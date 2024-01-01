Dr. Diane L. Ozog

Dr. Diane L. Ozog established her practice in the western suburbs in July, 1990. In a small office, initially with 150 patients, the practice has grown to become a vibrant and well-respected one in the medical community. Her practice specializes in providing total health care for Asthma & Allergy and Clinical Immunology for patients and families.

The practice represents a strong group of medical expertise in adult and pediatric asthma, allergy and immunology. Commitment to excellence, care and responsiveness, is utmost in our approach to each and every patient. Dr. Ozog is board certified in allergy, asthma and immunology and has many years of expertise in this subspecialty. Her practice treats patients of all ages, from infants to seniors.

Educating our patients about their asthma, allergies and other conditions is very important to us. The practice strongly emphasizes this philosophy. She believes that patients should participate in their medical care by taking an active role in maintaining a healthy state of body and mind. With knowledge and early intervention, symptoms can be better controlled.

Dr. Ozog believes that continuity of care is important! In addition to our highly qualified staff, you’ll find the rest of our staff professional, highly skilled and caring. Each contributes by ensuring that your contact with us is well-planned, efficient, and in the best interest of your health.

Our providers are available for consultation and emergency calls 24/7. Their goal for every patient is to… Have an Allergy & Asthma Free Day!

Dr Ozog was once again selected as one of Chicago’s best, in her specialty, Allergy and Immunology Physician, as chosen by her peers, her fellow physicians. Year 2022 is the SEVENTH time Dr Ozog has been chosen. She was also selected in January 2001, 2004, 2008, 2010, 2012 & 2021.

Address

1331 W 75th Street, Suite 303

Naperville, IL 60540

Phone

630-652-0606

Website

drdianeozog.com



