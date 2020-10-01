Lauren Langfield

Meet the woman behind the Images Med Spa brand.

Lauren Langfield is the face of a modern female boss. She started her journey in the aesthetics world, as the face of the front desk team within Images Med Spa. In just five years, and while under the age of 30, she has grown from that vital part of the practice to president of the company.

It is through her hard work, skills, professionalism, vision, and attention to detail that made this possible. No opportunity or task was not worth Lauren’s time and attention. This has earned her deep respect and loyalty from the entire team she leads today.

Lauren immediately saw the space for the company to grow and the gap in marketing the spa. Realizing the opportunity at scale for this business, she built a brand and marketing department from scratch, became the VP of marketing, and since then has quickly helped grow the business and expand to eight locations across Chicagoland.

Lauren says, “Images Med Spa is already amazing, but we are just now getting started.”

Images Med Spa is rapidly growing and expanding to more locations. But what’s more important to Lauren is the reason why: because it’s a place where patients and staff members want to be. It is her passion to help women succeed and develop to whatever potential they want to strive for. She is the vision of inspiration and potential in a female-dominated industry and company.

