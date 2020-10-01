Wrightwood 659

The First Homosexuals: Global Depictions of a New Identity, 1869-1930 starts with the year 1869, when the word “homosexual” was first coined in Europe, inaugurating the idea of same-sex desire as the basis for a new identity category. On view will be more than 100 paintings, drawings, prints, photographs, and film clips drawn from public and private collections around the world including works which have never before been allowed to travel outside their countries. This groundbreaking exhibition is the first multi-medium survey of early, determinedly queer art that explored what the “first homosexuals” understood themselves to be — and how the dominant culture, in turn, understood them. This exhibition, part one of a two-part exhibition (the second planned for 2025 and featuring 250 masterworks), has been developed by a team of 23 international scholars led by distinguished art historian Jonathan D. Katz with associate curator Johnny Willis.

Michiko Itatani: Celestial Stage celebrates the Chicago-based American artist (born in 1948 in Osaka, Japan), whose work throughout her prolific career has grappled with the mysteries of the universe. Itatani, professor emeritus at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, is represented in the permanent collections of public museums around the world. This exhibition of nearly 50 paintings and drawings highlights the artist’s prop-filled vision, with a visual vocabulary both cosmic and familiar, mingling particles, molecules, tesseracts, stars, planets, orbit rings, and rockets with such familiar human-cultural hallmarks as staircases, pianos, libraries, harps, and chandeliers. Encompassing two floors at Wrightwood 659, the exhibition features a wide range of works, from those produced early in Itatani’s practice through new paintings being exhibited for the first time.

These exhibitions are presented by Alphawood Exhibitions at Wrightwood 659.

Tickets: Wrightwood659.org

Hours: Friday, noon to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m