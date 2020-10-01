The Joffrey Ballet

The Joffrey Ballet presents Beyond Borders, a dynamic program that pays tribute to the Joffrey’s maverick legacy with works by artists of its past and present. One of the most in-demand artists working today, Chanel DaSilva, returns with the world premiere of a second original creation following her powerful Joffrey debut in 2021 with Swing Low. Set to an original score by Cristina Spinei, DaSilva presents an emotionally and spiritually charged contemporary piece that will explore the psychology of color in four parts: Resistance, Rebellion, Reconciliation, and Reconstruction.

Vespertine by Liam Scarlett takes inspiration from the great Baroque-era artist Caravaggio in this hypnotic performance of stylistic sensualism and elegance. His dynamic technique provides elements of bright rays of light and darkening shadows. Illuminated under the subtle glow of intricate chandeliers, with chic costumes designed by the late choreographer himself, Vespertine puts a modern twist on the romantic era of the late 18th century.

The long-awaited revival of Joffrey cofounder Geraldo Arpino’s Suite Saint-Saëns weaves classical movement with the late choreographer’s signature neoclassical style of speed, energy, and quality. With its lilting score, this American masterwork was once described by choreographer Agnes DeMille as like “standing in a flight of meteors.”

Main floor seats start at $36. Visit Joffrey.org or call 312.386.8905