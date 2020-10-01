American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Save Lives and Bring Hope to Those Affected by Suicide

Established in 1987, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) is a voluntary health organization that gives those affected by suicide a nationwide community empowered by research, education, and advocacy.

AFSP is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide. AFSP creates a culture that’s smart about mental health, employing core strategies:

Funding scientific research

Educating the public about mental health and suicide prevention

Advocating for mental health and suicide prevention public policy

Supporting survivors of suicide loss and those affected by suicide

The Illinois Chapter of AFSP hosts Out of the Darkness Community and Campus Walks across Illinois, giving people space to open up about their own connections to the cause, and a platform to create a smarter mental health culture. Thanks to the generosity of walkers and donors, there is never a charge for AFSP resources or programs.

Suicide is the 12th leading cause of death in the U.S. with an estimated 54 percent of Americans affected by suicide. Knowing the risk factors and warning signs can save a life. We invite you join us as we turn hope into action.

For more information about AFSP Illinois, visit www.afsp.org/Illinois. For immediate help, please call or text 988.