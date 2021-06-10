have partnered to bring you the
#CHI50CONTEST
Dine your way through Chicago magazine’s 50 Iconic Eats issue and visit as many locations as you can within a six-month period (July 1 – December 31, 2021) to win prizes from Lou Malnati’s.
HOW IT WORKS
1
Visit the restaurants featured in the Iconic Eats issue.
2
Take a photo of your meal, tag @chicagomag and @loumalnatis, use the hashtag #CHI50Contest, then post it to your Instagram feed. (Note: Posts to stories will not be accepted.)
3
Once you have completed the challenges, visit the Lou Malnati’s on Michigan Avenue (410 North Michigan Avenue) to pick up your prize!
Challenges and prizes
Visit 5 locations and win a free Lou Malnati’s T-shirt (only 250 available).
Visit 25 locations and win a free small deep-dish pizza with one topping (only 100 available).
Visit all 50 locations and win a pizza per month for 12 months (only 1 available).
Once the main prize is gone all other winners will receive a $50 gift card (only 50 available).
Please ask for the store manager on duty at the host stand near the front entrance.
All prizes must be redeemed in person at the Lou Malnati’s Michigan Ave (410 North Michigan Avenue) location.
Participants must show proof of their posts on Instagram to claim their prize. Each prize can only be redeemed once.
Limited prize quantities. Contest dates are July 1 – December 31, 2021.
Click here for contest details and rules.