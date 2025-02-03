25 Years of Making a Splash and Making a Difference

On Sunday, March 4, 2001 a group of almost 200 people huddled inside the North Avenue Beach boathouse. The temperature hovered around freezing, but a strong north wind made it feel much colder. After checking in and hearing a welcome message, the small crowd headed across the beach and into the frigid lake, launching one of Chicago’s greatest winter events.

On the first Sunday in March every year since, people have gathered at North Avenue Beach to continue this tradition and raise money to support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Chicago. This year, the event celebrates its 25th anniversary on Sunday, March 2, and expects to welcome more than 5,000 participants and guests.

Many of the original attendees return each year and reminisce about what the original event was like while marveling at how much it has grown and changed. Participation in the event has increased each year, with thousands of supporters now busing in from all around the city, gathering in team tents, taking selfies on the lakefront trail, or showing off their costumes.

And, while original participants were rewarded with “A lifetime of bragging,” this year’s participants who raise $200 receive a participant shirt and a souvenir towel when they come out of the lake. Plus they become eligible for more incentive prizes as they reach fundraising benchmarks.

While the event has grown into an iconic winter event over the past quarter century, it has stayed the same in many ways. It is still a fun and positive event for the whole family. It is still made by hard-working volunteers and staff from a wide range of Chicago’s city agencies and organizations. And, it is still a gathering of people dedicated to supporting children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Chicago.

In fact, the most important way the event has grown over the years is the incredible generosity that participants and donors have shown to that cause. The inaugural event raised $60,000. This year’s goal is $2,000,000. Sign up today to help make this goal happen and make a difference!