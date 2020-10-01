Chicago Symphony Orchestra

A NEW SEASON BEGINS AT SYMPHONY CENTER

This September, a new year of music begins at Symphony Center, led by Riccardo Muti in his culminating season as Zell Music Director.

All are invited to celebrate with Muti and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra at Symphony Ball — an unforgettable, red-carpet evening complete with Champagne toast. The concert opens with Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s lush — and recently rediscovered — Solemn Prelude and concludes with Tchaikovsky’s virtuosic and deeply moving love story, Francesca da Rimini. The CSO is also joined for the evening by the formidable Yefim Bronfman in Mozart’s joyous Piano Concerto No. 22. From first-time concertgoers to season subscribers, Symphony Ball is the perfect way to celebrate the start of the season.

In addition to Symphony Ball, Bronfman joins the CSO for a series of concerts in September featuring Brahms’s unabashedly vigorous and stirring First Piano Concerto and Tchaikovsky’s joyful Second Symphony, which takes its inspiration from folk melodies from Ukraine.

In September and October, Muti conducts Prokofiev’s Fifth Symphony, marking 70 years since the composer’s death. Included on the program are Mozart’s Symphony No. 39 and Rossini’s Journey to Reims. In October, Muti leads the Chicago Symphony Orchestra in Ravel’s iconic orchestration of Mussorgsky’s Pictures From an Exhibition and renowned pianist Maurizio Pollini makes his long-awaited return to the CSO in Mozart’s dark-hued final piano concerto.

For information and tickets, visit cso.org or call 312-294-3000 for personalized assistance from Patron Services.