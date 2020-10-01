Alzheimer’s Association

The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading volunteer health organization in Alzheimer’s disease care, support, and research. We lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia—by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support.

The association serves Illinois residents affected by Alzheimer’s disease. There are 230,000 Illinoisans living with the disease and 381,000 caregivers. The association offers education programs, support groups, and care consultations completely free of charge to all who need them. Education programs for the general public are offered online and in person on topics such as diagnosis, warning signs, communication, living with the disease, and caregiving techniques.

The Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline (800-272-3900) is available around the clock, 365 days a year. Through this free service, specialists and master’s-level clinicians offer confidential support and information to people living with dementia, caregivers, families, and the public.

As the largest nonprofit funder of Alzheimer’s research, the association is committed to advancing vital research toward methods of treatment, prevention and, ultimately, a cure. We provide clinicians with the tools to diagnose Alzheimer’s and stay informed on available therapies and resources. We educate lawmakers on the Alzheimer’s crisis and engages them in the fight against the disease. The association is the leading voice for Alzheimer’s disease advocacy, fighting for critical Alzheimer’s research and care initiatives at the state and federal level.

The first survivor of Alzheimer’s is out there, but we won't get there without you. Everyone can help in the fight to end Alzheimer’s. Join the cause by staying informed, making a donation, or becoming an advocate for those with Alzheimer’s disease and their families.

Get involved at alz.org/illinois.