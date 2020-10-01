Elevate Your THC Cartridge Experience in 2023: 5 Brands For Maximum Flavor and Potency

Are you ready to take your THC experience to the next level? If so, check out our top 5 THC cartridges for 2023. These tiny, discreet containers are filled with a liquid form of THC and can be easily attached to a vape pen for a smooth, enjoyable high.

THC vape cartridges are becoming increasingly popular as more and more people discover the convenience and potency of this delivery method. With so many different flavors and strains available, you can find a THC cartridge that perfectly fits your preferences and needs.

In this article, we’ll introduce you to the crème de la crème of THC oil cartridges. From smooth, flavorful hits to potent, powerful effects, these THC cartridges have it all. So grab your vape pen and discover the best THC cartridges out there.

Top 5 THC Cartridge Brands

1. Best Overall: iDELTA8

iDELTA8 has a fantastic selection of THC vape cartridges. They have everything from Delta 8 to THC-O to Delta 10. Here are a few of their most popular products.

The iDELTA 8 Premium Silver Delta 8 Cartridge contains a 2:1 ratio with two parts CBD and one part hemp-derived delta-8 THC distillate. It is a great choice if you’re a first-time user looking for something smooth and relaxing. It has a mild, spacey vibe, but it’s nothing too intense that’ll knock you off your feet.

The iDELTA8 Premium Gold Delta 8 Cartridge has a 1:1 CBD ratio. It also contains a full gram of 1:1 CBD to hemp-derived delta-8 distillate and is more for people with moderate experience using Delta 8. While it’s more potent than the silver version, CBD helps level you out. You get a balanced experience that’s both buzzy and relaxing.

The iDELTA8 Premium Diamond Cartridge is Delta 8 only. You get a full gram of hemp-derived delta-8 distillate, but the formula has removed CBD altogether. This product is more for advanced users. CBD doesn’t serve as an anchor to settle you down with this formula. This vape cartridge gives you the full power of delta-8 THC. This is more of a rocket blast-off that takes you into the stars to enjoy euphoric sensations.

Pros:

Third-party lab tested

Multiple strengths, including pure hemp-derived delta-8 only

Organic and preservative-free

Comes in several classic flavors

Cons:

Due to the high demand for these cartridges, orders don’t ship until 24–48 hours after manufacturing

What Customers Love:

Customers appreciate how straightforward iDELTA8 is with each of their product descriptions. Whether you’re a beginner or an advanced vaper, there’s a THC cartridge for everyone. People love the combination of CBD with delta 8, which creates a mellow and calming effect while also offering pain relief. They can definitely tell the difference in the formulas as they get more intense, especially with the full strength of Delta 8. These great products help you get acquainted with delta-8 THC and other cannabinoids.

Specs:

Each of these THC vape cartridges comes in a full gram option, and you need a 510-thread vape pen battery. These vape cartridges come in several delicious flavors: explore anything from Blue Dream to Northern Lights to Skywalker. Try a classic like Pineapple Express and other options like White Recluse.

Learn more at delta8vapeoil.com

2. Best Live Resin: Secret Nature

Secret Nature CBD is a company with a great story. They believe that feeling good opens up to life and they aim to help you feel better every day. Super 8 is a delta-8 full spectrum hemp distillate cartridge. It has live resin cannabis terpenes to give you that delicious, authentic cannabis flavor.

This delta-8 THC vape cartridge is specifically designed to bring your body and mind into homeostasis by expertly combining cannabinoids and terpenes. It’s available in Indica – just select OG Kush or Forbidden Fruit D8. They have a sativa option in Mimosa. You can also pick up a hybrid in Wedding cake, Gelato D8, or Gorilla Glue #4.

Pros:

Made with pure delta-8 distillate

Contains live resin cannabis terpenes

100% organic

Third-party lab tested

Cons:

Comes in only one strength

What Customers Love:

Customers highly recommend this THC vape cartridge calling it the best they’ve tried so far. Some customers say that he uses it as a great way to start the day. Others report trying the hybrid and being able to relax while remaining awake and productive.

Customers love the flavors and effects of these THC oil cartridges. Some like this option compared to others because it’s less harsh on their lungs — not nearly as much coughing as they experienced with lesser-quality THC vape cartridges.

Specs:

This delta-8 THC with live resin vape cartridge contains less than 0.3% THC. The battery and chargers are sold separately. It has 100% organic ingredients with zero additives. When you visit the website, you can scroll down slightly to see what flower it pairs nicely with.

Learn more at secretnaturecbd.com

3. High Potency: TREHouse

TREHouse has been on a mission to develop the best recreational THC products you could ever imagine. They blend unique flavors with the finest ingredients and work tirelessly to create the perfect cannabinoid combinations. They operate with transparency, giving you quality and letting you explore how effective these products are.

They offer powerful one-gram THC vape cartridges that incorporate high-potency THC-O, delta-8, delta-9 and delta-10. It is the ultimate THC cartridge: each vape cartridge contains live resin THC-O that has that sweet and tangy flavor reminiscent of the popular Rainbow Sherbert Strain. These vape cartridges deliver a potent buzz, so you must be careful about the number of puffs you take. You can expect an elevated mood and both a body and head buzz. Depending on your usage, it can be mildly trippy and give you some munchies. This THC cart brings it all together to deliver a cannabis lover’s dream.

Pros:

Yummy rainbow sherbet flavor

Contains delta-8, delta-10 THC, plus live resin THC-O

Zero additives

Cons:

You may get extra hungry, which is a ‘munchies effect’

What Customers Love:

Customers love these vape cartridges because their flavor is unforgettable and effects long-lasting. Some say that it gets you where you want to be; others call this a perfect cart for during the day. It gives a good mood booster without taking away from your productivity. A customer says she enjoys this because she has several health issues that bring her down, but with this vape, she can get through her day in a pleasant mood.

Specs:

TREhouse’s THC vape cartridges are compatible with all 510-threaded vape devices. It contains a potent blend of delta-8, delta-9 and THC-O. It’s recommended to start with one puff and wait for 20-30 minutes to see how you feel before inhaling another one. TREhouse does not ship in all U.S. states, so check their list before you buy.

Learn more at trehouse.com

4. Best Flavor Variety: Koi CBD

Koi CBD is all about transforming what hemp means so that you can use it for your health and happiness. Their Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge comes in a wide array of flavors, including Blackberry Kush, Gelato, Lemon Runtz, Strawguava, Lemon Cake, Pink Rozay, and more. They all contain 100% hemp-derived delta-8 THC along with terpenes for a mellow mood you can both taste and feel.

You can choose between 10 different options of delightful sativa, indica and hybrid strain profiles. These are all formulated to help you feel better no matter what life throws your way. The expected effect is described as uplifting and relaxing.

Pros:

Multiple delightful flavors are available

100% delta-8 THC cartridge

No additives, fillers, or cutting agents

Each cartridge is third-party lab tested

Cons:

For some users used to higher THC products, these don’t feel as potent

What Customers Love:

Customers generally rate these THC vape cartridges 4.8 out of five stars. From first-time buyers to seasoned THC explorers, they love them. They appreciate that the smoke isn’t too gritty or overwhelming on the lungs. The taste is great, no matter which THC vape cartridge you try. It’s the relaxing experience you look for that doesn’t hit you too hard.

It smells amazing and some people love the indica because it helps them relax before they sleep at night. Even if you have a favorite strain, it’s always fun to try some of the others.

Specs:

These THC carts are available in 10 different flavors and strains. You get one gram of hemp-derived delta-8 THC with each purchase. These cartridges are compatible with standard 510 threaded batteries. You don’t have to worry about additives, fillers, or cutting agents with these vape pens.

Learn more at koicbd.com

5. Best for Sleep: Just Delta

Just Delta 8 offers Space Walker, an indica-dominant hybrid that invites you to take a relaxing stroll through the solar system. This mellow THC vape cartridge is perfect for helping you unwind and get good sleep. It also has a gentle, uplifting effect if you’re looking to boost your mood after a long day. The body high you experience is light to moderate, depending on how many puffs you take. These THC vape cartridges have one gram of delta-8 THC, plus terpenes and plant lipids per cartridge. It’s a manageable concentration meant to help you forget the day’s stress and fully relax.

Pros:

Contains delta-8 THC and terpenes

Third-party lab tested

Made in the USA

Cons:

Toward the end of the cart, the product may clog

What Customers Love:

Customers love the flavor of these THC vape cartridges. The indica strains are particularly helpful for relaxing. The Space Walker cartridge is often cited as a personal favorite. These products are effective and provide a smooth and gentle high.

Specs:

These THC vape cartridges contain 900 mg of delta-8 THC oil, 50 mg of botanical terpenes and 50 mg of plant lipids. They require a 510-thread pen. The suggested use is one to four small puffs every 5 to 10 minutes. The idea is not to exceed 20 puffs in a six-hour period. If you are a first-time user, you can expect the effects to feel stronger than someone who may be accustomed to the effects of delta-8 THC. Store it upright to prevent any leaking and keep it in a cool or room temperature environment.

Learn more at justdeltastore.com

How Did We Make the List?

Delta 8 THC vape cartridges have only grown in popularity since they were first introduced. This means you have plenty of options available to you but since this isn’t a regulated industry, you have to be careful who you shop with. To give you an idea of how we put this list together, we break down what we considered.

Variety

When you have a list to pick from, it’s important that you have variety. We condensed this list to our top five picks, so we had to ensure we highlighted several different options. Some strains are perfect for daytime use because they mellow you out but don’t interfere with your productivity. Other THC vape cartridges are for chilling out at night, releasing the stresses of the day, and getting ready for restful sleep. We also wanted you to explore different flavors.

Sometimes, THC vape cartridges have fruity and tangy flavors while other times, the notes are more herbaceous and earthy. Along with variety in strains and flavors, we also wanted you to explore different price points. What’s great about most of these brands is that when you subscribe to their newsletter or sign up to receive updates, you can usually get a coupon emailed to you. This way, you can save as you check out a new product.

Customer Reviews

Customer reviews are like getting inside info from your friends. There are other people like you looking for products like THC vape cartridges to add to their wellness routines. They want something to help chill them out, keep them mellow (especially on trying days), and overall give them a mood boost. They know to be honest when they review a product because it helps others save time and money. If something didn’t work for them, they’re quick to vocalize it, which we appreciate. A supplier only highlights the best parts of a product but if there’s something we should know, customer reviews are where we find those pieces of information that help us make a better buying decision.

Independent Lab Testing

The other factor we considered when making this list is independent lab testing. Anyone can create a product like this and call it THC oil but unless there are lab results to prove what’s in a product, it’s just not trustworthy. Third-party lab tests are a must for suppliers of any cannabinoid product. This alerts you to the company’s transparency and allows you a chance to verify the contents of the products you’re purchasing. Without this step of accountability, it’s just not safe.

What is a THC Cartridge?

THC carts are concentrated. These vape cartridges are pre-filled with THC oil at varying potencies. These are sold separately from vape pens, which are the batteries you use to screw the cartridges into. The best THC cartridge typically holds either a gram or a half gram of a specific Delta 8 THC strain. They work together with the battery by heating up a coil on the inside that vaporizes the concentrate as you inhale.

An evaporator located within warms the oil and transforms it into vapor when you take a puff, which then delivers an awesome mind and body high. It’s not the type of high that renders you immobile either. If you’ve tried Delta 9 THC, you know what we’re talking about. With Delta 8, you experience a milder high that you can feel and appreciate but that doesn’t take over.

THC vape cartridges are a favorite for many because of how quickly they work. Since the vapor is inhaled, you get to enjoy that relaxing, buzzy sensation more quickly than if you were to ingest a Delta 8 THC product, like a gummy. There are usually plenty of different strains and flavors to explore and to keep it easy for you, we dwindled our list down to our top five favorites.

Benefits of Vaping THC

There’s a reason Delta 8 THC carts are taking the world by storm. Delta 8 is the cousin of the more commonly known Delta 9, which still remains federally illegal. Typical cannabis concentrates can be much too strong for some people who prefer a milder set of effects. For many, Delta 9 THC causes feelings of anxiety and paranoia, which is counterproductive when what they really want to experience is a sense of calmness and relaxation.

Mood Boost

Many people enjoy vaping THC carts because they experience feelings of euphoria. It’s a total mood boost, especially on days when that’s exactly what you need. Whereas traditional cannabis can produce those euphoric feelings, they’re often accompanied by a sense of heaviness that prevents you from doing much else. With these THC carts, you experience a less potent effect that still gives you the mood boost you’re looking for but doesn’t stifle your productivity. This is a huge benefit for people who enjoy vape cartridges because they get that milder effect they want while still remaining alert and active as needed.

Energy Boost

Depending on the strain you pick, you can also experience an energy boost with vape cartridges. If that’s a benefit you’re looking for, lean more toward sativa strains, which are perfect for daytime use. There are days when it’s hard to get out of bed, particularly when the weather gets colder, and your bed gets warmer and cozier. On those days, you can use a little bit of a mood and energy boost.

You can get your day started off right with a little bit of support from one of these vape cartridges. Once you have your mind right in the morning and you have the energy boost to get your day started, the rest of your day seems to flow so much more smoothly. It’s also fantastic to have an energy boost when you need to tackle a workout. One or two puffs of your favorite vape pen and you’re ready to sweat out the stress of the day.

Sleep Support

Just as there are strains perfect for daytime use, there are also strains that are ideal for nighttime use. If you’re looking for something that helps you relax and enjoy better sleep quality, lean toward indicas. These THC cartridges are super helpful, especially when your mind is racing, and you just want to try and mellow out before hitting the sack.

Insomnia is a friend to no one and with a little bit of support to help your body and mind get into a more relaxed state, you can enjoy the kind of restful sleep that allows for plenty of energy the next day. This is also helpful for people who may be cutting down on calories from alcohol because you can experience that similar sense of stress relief without having to pick up a cocktail or a glass of wine.

Stress Relief

No matter how well your life is going, there are always unexpected stressors. Sometimes they’re not a big deal and other times, they feel insurmountable. Having a THC vape cartridge to turn to when things are boiling over can really help you take pause and reassess your course of action. Sometimes, you are so stressed out that it’s hard to think clearly. When you use a vape pen that mellows you out, it’s like you gain a different perspective and can then make better decisions.

How Many Hits Do You Get Off a Cartridge?

How many hits you get off vape cartridges is dependent on three factors. First, how potent the vape juice you have is. Second, the volume of your cart. The third is how you inhale it. There’s a difference between a long pull and a short puff, which means that every person is going to have a different experience when it comes to how many hits they get. For two people looking for different effects, a milder and more potent cart may actually last about the same amount of hits.

Consider the difference between a really potent cart versus one that’s milder. For the same person to achieve the desired effect, they are going to take more hits off the milder one than they will off the more potent one. Therefore, the more potent one lasts longer than the milder one. The other factor is the volume. You may pick up a half-gram cart, which has fewer hits than a full gram. Sometimes, it’s just better to splurge and get the full gram so it lasts longer.

Potential Side Effects of THC

Although Delta 8 THC is definitely milder than delta 9 THC, it does produce some of the same effects like red eyes and dry mouth. Some of the more potent products may also cause an increased heart rate and may slow your reaction times. Because these products may also affect your coordination, it’s advised you refrain from operating heavy machinery or doing anything else that may be dangerous when experiencing loss of coordination.

If you happen to experience any uncomfortable side effects when trying a delta 8 THC product, simply discontinue use. The effects of vapes aren’t as long-lasting, so you can try to wait it out. However, if you feel you need to seek medical attention, don’t hesitate to do so. You know your body better than anyone!

Additionally, because these are synthetically produced products, there is no guarantee that you know exactly what is in them. Some of these products may contain other psychoactive compounds like delta 10 or traces of delta 9 THC. Your best bet is to purchase from reputable suppliers that post their lab results. Take a deep dive, and review what’s incorporated in the product of your choosing, so you have a clear idea of what you are consuming.

FAQ

Which THC carts are legit?

Each of the carts we highlighted in the list above has fantastic customer reviews. The suppliers are well-known in the industry, and they offer transparency to their customers. You also have different flavors, potencies, and strains to choose from, which makes shopping a lot more fun. Whether you’re looking for a good daytime vape or you’re looking for something to keep on your nightstand, you’ll find a formula that works for you in the list above.

What does a THC cartridge do?

THC carts connect to 510-thread batteries so that you can heat them up to vaporize the concentrate. They’re pre-filled with a specific concentrate and they don’t work unless you connect them to the battery. As long as the battery is charged, you can start taking puffs to enjoy all the benefits offered by these carts.

That means you can experience feelings of euphoria, relaxation, and an overall sense of calmness and balance. Some strains are a little bit on the heavier side so they may induce a sense of sleepiness whereas others are more energy-boosting and perfect for keeping you productive throughout the day.

How potent is THC in a cartridge?

That depends on the product you choose. Some have 500 mg of delta 8 while others are a bit higher at 1000 mg of delta 8 per cart. However, if you’re inquiring about the concentration of delta 9, it has to always be less than 0.3% in order to remain federally legal.

What kind of THC is in cartridges?

Most of the products we highlighted in the list above contain delta 8 THC. Some of them may have minute concentrations of delta 9 while others incorporate additional cannabinoids like CBD, THC-O, or Delta 10. If you are curious about a specific product, make sure you read through the product description because that’s where you learn exactly what’s included in each formula.

Conclusion

You don’t need a reason to try a Delta 8 THC product. The fact is, they’re enjoyable and many choose them over other options like cigarettes and alcohol for a sense of enjoyment and relaxation. They taste great and they make you feel good, which isn’t a bad combination! Just remember when selecting a product that you only purchase from reputable suppliers and that you have access to lab test results.

We want you to enjoy yourself, but we want you to be safe about it. There are plenty of products for you to explore in the list above – take your time reading through the expected effects so you pick up something that suits your lifestyle. You may even want to splurge and pick up various strains all at once to do a bit of experimenting at home and determine which is the one you’re most drawn to.

