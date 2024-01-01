Going Alpine: Trading the Windy City for the South Shore of Lake Tahoe

By Bekah Wright

Love Chicago in the fall? Who doesn’t! Choosing a getaway that could possibly rival our beloved city can be tough. A destination that takes some of the best features of Chicago and elevates them to 6,225 feet —the South Shore of Lake Tahoe. There will be just a few simple swaps—Chicago’s iconic skyline for a horizon where the Sierra Nevada Mountains tower and, in lieu of the Great Lakes, the second largest alpine lake in the world.

Multiple airlines offer flights between Chicago and Reno-Tahoe International Airport, making for an easy getaway. Snag a nonstop flight lasting just over four hours, then hit the road for a scenic 47-minute drive into the mountains. This allows for plenty of time to determine which adventure to undertake first.

Chasing Daylight

Visit Lake Tahoe in the fall to be greeted by foliage alight in autumnal colors and crisp weather that makes the area’s unforgettable scent even sweeter. Spending as much time outdoors as possible tops itineraries, and luckily, plenty of activities accommodate this.

Hankering to go mountain biking and hike? Check out a plethora of recommended trails for different skill levels on Tahoe Rim Trail Association’s website. Here are some picks for itineraries.

For a laidback ride or hike, choose Tahoe Rim Trail’s Van Sickle Bi-State Park Waterfall Trail. This trail traverses 2.5 miles and showcases the landscape of the South Shore before reaching the waterfall. There’s also a stream that can be crossed via a newly constructed bridge.

Round Lake offers up its own 6.4-mile roundtrip hike. The trail heads south, taking a steep climb over rocky terrain. Waiting to ignite senses is a forest of pine and fir trees. Stop at Big Meadow to soak in mountain views before heading another 2.5 miles to Round Lake.

A more strenuous hike is the 12-mile roundtrip Lake Aloha Hike. Follow the trailhead that starts at Lower Echo Lake Dam. Rocky terrain leads to a trail junction. Continue straight for a climb that leads to Desolation Wilderness. From here, there are an additional 2.9 miles of climbing “through open granite areas, several mixed forests of red firs, mountain hemlocks and western white pine.” After six uphill miles, hikers arrive at Lake Aloha.

Need wheels? Check out South Shore Bikes’ rentals. A shuttle is available to destinations such as the popular Corral Area Trails. All skill levels will find a trail that’s right for them here, “including log rides, jumps, and rock rolls, new jumps, berms, rollers and hips.” For further exploration, there’s access to Armstrong Trail, the Tahoe Rim Trail, Powerline, and Railroad Grade. Revved for more Tahoe mountain biking? Check out Visit Lake Tahoe’s fave trails.

After taking in views of the lake, kayaking on its crystal fresh waters is in order. There are several highly recommended beaches to launch from: Baldwin Beach, D.L. Bliss State Park and Zephyr Cove.

A “don’t miss” site for paddling is Emerald Bay, a glacially carved inlet with National Natural Landmark recognition. Set off for Vikingsholm Castle (it can also be reached by walking a one-mile trail from the parking lot on Highway 89), the 38-room, Scandinavian-style summer home built in 1929. Tickets for a 30-minute tour of the castle ($18 adults, ages seven-17 $15, kids under seven free) are available through September 30.

Next up, explore Emerald Bay’s Fannette Island. The original owner of Vikingsholm Castle had a tea house built here for her guests to enjoy views of Lake Tahoe and the Sierra Nevada Mountains. Paddle up, then disembark and hike to the teahouse ruins and the island’s incredible panoramas. A thought that will come on: winter season and snow sports (think skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing and snowmobiling) are just around the corner at Heavenly Mountain Resort, Kirkwood Mountain Resort, and Sierra-at-Tahoe Resort. Time to grab some season passes.

Still to do, hit the fairways including Lake Tahoe Golf Course and Tahoe Paradise Golf Course for their 18-hole courses, and Bijou Golf Course with its nine-hole executive layout. All have gorgeous backdrops. Our recommendation—tee off at Edgewood Golf Course and check-in for a stay in the property’s villas.

Initially designed by George Fazio in 1968, then renovated by his nephew, world-renowned golf architect Tom Fazio, in more recent years, the 18-hole public course has been home to the American Century Championship. It’s possible to grab a tee time through October 12. Test one’s skills at the signature hole, the par-3 17th, requiring a precise shot over the water to a well-protected green. Tiger Woods, Arnold Palmer, Phil Mickelson, John Daly and Lee Trevino have played here. Time to add your name to the roster.

A Stay by the Lake

Looking for a place to stay? Myriad accommodation options exist on the South Shore of Lake Tahoe. For those seeking a little seclusion, private home and condo rentals make the perfect getaway.

Hoping for a little more high-paced fun to come with your stay? Enjoy premier accommodations while never missing any of the gaming and entertainment action at one of the four casino hotels located on Lake Tahoe’s south shore, including Bally’s Lake Tahoe, Harveys, Harrah’s and Golden Nugget Lake Tahoe.

Boutique properties, such as Station House Inn, Basecamp Hotel, or 3 Peaks Resort & Beach Club, offer a little bit of both worlds — the accommodations and amenities of a hotel with the calmer vibes of a home or condo.

There’s also the opulence of a Lake Tahoe luxury resort. Set on a former cattle ranch from the 1800s, the Edgewood Tahoe Resort evokes a sense of grand lodges of the American West in a bygone era, combined with state-of-the-art LEED-certified engineering and upscale luxury.

There are 154 guest rooms and suites with in-room gas fireplaces and balconies or terraces for gazing out at either Lake Tahoe or the Sierra Nevada Mountains.

Beyond golf, there’s a year-round lakefront heated pool, a fitness center with Precor equipment, and the crème de la crème, Spa Edgewood. At this Forbes Travel Guide 4-Star facility, it’s possible to partake in exclusive gemstone rituals. One to unwind with is the 75-minute Grounding Gemstone Massage that uses smoky quartz, aventurine, and magnesite for their elements that support strength, clarity, inner peace and calm. Looking to fine-tune one’s appearance? Rah Beauty Bar provides hair and nail treatments. Buffed to brilliance, it’s time to take on the night.

After Dark on South Shore Lake Tahoe

Making for a special evening is dinner at Edgewood Restaurant, described as an “epicurean amphitheater with mountain and lake views.” Highly suggested–timing reservations to coincide with sunset. Perhaps even more enticing than the surroundings are dishes like Grilled Elk Loin Black Barley, Petit Snap Peas, Lavender Carrot Puree, Chard Stem, Elk Demi, or the Heirloom Carrot Sformato with Lacinato Kale, Parsnip Purée, Pecans, Tawny Port Reduction.

South Shore Lake Tahoe restaurants definitely make the most of lake tableaus. A great way to usher in the evening is at The Idle Hour, a Lakefront Wine and Bubbly Bar. Settle in on the venue’s deck to partake in boutique wines, artisanal small bites and shareables like Cheese Fondue.

Bringing the outdoors in through its décor is Wolf by Vanderpump at Harveys Lake Tahoe. Designed by Lisa Vanderpump of the Vanderpump television franchise along with Nick Alain, trees, stone and grasses blend together with décor that’s sheer elegance. A menu item not to pass up is Lisa’s Lobster Cobb with butter-poached lobster and Argentinian Red Prawns.

Combining dining with entertainment is Taste at The Loft in Heavenly Village. Nibble on American Tapas like Bison Carpaccio or Seared Jumbo Scallops with Meyer Lemon Caperberry Sauce and Lemon Pepper Risotto while taking in Magic Fusion, where magicians including Robert Hall and Chase Hasty featuring Kaleigh perform twice each night at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

In the mood for music? Catch the Buddy Emmer Blues Band every Tuesday at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe. Just a few of the headliners coming up on Harrah’s roster: Alabama on September 13, Lainey Wilson on September 20 and 21, as well as the legendary John Hiatt on November 1.

There’s more entertainment to be had at the Tahoe Blue Event Center. Coming September 14 and 15 is Lake Tahoe Comic Con, followed on October 4 through 6 by the Lake Tahoe Documentary Film Festival. On October 26, Parker McCollum makes a stop on his “Burn It Down Tour.”

Yes, fall is in the air at Lake Tahoe’s South Shore, and visitors will want to embrace all the colors, sights, sounds, and full-on ambiance of the season.

