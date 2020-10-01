Delta 9 THC in 2023 – What is D9 THC and Where do I buy the Best Delta 9 Products

If you have been interested in or following the cannabis industry in the last few years then you have likely noticed that there has been a rise in a whole new lineup of products referred to as D9, delta 9, delta-9 THC, or some variation of this. These products, much like those focused on delta-8 THC, delta 10, CBN, and CBD, are hemp cannabis products focused on the benefits of a specific cannabinoid.

But just what is delta-9 THC and why would one prefer it over other hemp products like CBD? In this article we will break down the basics of delta 9 as well as point you to the brands that are currently selling the very best delta-9 products on the market today.

What is Delta-9 THC?

Delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol, also known as Δ9 tetrahydrocannabinol (Δ9 THC), D9, delta 9, or delta-9 THC, is one of the many cannabinoids found in the cannabis plant and is the most common naturally-occurring intoxicating cannabinoid molecule. When enough delta-9 THC is consumed, the user experiences psychoactive effects, commonly referred to as a “high”. It is this effect that leads many to use marijuana recreationally, as marijuana contains a large amount of naturally occurring delta-9 THC.

For a long time, these psychoactive effects led to almost all cannabis products being banned and much of society was shown films like Reefer Madness which misinformed millions about the real effects of delta-9 THC. After the 2018 Farm Bill was passed, industrial hemp cannabis products (hemp cannabis plants are low in THC) were allowed to be bought and sold at the federal level. Today, many companies are able to create legal hemp-based products that are rich in delta-9 THC.

People consume delta-9 THC in a number of ways. Some people smoke marijuana or hemp flowers, some prefer edibles, and others may choose vaping or topical solutions. There is also a growing movement of THC-rich CBD products that are able to maximize the entourage effect to give you substantial wellness benefits.

In the end, this is a compound that can be used recreationally in a myriad of ways, or as a part of a larger wellness regimen.

What are the Effects of Delta-9 THC?

For a long time the psychoactive effects of delta-9 THC caused marijuana to be heavily regulated like many much more harmful addictive drugs, and still today the stigma of psychoactive drugs, drug abuse and the negative consequences of society causes many to not want to try delta-9 THC. In reality, use of delta 9 has become common in both medical and recreational use, and the lack of severe side-effects means that more people than ever are now turning to delta 9 as an alternative to drug/alcohol abuse. One area that cannabinoids like CBD and THC have made great progress in is with helping people reduce their dependence on over-the-counter painkillers, thus potentially reducing the prevalence of prescription drug abuse.

At its most basic level, the obvious effects of delta-9 THC are the “high” feelings it causes, which may vary from person to person and strain to strain. Some people experience feelings of paranoia, while others have intense feelings of euphoria. Most negative mental effects are generally associated with new users.

Difference Between Delta 8, Delta 9 and Delta-10 THC?

Simply put, delta-8 THC, delta-9 THC and delta-10 THC are all naturally occurring compounds found within cannabis Sativa plants (the plant family that includes both hemp and marijuana). These compounds are what we refer to as cannabinoids, which are naturally occurring molecules that interact with our endocannabinoid system.

The endocannabinoid system (ECS) is a relatively new discovery in the medical field and we still do not know very much about it. What we do know about the ECS is that it contains a large number of receptors and runs throughout the body. Cannabinoids interact with these receptors and it is thought that this is how cannabinoids like delta-9 THC are able to theoretically offer such a large number of varied benefits.

Now, while CBD and CBN are also cannabinoids, they are not a part of the tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) family. Delta-9 THC has the strongest psychoactive effects; while delta-8 THC is slightly weaker, and delta-10 is weaker still. These compounds have very similar structural makeup, but they still produce slightly different effects on the body.

Because cannabis Sativa plants contain a relatively small amount of the other THC compounds when compared to delta-9 THC, delta-8 THC and delta-10 THC have only been able to be isolated and infused in significant amounts in the last few years.

The cannabis industry is slowly becoming less about the two big classics (CBD and delta-9) and is now widening its doors to more unique parts of the cannabis plant. There are a ton of hemp-derived products available today that focus on these compounds, all federally legal because they are made from hemp not marijuana.

Today, many premium hemp-based products have proprietary levels of these various cannabinoids mixed together in order to generate either more powerful or more modest effects. “Cannabis use” today is very different from what it was only a decade ago.

As long as the product was derived from federally legal hemp cannabis plants, the end product is technically legal (below 0.3 percent THC by dry weight of the final product to be legal under federal law). Federal food laws are also somewhat strict regarding hemp-derived products as a food additive.

A Closer Look at Delta-8 THC

By looking at delta-8 THC in some detail we can get a better idea of the other THC variants and how they relate to delta-9 THC in the current market. As we stated previously, delta-8 THC is slightly less potent than D9 and has been stated (mostly in anecdotal cases) to have less of a chance to cause feelings of paranoia. For these reasons delta-8 THC options are growing in popularity for hemp cannabis use to help deal with chronic pain, or symptoms due to chemotherapy.

On the other hand, delta-8 THC is harder to synthesize in large amounts and will often require the use of harsh chemicals in order to extract it from hemp.

Is Delta-9 THC the Same as Cannabis?

While delta-9 THC is found within cannabis, it is not the “same” as cannabis which is the name for the entire family of plants that hemp and marijuana are members of. The confusion arises from the fact that both hemp and marijuana are classified as cannabis plants, and that the term “cannabis” was used to refer to the smoking of marijuana in order to benefit from the effects caused by delta-9 THC. When someone “smoked cannabis” they did so in order to activate the psychoactive effects of delta-9 THC, and this act specifically refers to the smoking of marijuana flowers that are rich in delta-9 THC.

So while delta-9 THC is found within cannabis, and “using cannabis” often refers to the taking of large amounts of delta-9 THC, these terms are not synonymous.

Technically all hemp-derived products and marijuana-derived products are types of cannabis products.

The Top Delta-9 THC Products

Now that you know the basics about delta-9 THC, you are ready to see what the best examples of it on the market are today. The following are the three best brands carrying delta-9 THC products right now.

1. iDELTA8: Editor’s Choice – The Best Delta-9 THC Gummies

iDELTA8 is a throwback to the psychedelic early days of the cannabis movement and their lineup of products, including delicious delta-9 THC gummies, is both varied and unique. There are products available for all sorts of hemp cannabis fans, and you can rest assured that each offering is potent, pure, and contains exactly what it claims; as with all our top brands, iDELTA8 offers lab testing results on all available products.

The delta-9 gummies bottle from iDELTA8 contains a total of 12mg of Delta 9, 50mg of Delta 8, 40mg of THC-O, and 10mg of CBN. These are fruity blackberry flavored edibles that you will be able to get in 2200mg packs of 20 for roughly $50.

Why We Love Products from iDELTA8

iDELTA8 may seem more “fun” and less like a serious brand when you see their branding and copy style, but when it comes to their products they take their job very seriously. iDELTA8 offerings are typically organic and preservative-free and will be made “fresh on demand” when ordered. While this may make the delivery time extend a little bit it ensures you are always getting the freshest and newest batch of gummies. You do not have to worry about buying a product that has been sitting on a shelf for months or more.

A Focus on Classic Strains and Flavors

Another essential element of the iDELTA8 brand is their efforts to bring back the flavors and feelings of the rarer strains that have been heavily edited in recent years. For example, iDELTA8 calls out the current state of strains like Granddaddy Purple calling the modern renditions “grape-drink-tasting”. iDELTA8 attempts to focus on the original natural tastes rather than the modern artificial “candy-flavored knock-offs”.

A Large Selection of Rare Cannabinoid Products

While it did not factor into our general ratings, it is also worth noting that iDELTA8 also offers a great selection of other isolated cannabinoid products including CBN, delta 10, delta 8, and several others. It can be hard to find high-quality versions of these products and the iDELTA8 selection is easily amongst the best in the world for these cannabinoids. There are also options like the Obsidian Vape cartridge which offer you an intense full-spectrum blast, with large amounts of delta 8 and CBD for maximum wellness benefits.

An Extreme Focus on Quality

As we have likely made clear in the previous paragraphs, iDELTA8 doesn’t mess around when it comes to the overall quality and purity of the products that they produce. iDELTA8 strives to combine unique and exotic hemp cannabis elements and provides the very best hardware that you can buy on the market today. Whether you are looking for gummies, vapes, or more, iDELTA8 is where you should begin your search.

What are People Saying About iDELTA8?

As you would expect, it is not hard to find fans of this brand and there are a ton of positive reviews when it comes to their more general CBD and delta-8 THC offerings. The main focus for the reviews of the D9 products were typically in reference to the excellent and natural flavors and the potent but even and relaxing effects.

Key Takeaways for iDELTA8:

A focus on classic strains and flavors

A large selection of rare cannabinoid products

An extreme focus on quality

2. Koi CBD: Great Flavor

The delta-9 THC on offer from Koi CBD comes packaged in either their complete nighttime full-spectrum relief CBD gummies (which focuses on CBD wellness) or their highly popular Koi Delta-9 THC Gummies, which we will be focusing on here. These delta-9 gummies are made with CBD and D9 THC blended in a 2:1 ratio. The idea behind the formula is that the CBD and delta-9 THC work together to help you relax, center yourself, and focus your thoughts.

Each delta-9 THC gummy from Koi CBD contains 10mg of hemp-derived D9 THC and 20 mg of CBD. There are both 20-count and 60-count jars available. These gummies are made according to cGMP regulations and are carefully crafted in order to create the perfect texture, consistency, and flavor with each bite. All Koi CBD gummies undergo extensive third-party lab testing in order to ensure that every batch contains only the exact ingredients that are put on the label.

Why We Love Koi CBD Products

Extreme Testing Standards

Every batch of Koi delta-9 THC is tested multiple times to ensure that it meets the exacting standards of the Koi name, and this goes well beyond similar claims by other products. Koi uses independent, accredited labs that carefully check and test all of the USA-grown hemp extracts Koi produces. These heavily tested extracts are used to create various product infusions (like delta-9 THC gummies) which are then separately tested once again. All of these tests are made publicly available and the testing labs used are all ISO accredited which ensures high quality results of full-panel tests.

These tests are also conducted to check potency through phytocannabinoid and terpenoid profiles and that no solvents, heavy metals, or pesticides make it to the final product.

USA-Grown Hemp and Whole Plant Extraction

Keeping everything pure doesn’t mean much if your base product isn’t any good. This is why Koi CBD goes through so much trouble to source the absolute best hemp cannabis plants. Every hemp plant used is carefully selected to meet exacting standards from farms here in the United States. Once chosen, the unique KOI broad-spectrum extract is created through a process that preserves the natural CBD, cannabinoids, and terpenes found in the plant.

These carefully made extracts are then tested and used in a series of infusions. All of the infusion crafting and eventual packaging is done in such a way as to avoid all unnecessary cross-intimation and the possibility of human-error. This is how Koi is able to maintain such a high standard of quality and taste each time.

Amazing Cerebral Effects

Those who buy delta-9 THC products over CBD or other cannabinoids are typically looking for many of the cerebral effects that THC can grant. Koi understands this and the delta-9 THC they offer provides significant and noticeable elevating effects which are perfect for meditations, relaxing with your favorite show, or watching your favorite band live. The flavors tend to match the mood, with sweet, sour, and strong flavors that get you going and feeling good. Flavors include blue-razz, watermelon, strawberry, mango and lime.

What are People Saying About Koi CBD

The Koi delta-9 THC gummies are very popular and there are plenty of reviews surrounding this product for you to look through. The majority of those who partake in these delta 9 THC gummies remark on the very high quality, the consistency in potency and texture, the great taste and the lack of an ‘oily’ feeling that other delta 9 and CBD products tend to have.

Key Takeaways for Product:

Potent and consistent elevating effects

Great texture, taste, and consistency in the gummies

All third-party lab tested

3. Joy Organics: Honorable Mention

Joy Organics offers a unique take on the delta-9 THC gummy, and has created a product that is designed around unleashing the cannabinoid’s famous psychotropic effects as effectively as possible while keeping everything federally legal under the 2018 Farm Bill (derived from legal hemp plants). The end result is a 5:1 ratio of CBD to delta-9 THC inside each gummy allowing you the absolute best combination of CBD wellness and the THC buzz so you can enjoy your evening while feeling great.

These gummies are a totally organic creation with no artificial flavors and contain 25mg of hemp-derived CBD and 5mg of delta 9 THC. You receive 20 gummies per bottle.

These gummies are very popular for day trips with friends and the high feeling is long-lasting. These gummies also supply a good amount of other cannabinoids like CBG, CBC, and CBN so you will be receiving benefits from the entourage effect as the CBD goes to work on your stress, muscles, and joints.

Why We Love Joy Organics Products

As the name would imply, Joy Organics puts great effort into sourcing high quality hemp and in crafting organic and natural final products. The potent delta-9 THC gummies on offer use a large part of the natural hemp plant and give you all of the natural advantages that entails. Amazingly, even with all of these natural infusions, the gummies do not have a hempy, plant taste. Instead Joy Organics was able to keep these treats tasting great with natural tropical flavors.

Even the gelatin used is not the lower quality animal-based type, instead Joy Organics creates gummies with fruit pectin extracted from organic sources. There is also no gluten or corn syrup used in the flavoring, so you can take these on a vegan diet or if you have a very sensitive stomach, or are undergoing some forms of medical procedures which may cause nausea.

Of course, like with all the products we suggest, these gummies from Joy Organics are also tested heavily by a third-party for purity, quality, and to ensure there are no pesticides, chemicals or heavy metals that made it into the final product somehow. Each bottle has a QR code on it that lets you easily look up the lab reports.

What are People Saying About Joy Organics

Joy Organics had built itself a great reputation over the years for outstanding customer service, quality ingredients, and very potent hemp. It is rare that you will find vegan-friendly and organic gummies that stay together so well and that do not fluctuate in potency immensely from gummy to gummy. Joy Organics allows you to take carefully controlled and predictable doses of delicious THC and CBD blends with no hassle.

Key Takeaways for Product:

High-quality and organic vegan-friendly gummies

Potent CBD and THC blend made for that THC buzz

All lab tested with easy to view reports

What are the Benefits of Delta-9 THC?

While delta-9 THC is typically tied to recreational usage, there are plenty of people who turn to these compounds for help in handling a large number of psychological and pain-related issues. Make sure you talk to your doctor before seeking to use any new hemp-based products.

Cannabis research is still in its infancy and while we have little documented evidence of the beneficial effects or therapeutic benefits of THC treatment, there have been decades of people documented who have taken it to help with pain relief and as a way to unwind after a stressful day. Science has actually recently decided to test these common stories and found a great deal of evidence to back them up.

This is best summarized in a study titled The good and the bad effects of (Delta 9-THC) on humanswhere they stated D9 THC produces benefits “which are beyond reasonable doubt.” and they emphasized the effects on nausea due to chemotherapy, as an appetite promoter, and for chronic pain issues.

The potential benefits of delta-9 THC may include:

Some studies have shown that THC administration in low doses may help to relieve stress and promote relaxation.

Increased appetite. In most studies, this was looked at in patients undergoing cancer treatment and dealing with regular nausea. The results showed a regimen of THC administration was an effective appetite stimulant.

Improved sensory perception.

The final effects of any cannabinoid on the body will be a very personal thing, and can change somewhat dramatically from person to person. You always want to start with small doses of THC products like D9 or delta-8 THC.

Potential Side Effects of Delta-9 THC

There are some potential risks to delta-9 THC usage. These are often very particular to the individual in question, and some people may be a general risk for cannabis use disorder.

When taking delta-9 THC, common negative effects include:

Anxiety

Confusion

Dry mouth

In rare cases some people may be at risk for blood pressure issues or recurring nausea.

Is Delta-9 THC Legal?

The legality of delta-9 THC is a complex issue and it depends on the amount of delta-9 THC a product contains and where it was sourced from. In many US states, such as California, recreational marijuana has been legalized, and although it is not federally allowed, many major businesses are now operating with delta-9 THC products as the main focus.

Most companies that sell delta-9 THC products do so under the purview of the 2018 Farm Bill with all D9 products made from hemp plants rather than marijuana. This makes their products legal throughout the country.

Keep in mind that most any drug test will still look specifically for delta-9 THC. If you must undergo a drug test for any reason, be sure to disclose your legal delta-9 THC substance use before the drug test takes place.

Are You Ready to Try Delta-9 THC Today?

Now that you have seen all that delta-9 THC has to offer on today’s market are you ready to buy some for yourself? Every brand on our list today is ready to sell you top-shelf products today!