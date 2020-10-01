Carrie McCormick

@properties

Carrie McCormick, a leader in the Chicago real estate market, has more than 20 years of real estate sales expertise along with an unsurpassed reputation for quality and results-oriented service and support. Carrie has personally sold one billion dollars in real estate and constantly stays on top of sophisticated technology, which has made her a forerunner in the marketing and selling of real estate. She has it down to a science. Her talents and on-target recommendations are always based on facts, reliable market analysis, and her vast knowledge of real estate and the market. Patient yet persistent, she is also highly detail oriented and a very determined negotiator.

McCormick is available to clients 24/7. “I communicate often and educate them on the market,” she says. “My clients and I are a team. It is important that we work together to create a successful outcome.” Selling real estate is about knowing what you are selling and articulating what the value is. Year after year, that focus has led to her placement in the top 1 percent for the Chicago Association of Realtors. She has also earned the association’s Gold and Platinum awards and been named a Top Social Media Contributor. Last year, she started a podcast to share tips and market information with her colleagues and clients. “My job is to provide a perfect real estate experience for my clients. I have built a support system that does just that.”

Knowing that schools are an important factor when buying or selling a home, she partners with schoolsparrow.com and Chicago School GPS to provide additional resources and tools for clients. She also has an extensive social media following, which results in extra online exposure for photos and videos of her listings. Paired with traditional marketing, it's a winning combination. McCormick and her listings are often featured in various Chicago publications and on HGTV’s House Hunters.