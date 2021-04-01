South Walton, Florida

Find Your Perfect Beach in South Walton, Florida.

Located in Northwest Florida, South Walton draws visitors from across the Southeast to 26 miles of the world’s most beautiful sugar-white sand and turquoise water. With 16 unique beachside neighborhoods, each with its own personality and style, South Walton offers luxury accommodations, outdoor adventure, eclectic shopping, unique art galleries, and award-winning restaurants to visitors who treasure the area’s distinctive character and relaxing atmosphere.

Family Fun

Generations of families have flocked to South Walton’s sugar-white sand beaches, where the turquoise waters of the Gulf of Mexico set the backdrop for treasured memories. While modern amenities offer luxury and adventure, South Walton is still anchored by the simplicity of time spent with loved ones in a beautiful, natural setting.

Simple walks on the beach and time spent with loved ones are the moments that become memories. With a relaxing atmosphere of sugar-white sand beaches, open spaces, natural beauty, and a vast array of activities throughout the year, South Walton is the home you’ll want to return to season after season.

Experience Romance

Surrounded by pristine natural beauty, the 16 beach neighborhoods of South Walton, Florida, are filled with romantic diversions for the perfect getaway you deserve—from a couples’ spa treatment to a sunset glass of wine or a dinner overlooking the shimmering Gulf of Mexico. Some of the best sunsets you’ll see all year happen in the fall.

More than 200 miles of trails invite nature lovers to observe rare birds while hiking through state parks and forests. The 19-mile Timpoochee Trail beckons runners and bicyclists past beautiful white sand beaches, rare coastal dune lakes, and panoramic views of stunning scenic beauty.

Natural Adventure

Unique outdoor activities are abundant, with four state parks, a 15,000-acre state forest, 15 rare coastal dune lakes, and the Gulf of Mexico. Beyond traditional sunning and swimming, adventurous travelers will enjoy standup paddleboarding and kayaking, fishing on the Gulf of Mexico, or exploring near shore reefs.

Ideally located along the beautiful white sand beaches of Northwest Florida, South Walton is easily accessible from nearly every part of the United States. With more than 40 percent of the land in South Walton under conservation, vast nature preserves create a relaxed respite not often found in beach destinations and offer visitors endless opportunities to explore.

Girls’ Getaway

Beautiful beach vistas, eclectic shops, and luxury accommodations are all part of South Walton’s distinctive character and relaxing atmosphere. This upscale yet laid-back destination was named one of “The World’s Greatest Places” by Time Magazine, making it the perfect place for your next getaway with friends at any time throughout the year.

Experience a diverse culinary scene at one of more than 200 restaurants highlighting a fusion of flavors created by award-winning chefs using fresh-from-the-Gulf seafood and locally sourced ingredients. South Walton, Florida’s 16 unique beach neighborhoods offer a diverse array of tasty eats, from casual beachside restaurants to perfect date night dining.

