CBDistillery Review 2022 – Great Range Of Beneficial CBD Products

The stigma surrounding cannabis culture, particularly the use of CBD products to help manage and regulate a wide variety of health concerns, is slowly beginning to dissipate. This is in large part due to the ever-growing number of studies that are being conducted on CBD and its potential medical benefits. In addition, more and more people are becoming aware of the fact that CBD products are safe and effective for treating a wide range of conditions.

At the forefront of this #CBDMOVEMENT focused on education and access is CBDistillery. This CBD brand has become one of the most trusted names in the industry, thanks to its commitment to quality, transparency, affordability, and educational resources aimed at helping people learn about CBD and how it can benefit their health.

Check out what makes this CBD brand an excellent choice for those looking to add CBD to their wellness routine.

What is CBDistillery?

CBDistillery is a Colorado-based CBD company founded in 2016 by Colorado natives with an unyielding belief that people have a right to high-quality, affordably priced hemp CBD products.

The founders of CBDistillery were driven by the desire to create a CBD company based on the following core values:

Affordability: CBD should be accessible to everyone, not just those who can afford the most expensive products on the market.

CBD should be accessible to everyone, not just those who can afford the most expensive products on the market. Quality: All CBD products should be held to the highest standards of quality and safety.

All CBD products should be held to the highest standards of quality and safety. Transparency: Customers have a right to know what they’re putting into their bodies and where those ingredients come from.

Customers have a right to know what they’re putting into their bodies and where those ingredients come from. Education: It is essential for people to understand how CBD works and what it can do for their health.

These core values have guided CBDistillery from the very beginning and continue to inform everything they do as a company. With over 400K mentions on social media, 2 million satisfied customers, and a growing team of passionate employees, CBDistillery deserves its place as one of the most reputable CBD companies on the market today.

What is CBD?

Cannabidiol, the technical term for CBD, is one of over 100+ cannabinoids that naturally occur in the cannabis plant. CBD is non-intoxicating and has shown to possess a variety of potential therapeutic benefits. Sourced from hemp cannabis plants because of their low-THC/high-CBD levels, CBD has become increasingly popular for those looking to enjoy the potential benefits of cannabis without the associated high.

CBD works by interacting with the body’s endocannabinoid system (ECS). The ECS is a network of receptors and neurotransmitters that regulate a wide variety of bodily functions, including pain, inflammation, mood, and appetite.

CBD can be extracted from the hemp cannabis plant in a variety of ways, the most common being CO2 extraction. Once extracted, CBD is then added to carrier oils like MCT oil or hemp seed oil and made into a variety of different product types, including tinctures, capsules, gummies, topicals, and vapes.

CBD can be created in three different formulas that come with their own unique set of benefits:

Broad-spectrum CBD: Made with all cannabinoids, flavonoids, terpenes, and other beneficial compounds naturally occurring in the hemp plant, except for THC. Therefore, broad-spectrum CBD products are an excellent choice for those who want the benefits of the entourage effect without the risk of consuming any THC.

Made with all cannabinoids, flavonoids, terpenes, and other beneficial compounds naturally occurring in the hemp plant, except for THC. Therefore, broad-spectrum CBD products are an excellent choice for those who want the benefits of the entourage effect without the risk of consuming any THC. Full-spectrum CBD: Made with all phytocannabinoids, terpenes, and other beneficial compounds specific to the hemp plant. These compounds work together to produce what is known as the “entourage effect” which is believed to enhance the therapeutic benefits of CBD.

Made with all phytocannabinoids, terpenes, and other beneficial compounds specific to the hemp plant. These compounds work together to produce what is known as the “entourage effect” which is believed to enhance the therapeutic benefits of CBD. CBD isolate: A pure form of CBD that has been isolated from all other cannabinoids, terpenes, and compounds occurring naturally in the hemp plant. CBD isolate is an ideal choice for those who want to avoid any trace amounts of THC or for those who are sensitive to other cannabinoids.

CBDistillery – Reviews of Products

Each of these CBDistillery products meets the highest standards of quality, safety, and efficacy. Offering CBD benefits for a number of chronic and acute conditions, their products are an excellent choice for those looking to add CBD to their wellness routine.

1. Best CBD Oil – CBDistillery Full-Spectrum CBD Oil

Product Overview:

1000mg full-spectrum CBD oil (33mg CBD per serving)

CO2 extraction method

30mL bottle

Contains terpenes

Dropper included

About CBDistillery Full-Spectrum CBD Oil

CBDistillery offers those seeking a hemp plant-based solution for relief, relaxation, and general wellness a high-quality full-spectrum CBD oil. Formulated using CO2 extracted CBD from organic, non-GMO industrial hemp, this CBD oil contains a variety of beneficial cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids.

CBD oil is designed to be taken sublingually (under the tongue). Simply drop the desired dosage under your tongue, hold for 60-90 seconds, then swallow.

As a full-spectrum CBD product, this oil contains a host of beneficial cannabinoids such as CBG, CBDa, and CBC. It also contains trace amounts of THC in concentrations well below the legal limit of 0.3%. This amount of THC is not enough to cause any psychoactive effects.

Combined with fractionated coconut oil to enhance bioavailability, this CBD oil is an excellent choice for those seeking the benefits of a full-spectrum product that creates the entourage effect to stimulate the endocannabinoid system.

Learn more about CBDistillery’s full-spectrum CBD oil

2. Best CBD Gummies – CBDistillery Full-Spectrum Gummies

Product Overview:

Vegan-friendly

30mg of CBD per gummy

Terpene-rich, full-spectrum formula

Third-party lab tested

30 gummies per container

About CBDistillery Full-Spectrum Gummies

Formulated with natural fruit flavors and ingredients, these lightly sugar-coated CBD sweets make for a delicious and easy way to enjoy all the benefits of full-spectrum CBD.

Each gummy contains 30mg of CBD and a variety of other beneficial cannabinoids such as CBG, CBN, and CBC. These gummies also contain a terpene-rich formula that amplifies the therapeutic effects of CBD.

As an organic hemp cannabis plant product, these gummies are vegan-friendly and free of herbicides, pesticides, heavy metals, and other contaminants. Third-party lab tested for potency and purity, CBDistillery gummies are an excellent choice for those seeking a delicious, effective, and convenient way to add CBD to their wellness routine.

Learn more about CBDistillery’s CBD gummies

3. Best CBD Topical – CBDistillery Salve

Product Overview:

Made in ISO certified labs

500mg of CBD per jar

Formulated with natural ingredients

Grease-free feel

Easy travel container

About CBDistillery CBD Body Salve

Not all products made with CBD are designed for ingestion. A CBD topical may be the ideal solution for those seeking targeted relief from conditions like muscle soreness, arthritis, and inflammation.

CBDistillery’s CBD Body Salve is a light, non-greasy salve that is quickly absorbed by the skin. Formulated with 500mg of full-spectrum CBD and a variety of other natural ingredients like beeswax, shea butter, and essential oils, this salve provides targeted relief without leaving any residues that would require washing off.

Perfect for on-the-go relief, this CBD salve comes in a convenient travel container that fits easily into a purse or backpack. Made in ISO-certified labs, CBDistillery’s CBD Body Salve is an excellent choice for those seeking a natural and effective way to address localized pain and inflammation related to:

a long day at work

an intense exercise routine

any number of acute or chronic muscle and joint conditions

Plus, since it’s in a TSA-approved container, you can take it with you wherever you go for effective targeted CBD relief.

Learn more about CBDistillery’s CBD body salve

4. Best CBD Pet Product – CBDistillery CBD Pet Tincture

Product Overview

Hemp Authority Certified product

600mg full-spectrum CBD oil (20mg per serving)

Blended with hemp seed carrier oil

Suitable for cats & dogs

About CBDistillery CBD Pet Tincture

Sometimes the being that needs the benefits of CBD oils isn’t ourselves but our favorite furry friends. Studies show that mammals such as cats and dogs have similar endocannabinoid systems to humans, making them just as responsive to the benefits of CBD.

CBDistillery’s CBD Pet Tincture is a specially formulated pet product that contains 600mg of CBD in a bottle. This high-quality oil is blended with hemp seed carrier oil, which is considered especially beneficial for pets and smoother on their stomachs than other MCT oils.

Each serving of this CBD pet tincture contains 20mg of CBD, and with the convenient dropper included with each 30mL bottle, pet parents can increase or decrease the dosage based on a pet’s size, weight, and condition.

Whether it’s to calm nerves, assuage the aches and pains of aging, or help with relief and recovery from surgery, CBDistillery CBD Pet Tincture is a safe and effective way to give animal companions the CBD they need to feel their best.

Learn more about CBDistillery’s CBD pet tincture

5. Other Outstanding CBDistillery Products

The range of top CBD products from CBDistillery doesn’t stop at the few listed above. In fact, CBDistillery carries a range of other outstanding products beneficial for many different needs and purposes.

CBD Capsules

Product Overview:

Easy to swallow

Pre-measured dose of CBD (30mg per capsule)

No hemp taste

About CBDistillery Full-Spectrum Softgel Capsules

Cannabidiol soft gels from CBDistillery offer users a potent dose of pre-measured CBD without the hempy taste of products such as CBD oil tinctures and oral sprays.

Each easy-to-swallow capsule contains 30mg of CBD oil that is full-spectrum and extracted from organically grown industrial hemp. The capsules are also vegan and free of gluten, artificial flavors, sweeteners, and preservatives.

This product is an excellent option for those seeking a discreet and convenient way to get their daily dose of CBD. Simply take one or two capsules with water as needed throughout the day.

CBD Synergy Drink Mixes

Product Overview:

Available in daytime and nighttime formulas

Packed with vitamins, minerals, and other essential nutrients

25mg of CBD per serving

Delicious natural flavors

About CBDistillery Synergy Drink Mixes

Taking CBD can be a delicious experience with CBDistillery’s line of Synergy Drink Mixes. Available in daytime and nighttime formulas, these powdered drink mixes are packed with vitamins, minerals, and other essential nutrients to help support optimal health.

The daytime formula contains energizing and wellness-supporting ingredients such as caffeine, COQ10, and vitamin B12. On the other hand, the nighttime formula contains ingredients such as L-Theanine and Valerian root to help with relaxation and a good night’s sleep.

Both formulas come in single-use packets that can be easily mixed into any beverage for a potent dose of CBD.

CBD Isolate Oil

Product Overview:

99.9% pure CBD isolate

3 different concentrations available – 500mg, 1000mg, 2500mg

Entirely THC-free

About CBDistillery CBD Isolate

In the world of CBD, isolate products are those that contain only CBD and no other cannabinoids or compounds found in the hemp plant.

CBD isolate from CBDistillery is a 99.9% pure CBD oil that can be used in various ways, such as mixing it into food or beverages, adding it to your favorite lotion or oil, or taking it sublingually.

For those that want the purest and most potent benefits of CBD without any trace of THC, CBD isolate products are the way to go.

Pros of CBDistillery

There are hundreds of CBD brands on the market, but not all are created equal. CBDistillery stands out as the best of the best for several reasons, including:

Affordable Subscription Services

CBDistillery provides customers with the option of a one-time purchase or a regular auto-shipped subscription. While the one-time purchases are incredibly affordable, customers can save up to 30% more on their orders by setting up auto-subscription shipments that can be sent every 4 to 12 weeks, depending on need.

Transparency and Testing

CBDistillery is committed to providing customers with the highest-quality CBD products possible. To that end, they are very transparent about their process and provide 3rd party lab testing results for all of their products right on their website. This allows customers to see exactly what they’re getting and be confident that they’re taking a pure and potent product.

Free Shipping on Orders Over $75

CBDistillery offers free shipping on all domestic orders over $75. For orders under $75, shipping is available starting at $5.99. International shipping rates will vary depending on the destination country. Additionally, all subscription orders come with free shipping.

Detailed CBD Resource Information

CBDistillery has created some of the most comprehensive and easy-to-understand CBD educational resources available. CBDistillery reviews show that customers truly appreciate this trusted knowledge center. Just take their Ultimate Guide to CBD for example, which provides detailed information on everything from the history of CBD to how to use it effectively. It has been downloaded over 37 thousand times and counting.

CBDistillery also has an informative blog covering a wide range of topics related to CBD, hemp, and health & wellness.

Wide Product Range

Unlike other CBD vendors that provide a handful of CBD oil products in limited forms, CBDistillery carries a wide range of full-spectrum and broad-spectrum CBD, and products made with pure CBD isolate. Products are available as edibles, oil tinctures, topicals, vape liquids, powders and even CBD lip balm. The range of products means that customers can find the perfect CBD solution for their needs.

Generous Return Policy

CBDistillery offers a very generous return policy for customers that are not satisfied with their purchase. Customers have up to 60 days to return products for a full refund and only need to contact customer service to initiate a return.

How To Choose A CBDistillery Product

Choosing the right product to get the most out of your CBDistillery experience is easy with their informative website and customer service team. Simply visit their website and browse through the wide range of products they offer. Use the product filter to find products that match your desired form, potency, and flavor.

Once you’ve found a product you’re interested in, click on it to get more information. Each product page includes a description, product photos, full lab testing results, and real CBDistillery reviews from customers.

Typically, those seeking the fastest acting results choose CBD oil tinctures from CBDistillery. Oil tinctures absorb sublingually for quick absorption into the bloodstream. For those looking for a longer-lasting effect, CBDistillery’s CBD gummies or chocolates are perfect as they provide a slow release of CBD over time.

For those that want to target a specific area with CBD, topicals are ideal. Topical products from CBDistillery include creams, salves, roll-ons, and lotions. CBD vape oils are great for those that enjoy vaping, and CBDistillery’s CBD powders can be added to any food or beverage for a convenient dose of CBD.

How To Use CBD Oils and Other CBD Products?

There are many ways to use CBD, and experimentation is encouraged to find what works best for you. As you can see from almost any CBDistillery CBD oil review, not everyone responds to CBD in the same way, so it may take some trial and error to find the best method of use for you.

CBD can be taken orally, vaped, used topically, or added to food & beverages. The most popular method of taking CBD is orally via oil tinctures. Tinctures are easy to use and can be taken sublingually for fast absorption into the bloodstream. Simply place a few drops of oil under your tongue using the dropper included with the bottle.

CBD can also be vaped using a CBD vape pen or cartridge. Vaping is one of the fastest-acting methods of taking CBD as it’s absorbed directly into the bloodstream through the lungs.

CBD can also be used topically in the form of creams, salves, lotions, and roll-ons. Topical CBD is great for targeting specific areas of the body and is perfect for those that don’t want to or can’t take CBD orally.

CBD can also be added to food and beverages. This is an excellent option for those who want a convenient way to take CBD or those who don’t like the taste of oil tinctures. Simply add the desired amount of powder to your favorite food or beverage, and enjoy.

Dosages for CBD can be harder to determine than for other supplements, as CBD affects everyone differently. The best way to find the perfect dose for you is to start with a small amount and increase gradually until you achieve the desired effect.

Most find that low-dose formulas at 10-15 mg per serving are perfect for daily maintenance, while those that need more relief may prefer formulas with 25-50 mg per serving. However, it’s always best to start small and increase as needed.

Benefits and Side Effects of CBD

CBD has been shown in multiple studies to provide many wellness benefits for conditions such as:

Inflammation

Chronic pain

Anxiety

Depression

Insomnia

Nausea

Additionally, some studies suggest that CBD may be very beneficial for neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.

The benefits of CBD and other cannabinoids such as CBDa, CBG, CBC, and CBN, lie in their ability to interact with CB1 and CB2 receptors in the body. These receptors are part of the endocannabinoid system, which is responsible for maintaining homeostasis in the body by regulating mood, appetite, sleep, and pain.

CBD is considered to be very safe with few if any side effects. The most common side effect reported from taking CBD is drowsiness or fatigue, however, this is usually only experienced when taking high doses of CBD. Some other potential side effects include:

Dry mouth

Nausea

Diarrhea

Upset stomach

These side effects are very mild and usually occur for those taking CBD for the first time or when taking CBD products made from low-quality ingredients. They typically dissipate after a few days.

Some users may also find that side effects can be avoided by taking a lower dose, switching the form of CBD being taken (e.g., capsules instead of oils), or consuming daily CBD with food. Additionally, make sure you’re only using CBD products made from high-quality ingredients that have been lab-tested for purity and potency.

Where Can I Buy CBDistillery Products?

The best place to buy CBDistillery products is directly on their SSL encrypted website. The online shop is easy-to-use with CBD products organized by category, type, and benefits.

Each product page offers a choice of one-time purchase or subscription purchase. You can easily click between the two to change the type of order you want and the frequency you would like it delivered.

Orders placed on CBDistillery’s website come with fast shipping, and orders over $75 always come with free shipping. Products are mailed in discreet packaging and usually arrive within 3-5 business days.

Cons of CBDistillery

First and foremost, this CBD brand is highly reputable, offering detailed lab reports, using organic hemp grown under natural farming practices and formulating their products using natural ingredients.

With that in mind, the only cons we could find about the vendor are those common to the CBD industry. Mainly, we found that reading through their detailed lab reports is necessary as some of their products that are marked THC-free contain barely detectable traces of THC (less than .01%).

These THC traces are so insignificant that they typically will not cause a false positive on a drug test, but it’s something to be aware of if you’re subject to regular drug testing.

Additionally, to get the most savings on their products, you’ll want to purchase an auto-ship subscription package. For those who want to try out CBD products for the first time, committing to a subscription may not be the best idea, but rest assured that CBDistillery products are well worth the price, and you can cancel your subscription at any time.

Is CBD Legal?

Yes. In 2018, Congress passed a comprehensive bill known as the Farm Bill, which effectively legalized the cultivation, distribution, and use of hemp-derived products containing less than 0.3% THC on a federal level.

This means that CBD products made from hemp are now widely available in stores and online throughout the United States. However, each state has the right to regulate these products as they see fit, so it’s essential to check your local laws before purchasing CBD products to ensure that orders can be delivered without local jurisdictional complications.

Other CBD Brand Options

CBDistillery stands out as one of the best CBD vendors in the USA for its commitment to quality, transparency, and affordability. However, there are other CBD brands that are worth considering.

CBDfx

Offering potent multi-cannabinoid CBD products, CBDfx is a good choice for those looking for high-quality CBD oils, vape pens, gummies, capsules, and topicals. With great discounts for bulk purchases and several educational resources, CBDfx is an excellent choice for first-time CBD users and those looking to learn more about the hemp plant and its many cannabinoids. Be aware, though, that CBDfx tends to be more expensive than CBDistillery.





Green Roads

Featured in several leading publications such as Forbes, Green Roads is one of the more popular CBD brands in the USA. Offering a wide variety of CBD products made from hemp grown in the USA, Green Roads is a top choice for those looking for a reputable CBD brand with high-quality products at lower CBD concentrations. Additionally, those who want to search for CBD products by benefit will enjoy using their product categorization system. Green Roads’ products are generally not as potent as CBDistillery.





Honest Paws

Specializing in CBD pet products, Honest Paws is a solid choice for those looking for CBD products for their furry friends. Offering CBD tinctures, treats, and topicals, Honest Paws’ CBD products are made from organic hemp and are third-party lab tested for potency and safety.

CBDistillery for the Best Quality CBD Products

CBDistillery is our top choice for the best quality CBD products. They are a reputable company committed to quality, transparency, and affordability, making them a great option for those looking for high-quality CBD products at an affordable price.

With several educational resources and a vast social media presence, getting on the #CBDMOVEMENT has never been easier. No matter your reason for taking CBD, CBDistillery has a product that’s right for you. Check out their website today and see why CBDistillery is one of the best CBD brands in the USA.