Fall flavors can be found on Chicago’s North Shore. World-class theater in communities with free parking and scores of amazing dining and shopping options. For entertainment, check out our fall lineup:

North Shore Center for the Performing Arts

Leslie Jones, Sept. 20; The Martin Sexton Abbey Road Show, Sept. 26; Paula Poundstone, Sept. 27; Joss Stone, Sept. 28; Classic Seger: Bob Seger’s Greatest Hits, Oct. 3; Killer Queen, Oct. 5; Croce Plays Croce, Oct. 9; Orleans and Freefall, Oct. 10; The Lightfoot Band, Oct. 11; Giordano Dance, Oct. 18 & 19; Jesse Cook, Oct. 23; Aaron Diehl Trio, Oct. 30; Jay White, Nov. 1; Hot Tuna, Nov. 5; Craig Ferguson, Nov. 6; A Tribute to Mad Dog & Englishmen, Nov. 8; A Tribute to The Last Waltz, Nov. 22; Mark O’Connor’s An Appalachian Christmas, Dec. 2.

Music Theater Works

Godspell, Oct. 23-Nov. 16; Annie, Dec. 18-Jan.4.

Northlight Theatre

The First Lady of Television, Through Oct. 5; Gaslight, Nov. 28-Dec. 28; Oil Lamp Theater: Gaslight, Oct. 2 - Nov. 2; It’s A Wonderful Life - A Live Radio Play, Nov. 20 - Dec. 28. Theo: TL;DR: Thelma Louise; Dyke Remix, Through Oct. 12; Urinetown, Nov. 7 - Dec. 21

Writers Theatre

As You Like It, Oct. 30 - Dec. 14.