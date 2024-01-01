Special Children’s Charities

Since 1969, Special Children’s Charities has been the driving force behind inclusion and empowerment for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities throughout Chicago.

Our high-quality athletic, educational and life-enriching programs inspire participants to dream big, overcome obstacles and achieve goals. Our transformative programs champion the rights and potential of individuals, support their families and uplift communities.

We aim to transcend boundaries and redefine possibilities by serving as a symbol of empowerment and inclusivity within both the disability community and the City of Chicago.

The athletic programs we provide empower participants to achieve their goals and foster camaraderie, teamwork and friendships. From daily training activities, to weekly intramurals, to diverse competitions, we fund programs for all ages.

We also sponsor vibrant art, music and enrichment programs that blend creativity and activity. Each week our art and music group therapy sessions in CPS schools offer avenues for expression at no cost to the participants or schools. We also offer a wide range of cultural programs allowing participants to visit museums, explore the city and learn about different cultures. Our virtual cooking program has taught hundreds of participants to cook for their whole family!

Find out about everything we offer at specialchildrenscharities.org