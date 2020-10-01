Lisa Weinstein

Grant & Eisenhofer P.A.

Lisa Weinstein first became interested in representing children and families in birth injury/obstetrical malpractice matters after having her first child. Now a mother of three young children, she leads the successful birth injury litigation practice at Grant & Eisenhofer P.A. With her leadership and compassion as a female litigator—fighting for justice for families on a daily basis—Lisa has made a name for herself and her practice in both the legal community and in her hometown, Chicago.

Lisa’s passion is fueled by her clients. “The families I work for inspire me. The daily struggles that they overcome and their commitment and love for their children motivates me to work harder every day,” she says.

Lisa’s clients have endured unimaginable trauma and loss, as well as suffering from preventable injuries at birth due to medical malpractice. Her dedication to her families has delivered life-changing awards, totaling over $300 million in verdicts and settlements—funds that these families can use to build better futures and get the help and respite care families so desperately need. “When I see the kids I fought for getting older and thriving, my heart just melts,” Lisa says.