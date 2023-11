Delta 8 Carts: Top 5 Delta 8 Vape Cartridges from High Quality Brands

The growing popularity and availability of cannabis-based products over the past few years have been almost impossible to miss. Although CBD and delta 9 products have been perhaps the most noticeable of these, products focused on delta 8 THC offer their own unique benefits and definitely shouldn’t be overlooked.

For most people, delta 8 vape cartridges will be the easiest and most convenient way to experience the benefits of this cannabis compound, but not all cartridges (carts) are created equal. From the quality of the ingredients used and the manufacturing process to the flavor, there are a lot of factors that can set one cart apart from others. Some are exceptional while others fail to make the grade. Fortunately, we’ve scoured the market to identify the best delta 8 carts money can buy.

Summary of the Best Delta 8 Carts

Why Buy Delta 8?

Delta 8 THC offers many of the same popular benefits as delta 9, including relief from pain and anxiety, increased levels of relaxation, and improved sleep. However, its psychoactive effects are milder, and it offers a smoother, more mellow feeling than many users experience with delta 9. This makes it the ideal choice for everyone from those seeking stress relief to experienced CBD and delta 9 users wanting to try something new.

Best Delta 8 Carts

This vape cartridge from TRĒHouse may be the perfect choice for more experienced users. It combines THC-P with delta 8, delta 9, and delta 10 THC. Some customers have found that this vape cart is a huge help when you’re trying to relax. You’ll likely also experience improved sleep, especially if you’re anxious or have racing thoughts that keep you awake.

This delta 8 cartridge is designed to promote relaxation and elevate your mood while providing a slightly trippy mind and body buzz. And it’s so potent that just a few puffs should have you feeling great.

Pros:

Affordable

60-day guarantee

No artificial additives

High potency

Cons:

Does not ship to all 50 states

Specs:

Size: 1 gram/cartridge

Strain(s)/Flavor(s): Rainbow Sherbet

2. Best Value Delta 8 Cart: Canna River D8 Cartridge

If you spent a good chunk of change on premium-quality weed pens, you’re probably looking to be a little more frugal with your delta 8 THC vape cartridges. That’s where Canna River comes in. The Canna River D8 Cartridge is available in a ton of different delta 8 THC strains, so they’ve got something for everyone.

The best part is that these delta 8 THC vape cartridges are super affordable, without compromising the amount of vape oil or the quality of the hemp. No matter which strain you choose, all of these delta 8 THC cartridges are plant-based and gluten-free.

Pros:

Wide variety of strains available

Affordable

Cruelty-free, alcohol-free, gluten-free, and plant-based

Lab tested

Cons:

Only accepts returns for unopened products within 7 days of delivery

Specs:

Size: 1 gram/cartridge

Strain(s)/Flavor(s): Blue Dream, Blue Razz, Cherry AK, Glueberry Express, Green Crack, Hawaiian Snowcap, Hindu Honeycrisp, Lemon Jack, Mango Cake, Pineapple Express, Purple Kush, Rainbow Sherbet, Strawberry Fields, Strawberry Tartz, Tahiti Lime, Tropicana Kush, Watermelon Zkittles, Wedding Cake

3. Best Premium Delta 8 Cart: Exhale Delta-8 Vape Cartridge

Premium-quality weed pens deserve premium-quality delta 8 THC vape cartidges, which is why the Exhale Delta-8 Vape Cartridge is so great. These delta 8 THC carts are formulated with non-GMO, organic ingredients and made through safe and clean manufacturing processes. The delta 8 THC oil is sourced through CO2 extraction, which is more sustainable than some other methods.

These delta 8 THC vape cartridges are cruelty-free and tested through a third-party lab, so you know you’re getting a top-tier product from a reputable company. And if you aren’t satisfied with your Exhale delta 8 THC vape cartridges, the company has a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Pros:

Third-party lab tested

Made with organic, non-GMO, and natural ingredients

No artificial additives or preservatives

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons:

Doesn’t ship to all 50 states

Specs:

Size: 1 gram/cartridge

Strain(s)/Flavor(s): Blackberry

4. Best Brand Reputation: Koi Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge

Koi is one company that definitely doesn’t limit your choice of strain and flavor. Their delta 8 carts come in an astounding selection delicious flavors, each representing a specific strain. We love that there’s a nice balance of sativa, indica, and hybrid delta 8 strains to choose from.

It’s perfect for both experienced users who know exactly what they want, as well as those who are down to try all sorts of delta 8 vape cartridges. Those on the more experienced end of the spectrum will also be relieved to know that Koi isn’t just about show and fancy flavors.

These delta 8 vape cartridges are made with premium hemp oil. They don’t have any additives, fillers, or cutting agents, so you know you’re getting a high-quality delta 8 product when you buy from Koi.

Pros:

Variety of strains available

30-day money-back guarantee

Discounts for first responders, medical professionals, and more

Free shipping

Cons:

Customer service only operates on Pacific Time

Specs:

Size: 1 gram/cartridge

Strain(s)/Flavor(s): Gelato, Super Sour Diesel, Purple Punch, Lemon Runtz, GG#4, Blackberry Kush, Platinum OG, Pink Rozay, Orange Kush, Strawguava, Lemon Cake

5. Best Delta 8 Cart for Relaxation: Extract Labs Delta 8 Cart

If you turn to delta 8 when you want to unwind, then you’ll love this vape cartridge from Extract Labs. This delta 8 cart comes in the indica strain Martian Candy, which is meant to provide a state of relaxation and euphoria.

The earthy taste of the delta 8 THC is balanced out by hints of eucalyptus that should really help you chill out and de-stress. These delta 8 carts are manufactured through cGMP-compliant practices and are source from hemp plants through CO2 extraction methods.

Pros:

International shipping

cGMP compliant

60-day money-back guarantee

Certified organic and non-GMO ingredients

Cons:

Doesn’t ship to all 50 states

Specs:

Size: 1 gram/cartridge

Strain(s)/Flavor(s): Martian Candy

How We Picked the Best Delta 8 Carts

In order for a premium quality weed pen to earn a place on our list of the best delta 8 carts, it has to truly stand above the competition in a number of different areas, proving that it will meet and even exceed the expectations of anyone who chooses to buy it.

Product Ingredients

As well as ensuring that they had an appropriate amount of high-quality delta 8 THC, we also examined the other ingredients included in these carts. We considered how well other ingredients, such as terpenes and CBD complemented the delta 8 and added to the experience, as well as their quality and quantity. Finally, we ensured that none of these delta 8 carts contained potentially dangerous ingredients, like vitamin E acetate.

Manufacturer Trustworthiness and Brand Reputation

When purchasing a delta 8 vape cart, it’s essential that you trust the manufacturer. The reputable brands behind our top picks have all shown themselves to be open and transparent about what goes into their products, prioritize delivering safe and effective products, and provide excellent customer service. In addition, each publishes verified third-party lab testing results for their products, easily available on their websites.

Product Niche

Everyone has different wants and needs, and this is no less true when it comes to delta 8 products. That’s why made sure that our recommendations included delta 8 carts for those who are looking for something specific, as well as more general recommendations that will work great for anyone.

Flavor and Experience

Although we doubt that you’re primarily interested in delta 8 THC vape cartridges for their taste, these options prove that vaping doesn’t need to be an unpleasant experience. All of the delta 8 carts on our list hit you with an amazing flavor on every inhale, and we made sure to include some with plenty of strain and flavor options for those who love variety.

Customer Reviews

By analyzing customer reviews, we were able to gain a balanced and well-rounded understanding of exactly how well each one of these delta 8 carts meets customer expectations. We looked for brands with high levels of customer satisfaction and overwhelmingly positive customer reviews and eliminated any whose products were too inconsistent or suffered from common issues.

What to Look for When Buying Delta 8 Carts?

When it comes to deciding on the best delta 8 carts for you personally, it’s important to consider your own preferences and what you’re looking to get from the experience. Almost everyone will want to consider each of the following aspects to some degree, but how you prioritize each will be unique to you.

Delta 8 Concentration and Strength

Your ideal potency depends on the effects you desire, how often you use your cart, and how much experience you have with delta 8. Experienced users and those looking for a more intense experience will likely prefer carts with a higher concentration of delta 8 THC. Those new to the compound or looking to keep things on the mild side while still enjoying pain relief and reduced anxiety may prefer carts with lower concentrations of delta 8.

Other Active Ingredients

You’ll get the benefits of delta 8 THC no matter which of these vape carts you choose. The best delta 8 carts also include other active ingredients, such as terpenes and CBD, which provide their own benefits and work with the delta 8 to make it even more effective. How much these additional benefits matter to you will depend on exactly what you’re looking to get out of your delta 8 carts.

Flavors and Strains

Hitting your delta 8 vape should be a pleasant experience, so choose a flavor you’ll enjoy. Although all of the delta 8 carts we tried taste great, we know everyone has their own favorite flavors. If variety is important to you, opt for a brand that offers a wide range of flavors and strains, so you can mix things up while keeping the results consistent.

Brand Reputation and Safety

When putting anything in your body, trust is essential. That’s why it’s crucial to always ensure any delta 8 carts you buy are made by reputable brands and don’t contain any unexpected toxic ingredients or harmful chemicals. Fortunately, we’ve looked into each brand’s reputation and manufacturing processes to make sure we were only recommending delta 8 products from the very best manufacturers.

What are the Benefits of Delta 8?

Delta 8 THC offers a wide range of both physical and psychological benefits, providing relief from many different conditions as well as helping to improve your general well-being and quality of life.

Physical issues such as pain and inflammation can be significantly reduced through the consumption of delta 8, which has been shown to provide effective relief. This, in turn, can help improve joint mobility and overall quality of life. So, you can return to the activities you enjoy and those important to you. The physical benefits of delta 8 don’t stop there. Many users also report nausea relief.

Delta 8 definitely isn’t lacking in terms of its mental benefits either, providing a welcome boost to your psychological well-being. If you’re dealing with stress, depression, or anxiety, you may find plenty of relief from delta 8, as it alleviates symptoms of all three of these conditions. Even if you’re not, you’ll still feel more relaxed and feeling better about yourself.

Finally, it’s worth noting that delta 8 helps promote good sleep and can aid in regulating your appetite, once again providing benefits whether or not these are problem areas for you. These improvements provide further support to your general health and well-being, potentially making it easier for you to focus and more capable of taking on any challenges in other areas of your life.

How to Use Delta 8 Carts?

Although things may differ slightly from one delta 8 cart to the next, most delta 8 carts are very simple and straightforward to use. In order to use your cart, you simply need to securely screw it onto the battery. Once this is done, you can then simply inhale through the mouthpiece, pressing the heat button at the same time if applicable.

As mentioned previously, this can vary between carts, so always make sure you follow the manufacturer’s instructions and contact them if you run into any unexpected issues.

Potential Side Effects of Delta 8

As with all psychoactive compounds, there is a chance that you’ll experience some adverse effects when taking delta 8 THC. These side effects are usually mild and infrequent, however. You can reduce your chances of being affected by always using quality products made with natural and organic ingredients and ensuring you drink enough water, as well as making sure to stay within your personal tolerance. Those new to delta 8, vaping, or hemp products as a whole should always be cautious with their initial dose for this reason.

The side effects of delta 8 THC are typically similar to those that might occur with delta 9, though they are usually less intense. This includes red eyes, a dry mouth, dizziness, lethargy, anxiety, and confusion. They usually pass quickly after you stop consuming delta 8, but if you’re concerned then you should consult your doctor.

Frequently Asked Questions

What’s the Difference Between Delta 8 and Delta 9?

Delta 8 and delta 9 are both forms of tetrahydrocannabinol, more commonly known as THC. Both of these forms of THC, which are naturally found in cannabis plants and are commonly used in hemp-derived products, have anxiolytic and psychoactive effects, but with some key differences.

The psychoactive effects of delta 8 THC, which is only found in very small quantities in the cannabis plant, are less intense than those from delta 9. This makes it a good choice for those who are primarily turning to THC for relief from pain, stress, or anxiety and don’t wish the intense high that can come with delta 9, as well as those who just want a more subtle experience. Delta 8 THC is also less prone to causing negative side effects, and when they do occur, they’re usually relatively mild.

What’s the Difference Between Delta 8 and CBD?

Cannabidiol, also known as CBD, is another compound naturally found in cannabis plants. Like delta 8 and the other forms of THC, it provides physical and psychological benefits as well as aiding with sleep. However, it lacks the strong psychoactive effects of delta 8 THC, offering a milder, relaxing experience.

This means that it can be used as a complement to delta 8 for those who are interested in its health benefits but don’t want things to get too intense.

Why Are There So Many Different Flavors and Strains of Hemp and Delta 8 Products?

The potential for hemp plants to provide relief from a huge range of physical and mental ailments was recognized long before the growth of the cannabis industry made it accessible to the masses by offering products such as the delta 8 THC vape cartridges we’re highlighting here.

During this time, numerous attempts were made by both professionals and amateurs around the globe to selectively breed these plants to maximize their health benefits and provide a better taste. The huge variety of different compounds found in the hemp plants allowed them to take on an enormous variety of flavors. Although some of these will almost certainly have been lost to time, the modern cannabis industry has embraced some of the most popular. It’s this history that has resulted in such a wide range of flavors with eclectic names, such as Pineapple Express, Super Sour Diesel, and Blue Dream.

Are Delta 8 Carts Legal?

Cannabis products, including delta 8 carts, were made federally legal with the passing of the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, providing they meet certain conditions. Specifically, this act, which is more commonly known as the 2018 Farm Act, allows the legal cannabis industry to sell such products provided they’re made from hemp with a delta 9 THC concentration of no greater than 0.3% by dry weight.

Since every delta 8 cart included in our top picks is manufactured and sold by a trustworthy and transparent company with a great brand reputation, you can be confident that they’re fully compliant hemp-derived products that follow all the necessary regulations. As with other cannabis products, the law around delta 8 carts does vary from country to country, so if you’re located outside the US, we would strongly recommend checking your local laws before making a purchase.

Will Delta 8 Show Up On A Drug Test?

Much like the more common delta 9, delta 8 is a form of THC and is likely to show up on a drug test. Despite all the benefits offered by delta 8 THC, if you believe you may be required to take a drug test soon, it’s recommended to steer clear of it, at least in the short term.

Given the significant negative impact that a positive drug test can have on your life, we’d also suggest exercising caution if your employer has a policy that allows for random drug testing.

What Is Third-Party Lab Testing and Why Is It Important?

Third-party lab testing is where an organization independent of the manufacturers of a product examines and tests it to ensure it meets certain standards. This independent lab testing can serve as an important part of the manufacturer’s quality control procedures but is also reassuring for anyone who is considering buying their products.

Not only does third-party laboratory testing provide assurance that the product is safe and within legal limits, but it also provides confirmation as to whether the ingredients listed are all included in the quantities advertised. It is definitely a good sign if a manufacturer makes their third-party lab reports and certificates easily available, and it can be a major red flag if these are hard or impossible to find. That’s why the best delta 8 carts included on our list have all been subjected to independent lab testing and have easily accessible lab certificates confirming that they deliver exactly what they promise.

What Are Terpenes and How Do They Benefit Me?

Terpenes are a type of compound found in plants, including cannabis, and are one of the main elements that give them their unique scents and delicious flavors. Cannabis plants contain hundreds of different terpenes, which may go some way to explaining how there is so much variation between the many different strains of hemp plants.

The inclusion of terpenes in delta 8 carts has benefits far beyond just providing a more genuine and authentic hemp flavor. The natural terpenes found in hemp work synergistically with the other compounds, such as delta 8 THC, in what is often referred to as the entourage effect. This means that delta 8 carts that also contain terpenes offer you greater benefits and a more pleasant experience than you would get from delta 8 alone.

Conclusion

People turn to delta 8 THC for a variety of reasons, which is no surprise given its wide-ranging benefits. However, there is one thing that often prevents people from enjoying all that this amazing cannabinoid has to offer, and that is uncertainty. Either they’re not sure where to start or perhaps have had a bad experience with an inferior brand and are hesitant to try again.

If you’re in either of those groups, there’s no need to hesitate any longer. All you need to do is decide which one of our best delta 8 carts is right for you, and you can start to feel the relief and relaxation that this amazing compound has to offer. Made from high-quality hemp and other natural and organic ingredients, you can mellow out knowing that everything is completely safe and legal, so perhaps now is the time to stop worrying and start living a happier, less stressful, and more comfortable life with delta 8.

