CBD Oil for Dogs: 7 Best High-Quality CBD Oil Products for Dogs

PAID POST BY ORIGINATED MEDIA

Does your dog pace anxiously when something changes in your home? Maybe they’re showing signs of arthritis, or losing their appetite as they grow older. Thankfully, there’s a natural remedy that can help manage these and other common health problems in dogs. CBD oil for dogs is designed to provide safe, potent relief for your canine companion.

Whether you’re giving your dog CBD oil for pain, anxiety, or another condition, it’s important to choose a high-quality product. To help you out, we rounded up the seven best CBD oils designed specifically for dogs.

Summary of the Best CBD Oils for Dogs

Benefits of CBD Oil for Dogs

CBD oil has been linked to a bunch of potential health and wellness benefits for dogs, including:

Pain relief: CBD is a natural pain reliever. It can help ease pain from arthritis, intervertebral disc disease, torn ligaments, and other orthopedic ailments.

CBD is a natural pain reliever. It can help ease pain from arthritis, intervertebral disc disease, torn ligaments, and other orthopedic ailments. Improved mobility: Older dogs may have an easier time running and playing when given CBD oil. It helps ease the inflammation and pain associated with arthritis.

Older dogs may have an easier time running and playing when given CBD oil. It helps ease the inflammation and pain associated with arthritis. Anxiety relief: Panting, pacing, and hiding are all signs of anxiety in dogs. CBD oil can combat these and other symptoms of stress and anxiety.

Panting, pacing, and hiding are all signs of anxiety in dogs. CBD oil can combat these and other symptoms of stress and anxiety. Improved cognitive function: Your dog may be better able to focus and learn after being given CBD oil. It can be a helpful training aid, especially for high-energy pups.

Best CBD Oils for Dogs

Check Price

How Well It Works:

Dogs and pet owners alike love Penelope’s Bloom Pet CBD oil for its enticing flavor and potent effects. This CBD oil for dogs tastes like peanut butter, so even the pickiest dogs are excited to eat it. Penelope’s Bloom also offers this oil in various strengths for dogs of different sizes. So, whether you have a tiny chihuahua or a massive Great Dane, there’s a Penelope’s Bloom formula to suit their needs.

Penelope’s Bloom Pet CBD Oil is a full-spectrum CBD oil. The hemp terpenes and minor cannabinoids in this formula enhance the effects of CBD for even more powerful pain relief and anxiety relief. Customers say their older dogs become more agile and willing to jump on furniture after a few days on this oil.

Pet owners with anxious dogs find this oil helps their pups calm down and sleep. It contains some added chamomile, which makes it even more relaxing than most CBD oils.

This CBD oil for dogs is made with organic hemp, and it’s also lab-tested for safety. It comes in a convenient dropper bottle.

Penelope’s Bloom offers discounts for customers who buy more than one bottle of CBD oil for dogs. They also offer discounts on monthly orders through their Subscribe & Save plan.

Pros:

All-natural ingredients

Lab-tested for purity and potency

Contains chamomile for stronger calming effect

Easily digestible formula

Cons:

Only available in one flavor

Specs:

CBD type: Full-spectrum CBD

Size: 30 mL/bottle

Strength: 250 mg/bottle, 500 mg/bottle, 750 mg/bottle, 1000 mg/bottle

Flavor(s): Peanut Butter

Learn more about Penelope’s Bloom

2. Best Vegan Option: CBDfx CBD Oil for Dogs

Check Price

How Well It Works:

If you’re looking for a vegan CBD oil for dogs, we suggest trying the CBDfx CBD Oil for Dogs. Although it is made entirely without animal products, this oil is flavored to taste like bacon. So, dogs love it and have no idea that it’s vegan.

CBDfx CBD Oil for Dogs is a broad-spectrum CBD oil that customers love for pain relief for their dogs. Several reviewers mention giving it to their pups to manage pain during recovery from surgery. It’s also popular for dogs with intervertebral disc disease (IVDD).

This CBD oil for dogs is organic, non-GMO, and made with all human-grade ingredients. This gives customers confidence in its purity and safety. CBDfx sells it in four strengths for dogs of different sizes. Additionally, this oil is medically reviewed by a veterinarian and tested for purity in a third-party lab.

CBDfx offers a rewards program. Customers who sign up earn points with every purchase, and points can be redeemed for discounts on future orders.

Pros:

Veterinarian-reviewed

Vegan, organic, and non-GMO

Made with human-grade ingredients

Lab-tested

Cons:

Only available in one flavor

Specs:

CBD type: Broad-spectrum CBD

Size: 30 mL/bottle

Strength: 250 mg/bottle, 500 mg/bottle, 1000 mg/bottle, 2000 mg/bottle

Flavor(s): Bacon

Learn more about CBDfx

3. Best for Small Dogs: Medterra CBD Pet Oil

Check Price

How Well It Works:

Medterra CBD Pet Oil are designed to help your pet feel calmer and more balanced. These drops are appropriate for dogs of all sizes, but customers love this formula for their chihuahuas, Yorkies, and miniature poodles.

Medterra CBD Pet Oil come in three flavors: unflavored, beef, and chicken. Customers say their finicky dogs enjoy the beef and chicken flavors straight from the dropper. Some reviewers like putting the unflavored CBD oil on some cheese and feeding it to their dog.

This CBD oil for dogs can help calm a nervous dog during fireworks, before a vet appointment, or when people are visiting. Customers also like it as an appetite stimulant for older dogs. They say it makes their older dogs more willing to eat, which helps maintain their overall health as they age.

Medterra offers discounts for students and military members. If you’d like to save even more, consider signing up for their Subscribe & Save program.

Pros:

Human-grade and non-GMO

Recognized by the US Hemp Authority

Lab-tested

Cons:

Need to spend a certain amount to get free shipping

Specs:

CBD type: CBD isolate

Size: 30 mL/bottle

Strength: 300 mg/bottle, 750 mg/bottle, 1200 mg/bottle

Flavor(s): Unflavored, Beef, Chicken

Learn more about Medterra

4. Best for Picky Dogs: Cornbread Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil for Pets

Check Price

How Well It Works:

Do you have a dog who turns their nose up at most treats? For fussy dogs, we suggest trying Cornbread Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil for Pets. This CBD oil for dogs tastes like corndogs; customers say even their pickiest dogs get excited to eat it.

As the name suggests, Cornbread Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil for Pets is made with full-spectrum hemp extract from hemp flowers. This ensures the CBD oil contains enough hemp compounds to be effective but not so many as to give it an overly strong flavor. Plus, the flavorings used in this oil are vegan, so you can feel good about your purchase from an ethical perspective.

Customers say this CBD oil for dogs gives their dogs relief from joint pain, dental pain, and back pain. Some reviewers say their older dogs start eating more after being given this oil. Others mention their dogs being able to jump on the couch again after a few weeks of regular use.

If you’d like to save, consider signing up for repeat deliveries through Cornbread’s Subscribe & Save program.

Pros:

Contains no preservatives and additives

Made with organic ingredients

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons:

Need to spend a certain amount to get free shipping

Specs:

CBD type: Full-spectrum CBD

Size: 30 mL/bottle

Strength: 500 mg/bottle

Flavor(s): Corndog

Learn more about Cornbread Hemp

5. Best for Arthritis: 43 CBD Furry Friends Formula

Check Price

How Well It Works:

Arthritis can make joints sore and achy, but 43 CBD Furry Friends Formula can help. CBD can help relieve the pain and inflammation associated with arthritis in dogs. Plus, this formula contains plenty of omega-3 fatty acids from anchovy fish oil. Omega-3s are known for their ability to lubricate joints and combat arthritis pain.

43 CBD Furry Friends Formula contains no artificial flavors or additives. It is sustainably sourced and made from hemp grown in Colorado. The included dropper makes measuring the recommended dose of two drops per 10 pounds of bodyweight easy. This full-spectrum CBD oil is lab-tested, and you can view the lab reports on the company website prior to purchase.

Customers say their arthritic pups become less reliant on pain relievers after taking this full-spectrum CBD oil for dogs. Some report that their dogs become excited to play fetch and go on walks again.

43 CBD often offers sales on this full spectrum CBD oil and its other products on its website.

Pros:

High in omega-3 fatty acids

Made from Colorado-grown hemp

Free from all additives and preservatives

Lab-tested

Cons:

Has a strong, fishy odor

Specs:

CBD type: Full-spectrum CBD

Size: 30 mL/bottle

Strength: 500 mg/bottle

Flavor(s): Natural

Learn more about 43 CBD Solutions

6. Best for Anxious Dogs: Canna River CBD Pet Tincture

Check Price

How Well It Works:

Canna River CBD Pet Tincture is a great choice for nervous and anxious dogs. Customers say this CBD oil for dogs helps ease anxiety symptoms such as panting, pacing, and excessive licking. Some reviewers give it to their dogs when settling into a new place. Others like giving this oil to their dogs before vet visits, parties, and other busy events.

Canna River CBD Pet Tincture comes in delicious bacon, chicken, and salmon flavors that dogs love. It’s a broad-spectrum CBD oil, so your dog benefits from calming terpenes and minor cannabinoids. Canna River promises the oil will help your dog feel calm and happy with an ample appetite.

This broad-spectrum CBD oil also contains CBG, which is another cannabinoid, similar to CBD. However, its anxiety-relieving properties are thought to be even more prominent than those of CBD. CBG may also help manage inflammatory and neurological conditions. So, if your dog struggles with tremors or seizures, this may be a good CBD oil to give them – after checking with the vet, of course.

Canna River plants one tree for every order placed through their website.

Pros:

High in CBG for excellent anxiety relief

Made with food-grade, pet-safe flavors

Cruelty-free

Non-GMO

Cons:

Some flavors may have strong scents

Specs:

CBD type: Broad-spsectrum CBD

Size: 30 mL/bottle

Strength: 1000 mg/bottle

Flavor(s): Bacon, Chicken, Salmon

Learn more about Canna River

7. Best for Sensitive Stomachs: CBDistillery Pet CBD Tincture

Check Price

How Well It Works:

If your dog has a sensitive stomach, CBDistillery Pet CBD Tincture is a great product to try. This CBD oil for dogs is made with clean ingredients, so there’s less chance for it to irritate your dog’s digestive tract. It’s also formulated by an expert botanist and made with cold-pressed hemp seed oil, known for being easy on digestion.

CBDistillery Pet CBD Tincture is made from US-grown hemp and is rigorously lab-tested for purity. The company recommends it for relief and relaxation. As a full-spectrum CBD oil, it contains lots of beneficial hemp compounds to support relaxation and relief.

Customers love giving their older dogs this full-spectrum CBD oil. They find it helps ease many kinds of pain, including dental pain due to tooth decay and old age. Reviewers also say this full-spectrum CBD oil helps their older dogs adapt to changes in their lifestyle and environment.

CBDistillery offers discounts through its Subscribe & Save program. They also offer military discounts.

Pros:

Made with 100% clean ingredients

Formulated with hemp seed oil for easy digestion

Lab-tested for purity and potency

Cons:

Strong hemp aroma

Specs:

CBD type: Full-spectrum CBD

Size: 30 mL/bottle

Strength: 600 mg/bottle

Flavor(s): Not specified

Learn more about CBDistillery

How We Picked The Best CBD Oils for Dogs

The CBD market is vast, and many companies are now making CBD oil for dogs. Our goal was to select the best CBD oil for dogs and a variety of products to appeal to dogs and owners with varying needs. As such, we compared potential products across the following criteria:

Ingredient Sourcing

You want to know what you’re feeding your dog. Therefore, the ingredients in CBD for dogs must be sourced from reputable suppliers. All of the brands featured here use U.S.-grown hemp. Many also take other steps towards responsible ingredient sourcing, such as using only human-grade or organic ingredients.

Quality Assurance Protocols

One secret to creating high-quality CBD hemp oil is proper testing. So, we looked closely at the quality assurance protocols each company follows. The CBD oils featured here are all lab-tested to ensure potency and show that they’re free from common contaminants. Some companies go one step further and have their dog CBD oils evaluated by veterinarians.

Reviewer Opinions

While the product description can tell you a lot about a particular CBD oil for dogs, we wanted to hear about the effect straight from the source: former customers. As such, we read many reviews and looked for products that reviewers found effective. We were sure to choose CBD oils with a variety of effects. For instance, some oils on this list are ones customers found most helpful for anxiety relief and calming benefits. Others are ones that customers found helpful primarily for pain and inflammation.

How to Find the Best CBD Oil for Your Dog

If you’d like to find the best CBD oil for your dog, start by doing plenty of reading. This article is a good place to start, but we encourage you to visit each product website and read more about every product featured here. Feel free to explore other CBD oil for dogs, too. While we believe the products listed here are the best of the best, there are other good-quality, broad-spectrum, and full-spectrum CBD oil products to consider, too.

As you start comparing CBD for dogs, here’s what we suggest you focus on:

Flavor

If your dog enjoys the flavor of their CBD oil, it will be much easier to give to them. So, start by focusing on CBD oil that comes in a flavor your dog enjoys. For example, if you know your dog loves beef, a beef-flavored CBD oil is likely a smart choice.

If you plan on mixing CBD oil into your dog’s food, you can be more flexible with the flavor options. Some of the purest CBD oil for dogs is unflavored and tastes like natural hemp. Dogs might turn their noses up to this if you offer them the oil from a dropper, but most dogs will eat it mixed into some tasty wet food.

If your dog is picky, pay close attention to the type of CBD in the product you buy. Full-spectrum CBD oil and broad-spectrum CBD oil tend to have a stronger hemp flavor than products made with CBD isolate.

Potency

The larger your dog, the more potent you’ll want their CBD oil to be. This way, you won’t have to give your dog multiple droppers full of oil. A CBD oil containing 500 mg CBD per bottle may be a wise choice for large dogs. You may want a less-potent oil, such as a 150 mg oil for a smaller dog.

Keep in mind that potency does depend, in part, on the type of CBD used in the oil. A full-spectrum CBD oil is usually stronger than a CBD isolate oil because the terpenes and other hemp compounds in full-spectrum CBD oil enhance the effects of CBD.

Ease of Use

How easy is the product to dispense and give to your dog? The best CBD oil for dogs usually comes in bottles with dropper tops. You simply draw the desired dose into the dropper, then deposit it on your dog’s food or in their mouth. This keeps you from having to use and clean a separate syringe.

Reported Effects

Are you giving your dog CBD because you hope for a certain benefit? If so, look for a CBD oil advertised as offering that benefit. Also, read plenty of reviews to see whether former customers note the desired effects in their dogs. For instance, if you have a dog with dental pain, look for a CBD oil that reviewers say seems to ease their dogs’ dental pain and encourage them to eat more.

Other Active Ingredients

Some CBD oil for dogs contains other active ingredients, such as fish oil or chamomile. Check whether these additional ingredients line up with your dog’s needs. For instance, if your dog is often nervous and anxious, giving them a CBD oil enhanced with chamomile may be a good choice as chamomile has calming properties. If they struggle with joint pain, CBD oil with fish oil could give some extra relief.

Detailed Labeling

You want to see a detailed label on any CBD oil you purchase. The label should include an ingredient list and dosing instructions. This way, you always know exactly what you’re giving your dog. You can also check dosing instructions quickly. Plus, if someone else administers your dog’s CBD oil now and then, you’ll know they have instructions to reference.

Lab Test Results

All reputable CBD companies have their CBD oil lab-tested to ensure it is free from contaminants. This testing also determines how much CBD and other cannabinoids the CBD oil contains. Always look over lab testing results before buying CBD oil for dogs. If the company does not share its test results, that’s often a red flag pointing to poor quality or ingredients.

Company Reputation

What do other dog owners have to say about the company itself? Have they had good experiences in speaking with the customer service team? Are they happy with the discounts and rewards the company offers? If you plan on giving your dog CBD oil consistently, it’s often worth choosing a brand with a Subscribe & Save program. Typically, if you sign up for one of these programs, you can get a fairly substantial discount on repeat, monthly deliveries of your dog’s CBD oil.

Types of CBD Oil for Dogs

The three main kinds of CBD oil for dogs are full-spectrum CBD oil, broad-spectrum CBD oil, and CBD isolate oil. There are some important distinctions between the three that are worth exploring before you shop.

Full-Spectrum CBD Oil

Full-spectrum CBD oil is the most complete form of CBD. It contains CBD plus various other compounds from hemp. These compounds include:

Terpenes: These aromatic compounds give hemp its scent and flavor. Some, such as pinene and limonene, have their own health benefits, like inflammation control and pain relief.

Minor Cannabinoids: Other cannabinoids, like CBG and CBN, are often present in full-spectrum CBD oil, although in smaller amounts than CBD. These compounds often enhance the effects of CBD.

THC: Full-spectrum CBD oil contains tiny traces of THC. At a normal dose, this is not enough to make your dog high, but it can be enough to improve the pain-relieving benefits of CBD.

Full-spectrum CBD oil does tend to offer the most potent relief. However, it is relaxing and can make some dogs lethargic, especially at higher doses.

Broad-Spectrum CBD Oil

If you take full-spectrum CBD oil and remove the THC, you get broad-spectrum CBD oil. This type of CBD is a great choice for dogs. They get all of those beneficial hemp terpenes and minor cannabinoids. However, you don’t have to worry about your dog getting too much THC like you do with full-spectrum CBD oil. Because it is THC-free, broad-spectrum CBD oil may also make your dog less tired than full-spectrum CBD oil.

CBD Isolate Oil

CBD isolate oil is simpler than the other two types. It contains just CBD plus a carrier oil. Usually, that carrier oil is either MCT oil or hemp seed oil, but some CBD brands use other inert oils to suspend the CBD.

CBD isolate doesn’t taste like hemp. So, if your dog is picky, you may have better luck getting them to eat a CBD oil made with CBD isolate. CBD isolate is also good for dogs who become lethargic or nauseous after taking broad-spectrum or full-spectrum CBD oil.

Potential Side Effects of CBD Oil for Dogs

Most dogs tolerate CBD oil well, especially if their owners are careful to only give the recommended dose. Sometimes, however, dogs experience one or more of the following side effects of CBD oil:

Nausea and vomiting

Diarrhea

Lethargy

Loss of appetite

Excessive drinking due to dry mouth

Rest assured that these side effects will go away once the CBD wears off. If your dog repeatedly experiences side effects of CBD oil, here are some changes you can make.

Give them a smaller dose.

Switch from full spectrum CBD oil to CBD isolate.

Always give them CBD oil with a meal.

Give smaller doses throughout the day instead of one or two larger doses.

FAQs

Is CBD oil safe for dogs?

CBD oil is generally considered safe for dogs. CBD is not addictive, and any side effects it causes are short-lived. THC, however, is less safe for dogs. So, if you give your dog a full-spectrum CBD oil that contains THC, you must be careful not to give them too much. If they take in too much THC from a too-large dose of full-spectrum hemp extract, your dog may experience side effects like incontinence, disorientation, and a slow heart rate.

Will CBD oil make my dog high?

No, CBD does not make dogs or humans feel high.

How do I give my dog CBD oil?

The easiest way to give CBD oil to your dog is to squirt it into their food. Dribble the CBD oil for dogs on top, and mix it around. This works best with wet food, but it can also work with dry food as long as you make sure the oil sticks to the kibble and doesn’t pool in the bottom of the bowl.

Another option is to give your dog CBD oil straight from the dropper. This can be a good approach if you have beef, bacon, or chicken-flavored oil that your dog finds tasty. The first time around, you may need to hold your dog’s mouth open as you squeeze the oil inside. But once they realize the oil tastes good, they’ll often start opening their mouth for you.

A third approach is to dribble some oil on a dog treat. If you’re doing this often, you may want to switch from oil to CBD dog treats.

Check the CBD bottle to see how often the company recommends administering it. Some products are meant to be given once daily, while others are designed for twice-daily dosing.

How much CBD oil should I give my dog?

Since every CBD oil for dogs differs, you should read the product label to see how much to give your dog. Most brands have weight-specific instructions. For example, the bottle may tell you to give 0.5 mL to dogs under 40 pounds and 1.0 mL to dogs over 40 pounds.

Keep in mind that some dogs are more sensitive to CBD than others. If the dose on the label is not giving your dog enough relief, you can give them a little more oil the next time around. On the other hand, if your dog is experiencing some side effects, they may fare better with a smaller dose.

What happens if I give my dog too much CBD oil?

If you accidentally give your dog too much CBD oil, check the label to see whether or not you have a full spectrum CBD oil. If your oil is full spectrum, call your vet. Give them an idea of how much CBD oil your dog consumed. They’ll likely ask you for more details regarding the amount of THC in the product. You should be able to find these details on the label. The concern is that your dog may have consumed more THC than is safe, in which case, they may require veterinary care.

If your CBD oil is a broad spectrum or CBD isolate product, there’s less reason to worry. It’s wise to still call your vet and ask for their input. However, most dogs simply become tired and a bit nauseous when they have too much CBD. These symptoms will go away when the CBD wears off. In the meantime, offer your dog some bland food and give them plenty of snuggles.

Can I give my dog my own CBD oil?

No, sharing your CBD oil with your dog is not a good idea. Your CBD is specifically formulated for humans. It may be too strong for dogs, and if it’s a full-spectrum CBD hemp oil, it could also contain more THC than dogs can safely consume. Plus, some human CBD oil tinctures are made with added flavors and herbs that are not as safe for dogs. Only give your dog CBD products for dogs.

Conclusion

With so many brands making CBD oil for dogs, choosing the best product takes work. We’re happy to have done some of the leg work for you by reviewing and recommending these top brands. Whether you’re looking for a broad spectrum, full spectrum, or isolate CBD oil for dogs, we’re confident you’ll find a suitable option on this list. Young or old, all dogs deserve the comfort and relief that comes with CBD.

Related Content

This article has been supplied by Originated Media, a paid advertiser. The editorial staff of Chicago magazine had no role in this post’s preparation.