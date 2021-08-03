Explore IWC’s Big Pilot’s Watches

Over its 150-year history, IWC Schaffhausen has developed a reputation for creating functional complications, especially chronographs and calendars, which are ingenious, robust, and easy for customers to use. A pioneer in the use of titanium and ceramics, IWC today specializes in highly engineered technical watch cases manufactured from advanced materials, such as titanium aluminide and Ceratanium®. Preferring the principle of “form follows function” over decoration, the Swiss watch manufacturer’s timeless creations embody their owners’ dreams and ambitions as they journey through life.

A faithful interpretation of the iconic observation watch design, the new model features an ergonomic 43-millimetre stainless steel case. Available with either a black or blue dial, it is powered by the IWC-manufactured 82100 calibre with Pellaton winding, which is visible through a sapphire glass back. A user-friendly EasX-CHANGE system, as well as comprehensive strap options in calf leather, rubber and stainless steel, establishes the Big Pilot’s Watch 43 as the quintessential modern utility sports watch, ready for adventures in the air, on land and by water.

The Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41 features a stainless steel case in a compact size of 41 millimetres and is available with a blue or green dial. To underscore the brand’s expertise in the development of in-house movements, it is powered by the IWC-manufactured 69385 calibre, which is visible through a sapphire glass back. With the new EasX-CHANGE system and a choice of straps made of calfskin, rubber or stainless steel, the Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41 is the ultimate sports watch.

The Big Pilot’s Watch Heritage is inspired by the design of the iconic Big Pilot’s Watch Calibre 52 T.S.C. Thanks to this, the timepiece with an impressive diameter of 46 millimeters features a striking retro look. The case is made from durable and light titanium and weighs less than 150 grams. As on the famous original model, the chapter ring, the Arabic numerals and propeller-like hands are all beige. A soft-iron inner case protects the movement against the effects of magnetic fields. The watch is powered by the IWC-manufactured 52110-calibre movement. It features an efficient Pellaton automatic winding system with parts made from black or white ceramic. With the help of two barrels, it builds up a reserve of seven days. The brown calfskin strap further underscores the heritage character of this timekeeper.

In 2016, IWC took a step back toward the roots of the Big Pilot’s Watch and gave it a gentle face-lift. The IWC-manufactured 52110-calibre movement unites some of watchmaking’s greatest achievements. It features an efficient Pellaton automatic winding system with parts made from black or white ceramic. With the help of two barrels, it builds up a reserve of seven days. The display at “3 o’clock” indicates the time remaining until the movement comes to a stop. The Big Pilot’s Watch has a date display at “6 o’clock” and the central seconds essential in any watch used for flying. The 46-millimetre case, which is water-resistant to 6 bar, encloses a soft-iron inner case that protects the movement against magnetic fields. The watch also features a striking conical crown. The legendary Junkers JU-52 plane is engraved on the case back of the Big Pilot’s Watch. This model comes with a black calfskin strap, which perfectly complements the watch.

In the Big Pilot’s Watch lineup the Spitfire is one of the most stylish of them all. That said, the Annual Calendar is one of the most complicated. With a Day, Date and Month complications, this watch is truly an amazing piece of engineering and something to behold on your wrist. Plus, with a dark brown calfskin strap, Deployant buckle and a beautiful gray brushed metal dial, the Big Pilot’s Watch Annual Calendar Spitfire stands alone in the International Watch Company brand lineup — and that’s saying something with the amount of IWC heavy hitters like the Portugieser, Le Petit Prince, etc.

