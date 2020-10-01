Xplore Ulysse Nardin

Ulysse Nardin is a pioneering manufacturer inspired by the sea and delivering innovative timepieces to free spirits.

Founded by Mr. Ulysse Nardin in 1846 and a house of the international luxury group Kering since November 2014, Ulysse Nardin has written some of the most beautiful chapters in the history of fine watchmaking. The brand owes its reputation to its ties with the nautical world: Its on-board marine chronometers are among the most reliable ever designed and remain very popular with collectors all over the world. A pioneer in cutting-edge technologies and the use of innovative materials such as silicon, Ulysse Nardin is one of the few manufacturers with the in-house expertise necessary to produce its own high-precision components and movements. An exceptional level of horological excellence has earned it a spot in the exclusive circle of Swiss watchmaking: the Fondation de la Haute Horlogerie. Ulysse Nardin is taking action in two main ways to help conserve the oceans: reducing marine plastic pollution and developing scientific knowledge in the conservation of sharks, the animals that are its emblem. Today, from Le Locle and La Chaux-de-Fonds in Switzerland, Ulysse Nardin continues its quest for watchmaking perfection around four pillars: Marine, Diver, Blast, and Freak. In 2021, Ulysse Nardin is celebrating its 175th anniversary and is offering fans of exploration a vertical odyssey, from the ocean depths to the upper atmosphere.

Blast 45mm

BLAST wears it “X” prominently and with pride. The “X” has become an underlying Blast wears it “X” prominently and with pride. The “X” has become an underlying theme progressing transversally throughout all Ulysse Nardin collections and has affirmed its presence in all four Blast models. Its shape-within-shape-within-shape geometry is a visual delight: an X, framed in a rectangle, both inside a circle.

This atomic bomb of a watch is powered by the recently fashioned UN-172 movement and has a three-day power reserve. With an automatic tourbillon for the first time within the Ulysse Nardin Skeleton collection and a new tiny yet powerful platinum micro-rotor — visible only from the front of the watch at 12 o’clock — Blast was 18 months in the making, from conception to creation.

Freak X 43mm

The Skeleton X, a new manufacture movement, lays bare its audacious technology in an exquisite exhibition of fine watchmaking’s most challenging technique. Inner beauty revealed, not concealed: This open-worked wonder takes skeletonization to the X level. Bold and powerful, it is an X-ray interpretation of the future of watchmaking design, where we see everything, including the very architecture and functioning of time. If you’ve got it, flaunt it. The Skeleton X leaves nothing to the imagination.

Lady Diver 39mm

Limited to 300 pieces only. Dedicated to the art of diving with its free diver engraved on the case back, the watch is enriching the existing collection with both a new jewelry timepiece and a reliable instrument. This treasure of the oceans also features a domed sapphire glass, a rubberized concaved bezel and a screw-down security crown, for a new exquisite and fashionable style.

The brilliance of the diamond hour markers of the Diver Lady Great White limited edition recalls the sparkling surface of the sea.