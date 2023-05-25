CBD Oil for Pain in 2023: 6 Best CBD Oils to Relieve Pain

Pain has a way of putting a damper on your life, especially when it is chronic. Whether you struggle with arthritis pain, frequent headaches, fibromyalgia pain, or neuropathic pain, you’re probably looking for remedies that can provide safe and reliable relief.

Have you considered trying CBD oil for pain? CBD has become quite popular over the past few years, and deservedly so. It’s a natural compound derived from hemp, and customers everywhere are thrilled by its ability to relieve pain and inflammation.

CBD oil is essentially a liquid oil with CBD suspended in it. Many different brands make it, and there are plenty of high-quality CBD oils available. But you don’t just deserve quality; you deserve the best. That’s why we tested and reviewed the most popular CBD oils for pain in order to present the six best products below.

Summary of the Best CBD Oils for Pain

Benefits of CBD Oil

CBD oil works to potentially help relieve a variety ailments, including:

Pain relief: CBD works to directly relieve both acute and chronic pain. Customers often find it effective to reduce pain, including managing joint pain, menstrual discomfort, headaches, neuropathic pain, and even tooth pain.

CBD works to directly relieve both acute and chronic pain. Customers often find it effective to reduce pain, including managing joint pain, menstrual discomfort, headaches, neuropathic pain, and even tooth pain. Reduced inflammation: CBD helps relieve swelling and inflammation. This makes it a helpful remedy for pain conditions that also involve inflammation including muscle stiffness, fibromyalgia, and arthritis.

CBD helps relieve swelling and inflammation. This makes it a helpful remedy for pain conditions that also involve inflammation including muscle stiffness, fibromyalgia, and arthritis. Improved mobility: If you struggle with arthritis, CBD products can help relieve both joint pain and swelling, which can lead to greater mobility.

If you struggle with arthritis, CBD products can help relieve both joint pain and swelling, which can lead to greater mobility. Better sleep: If you are in pain, you may struggle to get good-quality sleep. CBD products can improve sleep by relieving pain and also by making you feel more relaxed at bedtime.

If you are in pain, you may struggle to get good-quality sleep. CBD products can improve sleep by relieving pain and also by making you feel more relaxed at bedtime. Reduced anxiety: Being in pain can make you feel anxious. And being anxious can make your pain more noticeable. CBD helps cut through the mental tension so you can live with less stress and anxiety.

Best CBD Oils for Pain

What we love

CBDfx Wellness 2:1 Tincture is an incredibly versatile, intelligently formulated CBD oil for pain. This oil contains not only CBD but also CBG, another cannabinoid with pain-relieving benefits. It’s also made with curcumin, the active compound in turmeric that helps relieve both pain and inflammation. As if that’s not enough, CBDfx also adds their proprietary terpene blend to this oil. These potent hemp terpenes further improve the efficacy and absorption rate of the product.

Since this formula is THC-free, it is appropriate for those who are sensitive to THC or wish to avoid it for work-related reasons. CBDfx Wellness 2:1 Tincture is also vegan and gluten-free, so it suits a variety of diets. This CBD oil is medically reviewed and lab-tested, so you can count on it being pure and potent.

CBDfx Wellness 2:1 Tincture receives glowing reviews from customers with a variety of pain conditions. Customers with arthritis pain say it helps keep them comfortable so they can be more active at work and around their family. Customers with menstrual cramps find that it keeps them comfortable, day and night. We also saw positive reviews from customers with carpal tunnel syndrome.

Some take this CBD oil in place of over-the-counter pain relievers and are pleased that it is easy on their digestive tract.

Pros:

Formulated with CBG and hemp terpenes

Contains curcumin for inflammation relief

Vegan and gluten-free

Medically reviewed

Cons:

Strong hemp flavor and aroma may not be for everyone

Specs:

CBD type: Broad spectrum CBD

Size: 30 mL

Strength: 1000 mg, 2000 mg, 4000 mg, or 6000 mg CBD per bottle

Flavor(s): Natural

Learn more about CBDfx

2. Best for Nighttime: CBDistillery Relief + Relax CBD Oil

What we love

If you take CBD for pain in the evening, you probably want a product that also helps you relax and drift off comfortably. CBDistillery Relief + Relax CBD Oil is that product. As the name suggests, this CBD oil can both ease pain and relax your mind. It is a full spectrum CBD oil, which means it contains plenty of hemp terpenes and other cannabinoids to maximize its pain and stress-relieving benefits.

CBDistillery Relief + Relax CBD Oil is made from 100% clean ingredients, including hemp grown in the United States. As with all of their products, CBDistillery tests it rigorously to ensure it contains the right balance of cannabinoids for maximum relief. The label includes lots of detail including dosing instructions, an ingredient list, and supplement facts. So even if you’re new to CBD, you’ll have plenty of information to help you use this product most effectively.

This CBD oil is popular with those who have frequent migraines. They say its pain-relieving and stress-relieving benefits come together to reduce the frequency and severity of their migraines. Customers with chronic joint pain also like this CBD oil. It helps ease their physical discomfort so they can find a comfortable sleeping position instead of tossing and turning.

Pros:

Made with 100% clean ingredients

Rigorously lab-tested

Vegan and non-GMO

Formulated by an expert botanist

Cons:

Only one flavor available

Specs:

CBD type: Full spectrum CBD oil

Size: 30 mL

Strength: 500 mg, 1000 mg, or 2500 mg CBD per bottle

Flavor(s): Natural

Learn more about CBDistillery

3. Best Organic CBD Oil: Cornbread Whole Flower CBD Oil

What we love

If you’re specifically looking for an organic CBD oil for pain, Cornbread Whole Flower CBD Oil is a top-notch choice. Not only is this CBD oil certified USDA Organic, but it’s also made with whole flower hemp extract, which gives it a floral, earthy taste and high terpene content. Cornbread formulates this CBD oil without any preservatives, and they have it lab-tested to ensure its potency.

Every dose of this CBD oil contains small traces of THC. This is not enough THC to make you feel high, but it is enough to enhance the pain-relieving benefits of CBD via the entourage effect. Cornbread Whole Flower CBD Oil comes with a marked dropper, so you can precisely measure your perfect dose.

Customers are impressed by the potency of this CBD oil. Some say they can use a lower dose of this CBD oil than others. Overall, reviewers seem happy with the flavor. It does taste like hemp, but it’s not overpowering, and the aftertaste does not linger for very long.

This organic CBD oil is popular with those who have food sensitivities. They like that it is free from preservatives and potential contaminants. Some customers use this CBD oil to manage joint pain or muscle pain, but we also saw positive reviews from customers with tooth pain, jaw pain, and tendinitis.

Pros:

USDA Organic

Does not contain any preservatives

Comes with a marked dropper for precise dosing

Made from whole hemp flower

Cons:

Only one flavor currently available

Specs:

CBD type: Full spectrum CBD oil

Size: 30 mL

Strength: 375 mg, 750 mg, 1500 mg CBD per bottle

Flavor(s): Natural

Learn more about Cornbread Hemp

4. Best for Joint Pain: GreenIVe Relief CBD + CBC

What we love

Joint pain can be difficult to manage because it often has an inflammatory component. However, if you can find a remedy that reduces both the pain and inflammation, you can often find relief. GreenIVe Relief CBD + CBC offers the perfect blend of pain and inflammation control. It’s formulated with CBC, another cannabinoid that can enhance the effects of CBD and deepen your relief.

GreenIVe Relief CBD + CBC only contains three ingredients: MCT oil, full spectrum CBD oil, and CBC isolate. This simple formula is great for people with food sensitivities. GreenIVe recommends taking one to two mL per day, as needed. Customers do find this CBD oil most effective when they take it every day.

Many customers who use GreenIVe have arthritis in one or more joints and find this CBD oil is helpful to manage pain. We saw positive reviews from those with arthritis in their hips, knees, hands, and even feet. Customers often find that if they take this CBD oil before bed, they wake up feeling less stiff and with reduced joint pain. Some mention that their joints seem visibly less swollen a few hours after taking GreenIVe Relief CBD + CBC.

Pros:

Contains CBD for to manage pain and inflammation

Made in a GMP-compliant facility

Simple, 3-ingredient formula

Third-party lab tested

Cons:

Only available in one strength

Specs:

CBD type: Full spectrum CBD

Size: 30 mL

Strength: 1000 mg CBD per bottle

Flavor(s): Natural

Learn more about GreenIVe

5. Best for Neuropathic Pain: Aspen Green Relief Organic CBD Oil

What we love

Conditions like multiple sclerosis, fibromyalgia, and even carpal tunnel syndrome can cause neuropathic pain that is difficult to treat. If you struggle with this kind of pain, we recommend trying Aspen Green Relief Organic CBD Oil. This CBD oil contains a potent 133 mg CBD per 1 mL dose, making it one of the strongest CBD oils on the market. It’s formulated by physicians to help relieve both agitation and discomfort. So if your neurological pain comes with some stress or anxiety, this CBD oil can help manage those symptoms, too.

Aspen Green Relief Organic CBD Oil is Certified USDA Organic. It’s also vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO, so you can feel good about your purchase from an ethical standpoint. Aspen Green also includes turmeric extract, ginger extract, black pepper essential oil, and black cumin seed extract in this product. These herbal ingredients have their own pain-relieving properties and serve to increase the oil’s effectiveness.

Customers love the Cherry flavor of this CBD oil. They say it helps make the hemp flavor less prominent without being too overpowering. Reviewers also like that Aspen Green shares their lab reports on their website. These reports show that the product is free from contaminants such as bacteria, pesticides, and mold.

This CBD oil receives great reviews from customers with multiple sclerosis. They say it not only dulls their nerve pain but helps combat some of the tingling they experience in their hands and feet. Customers with carpal tunnel syndrome find this product effective, too. Some take it every morning before work to keep wrist and hand pain under control.

Pros:

USDA Organic

Vegan and non-GMO

Formulated with turmeric, ginger, black pepper, and other herbs

Physician-formulated

Cons:

Contains tree nuts (coconut)

Specs:

CBD type: Full spectrum CBD

Size: 30 mL

Strength: 4,000 mg CBD per bottle

Flavor(s): Cherry

Learn more about Aspen Green

6. Best Tasting: Medterra True Full Spectrum CBD Drops

What we love

Most CBD oil naturally tastes like hemp. If you find this hemp flavor unpleasant, then you may prefer to use a flavored CBD oil. Medterra True Full Spectrum CBD Drops are an excellent option. They come in two flavors, Citrus and Mint Chocolate, both of which receive glowing reviews from customers. Medterra sweetens this CBD oil naturally with stevia extract, making it a good choice for those on low-sugar diets.

Flavor is not the only great feature of Medterra True Full Spectrum CBD Drops. They are made with organic hemp and have a beneficial, 5:1 ratio of CBD to other cannabinoids. Medterra recommends taking one dropper of oil one or more times per day. They advise customers to put the oil under their tongue for optimal absorption.

Reviewers say the Citrus flavor of this oil tastes fresh and a little bit tart. They find the Mint Chocolate flavor balanced and indulgent. We saw positive reviews from customers with a variety of pain conditions including neck pain, back pain, and headaches. Many people like to take this CBD oil for pain before bed as they find it helps them relax and unwind.

Customers who are new to CBD products appreciate that this oil is sold in small, 15 mL bottles. This gives them a chance to try it before purchasing a larger bottle.

Pros:

5:1 ratio of CBD to other cannabinoids

Made with organic hemp

Sweetened with stevia extract

Cons:

Must close the lid tightly to prevent leaks

Specs:

CBD type: Full spectrum CBD

Size: 15 mL, 30 mL, 60 mL

Strength: 1500 mg, 3000 mg, or 6000 mg CBD per bottle

Flavor(s): Citrus or Chocolate Mint

Learn more about Medterra

How We Picked The Best CBD Oils for Pain

We wanted to make sure the oils recommended here not only offered pain relief, but did so safely. As such, we paid close attention to the following criteria when selecting our category winners.

Lab Testing Results

CBD products, including CBD oil, should be tested in a third-party lab prior to sale. There are two types of testing we wanted to see. The first was a test for potency, which established the amount of CBD and other cannabinoids in the product. The second was a test for purity, which demonstrated that the product was free from any heavy metals, bacteria, mold, and other contaminants.

U.S.-Grown Hemp

All of the hemp-derived CBD products shown here are made from hemp grown in the United States. The U.S. has high safety and quality standards for cannabis plant hemp farmers, so using only U.S.-grown hemp helps ensure a high-quality product.

Positive Reviews

When reading reviews to find the top CBD oils, we focused on those written by customers with various types of chronic pain. We looked for products that they found effective for pain relief not only in the short-term but over a longer period. Some products were primarily used by people with a certain type of pain condition, such as arthritis. Others were used by people with a variety of pain conditions. You’ll see this distinction reflected in the variety of categories we chose.

Packaging and Description Details

As a customer, you deserve to know what you’re putting in your body when you take CBD for chronic pain. You also deserve good instructions that tell you how to use the product to its potential. As such, we chose products with complete labels and detailed product descriptions. The availability of this information, we feel, makes it easier for shoppers to select the best CBD products for pain relief.

How To Find The Best CBD Oil for Your Chronic Pain

You could select any product listed here, take a dose, and it will likely help to potentially alleviate pain. But we don’t just want you to have a good experience; we want you to have a great one.

To have that experience — and to reduce pain when needed — you want to select the CBD oil that’s best for your individual needs. Consider the following features as you compare CBD oils.

CBD Type

There are three main types of CBD used in CBD products: full spectrum, broad spectrum, and CBD isolate.

Full spectrum CBD oil contains terpenes and other hemp cannabinoids. These other compounds often serve to enhance the pain-relieving, anti-inflammatory, and anti-anxiety properties of CBD. As such, full spectrum CBD oils typically offer the most potent and powerful pain relief. However, they do have a strong hemp taste and aroma, and some people find the traces of THC in these products make them feel sluggish.

Broad spectrum CBD oil contains plenty of hemp terpenes and cannabinoids, but any traces of CBD have been removed. These broad spectrum oils still have plenty of hemp flavor, and they can be quite potent and effective. People often like using broad spectrum CBD oil in the daytime since they get the benefits of terpenes without the drowsiness that sometimes comes with THC.

CBD isolate is pure CBD. Products made with CBD isolate are free from THC, accessory cannabinoids, and other hemp compounds. They have less hemp flavor and may not be as potent as full spectrum or broad spectrum CBD oils. Still, CBD isolate does have pain-relieving and anti-inflammatory properties, and it’s a good choice for those who don’t react well to terpenes.

Strength

How potent is CBD oil? In other words, when taking CBD oil, how much CBD is each dose?

Some CBD bottles tell you how many milligrams of CBD are in each mL of oil. Others leave you to calculate this on your own. Thankfully, the math is fairly easy. Divide the amount of CBD in the bottle by the volume of liquid in the bottle, and you get your answer. For example, if you have a 30 mL bottle containing 1000 mg CBD, divide 1000 mg by 30 mL. Your CBD oil contains 33.3 mg CBD per mL.

If this is your first time using CBD, start with a less potent oil. This way, you can easily take a smaller dose, such as 10 mg CBD, and work your way up from there.

If you’re more experienced with CBD and know you need a larger dose, buying a more potent oil means you’ll be able to take a smaller amount. For example, say you want to take 50 mg CBD per serving. That’s 2 mL of a 750 mg, 30 mL CBD oil, but it’s only 1 mL of a 1500 mg, 30 mL CBD oil. Buying a stronger oil means you won’t have to take as much.

Flavor

Most CBD oils have a natural hemp flavor that customers describe as earthy or slightly floral. This flavor might be strong at first, but most people get used to it after a few doses.

If you don’t like earthy tastes, or if you’ve tried plain CBD oil and can’t stand it, look for a flavored oil. CBD oil flavored with citrus tends to be bright and pleasant. Mint tends to pair well with the hemp flavor, too.

Company Policies

Take some time to read about the CBD company you’re planning to buy from. Do they have policies in place to address their customers’ needs? Some CBD companies offer discounts to veterans, military members, and first responders. If you fall into any of these categories, it’s often worth buying from a company that will give you a discount. It’s nice to find companies that offer free shipping and multi-bottle discounts, too.

Other Active Ingredients

Some, but not all, CBD oil for pain relief also contains other pain-relieving, natural substances. For example, some products contain turmeric or curcumin, which is the active compound in turmeric. These ingredients have anti-inflammatory properties and can work in conjunction with CBD to provide relief. Such oils are particularly good for inflammatory pain conditions, such as CBD for arthritis pain.

Other herbs you may see in CBD oils include black pepper, ginger, and chamomile. If the oil you’re considering has one or more of these ingredients, read a little more about it to ensure it’s something you feel confident taking to manage your pain. If not, you can always stick with a plain CBD oil.

Packaging

Most of the best CBD oils come in dropper-top bottles. If you plan on taking a smaller dose, check to ensure the included dropper is marked in fractions of a milliliter. This will make it easier to measure your exact, desired dose.

See what reviewers have to say about the packaging, too. If you plan on taking your CBD oil with you to work or elsewhere, make sure reviewers say the bottle closes tightly and does not leak.

How to Use CBD Oil for Pain Relief

Using CBD oil for pain relief is pretty simple. Start by drawing your desired dose into the dropper. Then, empty the contents of the dropper under your tongue. Put your tongue down, and hold the CBD there for at least 30 seconds. Then, swallow whatever CBD oil is left in your mouth.

This dosing method is known as sublingual dosing. “Sublingual” means “beneath your tongue.” You have blood vessels close to the surface under your tongue, and dispensing the CBD in this area allows some of it to be absorbed into the blood vessels. You feel the CBD faster this way than if you were to immediately swallow it.

If you find sublingual dosing unpleasant, you can instead swallow your CBD oil right away. However, it may take an hour or more to provide pain relief if taken in this manner.

Most people take CBD oil for pain either once or twice per day. Your ideal dosing schedule will depend on the nature of your pain and how it responds to CBD. For instance, if you have carpal tunnel syndrome, you may only need a dose in the morning to keep your wrists pain-free throughout the workday. On the other hand, if you have fibromyalgia pain, you may need to take CBD products twice a day to stay mobile and pain-free.

Other Types of CBD Products

While CBD oil is widely available and affordable, there are other CBD products that you may wish to try.

CBD Gummies

If you are getting good results from CBD oil but don’t like the flavor, consider CBD gummies. They’re basically candy that has been infused with CBD. You can chew one or two, depending on their strength and your desired dose.

CBD gummies contain a pre-measured dose of CBD, so you don’t have to fiddle with a dropper and a messy liquid. They can be taken discreetly; nobody will know you’re not just eating candy. However, they do contain sugar and sometimes added colors and flavors, so they are not as pure as CBD oil.

CBD Pills

CBD pills are usually softgels filled with CBD oil. They’re a good option for people who travel often and for those who take CBD at work. You don’t have to worry about spills or measuring. However, there is less flexibility with dosing. You’ll need to shop carefully for CBD pills that contain the exact dose of CBD you prefer to take.

CBD Creams

Did you know that CBD can be absorbed through your skin? CBD cream is a topical product that you can rub on sore or painful areas. The CBD absorbs through your skin and helps relieve both pain and inflammation. The best CBD cream often has a water-based formula, so it absorbs well without making your skin feel greasy or sticky.

CBD creams and other topical CBD products work quite well for people with joint pain and muscle pain. Athletes like to use them after workouts to soothe sore muscles or treat acute injuries. You can even find CBD cream in portable, roll-on containers that pack well in your suitcase or gym bag.

Using CBD cream for pain relief (or other topical CBD products) allows you to precisely treat the areas that bother you most. If you are someone who experiences nausea after taking oral CBD products, CBD cream could be a more pleasant alternative.

CBD Coffee

Are you someone who starts every day with a cup of coffee? If you also live with chronic pain, you may want to look into CBD coffee. These are some of the most creative CBD products available. They are essentially coffee that has been infused with CBD. With CBD coffee, you don’t have to alter your morning routine or remember to take a supplement. Just make the CBD coffee in place of your regular coffee. You can then enjoy your pain reliever and your caffeine boost as you prepare for the day.

FAQs

Is CBD legal?

Yes, CBD oil is legal in the United States. In the U.S., it is legal to grow hemp that is under 0.3% THC, and it is legal to derive and sell CBD from that hemp cannabis plant.

How much CBD oil should I use?

Most people end up taking anywhere from 20 mg to 50 mg CBD per dose, although some people take much more. To find your perfect dose, you should start by taking 10 mg CBD. Each subsequent time you take CBD, increase your dose by 5 mg until you find a dose that gives you ample relief. Then, keep taking that perfect dose.

To determine the volume of CBD oil to take, you may need to do a little math. For example, if your CBD oil contains 40 mg CBD per mL and you want to take a starter dose of 10 mg, that’s equivalent to 0.25 mL of oil.

Most CBD oils have dosing recommendations on the label. If you’re looking for more dosing guidance, this is a good resource to rely on.

How fast does CBD oil work?

If you take CBD oil sublingually, you should start to notice pain relief and other health benefits within a few minutes. Those benefits will continue to build for about an hour.

If you swallow CBD oil right away or mix it into your drink, you can expect to feel the benefits within 30 to 90 minutes. Some people find their CBD kicks in faster if they take it with a snack.

When using CBD oil to manage chronic pain, make sure you use it daily. The effects tend to build over time.

Conclusion

You deserve better than to live in pain. Whether you struggle with neck pain, back pain, arthritis, or nerve pain, CBD products can provide the natural relief you desire. We recommend reading more about each of the CBD oils featured above to see which one best suits your needs. Then follow the instructions on the label, and give it a try.

New CBD users are often surprised by how much relief they experience from just one dose. And the relief also builds over time. We wish you well on your CBD journey. Make it a good one!

