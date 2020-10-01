University of Chicago Medicine Comprehensive Cancer Center

From left: Nita Karnik Lee, MD, MPH; Gini Fleming, MD; S. Diane Yamada, MD. Photograph: Francis Son

This year three of the Gynecologic Cancer specialists at the University of Chicago Medicine Comprehensive Cancer Center — Nita Karnik Lee, MD, MPH; Gini Fleming, MD; and S. Diane Yamada, MD — were acknowledged for being at the forefront of cancer care by being named to Castle Connolly’s list of “Exceptional Women

in Medicine.”



Nationally recognized for both gynecology and cancer care, UChicago Medicine has a reputation as a health care leader, largely driven by board-certified specialists who represent the best in clinical and research excellence. As a multidisciplinary team, they work together to provide the highest level of care possible for individuals with Gynecologic Cancer, utilizing groundbreaking medical and surgical therapies, and clinical trials not widely available to create a comprehensive, tailored approach.

The expert Gynecologic Cancer team also includes:

Josephine Kim, MD

Katherine Kurnit, MD, MPH

Ernst Lengyel, MD, PhD

Kathryn Mills, MD

John Moroney, MD



The experts at UChicago Medicine provide individualized, compassionate, and comprehensive care throughout all phases of one’s cancer journey. Visit our website or call to make an appointment today.

Chicago Hyde Park • Chicago River East

New Lenox • Orland Park • Schererville

855-702-8222