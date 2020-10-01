Laser Hair Removal vs. Electrolysis: What’s the Difference?

We’re putting these hair removal methods side by side to see which one is best!

Read on to learn the benefits, risks, and more of these treatments.

So you’ve finally decided to do something about the annoying stubble on your legs and underarms—waxing and shaving just aren’t cutting it anymore. Good for you! Taking steps toward a permanent solution is a big decision, and you want to ensure you’re making the right choice.

Laser hair removal and electrolysis are two popular long-term hair removal methods. And despite what many think, they’re not the same thing. Both have their pros and cons, and both give you permanent results. But which one is right for you? We’re talking to Chicago’s largest laser hair removal provider, Milan Laser Hair Removal, to learn more about how each process works!

How do laser hair removal and electrolysis work?

Electrolysis works by the electrologist (electrolysis provider) inserting a fine, thin needle into the natural opening of the hair follicle alongside the hair shaft. This needle then applies a small amount of electrical current to permanently destroy the hair. The hair is then removed from the area with tweezers.

Laser hair removal uses light from a laser pulse to target the melanin in hair follicles without damaging the skin. A controlled amount of heat safely and effectively damages the follicles so hair can never grow again. In fact, the average Milan Laser client is more than 95 percent hair-free within seven to 10 treatments.

How much does electrolysis and laser hair removal cost?

Electrolysis can cost hundreds of dollars per session, depending on how long it takes. And because it can take as many as 30 sessions to see the desired results, you can spend over $10,000 on a large area. This also doesn’t take into account hormone changes and hair follicles becoming active again.

With laser hair removal, the results are permanent, and laser hair removal actually ends up saving you time and money. The average person spends about 39 hours a year shaving and $3,800 over a lifetime on shaving essentials. For waxing appointments, you’re looking at $24,000 over a lifetime.

To get the best value for your money, take advantage of places that offer laser hair removal specials and payment plans. For instance, Milan Laser offers affordable laser hair removal payment plans that can fit into anyone’s budget, as well as their exclusive Unlimited Package™, which guarantees a client’s results for life without touch-up fees or hidden costs down the road.

Do electrolysis and laser hair removal hurt?

Clients have described electrolysis as very painful. Not only does it have a harsh stinging sensation because of the needle insertion and heat energy, but it also requires lots of sessions. The treatments focus on individual follicles so they’re also very slow and tedious.

On the other hand, we read so many laser hair removal reviews from clients who insist laser hair removal treatments are either painless or feel like a sting similar to a rubber band snapping against the skin, but only for a millisecond—the time it takes for the laser to zap your hair.

Many lasers, such as the Candela GentleMax Pro used at Milan Laser, have built-in comfort features. Some less sophisticated, outdated lasers have numbing creams, messy gels, or chilled air that’s blown on the treatment area. The Candela offers the most comfortable laser hair removal treatments because it includes a cooling cryogen mist that’s released immediately after each laser pulse to reduce any potential discomfort.

Can anyone get electrolysis and laser hair removal?

Both laser hair removal and electrolysis will work for all skin tones, but electrolysis can cause pigmentation changes. Those with darker skin tones or sensitive skin are more likely to get skin discoloration.

Places like Milan Laser can safely and effectively treat everyone by using a customized treatment plan for each client. Some lasers, such as the Candela GentleMax Pro used at Milan Laser, include two laser technologies to treat all skin tones—the Nd: YAG for deeper skin tones and the Alexandrite for lighter skin tones.

Laser hair removal is the way to go!

When it comes to time, efficacy rates, and money, laser hair removal is the superior option. Laser hair removal treatments are safe, fast, and highly effective, which is why it’s the only service Milan Laser offers. The treatment sessions are quick and can even be done over a lunch break with no downtime! Electrolysis requires as many as 30 treatments that are time-consuming and painful.

