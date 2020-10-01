CBD Vape Pen in 2023 – Top 5 CBD Pens & Carts Reviewed

PAID POST BY ORIGINATED MEDIA

A CBD vape pen has become all the rage in the modern cannabis culture, offering a convenient and discreet way to get your daily dose of CBD. Vaping CBD allows you to absorb it quickly into your bloodstream for faster onset of effects, making it a popular choice for those suffering acute or frequent conditions.

The best CBD vape pen will be one made with a concentration of cannabinoids that are in line with your particular needs. But with the thousands of products on the market, how do you know which is best for your needs? Check out our guide covering all things related to CBD vape pens. Featuring detailed reviews of top CBD vape pens, usage tips, and benefits, this guide will help you find the right CBD vape pen for your needs.

Top CBD Vape Pen Choices

1. CBDfx – Best CBD Vape Pen

2. Koi CBD – Great for Daytime Use

3. Extract Labs – Creativity Boosting

4. Diamond CBD – For Frequent Vapers

5. CBD.co – Nighttime Use Hero

Reviews of the Best CBD Vape Pens

1. CBDfx – Best CBD Vape Pen

Pros:

800+ puffs per pen

Smooth hits

Discreet size

Rechargeable & disposable

Benefits of CBDfx CBD Vape Pens

This well-established hemp cannabinoid brand puts together a powerful and discrete CBD vape pen that is high quality and suitable for many types of users. Its 800+ puffs per pen provide reliable, long-lasting servings of cannabinoids with smooth hits and no burning or charring.

The discrete size makes dosing on the go simple and convenient – a key factor for those looking to use CBD vape pens as part of their daily routine. Plus, the CBD vape oil pen is both rechargeable and disposable, offering maximum flexibility when it comes to usage.

The broad-spectrum CBD oil inside of the CBDfx vape pen is tested and certified to be free of pesticides, solvents, and other harmful chemicals. With 500mg of CBD per pen, this is an excellent choice for just about any user looking to manage chronic pain or anxiety with a reliable and discreet CBD vape pen.

The most popular strain and flavor for these CBD vape pens is Strawberry Lemonade – made with natural terpenes and flavoring agents. CBD vape oil users can also enjoy a range of other flavored CBD vape pens from CBDfx, such as fresh mint and tropic breeze, for a refreshing and enjoyable vaping experience perfectly suited to your tastes.

CBDfx Vape Pen Specs

Its ceramic coil technology is the genius of the smooth-hitting and deliciously flavored CBDfx disposable vape pen. This technology allows for efficient vaping of the oil without irritating the lungs.

The ultra-convenient CBD vape pen has a lightweight yet durable body with a 2mL tank and 400mAh battery. These metrics ensure users don’t have to worry about refueling or charging their vape pen often.

Why We Picked CBDfx

We picked CBDfx as our best overall CBD vape pen because of its reliable, user-friendly design, natural-tasting flavors, and powerful broad-spectrum CBD effects. With multiple flavor options and even choices for varied cannabinoid formulas to meet different needs, CBDfx is a great all-around option for beginners and experienced vapers alike.

Visit CBDfx to learn more

2. Koi CBD – Best for Daytime Wellness Support

Pros:

Pure CBD isolate formula

Easy activation air draw

Multiple flavor choices

Tested for quality

Benefits of Koi CBD Vape Pens

Those suffering from chronic or acute conditions during the daytime may benefit from Koi’s CBD vape pens. These pocket-sized single-use CBD vape pens contain pure CBD isolate known to specifically target CB2 receptors responsible for maintaining the body’s natural homeostasis. Free from other cannabinoids that can affect alertness, energy, and focus, a Koi CBD vape pen provides maximum benefit with minimal disruption to daily routines.

With CBD extracts sourced from organic, USA-made hemp, Koi’s vape pens are tested for quality and purity. Their easy activation air draw makes using the CBD vape pen simple, even for those with no prior experience. A variety of delicious flavors make this an excellent choice for users who want to enjoy their CBD without skimping on taste.

While the 100mg of CBD isolate may seem low compared to other products on this list, the truth is that the CBD isolate formula is incredibly potent and more than capable of providing powerful symptom relief – especially during the day.

Koi CBD Vape Pen Specs

These pens weigh only a few ounces and fit discreetly in the palm of your hand. The 1mL tank offers up to 300 puffs of pure CBD isolate, and the rechargeable 280mAh battery will hold up through each and every puff.

The color of each CBD vape pen matches its flavor with options for blue, red, and purple in Blue Raspberry, Strawberry Milkshake, and Tropical Fruit, respectively. This color-coded system ensures users can quickly identify their favorite flavor and allows for easy customization to fit any mood.

Why We Picked Koi CBD

We chose Koi CBD Vape Pens as our choice for daytime wellness support because of its pure isolate formula and powerful effects. The flavors are also a great perk, giving users a chance to enjoy tasty CBD without sacrificing quality or potency.

Visit Koi CBD to learn more

3. Extract Labs – Creativity Boosting

Pros:

Full-spectrum of hemp cannabinoids

Terpene-rich formula

Compatible with any 510 thread battery

Sweet aroma

Benefits of Extract Labs CBD Vape Pens

The 1000mg (1 gram) cartridges of full-spectrum CBD from Extract Labs are perfect for those looking to experience a full entourage effect of all the natural cannabinoids found in hemp. The terpene-rich formula also enhances flavor and aroma, giving users an enjoyable vaping experience with sweet notes of berry.

Loaded with CBG and CBT, known for their potential to increase focus, creativity, and motivation, these vape pens help bring users into an “inspired” state, enabling them to experience the creative side of CBD.

The high concentration of CBD means that those who experience pain or anxiety getting in the way of their creativity can also benefit from Extract Labs’ vape pens. The full-spectrum blend helps promote overall balance and harmony, removing the mental blocks caused by pain or anxiety and allowing users to perform at their best.

With four delicious strains and flavor profiles to choose from and the ability to save significantly on subscription and bulk orders, Extract Labs is an excellent choice for creative professionals and CBD enthusiasts alike.

Extract Labs Vape Pen Specs

These threaded cartridges will require a battery to use and are compatible with most 510 battery types. The cartridges offer hundreds of puffs with 1.0mL of full-spectrum hemp extract inside, and the convenient size makes these vape cartridges easily transportable and interchangeable.

Why We Picked Extract Labs

The ability to boost creativity and limit anxiety and pain are the main reasons why we chose Extract Labs as our go-to choice for creative professionals who want to experience the full effects of CBD. Their terpene-rich formulas, full-spectrum formulas, and delicious flavors make these vape cartridges an excellent option for anyone looking to take their creativity to the next level.

Visit Extract Labs to learn more

4. Diamond CBD – For Frequent Vapers

Pros:

Dozens of strain options

Potent cannabinoid blend

Easy to use

Great taste

Benefits of Diamond CBD Vape Pens

Diamond CBD offers a range of hemp cannabis plant products from some of the best brands in the industry. By offering a wide array of products, they can provide users with a product to meet every need – making the site a one-stop shop for all your CBD vaping needs.

Perhaps the most popular of their CBD vape pen options are the RAW vape pens in Wedding Cake Strain. Formulated with a proprietary blend of hemp cannabinoids high in CBD, delta 8, and CBG concentration, these broad-spectrum CBD vape pens offer a powerful and robust blend of active cannabinoids. In addition, the variety of strain options allows users to customize their experience, making it perfect for frequent vapers looking for a reliable (and affordable) CBD product.

With 800mg of CBD in the entire pen, users get a nice dose of 3.33mg per puff. This concentration is excellent for those who need or prefer smaller yet frequent doses to maintain their optimum CBD levels.

Diamond CBD Vape Pen Specs

These pens come with a ceramic core heating element, which gives users the best of both worlds – a smooth vape experience and big flavor. Weighing in at only .4 ounces, the pen is small and discreet – perfect for on-the-go use.

All the pens are black, adding to the sleek, stylishness of the product. The CBD vape pen is air-draw activated, meaning you won’t have to fuss with any buttons or settings, making it easy and convenient to use.

Why We Picked Diamond CBD

Frequent vapers can have difficulty finding a CBD product that can keep up with their needs. That’s why we picked Diamond CBD as our top choice for those looking for a long-lasting and potent vape pen. With dozens of strain options, an easy-to-use design, and great taste, these pens are perfect for anyone who needs a fast-acting and reliable CBD product.

Visit Diamond CBD to learn more

5. CBD.co – Nighttime Use Hero

Pros:

Supports better sleep cycles

Cannabinoid-rich broad-spectrum CBD

Boosted with terpenes

Delicious flavor profile

Benefits of CBD.co CBD Vape Pens

Much of our poor sleep, chronic pain, and anxiety can be attributed to our endocannabinoid system being out of balance. CBD.co’s vape pen from SKY Wellness helps bring this system back into balance without the use of dangerous opioids or anxiolytics by offering a broad-spectrum cannabinoid blend with added terpenes for a great taste and an enhanced experience.

The secret to the potent formula is the 400mg of CBD oil in each vape pen. The high concentrations of cannabidiol (CBD) mean support for pain management and anxiety – two common causes of disrupted sleep. In addition, added CBG and terpenes such as caryophyllene and limonene further support relaxation and stress reduction, making it easy to unwind after a long day or ensure a restful night’s sleep.

The final component of CBD.co vape pens is the CBG concentration. This particular cannabinoid is responsible for stimulating the body’s natural endocannabinoid system, creating an overall sense of balance that can help support a healthy social life, work life, and more.

CBD.co Vape Pen Specs

These disposable vape pens are powered by a rechargeable battery and feature an air-draw-activated system for easy use. Puffs vary depending on how hard you draw, but users can expect around 200 puffs to 300 puffs.

The vape pen is ultra-lightweight, fits in the palm of your hand, and comes in a sleek white and black design. Those seeking alternative strains, vape pen designs, or even CBD brands can explore the thousands of products available on CBD.co.

Why We Picked CBD.co

The perfect choice for night owls, those suffering from insomnia, or anyone who wants to unwind after a long day at work, CBD.co vape pens contain a powerful and flavorful blend of cannabinoids that provide an effective and safe solution for stress relief and better sleep.

Visit CBD.co to learn more

How Did We Choose the Best CBD Vape Pens?

Our journey to make a list of the best CBD vape pens examined four factors critical to safety, potency, efficacy, and overall user experience:

Extraction Method – To ensure safety, we only recommended vape pens with CBD oil derived from plants grown organically in the US using safe extraction methods such as CO2 or ethanol.

– To ensure safety, we only recommended vape pens with CBD oil derived from plants grown organically in the US using safe extraction methods such as CO2 or ethanol. Testing – All products on our list were tested in third-party laboratories to confirm the concentrations of CBD, THC, and other cannabinoids. We also checked for unwanted contaminants like heavy metals and pesticides.

– All products on our list were tested in third-party laboratories to confirm the concentrations of CBD, THC, and other cannabinoids. We also checked for unwanted contaminants like heavy metals and pesticides. Potency – Our list was carefully curated to include only products with the right concentrations of CBD. We checked each product’s potency to make sure they were up to par with our standards for quality.

– Our list was carefully curated to include only products with the right concentrations of CBD. We checked each product’s potency to make sure they were up to par with our standards for quality. User Experience – From customer reviews to product design, we looked for products that provide the highest level of user experience.

In addition to the above, we also considered our own experiences with each product. From how smooth a hit is to how long it takes the tanks to empty, we tested each product to see which ones truly stand out from the rest. At the end of our research, we found that the CBD vape pens on this list meet the highest standards for quality, safety, and user experience.

What are the Different Types of Vape Pens?

The vape pens on this list may represent the best of the best, but there are literally thousands of CBD vape pens available on the market today. Knowing the differences between vape pen designs will ensure you get the most out of your CBD experience.

Disposable Vape Pens

Disposable CBD vape pens are prefilled and widely available, making them an excellent choice for those not fussed about a particular product design. Containing anywhere from .5 to 2 ml of CBD oil, disposable pens can offer as little as 200 puffs and as many as 800+.

Most disposable CBD vape pens are rechargeable, meaning you don’t have to worry about the battery dying before you finish the tank. Connection types vary on disposable vape pens but most come with a USB-C or micro USB charger.

The other type of disposable vape pen is actually not a pen at all – it’s a cartridge. Single-piece disposable vape cartridges are compatible with rechargeable 510 batteries and can be used to quickly and conveniently deliver a potent dose of CBD.

Regardless of its charging capability, once a disposable CBD vape pen has run out of juice, it will need to be safely discarded and replaced with a fresh one.

Refillable Vape Pens

While disposable vape pens are a solid piece that has a limited lifespan, refillable vape pens offer the flexibility to use your favorite CBD products. Unlike disposable models, refillable vape pens are designed with replaceable tanks and coils so users can easily switch out their favorite CBD vape oils and flavors.

Refillable vape pens usually don’t come prefilled like their disposable counterparts. Instead, users fill the tanks with pre-purchased CBD vape juice from their favorite brand. Then, once the tank has run out, simply pop the tank off, fill it up and go.

For those requiring custom CBD blends to meet their wellness needs, refillable vape pens are the way to go. For example, those that want to boost their CBD isolate with a potent CBG oil will find it easy and hassle-free to mix and match their favorite products inside a refillable CBD vape pen.

The only potential drawback of refillable CBD vape pens is the need to replace coils or tanks to avoid bad taste and leakage. However, with the mainstream popularity of CBD vapes, these parts should be relatively easy to find online or at a local vape shop.

How to Use a Refillable or Disposable CBD Vape Pen

CBD vape pens have arguably the most uncomplicated use process of any CBD product. The steps below should help you get a handle on using your CBD vape pen quickly and efficiently.

Using Disposable CBD Pens

If your disposable CBD vape pen includes both an oil tank and battery, then the only thing you’ll need to do is remove all excess packaging, put your lips around the mouthpiece and inhale. Air-activated draws are nearly standard across all disposable CBD vape pens, so you won’t need to press any buttons unless instructed.

Note that completely disposable CBD vape pens may have an auto shut-off after inhaling for a few seconds. This is normal to prevent burned taste, overheating, and battery strain. If you run into auto shut-off, wait a few seconds and start puffing again.

Disposable CBD vape pen cartridges need only be screwed into a compatible 510-thread battery and inhaled. This battery activation process should be clearly explained in the accompanying documentation of your cartridge or CBD vape pen.

You’ll notice it’s time for a new disposable CBD vape pen when the hits are less potent than they used to be or the overall taste has begun to change.

Using Refillable CBD Vape Pens

A refillable CBD vape pen requires two main steps: filling your tank with CBD vape oil and priming your coil before use.

To fill up your tank, unscrew (or pop-off) the top cap of your refillable CBD vape pen and pour your desired amount of CBD vape juice into the tank. Make sure to avoid any contact with the coil as you fill up your device, and be careful not to pour too much oil as it can overflow and cause issues with your battery.

Once filled, replace the cap and let your refillable CBD vape pen sit for a few minutes before use so that the coil can fully absorb the oil.

To prime your coil, press the power button and draw from the CBD vape pen without inhaling. This process should be repeated a few times until you’ve seen a few vapor clouds start to come through the mouthpiece of your CBD vape pen.

From there, all that is left to do is put your lips around the mouthpiece and inhale whenever you need a dose of CBD. Once done, press the power button again to turn the vape battery off and store it for later use.

Like disposable CBD pens, if the hits aren’t as strong as they used to be or the taste turns charred, it’s time to refill your tank or replace the coil. Remember to turn off the power before performing any refills or maintenance on your CBD vape pen.

How Much CBD Should I Vape?

Vaping CBD is unlike smoking, eating, or even taking it sublingually. Vaping is a more potent form of CBD delivery because of the way it is absorbed into the bloodstream and the powerful concentration of CBD oil in the vape juice. So, when deciding how much CBD should be vaped, there are a few factors to consider.

Your Condition

Those using CBD vape pens to support their endocannabinoid system for better overall wellness may only need a low or medium concentration of CBD, generally considered to be between 100-1500mg per container.

On the other hand, those suffering from chronic pain, inflammation, and other more serious conditions may find that they need a higher concentration of CBD to achieve their desired effects. In these cases, vaping CBD with a moderate concentration is wise before gradually increasing it until desired results are achieved. Many brands offer CBD pens and vape liquids in concentrations as high as 6000mg.

Frequency of Use

If you only need a puff or two before a big meeting, an important speech, or a long drive, you may find that a higher concentration of CBD in the 500mg to 1500mg range is best. Many have reported that this higher concentration for less frequent CBD dosing infuses the body with more CBD and lasting effects over time.

If, however, you plan to regularly vape CBD throughout the day or week, a lower concentration may be better as it won’t burn through your stash quite quickly and will help maintain a balanced CBD level over time.

Type of CBD Oil

The type of CBD oil used in the vape juice makes a significant impact on how much you should vape. For example, full-spectrum CBD vape pens contain a wide range of cannabinoids that may or may not be beneficial with frequent dosing. That’s why it’s important to start with a low concentration of full-spectrum-CBD vape juice (<1000mg) and increase gradually as needed.

The same is true for broad-spectrum CBD oil formulas. While they have been filtered to remove detectable traces of THC, they still contain cannabinoids that may unintentionally cause the benefits of CBD at times when it’s not needed – like drowsiness during daytime activities or creative energy when you need to be resting.

CBD isolate containing only pure cannabidiol is often suitable in higher concentrations (up to 2500mg) for beginners and new users. Pure isolate CBD vape juice typically only stimulates endocannabinoid receptors responsible for pain management and mood regulation – so there is no worry of multiple effects getting in the way of a productive day.

It is important to stress here that you should never vape CBD oil liquid or tinctures because it does not contain the additives needed to make vape juice. CBD oil liquid and tinctures are for oral use only.

How Does a CBD Vape Make You Feel?

Vaping CBD can make you feel a lot like taking it orally – relaxed, clear-headed, and motivated. But, as with any form of CBD consumption, the effects of CBD vape oil can vary from person to person depending on their body type (weight, height), biological makeup, diet, lifestyle habits – and even their attitude towards it.

Variations in effects when you vape CBD can also be due to the type of CBD oil in the vape liquid formula. For example, with the full spectrum of cannabinoids that includes delta 9 and CBN, you may experience some increased feelings of relaxation and calmness that better support restful sleep.

With broad-spectrum formulas having increased levels of CBG and CBT to help with inflammation and other conditions, you may experience improved alertness, clarity of mind, and a sense of motivation.

CBD isolate is most commonly associated with increased feelings of calmness and balance throughout the body, along with a clear-headed focus for creative thinking or physical activities.

While CBD vape pen effects vary based on product type and individual biochemistry, there is one thing common among all – the therapeutic effects of CBD can be felt almost immediately after inhalation without any psychotropic effects common to smoking marijuana.

Does CBD Have Any Side Effects?

From world-leading regulatory agencies like WHO to national organizations like the FDA and MHRA, CBD is generally considered safe and well tolerated with little to no risk of adverse side effects.

Potential issues that could arise from regular (or infrequent use) are minor and common to all cannabis users, such as dry mouth, red eyes, and changes in appetite. These minor side effects are manageable with water, a snack, and a break from the vape pen.

Those who take too big of a dose may experience lightheadedness or nausea, but like other minor side effects, these pass with a few moments of rest and relaxation.

Those taking other prescription medications such as blood thinners, liver or kidney medication, or SSRIs should always consult a physician before they vape CBD to avoid unwanted interactions such as increased sedation or liver enzyme production issues.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Are CBD vapes better than CBD tinctures?

Vaping CBD offers an alternative to tinctures when it comes to dosing amount and convenience. Typically, vaping can be a great solution if you hate measuring doses or the taste of natural CBD. Vaping also allows you to feel the effects almost immediately, while tinctures may take up to 30 minutes or more.

2. Does hitting CBD vapes hurt your lungs?

New users may find that their lungs are not used to the vapor and could experience coughing fits or mild discomfort. This is entirely normal and should dissipate as your body adjusts. However, if coughing persists, switch to a different CBD vape strain, turn down CBD vape pen heat, or take a break.

3. How long do CBD vape pens last?

The life of a CBD vape pen is determined by battery life, operating temperature, and the amount of CBD vape liquid used. Generally speaking, most users will get through one full tank (1ml) of CBD in 1-2 weeks when using their CBD vape pen regularly throughout the day. However, this all depends on device settings and frequency of use.

4. Does vaping CBD get you high?

No, CBD used in CBD vape oil pens is derived from hemp plants with less than 0.3% THC; CBD vape pens will not cause a psychoactive effect or “high” feeling. That being said, some full and broad-spectrum CBD formulas may contain “buzzy” cannabinoids such as delta-8 THC or CBC that may enhance the natural effects of CBD. So make sure to read the lab reports before buying CBD pens to avoid any unwanted effects.

5. How long do CBD vape effects last?

The answer depends on several factors, including your body type and metabolism, how much you take, and the product’s quality and potency. Most CBD vape users report that a few puffs create at least two hours of relief, while others report effects lasting up to four or five hours. For best results, vape in short bursts and monitor the body’s response.

Vape CBD for a Better Quality of Life

CBD vape pens are a great option if you’re looking for fast-acting, convenient relief. CBD vape pens offer a variety of effects that can help reduce anxiety and stress while providing pain relief, calming effects, and more. Plus, they’re super easy to use with disposable and refillable cartridges and CBD vape pens available in a range of styles, strains, and potencies.

Whether you are a new user looking for a great entry point into the world of CBD or an experienced user wanting to make the most of your purchase, buying the best CBD vape pens from any of the brands on this list can help you enjoy a better quality of life. Don’t hesitate to explore the different options available and find one that works for you.

This article has been supplied by Originated Media, a paid advertiser. The editorial staff of Chicago magazine had no role in this post’s preparation.