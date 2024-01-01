How Laser Hair Removal Addresses Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS)

Hidradenitis Suppurativa is a condition 4% of the population endures. Today, we’ll share how laser hair removal can be a great option.

PAID POST BY VISIT MILAN LASER

The warmer weather in the Windy City means tank tops and summer dresses are in full swing. And if you’re hesitant to embrace that summer look because of your Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS), don’t be! We’ll tell you how laser hair removal is a fantastic way to address this common skin condition. The laser hair removal experts at Milan Laser are sharing how going hair-free can help address Hidradenitis Suppurativa.

What is Hidradenitis Suppurativa?

HS is a skin condition that results in inflamed, painful lumps that can break open, releasing fluid or pus that can result in abscesses that can lead to scarring. HS usually appears around puberty, flares near hair follicles containing sweat glands, and is more frequent in people who are overweight or smoke. HS breakouts typically occur around the groin, butt, breasts, or underarms.

There is no cure for HS, but experts suggest keeping it under control through weight loss, healthy eating, quitting smoking, and exercising without overheating.

How can laser hair removal work to manage symptoms of Hidradenitis Suppurativa?

HS becomes a bigger issue as bacteria in the skin feast on dead skin cells and the body’s natural oils. This is when swelling and pus-filled lumps form and an unpleasant odor can emerge at the skin’s surface.

Laser hair removal is a great option to address these effects because it gets to the root of the issue with the follicle. The laser targets and destroys the follicle. And following multiple treatments, clients are left with smooth skin. Results can sometimes be seen as soon as after the first treatment!

Are there varying degrees of Hidradenitis Suppurativa?

There are, and it’s important to understand them for the best approach with your laser hair removal treatment. HS occurs in three different stages. Consult your doctor to confirm which state you’re in.

Stage 1 is essentially a symptom phase. Itching and general discomfort are felt in the impacted area.

Stage 2 is when symptoms progress. Abscesses form with tract and scar formation.

Stage 3 is the most severe phase. Multiple interconnected tracts and abscesses are observed across the entire affected area.

Can laser hair removal help with Hidradenitis Suppurativa?

It absolutely can! This is another reason it’s important to know the stage of your HS for the most effective treatment.

In Stages 1 and 2, laser hair removal is a fantastic option. It can significantly reduce the effects of HS. Studies have shown laser hair removal to reduce the appearance of HS by 32 to 72% after two to four months of treatment. The result is fewer bumps and significantly less inflammation in the affected area.

At Stage 3, the condition has advanced along with more difficulty in treating areas in which heavy scar tissue has formed. This leads to a more uncomfortable treatment if you visit a spa or clinic with outdated technology.

The good news is Milan Laser Hair Removal has the adequate and necessary laser technology to address a client’s needs with HS.

It’s also worth noting that Milan has the proper technology to safely and effectively treat all skin tones.

Laser hair removal is a great way to address Hidradenitis Suppurativa.

It really is. And it’s an added layer of confidence and comfort that the laser hair removal professionals at Milan Laser can give their clients.

But Milan also has something no other clinic or spa in the country can provide with their exclusive Unlimited Package™. Clients pay once for a body area and can be treated as many times as needed to reach their hair-free goals. It ensures that clients will be hair-free for life. If any touch-up is needed down the road, or if an HS flare-up occurs, simply make an appointment at one of Milan’s 350+ locations nationwide. Remember, you’ll be covered for life. And be sure to check out Milan’s monthly special page and take advantage of some fantastic pricing!

Are you ready to manage your HS pains? Call Milan Laser at 833-NO-RAZOR or visit a local laser hair removal expert at any of Milan Laser’s Chicago area locations, conveniently located in Aurora, Berwyn, Bloomingdale, Bolingbrook, Bucktown, Crystal Lake, Geneva, Halsted, Hyde Park, Oakbrook Terrace, Orland Park, Park Ridge, Schaumburg, Schererville, Skokie, Uptown, and Vernon Hills.

Keep up with Milan Laser Hair Removal on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook to learn more!

This article has been supplied by Milan Laser, a paid advertiser. The editorial staff of Chicago magazine had no role in this post’s preparation.