress and depression. Remedy also recommends this product for pain management and better sleep. While many customers take this CBD oil directly, Remedy also suggests stirring it into drinks like tea or coffee for an enjoyable dosing experience.

Remedy pays a lot of attention to purity when crafting this product. They only use hemp grown without pesticides or herbicides. Plus, they lab-test their CBD oil to ensure it is free from heavy metals, VOCs, and other impurities. Remedy operates a GMP-certified facility.

Remedy stands behind their products with a money-back guarantee. They often offer discount codes for first-time customers.

What customers love

Customers say these CBD oil drops go to work quickly and make them feel more balanced, calm, and self-assured. Some customers take them daily, and others only take them when they wake up feeling overly anxious.

New CBD users appreciate being able to closely control their dose and increase it over time. The light, pleasant flavor is also appealing to new CBD users. Remedy Drops are popular among those who use CBD for multiple reasons, such as to ease pain and enhance sleep.

Pros:

Lab-tested for purity and potency

Quick absorption

Made in a GMP-certified facility

Doctor-approved

Cons:

CBD dosage may not be potent enough for experienced users

Specs:

CBD type: CBD isolate

Size: 30 mL/tincture

Strength: 300 mg of CBD/tincture

Flavor(s): Natural

Find out more about Remedy Drops

How We Picked Our Favorite CBD Oils for Anxiety

To find the best CBD oils on the market, we looked for specific features. Here are the features we evaluated when selecting our top picks:

Product Purity

Purity is a big concern in the CBD market. The best products are always lab-tested to ensure they do not contain any harmful contaminants. Lab protocols should include tests for heavy metals, pesticide residues, and bacteria. All of the products featured here have been lab tested.

Ingredient Sourcing

The best CBD companies take great care in selecting their ingredients. They source their hemp from farms in the United States. In most cases, they use organically grown hemp. If a CBD oil contained other active ingredients, such as chamomile, we made sure those ingredients were responsibly sourced, too.

Company Reputation

New CBD companies are opening all of the time. While we did not necessarily exclude new brands from the running, we did give preference to those that have been around long enough to develop a track record of success.

More specifically, we looked for companies that take customer feedback into account and those that offer good guarantees on their products. We also favored companies with discount programs and free shipping offers.

Reported Results

Other than purity, this was the factor we paid the most attention to. We read countless reviews to see how former customers responded to the CBD oil. CBD oil can have a long list of benefits, from pain relief to neurological symptom management. However, since we were looking for the best CBD oil for anxiety, we focused on reviews from users who struggled with nervousness, social anxiety, obsessive thoughts, and poor sleep.

In addition to reading reviews, we read product descriptions very carefully. We gave preference to CBD oils designed specifically for anxiety.

Types of CBD Oil

As you search for the perfect CBD oil for your anxiety symptoms, you’ll soon notice that there are three key types of CBD products sold by retailers: full spectrum CBD oil, broad spectrum CBD oil, and CBD oil made with CBD isolate. Each type has its own benefits and drawbacks.

Full Spectrum CBD Oil

Full spectrum CBD oil typically has two main ingredients: hemp extract and a carrier oil, such as MCT oil or hemp seed oil. Some brands have additional ingredients for enhanced flavor and texture, or to provide other health benefits.

Nothing is removed from the hemp extract used in full spectrum CBD oil. This means that it contains not only CBD but also other compounds extracted from hemp. These compounds generally include:

Various terpenes, which give hemp its aroma and flavor

Flavonoids, which are antioxidant compounds found in many plants

Other cannabinoids, such as THC, CBN, and CBG

The exact content of full spectrum CBD oil depends on the strain of hemp from which it is extracted. Different hemp strains contain different amounts of various terpenes and cannabinoids.

Most full spectrum CBD oil does contain small traces of THC. This is not enough to make you feel high, but it can be enough to make you feel extra relaxed and at ease. THC can enhance the effects of CBD via the entourage effect. Many people react well to it, but some find it makes them feel more drowsy than they’d like.

Broad Spectrum CBD Oil

Broad spectrum CBD oil is different from full spectrum CBD oil in one way: it does not contain THC. The THC is removed from the hemp extract before the hemp extract is blended into the final product.

Broad spectrum CBD oil does still contain hemp terpenes, flavonoids, and other cannabinoids. So, you still get to experience the entourage effect that occurs when these other substances moderate the effects of CBD. However, since these oils are THC-free, they may not make you feel as drowsy.

A broad spectrum CBD oil may be a wise choice if you’re worried about THC showing up on a drug test, or if you’ve had an unpleasant reaction to THC in the past. Some people like broad spectrum products for daytime use and full spectrum products for the evening.

CBD Oil With CBD Isolate

The final type of CBD oil you’ll see is CBD oil made with CBD isolate. This is just CBD that has been separated from all of the other compounds in hemp extract. You won’t find any terpenes, THC, or other cannabinoids in pure CBD products.

Pure CBD oil may be a good choice if you are sensitive to the flavor of hemp. Many of these products have little to no hemp flavor since they do not contain terpenes. New CBD users sometimes prefer pure CBD products, too. Using such a product allows you to see how you react to CBD, specifically, before adding other substances to the mix.

Other Natural Remedies for Anxiety

CBD, on its own, is an excellent choice for treating anxiety. However, some CBD companies add additional natural ingredients to their CBD oil to enhance its calming benefits. Here are some other herbal ingredients you may come across.

Chamomile

You might be familiar which chamomile tea, which people often enjoy in the evening. Studies have confirmed that chamomile has sedative properties. It can help put your mind at ease and relax your body so you can fall asleep and stay asleep. A CBD oil with added chamomile is often a good choice if you struggle with insomnia or evening anxiety.

Valerian

Valerian is another herb that has long been used as a sleep aid. Some people also use it to manage menstrual cramps, depression, and headaches. If any of these ailments are interfering with your sleep, consider trying a CBD oil infused with valerian.

Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha is often considered to be an adaptogen or a substance that helps the body adapt during times of stress. It may help ward off physical symptoms of anxiety such as high blood pressure and headaches. You can either look for a CBD oil that contains ashwagandha or take an ashwagandha supplement in addition to CBD oil.

How to Use CBD Oil for Anxiety

The best way to use CBD oil for anxiety is usually to take it sublingually, or in other words, place it beneath your tongue. After you deposit the CBD oil beneath your tongue, hold it there for at least 30 seconds. A minute is even better. Then, swallow whatever remains. This dosing method allows much of the CBD to be quickly absorbed into your bloodstream via the tiny capillaries beneath your tongue. You should start feeling more relaxed within minutes.

If you do not want to take CBD sublingually, you can instead deposit it in the back of your mouth and swallow it immediately. It may take up to an hour to kick in when you take it in this way. You’ll get similar results if you stir the CBD oil into a beverage.

How Much CBD Should You Take?

The perfect dose of CBD varies from person to person. When using CBD for the first time, it’s wise to start with a small dose. Wait a couple of hours and see if you notice the effects. Do you feel less jittery? Are you better able to focus? Have physical symptoms like sweaty palms and a racing heart cleared up?

If you don’t get the effects you desire, use a higher dose of CBD the next time. Do the same assessment of post-dose effects and relief. If needed, increase your dose again by a small amount. Keep adjusting your dose, a little at a time, until you get the relief you desire.

How Often Should You Take CBD Oil for Anxiety?

Again, this varies from person to person. Those who primarily struggle with daytime anxiety often do well when they take CBD once, first thing in the morning. Some people like to take a second dose later in the afternoon.

If you primarily struggle with anxiety at night, you may only need to take one dose of CBD oil before bedtime. Remember that it will take time to kick in. People often like to take it right before they begin their bedtime routine so that it’s fully active by the time they crawl under the covers.

If anxiety is an all-hours struggle for you, then you may benefit from twice-daily dosing. For instance, you could take a dose of CBD when you wake up and a second dose an hour before bedtime.

Potential Side Effects of CBD

Some people do experience mild side effects when taking CBD oil. The most common of these side effects are dry mouth, nausea, and fatigue. Experiencing these side effects does not necessarily mean you need to stop taking CBD oil for anxiety. In many cases, you can make changes to the way you use CBD to reduce or eliminate the side effects.

If you experience dry mouth after taking CBD oil, consider swallowing it right away instead of holding it under your tongue. It may take longer to kick in, but the reduced contact time with your oral tissues may minimize the dry mouth effect. You can also try chewing sugar-free gum after taking your CBD oil. This can enhance saliva production and keep your mouth moist.

For nausea, try taking your CBD oil with a small snack. Or, try taking a smaller dose.

If you feel tired after taking CBD oil, try taking a smaller dose. You may also try switching from a full spectrum oil to one made with broad spectrum or pure CBD. Sometimes, it’s the traces of THC in full spectrum CBD oil that make people feel tired.

FAQs

Is CBD oil safe?

CBD oil is safe as long as it does not contain any harmful contaminants, such as heavy metals or dangerous bacteria. Reputable CBD companies have their CBD oil lab-tested to ensure it is free from these and other contaminants.

Before you buy a particular brand of CBD oil, look for the Certificate of Analysis. This is a document from the lab that lists the test results. You’ll often see the Certificate of Analysis linked on the product page on the CBD company’s website. If a brand does not share their Certificate of Analysis with customers, then you cannot have confidence in the purity of their CBD oil, and you can likely find a more reputable company to buy from. The best CBD oil brands share this information openly.

How much CBD oil should I take?

To determine how much CBD oil you should take, you need to know your intended dose of CBD in milligrams. You also need to know the concentration of your CBD oil in milligrams per milliliter. Divide your desired dose by the concentration of CBD. The result is the volume of CBD oil you should take, in milliliters.

How do you know how many milligrams of CBD to take per dose? That’s a matter of preference, and it depends on how your body reacts to CBD. The first time you take CBD, start with a low dose. See how you respond, and slowly increase the dose until you get your desired response.

Is CBD legal?

Yes, CBD products can be produced and used legally in the United States. Federal laws do require that it is obtained from hemp plants containing less than 0.3% THC.

How fast does CBD oil work?

If you deposit CBD oil beneath your tongue, you can often feel its effects within a few minutes. Some of the CBD will be absorbed directly into the tiny blood vessels beneath your tongue, and then it will quickly flow through your body via your bloodstream.

If you swallow the CBD oil immediately after putting it in your mouth, you can expect it to start working in about an hour. In this case, you need to wait for the CBD to pass through your intestinal walls and into your bloodstream before it takes action.

What is the difference between hemp oil and hemp seed oil?

Hemp oil is the total extract from the hemp plant. It contains CBD along with various other hemp compounds including terpenes and other cannabinoids. Hemp extract is valued for its therapeutic properties and health benefits. It is the key, active ingredient in many CBD oils.

Hemp seed oil is oil that is pressed from hemp seeds. It does not contain any CBD. Hemp seed oil is high in omega-3 fatty acids and therefore has some health benefits, but it is not typically considered a therapeutic substance or remedy. It is, however, used as a carrier oil to dilute some CBD oils to the desired strength.

Conclusion

CBD oil is an excellent choice for anyone who prefers treating anxiety disorders naturally. Whether you struggle with racing thoughts, poor sleep, or social anxiety, the best CBD oils featured here can help calm your body and mind. Choose a product in a potency and flavor that meets your needs, and give it a try. With a few adjustments to your dosing routine, you’ll soon be using CBD oil to your advantage.

