Delta-9 Flower: Top Picks for the Best Smoking Experience

Are you a cannabis enthusiast looking to take your smoking experience to the next level? Look no further than delta-9 flower! This type of THC, also known as delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol, is the most common and well-known compound found in cannabis.

It’s the compound responsible for the psychoactive effects that many people associate with cannabis. With its ability to induce a sense of euphoria, relaxation and creativity, delta-9 has become increasingly popular among cannabis connoisseurs.

As cannabis legalization becomes more common, the market for delta-9 has flourished. With so many strains and brands to choose from, it can be overwhelming to find the perfect one for you. That’s why we’ve done the research for you and compiled a short list of two top choices that offer the best delta-9 flower experience.

Our Top Picks for Delta-9 Flower

Regarding high-quality delta-9 THC-infused products, Serene Tree’s OG Kush Moonrocks are in a league of their own. These smokable hemp-derived THC flower “rocks” are made with locally grown CBD hemp flower submerged and infused with a proprietary blend of delta-9 THC and OG Kush terpenes under a vacuum for full penetration.

The result is a potent and flavorful hybrid strain that will delight any cannabis connoisseur. The aroma hits earthy and spicy notes with a hint of sweetness. The flavor is smooth and satisfying with a taste that lingers on the palate.

The hybrid strain blend is carefully crafted to provide a well-balanced sense of euphoria and relaxation in the body and the mind. The OG Kush terpenes add an extra layer of sensation, making this delta-9 flower rock the perfect choice for unwinding after a long day or for a creative boost.

The inclusion of OG Kush terpenes allows for a wide array of potential medicinal uses such as anti-inflammation, anxiety-reducing and antidepressant effects, among others.

Whether you’re looking for an energizing burst of inspiration or a relaxing night at home, the variety of hemp strains ensures that Serene Trees has a product for you.

Pros:

The low levels of hemp-derived THC make for a subtle and pleasant state of relaxation.

Vacuum infusion means you get high-quality and highly saturated THC without harmful additives.

Creates a stimulating and creative headspace that lasts for hours.

Cons:

Requires a smoking apparatus for consumption.

What Customers Say

“Moonrocks” reviewers love the experience of Serene Tree’s hybrid hemp THC. From those new to hemp-based products all the way to consumers with decades of smoking experience, the high-quality THC extracts and terpenes used in these products allow for a pleasant, full-body relaxation experience.

Many users note the invigorating effects of the hemp “rocks”, as well as their texture and quality.

Specs

7 grams of delta-9 THC per package

Uses a proprietary delta-9 blend of hemp-derived THC

Hybrid strain

Infused with OG Kush terpenes

Comes in a variety of flavors and strains to suit any preferences

Does not ship in the following states: Delaware, Idaho, Mississippi, Montana, New York, North Dakota, Utah, and Vermont

With the Serene Tree Pineapple Express Delta-9 THC pre-roll, there’s no need to roll papers or bring out your smoking apparatus. This discreet pre-roll was hand-rolled just for you in an ultra-clean room, so you can enjoy it at your leisure, anywhere, any time.

Each one comes in a standardized 1-gram size, which makes it super easy to know exactly what dosage you’re getting. It’s made with locally grown CBD hemp flower infused with delta-9 THC concentrate, terpenes, and a drizzle of pure delta-10 extract along the outside for an even and long-lasting burn.

The pineapple express terpenes give off a sweet and fruity scent that’s straight-up delicious. The flavor is equally impressive, with a smooth and satisfying taste that lingers on the palate.

This pre-roll strikes the perfect balance of mellowing CBD effects and the energizing power of delta-9 and delta-10 THC. The addition of OG Kush terpenes also creates a relaxing, uplifting high that’s ideal for when you want to chill out or get creative

The use of hemp-derived THC means that you will experience the cerebral effects of THC without much of the anxiety associated with stronger concentrations.

Depending on the flavor profile most appealing to you, pre-rolls contain hemp-derived THC from either Sativa or Indica hybrids. Sativa generally results in more energizing and stimulating experiences while Indica typically produces a relaxing or sedative effect.

Pros:

Coated with THC “twax” along the outside paper roll to ensure an even burn

Contains pure hemp THC extracts for carefully balanced effects

Locally grown and processed CBD hemp

Convenient packaging

Cons:

Each pre-roll is coated in hemp extracts, which can make unpacking the product a bit messy

What Customers Say

While reviews are limited, customers praise the subtle calming effect of the product as well as the company’s quick shipping and reliability. Those experienced with cannabis-derived THC claim that these pre-rolls offer comparable relaxation without unnecessary side effects. Experienced consumers also say that these products are among the best on the market and offer the wanted cerebral effects while utilizing hemp-only THC.

Specs

1 gram of CBD per pre-roll

0.25 grams of delta-9 extract per pre-roll

Uses locally grown CBD hemp

Multiple flavors: Ice Cream Cake, Sour Diesel, Super Lemon Haze, Gorilla Glue, and many more

Does not ship in the following states: Delaware, Idaho, Mississippi, Montana, New York, North Dakota, Utah, and Vermont

How We Made This List

We considered several key factors when compiling our list of top delta-9 products.

Quality and third-party testing: We looked at the quality of the delta-9 THC extract used in the products. We wanted to ensure that the delta-9 THC extract was of the highest quality and processed using safe and sustainable methods. Third-party testing ensures quality and safety in each and every product.

We looked at the quality of the delta-9 THC extract used in the products. We wanted to ensure that the delta-9 THC extract was of the highest quality and processed using safe and sustainable methods. Third-party testing ensures quality and safety in each and every product. Customer reviews and feedback: Our recommendations come from research and consumer reviews. We consider every review for a brand’s product, not just those from satisfied customers. Feel confident that every stage — from shopping, purchasing and shipping to your in-home usage and getting your payment refunded if needed — will bring a highly satisfactory experience.

Our recommendations come from research and consumer reviews. We consider every review for a brand’s product, not just those from satisfied customers. Feel confident that every stage — from shopping, purchasing and shipping to your in-home usage and getting your payment refunded if needed — will bring a highly satisfactory experience. Brand reputation and certifications: Research into the claims of individual brands can reveal necessary information as to the purity, effectiveness and value of THC products. We value certifications from trusted organizations such as the U.S. Hemp Authority, third-party labs, The Association of Official Seed Certifying Agencies, and other impartial agencies.

Research into the claims of individual brands can reveal necessary information as to the purity, effectiveness and value of THC products. We value certifications from trusted organizations such as the U.S. Hemp Authority, third-party labs, The Association of Official Seed Certifying Agencies, and other impartial agencies. Variety of delta-9 strains and product features: We also made sure that we proposed a variety of strains and brands. Our list included a wide range of options so that there was something for everyone. This included classic strains as well as newer, more exotic options.

What Is Delta-9?

Delta-9 is one of many cannabinoid compounds found in the cannabis flower. It has more recently been extracted from hemp as well. It’s considered the “de facto” form of THC as it’s the most abundantly found in plants of the Cannabis genus.

Delta-9 is responsible for the majority of the plant’s mind and body-altering effects, including euphoria, relaxation, increased appetite and altered perception of time and space.

It’s also the most widely studied cannabis compound, which is an advantage for discerning consumers. Today, the vast majority of hemp products on the market utilize this compound to benefit both physical and emotional relaxation and well-being.

What Is the Difference Between Delta-8, Delta-9, and Delta-10?

Cannabis plants contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in the following states: delta-8, delta-9 and delta-10. Chemically, the only difference is found in the number of carbon bonds in each compound. While Delta-9 THC has a ninth carbon atom with a double bond, delta-8 THC has only eight and Delta-10, unsurprisingly, has ten.

This subtle variation creates minor physiological changes in each compound’s effects.Delta-8 products are considered to have less effect on the mind and are often used as sleep aids or anxiety reducers.

Delta-10 products are described as mentally stimulating with a more focused, energizing impact than delta-8. Both delta-8 and delta-10 THC are considered “weaker” sources of THC and typically have less pronounced effects.

What Does Delta-9 Feel Like?

When consumers discuss the effects of cannabinoids in THC, they are likely referring to delta-9 THC. The majority of hemp THC enjoyers experience a heightened state of sensory awareness, creativity, and relaxation.

For those of legal age, cannabis products are often used to increase dopamine levels, resulting in higher levels of enjoyment and exhilaration.

Hemp-derived products are not often associated with the intense psychoactive effects of marijuana due to the overall lower concentration of THC, but still provide the heightened mental state that remains one of the main draws for consumers.

The differences in THC levels between hemp and cannabis mean that consumers can still receive the benefits of a relaxed headspace without the use of cannabis.

Potential Side Effects of Delta-9

As with all cannabis-based products, overconsumption can lead to potentially adverse side effects such as:

Increased anxiety

Dry mouth

Increased appetite

Red or bloodshot eyes

Reduced reaction times and awareness

Note that with higher doses, the overall effects of THC become stronger and may result in the following side effects:

Nausea

Confusion

Hallucinations

Paranoia

It’s important to consult with a physician before consuming delta-9 THC, particularly if you have a pre-existing medical condition or are currently taking other medications.

Is Delta-9 Legal?

State laws surrounding THC consumption vary. For example, some states have legalized THC for medicinal and recreational purposes while in other medicinal THC usage is legalized and recreational use is still restricted by law. Some states still maintain full legal restrictions on THC sales and consumption.

With the convenience of online THC and CBD stores and vendors, it’s more important than ever to check your state laws before making your purchase. Many stores limit shipping options to states with cannabis restrictions, and you may find your order canceled and payment refunded if there are legal discrepancies.

It’s the responsibility of the consumer to remain informed of changing regulations and to abide by the legal state designations. Following states in their legislative changes is a great way to stay up-to-date on changing cannabis laws.

FAQs

What is the difference between hemp-derived THC and cannabis-derived THC?

Most people are familiar with the concept of cannabis-derived THC, while hemp is typically more widely associated with CBD products. Both hemp and cannabis technically contain THC, the relaxing and elevating compound that is associated with feeling “high.”

The key difference is that hemp’s THC levels are negligible. While marijuana plants can contain between 4% to 15% THC, hemp plants contain 0.3% THC or less. Regardless of the origin of your THC, the actual compound is the same and produces the same effects.

Is Delta-9 the same as THC or CBD?

Delta-9 is a type of THC. Both THC and CBD are compounds extracted from cannabis or hemp plants. Think of cannabis as containing more THC while hemp contains very little THC.

Both CBD and THC interact with the body’s endocannabinoid receptors. These compounds have the same atomic chemical formula arranged slightly differently: 21 carbon atoms, 30 hydrogen atoms, and two oxygen atoms.

These small molecular differences impact how our bodies interact with each compound and account for the different sensations they’re associated with. Both have relaxing and balancing effects on the body and are often used for anxiety reduction or pain relief. Medically, studies often see similar benefits of both CBD and THC use in managing seizures, inflammation, migraines, chronic pain and sleep disorders.

The difference comes down to how THC and CBD bind to your brain’s cannabinoid 1 (CB1) receptors. THC binds easily to these receptors while CBD does not. This difference is why THC is thought to have a more cerebral effect (often associated with marijuana use) while CBD has a larger impact on chronic aches, pains, and similar, more bodily effects.

Is THC safe?

THC extracted from either hemp or marijuana plants is generally considered safe for adult consumers. Multiple studies have shown the potential medical benefits of hemp consumption, both physically and mentally.

There have been no recorded instances of fatal cannabinoid overdoses, whether from hemp or from cannabis. However, it’s possible for inexperienced users to feel overwhelmed with high doses and the potential side effects they may cause.

Any cannabinoid product interacts chemically with your body to produce the desired effects of pain reduction or relaxation. As with any THC product, side effects are possible depending on usage frequency. Always check with your physician if you have any questions about potential interactions with other medications you’re taking.

Is THC Addictive?

THC is not typically considered an addictive substance, but frequent consumption may result in a drastic increase in tolerance. This means that each time THC is introduced into the body, its effect may be lessened as the consumer slowly becomes accustomed to it.

This change in tolerance may result in greater consumption of cannabis products to achieve the desired effects. So it’s important to monitor your usage and dosage as you familiarize yourself with this type of product.

While THC addiction is not typically considered a risk, most of its sensory effects are produced through increased dopamine production. As with any pleasurable experience, this dopamine introduction may spark a desire for more. Monitor your THC consumption and employ moderation when enjoying any chemically-altering substance.

What is the suggested dosage for hemp products?

For first-timers and those unfamiliar with their reactions to THC, it’s recommended that their dose does not exceed 10mg. As mentioned previously, tolerance levels increase as consumers become more familiar with the effects of hemp-derived THC. However, even those experienced with certain products are advised to keep doses to around 30mg or less to avoid unwanted or adverse side effects.

Each brand and product likely has its own recommended dosage depending on the specific chemical makeup and potency of their products. They recommend customers to begin with a low dose even if they are experienced with THC products.

Conclusion

The medical or recreational consumption of delta-9 offers an overall state of relaxation and clarity that can be likened to little else. With a growing selection of hemp-based THC, more and more consumers are beginning to enjoy the pleasant cerebral effects associated with low-dose cannabinoids

The products we highlighted are reliable and locally-grown and will surely elevate your smoking experience.So whether you’re new to cannabis or a seasoned user, give delta-9 THC a try and enjoy the ride!

