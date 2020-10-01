Emily Greene

Brewer Quilting and Sewing Supplies

As the brand manager for one of the most trusted sewing supply distributors, Brewer Quilting and Sewing Supplies, Emily Greene understands the needs of modern-day quilters and the importance of strategic brand management. A graduate of the Wharton School of Business, Emily began her career in New York as a knitwear designer. She has worked across the knitting and sewing industries for many years. At Brewer, she uses her past experience to develop unique and innovative insights gained through social listening, customer feedback, and partnerships with “Sewlebrities.” Her focus is Brewer’s owned and exclusive brands, including the EverSewn brand of sewing machines and notions. Emily is targeting new sewists and children as a fantastic growth opportunity for EverSewn and Brewer.

630-820-5695

brewersewing.com

info@brewersewing.com